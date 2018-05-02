Keeping Sharksworld going

Even though we have Rob’s blessing, it really does feel weird posting on another man’s site

A couple of people have volunteered to post articles and some to also ensure that posts do not stray outside of the site’s policies. I do think most of the regulars have been sensible about what they post, but it will now be up to us to remove any posts that really cross the line.

If you keen to assist, you can do so in different ways:

Sign up as an editor and be able to post and moderate. Please contact Rob at [email protected] if you do want to volunteer

if you do want to volunteer Sign up as an author and be able to post,

Keep paying your “coffee contributions”, and if you do not yet please consider contributing. All the funds will still go to Rob to pay for the hosting, etc.

Keep commenting

Rob will still remain the administrator of the site, but at some point he may nominate one or two to assist him.

We will give it a go and see if we can keep this site going. If you have enjoyed Sharksworld, please assist us to keep it alive.

If you do want to volunteer, please contact Rob and then let me know by commenting on this article. I will add a post before each game in the mean time, but would really need some help from better rugby scribes to do a bit of a post-match review.

I will set up a document showing how to add new posts for those who will need assistance. I can send this by e-mail on request.