Bokhoring

Team for the Highlanders game


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Super Rugby on 3 May 2018 at 10:30

Beast back and Akker starting…


1. Tendai Mtawarira
2. Akker van der Merwe
3. Thomas du Toit
4. Tyler Paul
5. Ruan Botha (C)
6. Philip van der Walt
7. Jean-Luc du Preez
8. Daniel du Preez
9. Cameron Wright
10. Robert du Preez
11. Makazole Mapimpi
12. Andre Esterhuizen
13. Lukhanyo Am
14. Sbu Nkosi
15. Curwin Bosch
16. Franco Marais
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Ross Geldenhuys
19. Stephan Lewies
20. Jacques Vermeulen
21. Louis Schreuder
22. Marius Louw
23. Lwazi Mvovo



35 Comments

  • Good team! GO SHARKS!!!

    • Comment 1, posted at 03.05.18 10:32:49 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • IMO that is the best team the Sharks can put on the field at the moment.

    • Comment 2, posted at 03.05.18 10:33:51 by jakkalas Reply

    jakkalasCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @jakkalas (Comment 2) : Agree,

    • Comment 3, posted at 03.05.18 11:04:20 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • Can’t improve much from this team. Only possible change I would have made is starting Lewies in the place of Paul. Good to see Franco back.

    • Comment 4, posted at 03.05.18 11:11:04 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Best team possible. The SA conference will be interesting to watch in the coming weeks. Every point will count. We will need bonus points if we are to get somewhere as the 2nd spot will be heavily contested.

    • Comment 5, posted at 03.05.18 12:02:34 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 4) : Think Lewies and Botha are similar players, both no5 locks you play one or the other,Paul adds a different dimension,Lewies is an excellent impact option.
    Would love to see Dan get a start at 4,with van der Walt at 8 and Vermullen at 6.

    • Comment 6, posted at 03.05.18 12:24:48 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 6) : Rob has consistently refused to play Ginger at 8. He has not started a single game at 8, and only filled in for a few minutes at the time. I’m no psychologist, but I wonder if there is some sort of a mental block where subconsciously he does not want Ginger to out perform Dan at 8. Clearly there is no problem of Tera or Keegan out performing Dan at 8. I also think that Lewies fills the 4 role better than Botha, and it has been a mistake to ask Botha to fill the 4 role instead of Lewies, who can show grunt if needed.

    • Comment 7, posted at 03.05.18 12:35:21 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 7) : Not that old chestnut again,shheeeeees,

    • Comment 8, posted at 03.05.18 12:39:03 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • Proper good team. Now we just have to hope they have their heads on straight on Saturday, definitely not going to be easy against the highlanders.

    • Comment 9, posted at 03.05.18 13:07:14 by Dragnipur Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    DragnipurSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Agree this is probably best selection at the moment. However I do think I would feel safer with van Wyk on wing.

    • Comment 10, posted at 03.05.18 13:18:38 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 10) : Or at least give him Mvovo’s berth.

    • Comment 11, posted at 03.05.18 13:19:36 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 8) : You asked for Ginger at 8, just pointing out that is never going to happen. and Dan at 4 is not going to happen either.

    • Comment 12, posted at 03.05.18 14:07:27 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks by 5.

    • Comment 13, posted at 03.05.18 15:17:08 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 13) : We are playing the Highlanders not Western Province,this is no gimme.
    These guys played 80 %of game in their own half, had 30% of the ball, lost scrums and line outs and still beat Bulls at home and at altitude.

    • Comment 14, posted at 03.05.18 15:40:08 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 14) : and while I was watching that game I couldnt help thinking that they should have moved the game to Kings Park and they probably would have pulled a better crowd. :twisted:

    • Comment 15, posted at 03.05.18 15:50:33 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 15) : :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 16, posted at 03.05.18 15:52:46 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 15) : Thats no gimme either,
    Good news for weekend no Toilet Peyper,bad news its the moron van der Westhuizen.

    • Comment 17, posted at 03.05.18 16:22:46 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 17) : Ja I see Peyper has been spreading the love down under…..that just doesnt sound right.

    Where has vd Westhuizen been, havent seen him for a while.

    • Comment 18, posted at 03.05.18 16:28:44 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 14) : Was the ref’s fault. ;-)

    • Comment 19, posted at 03.05.18 16:38:18 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 18) : Hopefully attending a learn the rules of rugby clinic for aspiring referees,

    • Comment 20, posted at 03.05.18 16:58:11 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 6) : I agree fully on Paul adding another dimension – he has class written all over…gonna be tough – but the highlanders have their tails up. hopefully lets down their guard then we need to take the opportunities. i have a feeling we gona smash them

    • Comment 21, posted at 03.05.18 17:35:14 by DuToit04 Reply

    DuToit04Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 13) : eish i get nervous when i see your predictions in favor of The Sharks…2017 CC final still haunts me… :roll: :lol:

    • Comment 22, posted at 03.05.18 17:36:59 by DuToit04 Reply

    DuToit04Currie Cup player
    		 

  • sharksworld looking busy again! very nice :razz:

    • Comment 23, posted at 03.05.18 18:12:22 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • SANZAAR has announced the referee appointments for Week #12 of the 2018 Super Rugby season.

    The six-match round kicks-off on Friday night in Rotorua as the Chiefs take their match against Jaguares to the regions, where Mike Fraser will have the whistle. On Saturday Nic Berry is in charge of the intriguing battle between the Hurricanes and Lions in Wellington. Jaco Peyper is in Australia to referee the Waratahs versus Blues match that has been moved to Brookvale Oval in Sydney’s northern beaches region. Glen Jackson has the whistle for the all South African clash between the Stormers and Bulls in Cape Town that neither team can afford to lose in the race for the finals.

    Match Chiefs v Jaguares @ Rotorua International Stadium
    Date Friday 4 May
    Kick-off 19:35 local
    Referee Mike Fraser
    AR1 Paul Williams
    AR2 Brendon Pickerill
    TMO Shane McDermott

    Match Rebels v Crusaders @ AAMI Park, Melbourne
    Date Friday 4 May
    Kick-off 19:45 local
    Referee Nick Briant
    AR1 Will Houston
    AR2 James Leckie
    TMO Ian Smith

    Match Hurricanes v Lions @ Westpac Stadium, Wellington
    Date Saturday 5 May
    Kick-off 19:35 local
    Referee Nic Berry
    AR1 Ben O’Keeffe
    AR2 Richard Kelly
    TMO Shane McDermott

    Match Waratahs v Blues @ Brookvale Oval, Sydney
    Date Saturday 5 May
    Kick-off 19:45 local
    Referee Jaco Peyper
    AR1 Angus Gardner
    AR2 Will Houston
    TMO George Ayoub

    Match Stormers v Bulls @ DHL Newlands, Cape Town
    Date Saturday 5 May
    Kick-off 15:05 local
    Referee Glen Jackson
    AR1 Egon Seconds
    AR2 Rasta Rasivhenge
    TMO Willie Vos

    Match Sharks v Highlanders @ Johnsson Kings Park, Durban
    Date Saturday 5 May
    Kick-off 17:15 local
    Referee Marius van der Westhuizen
    AR1 AJ Jacobs
    AR2 Cwengile Jadezweni
    TMO Christie du Preez

    Bye: Brumbies, Reds, Sunwolves

    • Comment 24, posted at 03.05.18 22:50:37 by Gerriecellcshark Reply

    GerriecellcsharkUnder 21 player
    		 

  • The refs for the weekend

    • Comment 25, posted at 03.05.18 22:51:03 by Gerriecellcshark Reply

    GerriecellcsharkUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 17) : Vd Westhuyzen just makes up the rules as the game goes on. I can’t believe they let him ref again.

    • Comment 26, posted at 04.05.18 07:30:17 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Gerriecellcshark (Comment 24) : and Egon yet again in the mix at a Stormers game!?!?!?

    • Comment 27, posted at 04.05.18 07:47:29 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 6) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 12) : agree 150% with Hound. Would love to see Dan at 4 with Ginger at 8 & Vermeulen at 7 but yes Bear can’t see that ever happening!!! Pity as I think it will give the forwards a lot of grunt!!!

    • Comment 28, posted at 04.05.18 07:52:50 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks need a proper 4. Is there any money left to go shopping?

    • Comment 29, posted at 04.05.18 08:03:36 by tigershark Reply

    tigersharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @tigershark (Comment 29) : think if Paul is give some time at 4 he can be a solid proper 4!

    • Comment 30, posted at 04.05.18 08:12:35 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 27) : …..and I dont think the Bulls will be too happy seeing Glen Jacksons name there either.

    • Comment 31, posted at 04.05.18 08:33:01 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 30) : JJ van der Mescht is a massive proper 4 but is 18 years old, 2m plus 5all and over 125kg. Strong and fast for a very big man. He is at the academy.

    • Comment 32, posted at 04.05.18 09:19:45 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 32) : I think they must be itching to make use of his size and speed but hell he is just too young at this level for the engine room.

    • Comment 33, posted at 04.05.18 10:09:34 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 33) : no such thing. they should let him have a go and see what happens.

    • Comment 34, posted at 04.05.18 10:51:35 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 32) : Actually he is 19 today. And if he is good enough he is old enough.

    • Comment 35, posted at 04.05.18 11:04:45 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

