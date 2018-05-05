Super Rugby 2018: Sharks v Highlanders

The Highlanders are in town and face a rested Sharks team at Kings Park in a game that is a must win for the home team.
Beast and Akker are both back in the front row while Lewies takes a break and gives Paul a start in the second row. The rest of the team is unchanged from their win two weeks ago against the Stormers.
The shaky Sharks are currently fourth in SA conference and 11th overall (at time of writing) and will need to start winning consecutive games if they harbour any thoughts of being involved in the play-offs. With the team settled, the Sharks should be eyeing a win here, but nothing is certain with the current bunch.
Kick off is just after 17h00.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Armand van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.
Highlanders: 15 Ben Smith (captain), 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Patelesio Tomkinson, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Alex Ainley, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Aki Seiuli.
Replacements: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Kalolo Tuiloma, 19 Jackson Hemopo, 20 Elliot Dixon, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Matt Faddes/Josh McKay.
With the top 4 Kiwi teams you need to be spot in all the aspects of the game (defense, attack and set pieces) for 85 minutes. The Highlanders exploit errors to create scoring opportunities, so the Sharks will have to cut down the error rate.
Let’s hope sharks remt the only gameplan that has worked for them so far. Working the phases.
Dupreez scores the opener under the sticks.
Akker scores in the first minute after Botha chasing a box kick like a wing
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : Converted try
@Bokhoring (Comment 14) : Akker sorry
Cam’s box kicks are perfectly weighted
@Bokhoring (Comment 14) : Nice chip fr am setting things up
Almost try by esterhuizen ball coming loose on the tryline
Positive play by shrks lots of pressure
Andre looses the ball on the line.
Mapimpi makes sure of a try this time
Mapimpi scores the second. Really good play from the Sharks so far. Forwards playing like centres
dupreez converts 14 0
14-0
Ref a bit slow on calling that a ruck.
@coolfusion (Comment 26) : Maul. Sorry. Too much beer
Botha is all over the park today
So far not a lot to complain about forward and back
Dan du Preez puts in a huge clearance kick
Penalty takes shrks close to tryline
@Bokhoring (Comment 30) : That Dan sure can kick
@coolfusion (Comment 32) :
Sharks just need to watch the error count.
@Bokhoring (Comment 34) : Scrums look positive so far
Nice hoist by du Preez well weighted. Messed up by his brother. But good timing.
Highlanders score after sustained pressure in the Sharks 22. RdP could have cleared the pressure but missed the line on a penalty. Errors from the Sharks just letting the Highlanders back in the game.
14-7
Mapimpi’s defense is pretty good so far
Great scrum from Sharks at the scrum wins them a penalty
17-7
Two clever dinks from Cam causing major problems from the Highlanders
Sharks needs patience when near the tryline. Big brawl now
Sharks executing some great offloads but sometimes they try it when its not on.
Brilliant pass from RdP puts Esterhuyzen in space and Mapimpi gets tackled out just before the line
Some clever tricks from the Sharks unlock the Highlanders defense and Dan scores. 22-7
Cameron Smith is a new player for the Sharks according to Gavin Cowly
Lewies on
I’m back looks like I’ve missed some nice touches. It really bites my ball with barbwire that this team didn’t do better in this series…
@Bokhoring (Comment 48) : Paul
@coolfusion (Comment 50) : Was he injured?
@coolfusion (Comment 51) : He played well so far
@coolfusion (Comment 51) : Just standard replacement I would think
Wright very zippy tonight.
Beast and Akker seem to be giving Tommie the right kind of support in scrums
Fucking nice
Nkosi …geez thats good
That could be game set and match
Beautiful passage by forwards to keep the ball alive clever grubber puts the winger away for a nice finish tryline
Converted by Rob Jr
Some great interplay from the Sharks – really looking good
@Bokhoring (Comment 58) : I do believe you’re right nige..
31-7. Landers will have to score 4 tries to win
score?
Both in the air … Why did the tmo refer that
@Poisy (Comment 64) : 31 7
@Bokhoring (Comment 63) : thanks
@byron (Comment 65) : Don’t they always when the sharks score?
@coolfusion (Comment 66) : ngiyabonga
WTF happened to Marius vd Westhuyzen? The old one would have penalized the Sharks there
@Poisy (Comment 69) : Doesn’t this frustrate you? We should be in the bottom half of the log.
@coolfusion (Comment 71) : Should not…rather…
Highlanders tackling miles past the ruck
@Bokhoring (Comment 70) : Rugby refereeing for dummies….I sent him a copy…
Oh my goodness plucked out of the air. Score!
@coolfusion (Comment 71) : I don’t watch anymore. I wrote off the season long ago. it’s just to painful for me this year. so now I’m ok lose or win because I need my sanity back.
If you cant tackle then dont kick on bosch
@Poisy (Comment 76) : Agree..
Brilliant try by RdP by a great run from Bosch. Insane catch from Rob there
36-7
Where the hell were these guys all season?
time left?
10 minutes official time
@Bokhoring (Comment 81) : i blame rob …
@Bokhoring (Comment 81) : Is what I want to know
Sharks defense excellent tonight.
@byron (Comment 84) : Maybe the team read his last post and caught a wakeup
@byron (Comment 84) : We should have started Akker more often beast Brigs tom up. Why have we been fucking around with minnows when we are cabale of so much? Bulls included…
Ben Smith creates a great try for the Highlanders. Sharks need to defend the BP now
38-12
Players on both sides looking dead on their feet. Game played at a furious pace.
Over now.
Nice game full 80 given by the boys. Well done!
Final score 38-12. Sharks get a bonus point. Well done boys
Wow! So chuffed!! I did a wedding today and am at a wonderful reception…but without TVs. So the Supersport app worked overtime!! Well done, boys.
Now…party time!!
We need to prove a point against the bulls.
So Stoked
Thanks Richard and everyone involved and thanks Bokhoring for the consistent update, couldnt watch the game as I was helping my dad with the latest DIY task lol.
now if only the weathergirls had lost
the sa conference is looking competitive now
big game for us next week against the walking steaks. wont be easy, they will be smarting after losing so poorly to the weathergirls in slaapstat
So we are now 8th on the overall log with 23 log points passing the Stormers and Bulls, but 1 point behind the Jaguares.
@Bokhoring (Comment 98) : but with a game less than the Jaguares.
@revolverocelot (Comment 97) : 3 big games coming up Bulls in Pta, Chiefs in Durbs and Jaguares in Argentina.
@revolverocelot (Comment 99) : thanks.
Anyone got any idea why we are not seeing any of Ross’ younger brother (flank) in our second team ?
enjoying this SRC game
Couple of Super rugby squad players putting in a good shift
@Loosehead (Comment 4) : For future reference, download the app swift streamz. Pretty decent app with endless channels. Sky, btsports etc
I had the rare privilege of driving the Bell rc truck onto the field last night and got a front row seat to the game. The thing that I picked up most was the mutual respect the players have for the stadium and one another. When guys came off the pitch, there were high fives, bum slaps and handshakes all round, even with the physios. Also, I was really impressed to see one of the twins, Rob and Akker start picking up empty water bottles and throwing them away about 10 minutes from time. Not something I’d expect from pro sportsmen who have everything done for them normally…
@Karl (Comment 105) : now I’m so jealous!!! Hope you had a awesome time!!!
@JD (Comment 106) : Really did! Can’t wait for the next time!
@Karl (Comment 107) : glad to hear! Enjoy it and remember to represent those of us who can’t be there!
@Karl (Comment 105) : Well guys who show a real love and respect for his team will do these things. I remember Josh Strauss even carrying water for the team when he wasn’t playing. Good culture to breed.
Looking at the stormers remaining 5 games, only game I see them definitely winning is sunwolves in the far east
they may beat the chiefs, lions will beat them at newlands, jags should beat them in argies.
Super Rugby has become as unpredictable as English Football.
@Karl (Comment 105) : At one stage I thought you were going to drive the truck right into the Highlanders as they gathered under the posts. Could be a great tactic.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 111) : Haha I had a few friends dare me so I aimed it at one player but didn’t have the guts. Those Highlanders are pretty big units so I think the truck might have come off second best though
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 111) : @Karl (Comment 112) : hahaha ja also saw that and was wondering if a kamikaze pilot was driving the truck!?