Sharks show serious intent

I’m not sure if the Sharks were pumped by the revival of their favourite website Sharksworld, or whether something finally clicked, but the win over the Highlanders this weekend was definitely the best game of the season so far, probably the best under coach Rob du Preez

The Sharks secured a bonus point 38 – 12 win over the Highlanders, a scoreline which isn’t even a little bit flattering and a true reflection of how the game went. I’m always pessimistic and wouldn’t get excited over a single victory, but the fact that every single Sharks player on the park played well, and that there are little to no negative comments makes me think that the Sharks finally got it right.

Now the challenge is to repeat this performance every weekend for especially the next few weeks before the International break.

Looking at the game in a little more detail, what was evident is that the Sharks had worked on their defensive structures. It was as if the players knew exactly who was outside them and actually trusted that person to make the tackle. The tackling was ferocious, and the ensuing ruck play equally impressive. These two aspects meant that the Highlanders got absolutely no front foot ball, and were frustrated to the point of simply kicking possession away.

This gave the Sharks plenty of ball to work with, and with our attacking minded backline, tries were always going to be scored if things went to plan.

I felt Andre Esterhuizen was a beast in the backline, in both facets of the game. He made some massive tackles and distributed well instead of his usual killing of the ball in contact. He did mess up an easy try early in the match, looking for contact going over the try line not the smartest thing to do, but he will learn from that and next time rather just ground the ball.

Otherwise I thought our front row did really well, Ruan Botha led the team with aplomb, his work rate even in the final minutes managing two massive tackles was really impressive.

It was a case of the Sharks wanting to win, and with that want came the result. One can only question how this team lost so badly to the Bulls a few weeks ago. It is so frustrating not knowing which Sharks team will pitch to a game, at least it’s nice to know they have these performances in the tank. We want more of this please!

Cell C Sharks – Tries: Akker van der Merwe, Makazole Mapimpi, Daniel du Preez, Sbu Nkosi, Robert du Preez; Conversions: Robert du Preez (5); Penalty: Du Preez.

Highlanders – Tries: Dillon Hunt, Teihorangi Walden; Conversion: Lima Sopoaga.