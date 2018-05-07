Sharks show serious intent

I’m not sure if the Sharks were pumped by the revival of their favourite website Sharksworld, or whether something finally clicked, but the win over the Highlanders this weekend was definitely the best game of the season so far, probably the best under coach Rob du Preez
The Sharks secured a bonus point 38 – 12 win over the Highlanders, a scoreline which isn’t even a little bit flattering and a true reflection of how the game went. I’m always pessimistic and wouldn’t get excited over a single victory, but the fact that every single Sharks player on the park played well, and that there are little to no negative comments makes me think that the Sharks finally got it right.
Now the challenge is to repeat this performance every weekend for especially the next few weeks before the International break.
Looking at the game in a little more detail, what was evident is that the Sharks had worked on their defensive structures. It was as if the players knew exactly who was outside them and actually trusted that person to make the tackle. The tackling was ferocious, and the ensuing ruck play equally impressive. These two aspects meant that the Highlanders got absolutely no front foot ball, and were frustrated to the point of simply kicking possession away.
This gave the Sharks plenty of ball to work with, and with our attacking minded backline, tries were always going to be scored if things went to plan.
I felt Andre Esterhuizen was a beast in the backline, in both facets of the game. He made some massive tackles and distributed well instead of his usual killing of the ball in contact. He did mess up an easy try early in the match, looking for contact going over the try line not the smartest thing to do, but he will learn from that and next time rather just ground the ball.
Otherwise I thought our front row did really well, Ruan Botha led the team with aplomb, his work rate even in the final minutes managing two massive tackles was really impressive.
It was a case of the Sharks wanting to win, and with that want came the result. One can only question how this team lost so badly to the Bulls a few weeks ago. It is so frustrating not knowing which Sharks team will pitch to a game, at least it’s nice to know they have these performances in the tank. We want more of this please!
Cell C Sharks – Tries: Akker van der Merwe, Makazole Mapimpi, Daniel du Preez, Sbu Nkosi, Robert du Preez; Conversions: Robert du Preez (5); Penalty: Du Preez.
Highlanders – Tries: Dillon Hunt, Teihorangi Walden; Conversion: Lima Sopoaga.Tweet
Thanks Richard! Nice write up…
I have watched the game since that wedding on Saturday…and it was just very heart-warming!
Now the challenge is to get the consistency right…at this level!
Well done, management and players…
Looking at our last five games:
- good win against the Blues in New Zealand
- top game against the Canes in New Zealand that we just couldn’t close out
- abortion of a game against the Bulls
- win against the Stormers
- best game if the season against the Landers…
…I reckon if that was the season so far we would be very happy. The game against the Bulls stands out like a sore thumb and I wonder if travel and motivation weren’t a bit of an issue against the Bulls. All in all, the curve looks to me to be well in the right direction and I hope to see that against the Bulls on Saturday (another wedding for me…dou! But this time the people are rugby fanatics and the game is being shown in the bar. Guess where the pastor will be… )…
What is great about this win is that is what not done in old South African kick-bash-defend style rugby, but in a style that would make a Kiwi coach proud. One the highlights for me was Beast drawing the defender and passing at exactly the right time. The idea is definitely to have the ball do the talking.
Agreed… Although i only watched the highlights and it normally does make a team look much better, the interplay and handling was vintage All Black rugby. Hope this continues
Great game to watch.Its amazing what a good rest can do for the mind and body.
@pastorshark (Comment 2) : A good pastor should always be where the majority of the sinners hang out
Thanks, Rich
What a great game. It’s been a very long time since the Sharks threw the ball around like that. We had support runners and everybody played for the jersey.
Anyone have an idea whether coach Rob has any more sons available to put into the Sharks team? I guess a cousin would be fine too.
Personally tbink Botha had it spot on when he said that the team performs best when they start like they did. It gives the confidence that they take into all other aspects of the game.
Like I also said in the past the Sharks forwards needs to step up and dominate every game like they did on Saturday otherwise we get performance like we had against the Bulls!
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Not looking to pick a fight here but I’d counter that a good kicking game, improved defense, as well as a far more physical showing is what allowed us to play the way we did on Saturday. Not that those things alone won us the game but it provided the foundation on which to build.
I was having a beer with some old friends after the game on KP1 and for one fleeting little moment there ,it was as if we were 15 years ago.
How did we ever allow that wonderful after game thing we used to own get so fucked up.
Any way Sharks were magnificent none more than Jean- Luc,
Now to the much talked about Sharks inconsistency, we had one bad game in the last five, and that game came 4 days after we arrived home from a bruising 4 match tour and on top of a energy sapping and emotional draining game when we were cheated out of win against the Canes.
Its not rocket surgery that we lost that game to a Bulls team fresh off a bye.
Saturdays game and team was as good as any Natal side i have seen since i went to my first game at Kings Park and thats a long time ago.
Very few weakness in the team and a lot of strengths.
This side is gelling and I hope it stays together under the excellent captaincy of Ruan Botha for at least another year.
@vanmartin (Comment 10) : I am going to counter with:
- The better Kiwi teams kick a lot but always with intent and accuracy. For a change the Sharks kicks were all contestable. In the past we were often guilty of just kicking down field without any plan.
- Good defense and physicality at the breakdown is always a requirement.
However I think what made a difference is that players did not needlessly try to make contact, and shifted the point of contact cleverly with offloads and well timed passes. In the past Beast would have taken the contact, set up a ruck and the try would not have been on.
I think what many South Africans don’t get when asking for running rugby is that you still need the fundamentals (defense, set pieces, physicality, intelligent kicking) for it to be successful. Everything the All Blacks have implemented properly for years that made them the top team in the world.
Great article Rich. This is what I know the Sharks are capable of! We probably have one of the most exciting backlines in the competition at the moment.
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : The kicks were contestable, but for once the players actually chased the kicks with intent. This was a Sharks team that was hungry for a win. I think the thing that made me so angry after the bulls and rebels defeats was the lack of intent and hunger.
@jakkalas (Comment 14) : Bosch kicks are exceptional he puts so much air on the ball and that gives time for Esterhuizen to arrive at pace into the receivers face.
Ben Smith arguably the best fullback in the world must have dropped at least three of those kicks.
How was Bosch at 10 when he moved there. I think he is turning into a fine 15.
How good was Cam? His box kicks, little dinks over the defense, service and decision making were world class.
@jakkalas (Comment 14) : No chaser can pressure the receiver if the box kick is way too far.
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : That is true, but I remember seeing a bunch of kicks in those games that could have been chased down that weren’t. This time we also formed our defensive line well after kicks, making counter attacks very hard.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 16) : He played 15 at school level as far as I know, and I believe it’s his best position. His defense is not good enough to be a 10.
@jakkalas (Comment 19) : You actually don’t want the chasers to arrive at full speed as all the catching player needs is a good sidestep. A good up-and-under or box kick has a lot of hanging time and not too overcooked on distance giving your chasers time to reset and really have an opportunity to contest or alternatively pressure the receiver.
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : We’re on the same page/frequency/hymn sheet in that case.
@Bokhoring (Comment 17) : I don’t know who has worked on Cams kicking but it was like watching a very on song Pienaar. Contestables were far and high and most importantly contestable and his chips were perfect.
When you factor in Esterhuizens boot we have a lot of kicking options and a chase with Nkosi and Mapimpi is fast.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 16) : To me he looked a bit rushed. I tend to agree that fullback is ideal for him and he has looked better and better each game.
Rich one thing you should mention about André dropping the ball is that he ran into Waisaki Naholo. Think not a lot of other backs have the size stop André from scoring in a similar situation!
@The hound (Comment 11) : must agree with you that we focus to much on the negative and “inconsistency” of the team. Was a very good performance by a very good Sharks team! Now they must just go to Pta and nail the Bulls!
As for the after game braai and beer unfortunately you will always get one or two idiots that do not know where to stop and eventually stuff it up for those who do know their limits!!!
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) :
@The hound (Comment 11) : Agreed…that’s kind of what I was trying to point out with my comment 2 @pastorshark (Comment 2) :
@The hound (Comment 11) : @JD (Comment 26) : Funny you should mention the after game oufield braai, it even featured in this weeks Rapport newspaper where Louis de Villiers was lamenting its absence and wants it back. Hell I even knew people that went to the after party and not the game.
I think Louis must have given up on the Stormers rugby if he is covering Sharks games while the Stormers are playing at Newlands.
@JD (Comment 26) : Yes please!!! Taking the family to see our heroes play!!! They can do it kids are excited as this will be their first live Sharks game – hopefully they get to meet “Uncle Beast” and Mapimpi lol they love them!
finally watched the highlights and it was a good game. love the step from bosch but that kid almost messed up that try by not passing sooner! all in all a good performance. seems to work out well for my heart when I don’t watch and I am definitely continuing to do that
I still sometimes go to Braai’s after the game and there are a lot of kids activities before hand. The overall stadium experience really isn’t bad (not saying more cant be done to modernized as the hounds pointed out previously). Tickets can be bought for just more than a movie ticket so I don’t think prices are the problem either. I am not sure where the problem lies with the attendances across super rugby to be honest. I do think some fans have become disillusioned with the quality of refereeing and not really understanding whats going on with penalties etc.
@Poisy (Comment 31) : come on a young man like you should have more than enough heart to stand a whole Sharks game!
@DuToit04 (Comment 30) : awesome hope they enjoy it!
Quick tip before the game find where the Sharks team bus park. That way after the game you can go and ambush them there before they leave! It might take a bit of time as they usually shower and eat before they leave but must say from our experience the players are always willing to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.
Consistently inconsistent .. thus I’m waiting for this weeks game. Wont be easy, that Bulls team is no joke.
I’m usually not this pessimistic.
@Byron Wright (Comment 32) : Ticket prices are 1 of the main reasons. Too high. Soccer match tickets are way cheaper. Food and beverages are also pricy inside the stadiums.
@Byron Wright (Comment 32) : The prices are a quite a bit more than a movie ticket and I don’t go and watch a movie every other weekend
If they played like this every Saturday, the crowd will definitely soon be back to watch the games live
@Byron Wright (Comment 32) : From the people I speak to the reason they don’t go very often is the transport issue. Everyone wants to go and have some beers and someone can’t. I feel a shuttle system to various suburbs could help.
@Byron Wright (Comment 32) : @sudhir (Comment 36) : @HeinF (Comment 37) : if you look at it as a once or twice season outing then it’s not to bad but going more often (once or twice a month) then taking a family of 4 is expensive.
It really difficult to get the balance right but have to think by lowering ticket prices by offering family packages or “two for one” promotions more people might attend the games. This will then in turn increase the revenue for food and drink.
Just a simple example of how it could work:
10 000 people attend the game at R100/person. Each one spends R50 on food and drink total revenue is R1.5 mil.
20 000 people attend the game at R50/person. Each one spends R50 on food and drinks total revenue is R2 mil.
But to be 100% honest this is a very simplistic way of looking at it and I’m sure the people that works with this every day will ensure that ticket prices are as cheap as possible.
@sudhir (Comment 36) : As a Sharks supporter that lives in Cape Town I actually really enjoy going to watch currie cup and SR games at newlands, but im big into rugby and will always show up early and be one of the last to leave the stadium.
However the actual cost of the experience is mostly the reason I dont go that often. Combined with other weekend activities and the selection if games.
the vibe at newlands is chilled for the most part, sometimes there are drunk people there from kickoff spoiling the gees, or some people making socially inappropriate comments.
I had to come to the defense of inny Radebe in last years currie cup.
I will be a newlands on the 7th of july, that you can bet on.
@JD (Comment 33) : 2 much pain there brother. how many finals have I watched live and we chocked! I honestly don’t feel the players give a crap about this union and are there for the pay only. maybe not all of them but in my opinion most of them.
as fans we take the losses hard and you just don’t feel right the whole week, these oaks take a loss and go party and post about it on Instagram! the money and time I have spent on the sharks is alot and I can’t help but feel disrespected by the players when they do that shit.
I’m not saying they should sit at home and sulk and I’m not saying they shouldn’t go out and party, I’m saying have the respect to not post about it. the only post they should be sending after a loss is them doing some gym work and showing they working on it.
I am Interested in how much people here think we should be paying for a ticket, to a cc game ,a super rugby game a, and a test match.
I have been a season ticket holder since the 90′s and always regarded it as my Christmas present to myself.
Increasingly questioning its value every year but unable to actually cancel it when it its time to renew.
My suggestion to boost crowds would be to give banks of tickets to schools for CC and Super games.
Schools could use them as an incentive ,and lots of parents would accompany their kids.
The biggest danger to our rugby is ,and I have said it her before, when kids regard it as something that their parents do.
That is the marketing kiss of death.
Sharks need a PR and marketing strategy aimed at kids, and should probably invest in people who could do it,
@The hound (Comment 42) : I am one of the unlucky sharks supporters living in the cape that has never watched a super rugby game in Durban, but I bought tickets for family members to watch the stormers and bulls game at newlands at 160 per ticket. Sure,there are cheaper seats, but not by much. Bought 6 tickets and that added up to 960, without petrol,parking,food or drinks. Sure,6 tickets are a lot, but even with a family of 4 a trip like that becomes expensive. I have no idea what the tickets should cost or how they got to that price, but it means I busily watch at most one game a year at newlands. When Boland still played CC, the tickets cost about R30, I always made sure I watched those games, even if the games were only played on a Friday at 3pm and I still had to drive from cape town to wellington
@revolverocelot (Comment 40) : “I had to come to the defense of inny Radebe in last years currie cup” me too, the only difference being that I had to do it right here on Sharksworld.
I think the stadium culture us dying ir dead. I can count how many times I’ve struggled to get people together to attend a game. And in my network I can get free tickets almost every week. Yes I’m in joburg but I think the disease is pervasive. It’s like it’s an inconvenience for people. In today’s life anything that requires even a little effort is dismissed. I only see that getting worse not better.
One thing I can say about KP is they treat you like an adult you are responsible for you. Ellis Park organization is always terrible running out of stock not allowing this or that. Very inflexible.
@coolfusion (Comment 46) : Esports is getting huge money and spectator wise. in the future they will do away with actual players and maybe play in vertual reality or they could go the engineering route and build players and have a team of engineers and programmers to fix the robots while they play the actual rugby
Slightly off topic what the thinking around Wales and bokke playing in USA on a gridiron field. Is it even regulation size and how about all those confusing lines on the field?
@coolfusion (Comment 49) : $$$$$ need I say more
@Poisy (Comment 50) : Well it will be embarrassing if the Yanks can fill a stadium and we can’t.
@coolfusion (Comment 51) : not really. it’s something new and exciting so they will fill it.
I would definitely go to an American football game even though I don’t know the rules. I’d go for the experience.
also states has over 350 million people and majority of them are working and many can afford the tickets.
we have roughly 50 million . majority not employed or working minimum wage jobs ontop of them not really being exposed to rugby and when they are and they get a chance to go u have to hold Ur breath there is no racist incident at stadium to put them off. to much crap to deal with honestly, when u consider they can go watch a soccer match for 20bucks which will most likely be the price of a loaf of bread very soon.
@Poisy (Comment 52) : Doubt the racist incident bit. They don’t really have a stake in the game. Which is why it should have been in a rugby nation.
@coolfusion (Comment 53) : But you could be right on spectacle value….
@Poisy (Comment 52) : Just read up and ticket sales are beyond poor. So it might not happen….jurie roux brainfart I suspect.
@coolfusion (Comment 49) : According to wikipedia the standard football field is around 100 yards (91.8 m) between goal lines and 53.33 yards wide (48.76 m).
The minimum distance from try-line to try-line on a rugby field is meant to be 94 m and minimum width 68 m. So I am not sure how this is going to work out. It is even narrower than some of the soccer pitches Boks had to play on in Argentina.
@Bokhoring (Comment 56) : It seems this RFK stadium is multi-purpose used for soccer as well – so the full width of the pitch is 65.8m
@Bokhoring (Comment 57) : And kicking the ball from your quarter is anyone’s guess with the lines? JK they’ll probably work it out with different color lines. Still who’s going to attend? It will look like loftus on a good weekend….ah well maybe it’ll give the books an edge.
@The hound (Comment 42) : @HeinF (Comment 43) : well last season we paid R80 per person for the Sharks Super rugby game in Bloem.
@coolfusion (Comment 45) : sad to say but in today’s world it’s all about the “quick fix”. Everything must be quick and exciting. Look at the crowds at test cricket vs T20.
@coolfusion (Comment 57) : It is a multi-purpose field (gridiron, baseball and soccer ) so they must have a way to properly change the field markings as needed. I assume the plan is to use rugby-style (H) posts and not the gridiron (Y) posts.
Howzit guys? Was wondering where is the best seats for Sharks supporters at loftus? Any ideas?
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Ja, I noticed that too…the crowd yelled Beeast! And he crabbed sideways looking for space and off loaded. Let’s hope confidence does them a world of good
@revolverocelot (Comment 40) : Thinking about going too, would prefer to be in a box though, as wearing my Sharks kit can put a big target on a guy for the loud loons.
@coolfusion (Comment 52) : lol my friend you have no idea.
@DuToit04 (Comment 61) : try the local supporter clubs. I know there’s one on Facebook for “The Sharks Supporters Club – East Rand”. I’m sure they should be able to assist you!
@SeanJeff (Comment 63) : I usually see a ton of sharks shirts at newlands for a sharks game so I think you will be just fine, last years currie cup game at newlands when Inny went over for the try at the end and ryno smith made the tough conversion for the win. wow that was awesome.
We started the game by sitting on the half way line on the railway stand, great view from there, everyone was chilled, lots of sharks vs WP friendly banter, but there was one wp supporter who seemed like he was hitting the bottle pre game that went in on Radebe with below the belt stuff. At first we let it slide, but then we had enough and got him to lower his volume and cut the rhetoric out.
Grabbed some food at half time, decided to sit on the grand stand the second half as even though the game was well attended we could see tons of space on the grand stand during the first half.
Interesting crowd there, similar mix of wp and sharkies, all in good spirit, none in my crew wore sharks t’s cause none of us own any (well I have one that I got as a present from my older bro, but its a size too small lol)
We were just off the halfway line, and the were two guys close too us who realised we were sharks supporters cause we cheered all the wp mistakes, and guess what, they had no problem with it and seemed happy to have well informed rugby supporters around.
Going to watch live sporting events is fun but for the most part expensive.
Side note: Premiere Soccer League (PSL) games are exceedingly boring too me on tv, but every game I have watched at athlone or cape town stadium has been tons of fun, you dont realise just how good the okes are until you see them live, and realise that you cant do 60% of what they do on a football field (and im a legit multi sport athlete), some how it just way more entertaining live at the stadium, fellow spectators are great too. I even went and watched a ajax vs chiefs game at DHL newlands nearly two decaded ago, alone, surrounded by people I dont know, all super well versed and passionate about local football, exceedingly courteous and friendly. PSL tickets were 20 bucks back then, they are 40 bucks a ticket I read. havnt been too a live football game in sometime.