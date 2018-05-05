Richard Ferguson

Super Rugby 2018: Sharks v Highlanders


The Highlanders are in town and face a rested Sharks team at Kings Park in a game that is a must win for the home team.

Beast and Akker are both back in the front row while Lewies takes a break and gives Paul a start in the second row. The rest of the team is unchanged from their win two weeks ago against the Stormers.

The shaky Sharks are currently fourth in SA conference and 11th overall (at time of writing) and will need to start winning consecutive games if they harbour any thoughts of being involved in the play-offs. With the team settled, the Sharks should be eyeing a win here, but nothing is certain with the current bunch.

Kick off is just after 17h00.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Armand van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.

Highlanders: 15 Ben Smith (captain), 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Patelesio Tomkinson, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Alex Ainley, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Aki Seiuli.
Replacements: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Kalolo Tuiloma, 19 Jackson Hemopo, 20 Elliot Dixon, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Matt Faddes/Josh McKay.



113 Comments

  • GO SHARKS!!!

    Comment 1, posted at 05.05.18 14:19:13 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • With the top 4 Kiwi teams you need to be spot in all the aspects of the game (defense, attack and set pieces) for 85 minutes. The Highlanders exploit errors to create scoring opportunities, so the Sharks will have to cut down the error rate.

    Comment 2, posted at 05.05.18 14:54:35 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Let’s hope sharks remt the only gameplan that has worked for them so far. Working the phases.

    Comment 3, posted at 05.05.18 15:16:04 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Folks, I despertly need a link. vipbox is not working

    Comment 4, posted at 05.05.18 16:16:36 by Loosehead

    
    		 

  • @Loosehead (Comment 4) : Have you tried cricfree?

    Comment 5, posted at 05.05.18 16:38:04 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 5) : @coolfusion (Comment 5) : Also not working.
    I wonder if it is the wifi where I am staying?

    Comment 6, posted at 05.05.18 16:46:17 by Loosehead

    
    		 

  • @Loosehead (Comment 6) : Try streaming from YouTube if that works it’s not your connection

    Comment 7, posted at 05.05.18 16:59:15 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 7) : Or do what I do go to the pub

    Comment 8, posted at 05.05.18 16:59:42 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Shraks have a problem with teams coming of a bye and also coming of rest themselves. Hope they find their rhythm early on.

    Comment 9, posted at 05.05.18 17:01:01 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 7) : how do I do that?

    Comment 10, posted at 05.05.18 17:08:02 by Loosehead

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 8) : Uhm, braaied at lunch expecting to watch both games………….should really not drive.

    Comment 11, posted at 05.05.18 17:08:59 by Loosehead

    
    		 

  • @Loosehead (Comment 10) : www youtube com there pic along vid

    Comment 12, posted at 05.05.18 17:15:35 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Dupreez scores the opener under the sticks.

    Comment 13, posted at 05.05.18 17:17:12 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Akker scores in the first minute after Botha chasing a box kick like a wing

    Comment 14, posted at 05.05.18 17:17:29 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 13) : Converted try

    Comment 15, posted at 05.05.18 17:17:50 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 14) : Akker sorry

    Comment 16, posted at 05.05.18 17:18:23 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Cam’s box kicks are perfectly weighted

    Comment 17, posted at 05.05.18 17:18:52 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 14) : Nice chip fr am setting things up

    Comment 18, posted at 05.05.18 17:19:01 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Almost try by esterhuizen ball coming loose on the tryline

    Comment 19, posted at 05.05.18 17:20:11 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Positive play by shrks lots of pressure

    Comment 20, posted at 05.05.18 17:20:38 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Andre looses the ball on the line. :roll:

    Comment 21, posted at 05.05.18 17:20:54 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Mapimpi makes sure of a try this time

    Comment 22, posted at 05.05.18 17:22:07 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Mapimpi scores the second. Really good play from the Sharks so far. Forwards playing like centres

    Comment 23, posted at 05.05.18 17:23:22 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • dupreez converts 14 0

    Comment 24, posted at 05.05.18 17:23:29 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • 14-0

    Comment 25, posted at 05.05.18 17:24:22 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Ref a bit slow on calling that a ruck.

    Comment 26, posted at 05.05.18 17:25:29 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 26) : Maul. Sorry. Too much beer

    Comment 27, posted at 05.05.18 17:26:08 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Botha is all over the park today

    Comment 28, posted at 05.05.18 17:27:29 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • So far not a lot to complain about forward and back

    Comment 29, posted at 05.05.18 17:28:05 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Dan du Preez puts in a huge clearance kick

    Comment 30, posted at 05.05.18 17:28:36 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Penalty takes shrks close to tryline

    Comment 31, posted at 05.05.18 17:29:07 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 30) : That Dan sure can kick

    Comment 32, posted at 05.05.18 17:29:36 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 32) : ;)

    Comment 33, posted at 05.05.18 17:32:38 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Sharks just need to watch the error count.

    Comment 34, posted at 05.05.18 17:33:55 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 34) : Scrums look positive so far

    Comment 35, posted at 05.05.18 17:35:40 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Nice hoist by du Preez well weighted. Messed up by his brother. But good timing.

    Comment 36, posted at 05.05.18 17:36:52 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Highlanders score after sustained pressure in the Sharks 22. RdP could have cleared the pressure but missed the line on a penalty. Errors from the Sharks just letting the Highlanders back in the game.

    Comment 37, posted at 05.05.18 17:45:39 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • 14-7

    Comment 38, posted at 05.05.18 17:46:02 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Mapimpi’s defense is pretty good so far

    Comment 39, posted at 05.05.18 17:48:47 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Great scrum from Sharks at the scrum wins them a penalty

    Comment 40, posted at 05.05.18 17:49:55 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • 17-7

    Comment 41, posted at 05.05.18 17:50:57 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Two clever dinks from Cam causing major problems from the Highlanders

    Comment 42, posted at 05.05.18 17:57:00 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks needs patience when near the tryline. Big brawl now

    Comment 43, posted at 05.05.18 17:58:59 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks executing some great offloads but sometimes they try it when its not on.

    Comment 44, posted at 05.05.18 18:04:12 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Brilliant pass from RdP puts Esterhuyzen in space and Mapimpi gets tackled out just before the line

    Comment 45, posted at 05.05.18 18:17:04 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Some clever tricks from the Sharks unlock the Highlanders defense and Dan scores. 22-7

    Comment 46, posted at 05.05.18 18:20:19 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Cameron Smith is a new player for the Sharks according to Gavin Cowly :roll: :roll:

    Comment 47, posted at 05.05.18 18:21:23 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Lewies on

    Comment 48, posted at 05.05.18 18:25:19 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • I’m back looks like I’ve missed some nice touches. It really bites my ball with barbwire that this team didn’t do better in this series…

    Comment 49, posted at 05.05.18 18:26:32 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 48) : Paul

    Comment 50, posted at 05.05.18 18:27:02 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 50) : Was he injured?

    Comment 51, posted at 05.05.18 18:27:51 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 51) : He played well so far

    Comment 52, posted at 05.05.18 18:29:16 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 51) : Just standard replacement I would think

    Comment 53, posted at 05.05.18 18:29:28 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Wright very zippy tonight.

    Comment 54, posted at 05.05.18 18:31:44 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Beast and Akker seem to be giving Tommie the right kind of support in scrums

    Comment 55, posted at 05.05.18 18:34:46 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Fucking nice

    Comment 56, posted at 05.05.18 18:37:34 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Nkosi …geez thats good

    Comment 57, posted at 05.05.18 18:38:20 by byron

    
    		 

  • That could be game set and match

    Comment 58, posted at 05.05.18 18:38:32 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Beautiful passage by forwards to keep the ball alive clever grubber puts the winger away for a nice finish tryline

    Comment 59, posted at 05.05.18 18:38:37 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Converted by Rob Jr

    Comment 60, posted at 05.05.18 18:39:18 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Some great interplay from the Sharks – really looking good

    Comment 61, posted at 05.05.18 18:39:41 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 58) : I do believe you’re right nige..

    Comment 62, posted at 05.05.18 18:40:16 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • 31-7. Landers will have to score 4 tries to win

    Comment 63, posted at 05.05.18 18:40:18 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • score?

    Comment 64, posted at 05.05.18 18:40:35 by Poisy
    
    
    		 

  • Both in the air … Why did the tmo refer that

    Comment 65, posted at 05.05.18 18:40:56 by byron

    
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 64) : 31 7

    Comment 66, posted at 05.05.18 18:41:11 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 63) : thanks

    Comment 67, posted at 05.05.18 18:41:15 by Poisy
    
    
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 65) : Don’t they always when the sharks score?

    Comment 68, posted at 05.05.18 18:41:50 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 66) : ngiyabonga

    Comment 69, posted at 05.05.18 18:41:57 by Poisy
    
    
    		 

  • WTF happened to Marius vd Westhuyzen? The old one would have penalized the Sharks there

    Comment 70, posted at 05.05.18 18:42:17 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 69) : Doesn’t this frustrate you? We should be in the bottom half of the log.

    Comment 71, posted at 05.05.18 18:42:52 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 71) : Should not…rather…

    Comment 72, posted at 05.05.18 18:43:10 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Highlanders tackling miles past the ruck

    Comment 73, posted at 05.05.18 18:43:22 by byron

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 70) : Rugby refereeing for dummies….I sent him a copy…

    Comment 74, posted at 05.05.18 18:43:58 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Oh my goodness plucked out of the air. Score!

    Comment 75, posted at 05.05.18 18:44:52 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 71) : I don’t watch anymore. I wrote off the season long ago. it’s just to painful for me this year. so now I’m ok lose or win because I need my sanity back.

    Comment 76, posted at 05.05.18 18:45:05 by Poisy
    
    
    		 

  • If you cant tackle then dont kick on bosch

    Comment 77, posted at 05.05.18 18:45:10 by byron

    
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 76) : Agree..

    Comment 78, posted at 05.05.18 18:45:23 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Brilliant try by RdP by a great run from Bosch. Insane catch from Rob there

    Comment 79, posted at 05.05.18 18:45:52 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • 36-7

    Comment 80, posted at 05.05.18 18:46:13 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Where the hell were these guys all season?

    Comment 81, posted at 05.05.18 18:46:46 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • time left?

    Comment 82, posted at 05.
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • 10 minutes official time

    • Comment 83, posted at 05.05.18 18:48:25 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 81) : i blame rob …

    • Comment 84, posted at 05.05.18 18:50:01 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 81) : Is what I want to know

    • Comment 85, posted at 05.05.18 18:50:07 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks defense excellent tonight.

    • Comment 86, posted at 05.05.18 18:50:32 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 84) : Maybe the team read his last post and caught a wakeup

    • Comment 87, posted at 05.05.18 18:52:05 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 84) : We should have started Akker more often beast Brigs tom up. Why have we been fucking around with minnows when we are cabale of so much? Bulls included…

    • Comment 88, posted at 05.05.18 18:52:28 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Ben Smith creates a great try for the Highlanders. Sharks need to defend the BP now

    • Comment 89, posted at 05.05.18 18:54:09 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 38-12

    • Comment 90, posted at 05.05.18 18:55:03 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Players on both sides looking dead on their feet. Game played at a furious pace.

    • Comment 91, posted at 05.05.18 18:58:23 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Over now.

    • Comment 92, posted at 05.05.18 19:00:24 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Nice game full 80 given by the boys. Well done!

    • Comment 93, posted at 05.05.18 19:01:13 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Final score 38-12. Sharks get a bonus point. Well done boys

    • Comment 94, posted at 05.05.18 19:01:58 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Wow! So chuffed!! I did a wedding today and am at a wonderful reception…but without TVs. So the Supersport app worked overtime!! Well done, boys.
    Now…party time!!

    • Comment 95, posted at 05.05.18 19:16:32 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • We need to prove a point against the bulls.

    • Comment 96, posted at 05.05.18 19:24:41 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • So Stoked

    Thanks Richard and everyone involved and thanks Bokhoring for the consistent update, couldnt watch the game as I was helping my dad with the latest DIY task lol.

    now if only the weathergirls had lost

    the sa conference is looking competitive now

    big game for us next week against the walking steaks. wont be easy, they will be smarting after losing so poorly to the weathergirls in slaapstat

    • Comment 97, posted at 05.05.18 19:32:28 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • So we are now 8th on the overall log with 23 log points passing the Stormers and Bulls, but 1 point behind the Jaguares.

    • Comment 98, posted at 05.05.18 19:52:42 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks XV vs Griffon

    being broadcast on SS10 at 22:45 this evening :D

    • Comment 99, posted at 05.05.18 19:57:48 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 98) : but with a game less than the Jaguares.

    • Comment 100, posted at 05.05.18 20:48:48 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 97) : 3 big games coming up Bulls in Pta, Chiefs in Durbs and Jaguares in Argentina.

    • Comment 101, posted at 05.05.18 20:52:47 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 99) : thanks.

    • Comment 102, posted at 05.05.18 20:54:44 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Anyone got any idea why we are not seeing any of Ross’ younger brother (flank) in our second team ?

    enjoying this SRC game

    Couple of Super rugby squad players putting in a good shift

    • Comment 103, posted at 05.05.18 23:20:40 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @Loosehead (Comment 4) : For future reference, download the app swift streamz. Pretty decent app with endless channels. Sky, btsports etc

    • Comment 104, posted at 06.05.18 11:25:39 by Karl Reply

    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

  • I had the rare privilege of driving the Bell rc truck onto the field last night and got a front row seat to the game. The thing that I picked up most was the mutual respect the players have for the stadium and one another. When guys came off the pitch, there were high fives, bum slaps and handshakes all round, even with the physios. Also, I was really impressed to see one of the twins, Rob and Akker start picking up empty water bottles and throwing them away about 10 minutes from time. Not something I’d expect from pro sportsmen who have everything done for them normally…

    • Comment 105, posted at 06.05.18 11:34:07 by Karl Reply

    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 105) : now I’m so jealous!!! Hope you had a awesome time!!!

    • Comment 106, posted at 06.05.18 11:43:23 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 106) : Really did! Can’t wait for the next time!

    • Comment 107, posted at 06.05.18 11:53:21 by Karl Reply

    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 107) : glad to hear! Enjoy it and remember to represent those of us who can’t be there!

    • Comment 108, posted at 06.05.18 13:06:27 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 105) : Well guys who show a real love and respect for his team will do these things. I remember Josh Strauss even carrying water for the team when he wasn’t playing. Good culture to breed.

    • Comment 109, posted at 06.05.18 14:30:28 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Looking at the stormers remaining 5 games, only game I see them definitely winning is sunwolves in the far east

    they may beat the chiefs, lions will beat them at newlands, jags should beat them in argies.

    Super Rugby has become as unpredictable as English Football.

    • Comment 110, posted at 07.05.18 00:08:55 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 105) : :cool: At one stage I thought you were going to drive the truck right into the Highlanders as they gathered under the posts. Could be a great tactic.

    • Comment 111, posted at 07.05.18 08:44:56 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 111) : Haha I had a few friends dare me so I aimed it at one player but didn’t have the guts. Those Highlanders are pretty big units so I think the truck might have come off second best though

    • Comment 112, posted at 07.05.18 09:21:55 by Karl Reply

    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 111) : @Karl (Comment 112) : hahaha ja also saw that and was wondering if a kamikaze pilot was driving the truck!? :twisted:

    • Comment 113, posted at 07.05.18 09:32:42 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

