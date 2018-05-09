Midweek news roundup

Morning guys – Just a quick summary of local and international rugby news for the week so far…
Starting locally and with Sharks interest first, it looks like the Bulls will have Bok prop Trevor Nyakane available to select for the match at Loftus on Saturday. Nyakane was a late withdrawal from the Bulls team this weekend, but should come into selection having taken part in training.
Speaking of the clash at Loftus this weekend, referee Rasta Rasivhenge has been handed the match. His assistants will be AJ Jacobs and Archie Sehlako while Marius Jonker will do TMO duties. The Stormers clash against the Chiefs at Newlands will be handled by Mike Fraser while the Lions will have Angus Gardner in the middle when they face the Highlanders.
There was good news for the Stormers earlier this week when they got the green light to continue playing Damian Willemse even though he is in the Junior Bok team for the Champs taking place in June. It remains to be seen if the young flyhalf will be available after the Chiefs match.
Moving onto international affairs, the Blues got good news in that Sonny Bill Williams can be selected against the Hurricanes this weekend, having missed six weeks. More Blues news is that flyhalf Bryn Gatland has signed with the Highlanders for the next Super Rugby season.
More injury related news is that TJ Perenara is also back and will be on the bench for the Hurricanes against the Blues in Auckland.
There is a report doing the rounds that Cheetahs flank Paul Schoeman will be joining the Bulls, but nothing is confirmed at this stage. The Cheethas have confirmed the departure of 11 players as well as coach Rory Duncan going to Worcester Warriors with captain Francois Venter. The rest are Torsten van Jaarsveld (Bayonne, France), Fred Zeilinga (Canon Eagles, Japan), Carl Wegner, Reniel Hugo, Clinton Swart (all Verblitz, Japan), Uzair Cassiem, Clayton Blommetjies (both Scarlets, Wales), Tom Botha (Ospreys, Wales) and Niel Marais (Jubilo, Japan). Johan Goosen is also on his way to Montpellier, having played a few matches in recent weeks.Tweet
Marius Jonker TMO. Couple of Sharks tries going to be scrutenized again
Is it safe to assume that the Sharks have no injuries and that we’ll be able to field the same starting 15 that smashed the Highlanders?
@boertjie101 (Comment 2) :
We should know latest tomorrow when they announce the team, but there hasn’t been news of injuries and no release from the Sharks themselves..
If we play the same game-plan this weekend, I cant see the Bulls prevailing even on fort Loftus.
Really looking forward to the Loftus game. Reckon it’s going to be a cracker.
@boertjie101 (Comment 2) : I wouldn’t say that we smashed the Highlanders. They were their own worst enemies. Haven’t seen the Highlanders play that badly in a long time. I think a lot of it was from all the defending that they had to do in Pretoria the week before.
@McLovin (Comment 5) : Man, I can never tell if you are sarcastic or just talking shit(it’s always one of those 2). Never the less I enjoy your input.
@Ben (Comment 6) : The Bulls game the week before surely had an influence on the Highlanders, but lets not take anything away from our guys, they showed up with real intent and got a great result in the end.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 3) : I read some rumors that the Sharks will be one of the 1st SA teams moving up North in 2019/2020, any truth to that? The Lions’ CEO openly admitted that the money over there is hard to say no to.
@Ben (Comment 6) : The Highlanders definitely made more errors than usual. Humidity always plays a role in Durban as we have come to know. I must, however, say that we can’t play the big win down only to the errors of the Highlanders. Our defence was physical and we kept them under pressure which resulted in the handling errors. Jean-Luc was an absolute monster at the break down points.
Jeez the cheetahs are getting poached to death this year.
I see Ruan Botha got an official post-game warning for his ruck cleanup just before the handbag brawl – does that have the same effect as a yellow?
@Quintin (Comment 7) :
I read the multiple articles on the topic and see no real confirmation of that from the Union. The Lions did openly comment but there was also a release by SANZAAR stating that the SA teams are all tied up and there will be no exodus up North.
Will do a dedicated article once there is a little more meat to it.
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) :
No Yellow, just a warning.
Goes on his record to count against him in any future hearings..
Another Rumour us that Curwin is Bulls bound.
@Quintin (Comment 7) : Genuinely looking forward to it. As long as the Sharks that play the Kiwis show up. Actually same for Bulls. Want to see a top quality SA derby where I’m not emotionally involved.
What’s with the Russian grass article?
@McLovin (Comment 15) : the author of the Russian grass article gave Rob some money to help keep the site running. Thank God for Russian grass, I say.
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Got the sponsored bit. Just the style was refreshing.
@Quintin (Comment 7) : @boertjie101 (Comment 8) : For sure, not trying to take anything away from our lads. We were very good. Best we’ve been this season. Just pointing out that the Highlanders probably weren’t as good as they can be.
@sharks_lover (Comment 13) : And where did you read that? on Keo?
@sharks_lover (Comment 13) : That would make no sense. No way he will move ahead of either Pollard or Gelant.
@boertjie101 (Comment 2) : Sharks have sprung many injuries just before kick off this season, Beast twice already.
@ebenp (Comment 1) : Isnt Glenwood playing a game this weekend – he shoulld be watching his son play – damn fine player that.
@Ben (Comment 6) : Ha ha Ben, Im sure you were not as accommodating to the Sharks after coming back from a 4 match overseas stint to play the rested Bulls and then a week later the rested Stormers. Give credit where its due.
@Ben (Comment 18) : Ok, I see now that you were’nt trying to undermine the Sharks.
@Quintin (Comment 7) : @Richard Ferguson (Comment 11) : There is something brewing, have heard that WPRU is also looking at a move. I think right about now Andy Marinos is a worried man – as he should be. This will be a good discussion point.
First off, great article Rich, appreciate the efforts.
Secondly Trevor having another renaissance year, so we better watchout on saturday.
some fun games ahead. My superbru got killed last weekend lol.
@McLovin (Comment 15) : Should have got the stuff from Swaziland in the first place, wasting time and money getting the stuff from Germany, plus they should know that harsh winters always seem to thwart the Germans taking root.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 27) : Very good.
@robdylan (Comment 16) : in that case I can’t wait for the follow up article!!!
Ok now for the serious comment: Was thinking with the cold that they might go for hybrid artificial pitch rather than just grass.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 27) : hahaha Ja for the Russian soccer bosses sake I really hope this “German invasion” works better than the last one!