Team for the Highlanders game

Beast back and Akker starting…
1. Tendai Mtawarira
2. Akker van der Merwe
3. Thomas du Toit
4. Tyler Paul
5. Ruan Botha (C)
6. Philip van der Walt
7. Jean-Luc du Preez
8. Daniel du Preez
9. Cameron Wright
10. Robert du Preez
11. Makazole Mapimpi
12. Andre Esterhuizen
13. Lukhanyo Am
14. Sbu Nkosi
15. Curwin Bosch
16. Franco Marais
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Ross Geldenhuys
19. Stephan Lewies
20. Jacques Vermeulen
21. Louis Schreuder
22. Marius Louw
23. Lwazi Mvovo
Good team! GO SHARKS!!!
IMO that is the best team the Sharks can put on the field at the moment.
@jakkalas (Comment 2) : Agree,
Can’t improve much from this team. Only possible change I would have made is starting Lewies in the place of Paul. Good to see Franco back.
Best team possible. The SA conference will be interesting to watch in the coming weeks. Every point will count. We will need bonus points if we are to get somewhere as the 2nd spot will be heavily contested.
@boertjie101 (Comment 4) : Think Lewies and Botha are similar players, both no5 locks you play one or the other,Paul adds a different dimension,Lewies is an excellent impact option.
Would love to see Dan get a start at 4,with van der Walt at 8 and Vermullen at 6.
@The hound (Comment 6) : Rob has consistently refused to play Ginger at 8. He has not started a single game at 8, and only filled in for a few minutes at the time. I’m no psychologist, but I wonder if there is some sort of a mental block where subconsciously he does not want Ginger to out perform Dan at 8. Clearly there is no problem of Tera or Keegan out performing Dan at 8. I also think that Lewies fills the 4 role better than Botha, and it has been a mistake to ask Botha to fill the 4 role instead of Lewies, who can show grunt if needed.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 7) : Not that old chestnut again,shheeeeees,
Proper good team. Now we just have to hope they have their heads on straight on Saturday, definitely not going to be easy against the highlanders.
Agree this is probably best selection at the moment. However I do think I would feel safer with van Wyk on wing.
@coolfusion (Comment 10) : Or at least give him Mvovo’s berth.
@The hound (Comment 8) : You asked for Ginger at 8, just pointing out that is never going to happen. and Dan at 4 is not going to happen either.
Sharks by 5.
@McLovin (Comment 13) : We are playing the Highlanders not Western Province,this is no gimme.
These guys played 80 %of game in their own half, had 30% of the ball, lost scrums and line outs and still beat Bulls at home and at altitude.
@The hound (Comment 14) : and while I was watching that game I couldnt help thinking that they should have moved the game to Kings Park and they probably would have pulled a better crowd.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 15) :
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 15) : Thats no gimme either,
Good news for weekend no Toilet Peyper,bad news its the moron van der Westhuizen.
@The hound (Comment 17) : Ja I see Peyper has been spreading the love down under…..that just doesnt sound right.
Where has vd Westhuizen been, havent seen him for a while.
@The hound (Comment 14) : Was the ref’s fault.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 18) : Hopefully attending a learn the rules of rugby clinic for aspiring referees,
@The hound (Comment 6) : I agree fully on Paul adding another dimension – he has class written all over…gonna be tough – but the highlanders have their tails up. hopefully lets down their guard then we need to take the opportunities. i have a feeling we gona smash them
@McLovin (Comment 13) : eish i get nervous when i see your predictions in favor of The Sharks…2017 CC final still haunts me…
sharksworld looking busy again! very nice
SANZAAR has announced the referee appointments for Week #12 of the 2018 Super Rugby season.
The six-match round kicks-off on Friday night in Rotorua as the Chiefs take their match against Jaguares to the regions, where Mike Fraser will have the whistle. On Saturday Nic Berry is in charge of the intriguing battle between the Hurricanes and Lions in Wellington. Jaco Peyper is in Australia to referee the Waratahs versus Blues match that has been moved to Brookvale Oval in Sydney’s northern beaches region. Glen Jackson has the whistle for the all South African clash between the Stormers and Bulls in Cape Town that neither team can afford to lose in the race for the finals.
Match Chiefs v Jaguares @ Rotorua International Stadium
Date Friday 4 May
Kick-off 19:35 local
Referee Mike Fraser
AR1 Paul Williams
AR2 Brendon Pickerill
TMO Shane McDermott
Match Rebels v Crusaders @ AAMI Park, Melbourne
Date Friday 4 May
Kick-off 19:45 local
Referee Nick Briant
AR1 Will Houston
AR2 James Leckie
TMO Ian Smith
Match Hurricanes v Lions @ Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Date Saturday 5 May
Kick-off 19:35 local
Referee Nic Berry
AR1 Ben O’Keeffe
AR2 Richard Kelly
TMO Shane McDermott
Match Waratahs v Blues @ Brookvale Oval, Sydney
Date Saturday 5 May
Kick-off 19:45 local
Referee Jaco Peyper
AR1 Angus Gardner
AR2 Will Houston
TMO George Ayoub
Match Stormers v Bulls @ DHL Newlands, Cape Town
Date Saturday 5 May
Kick-off 15:05 local
Referee Glen Jackson
AR1 Egon Seconds
AR2 Rasta Rasivhenge
TMO Willie Vos
Match Sharks v Highlanders @ Johnsson Kings Park, Durban
Date Saturday 5 May
Kick-off 17:15 local
Referee Marius van der Westhuizen
AR1 AJ Jacobs
AR2 Cwengile Jadezweni
TMO Christie du Preez
Bye: Brumbies, Reds, Sunwolves
The refs for the weekend
@The hound (Comment 17) : Vd Westhuyzen just makes up the rules as the game goes on. I can’t believe they let him ref again.
@Gerriecellcshark (Comment 24) : and Egon yet again in the mix at a Stormers game!?!?!?
@The hound (Comment 6) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 12) : agree 150% with Hound. Would love to see Dan at 4 with Ginger at 8 & Vermeulen at 7 but yes Bear can’t see that ever happening!!! Pity as I think it will give the forwards a lot of grunt!!!
Sharks need a proper 4. Is there any money left to go shopping?
@tigershark (Comment 29) : think if Paul is give some time at 4 he can be a solid proper 4!
@JD (Comment 27) : …..and I dont think the Bulls will be too happy seeing Glen Jacksons name there either.
@JD (Comment 30) : JJ van der Mescht is a massive proper 4 but is 18 years old, 2m plus 5all and over 125kg. Strong and fast for a very big man. He is at the academy.
@sharks_lover (Comment 32) : I think they must be itching to make use of his size and speed but hell he is just too young at this level for the engine room.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 33) : no such thing. they should let him have a go and see what happens.
@sharks_lover (Comment 32) : Actually he is 19 today. And if he is good enough he is old enough.