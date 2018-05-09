Predicted Springbok squad to face the Poms

Good day Sharkworlders! Hope you are all doing well.
The following 30 players are the players that I feel should be in the squad to face England here at home.
Props: Steven Kitshoff, Tendai Mtawarira, Wilco Louw, Vincent Koch, Trevor Nyakane(can play LH and TH).
Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bismack du Plessis.
Locks: Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, Pieter-Steph du Toit, RG Snyman.
Loose Forwards: Jean-Luc du Preez, Dan du Preez, Siya Kolisi, Nizaam Carr, Warren Whiteley.
Scrumhalves: Ross Cronje, Faf de Klerk.
Flyhalves: Handre Pollard, Elton Jantjies, Robert du Preez Jr.
Centres: Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am, Jesse Kriel.
Outside Backs: Makazole Mapimpi, Aphiwe Dyanti, Sibusiso Nkosi, Willie le Roux, Warrick Gelant.
Following is the team I’d pick from this group to face England in the first test if everyone is fit.
1. Steven Kitshoff, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Wilco Louw, 4. Franco Mostert, 5. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6. Siya Kolisi, 7. Jean-Luc du Preez, 8. Warren Whiteley, 9. Faf de Klerk, 10. Handre Pollard, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 14. Sibusiso Nkosi, 15. Warrick Gelant.
16. Bismarck du Plessis, 17. Tendai Mtawarira, 18. Vincent Koch, 19. Lood de Jager, 20. Dan du Preez, 21. Ross Cronje, 22. Elton Jantjies, 23. Willie le Roux.
The Boks are set the face Wales in the US before they square off against the Poms. It is predicted that the Boks will send an experimental team, Wales coach Warren Gatland has already suggested that he will do just that.
Let me know what you think of my team and I'd like to see what team you'd send to America to play against Wales.
Marx out for 6 weeks.
How is whiteleys injury going?
@McLovin (Comment 1) :
That’s a blow.. Big question is who is next in line? Adriaan Strauss up for unretiring?
@Dragnipur (Comment 2) : Should be back soon.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 3) : Think so.
Whitely is probably also running out of time.
@McLovin (Comment 5) :
Coz lets be honest, Chilli aint the answer..
Doubt Esterhuizen will make the side. Just a poor man’s de Allende he is.
@McLovin (Comment 1) : I’d still play him while he’s injured.
@McLovin (Comment 8) :
Much like Damian Willemse is a poor man’s Pat Lambie… I get you…
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 7) : Nope. Cant really think many/any others..
@McLovin (Comment 11) : We need to build on other hookers. Traditionally there are 3 hookers in a squad though.
Nizaam Carr? Come on dude
Geez but scrumhalves in South Africa is a joke.. I mean Ross and Faf..
Torrid year if those are our starters…
@Dunx (Comment 12) : You are correct.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 14) : I reckon Cam should be the bolter
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) :
@Bokhoring (Comment 16) :
Reckon both Sharks scrummies could well find themselves in Green and Gold this June.. Whether A team or B team in USA..
@Dunx (Comment 12) : Who else is there? Akker? Mbonambi? God help us all.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 18) : I’d love to see Cameron Wright in the squad. I’ve heard that Faf is playing really well overseas.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 3) : On form, Strauss, as much as I hate saying that. Watching him play now just confirms to me what a journeyman he has been his whole career – until Mitchell got hold of him that is.
@Ben (Comment 9) : Captain? Whitely I presume, then I would question Kolisi’s inclussion because he has been absent this year so far. Somethings bugging that guy behind the scenes.
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) : And de Allende?
Anyone know what kind of form Frans Steyn is in?
@coolfusion (Comment 23) : Shoe-in. Best 12 in SA by far at the moment.
@Ben (Comment 24) : Cracking form. Reckon Rassie wants to pick him.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 22) : Yeah, Whiteley for captain. Which other loose forwards have really put their hand up, though?
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 3) : @McLovin (Comment 5) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 21) : I’m sure there was news on Strauss saying he’s available if the Bok coach think he can add value. To be honest he’s looking in way better shape than the Teletubbies look he sported last time he played for Bokke. Will see on Saturday if he’s able to tame the “Angry Warthog”!?
@McLovin (Comment 25) : yes for sure especially if you pick Schalk at 10!!!
@Ben (Comment 27) : On form, I reckon our Ginger is equal to Kolisi. The Bulls have also got one guy that is potent on the ground- cant remember his name and then there he is Marnus Schoeman who will probably not even be looked at because of his size but who has been a thorn in every side he has played against. As good as Kolisi was last year he has been the opposite this year, I cant even say he has been bad but rather just “absent”.
@JD (Comment 29) : Schalk?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 30) : Roelof Smit?
@coolfusion (Comment 23) : Somebody has to carry the tacklebags
@McLovin (Comment 31) : yes the Burger type!
@JD (Comment 34) : Now now. We’re trying to have a serious rugby conversation.
Just watched Breytie say he’d pick Leyds on the wing. They should test him for drugs.
@McLovin (Comment 36) : Saw that, had much the same reaction as you.
@Bokhoring (Comment 32) : Yes, thats him. he has impressed so far.
@Bokhoring (Comment 32) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 38) : Roelof is a solid player. But if Rassie’s allowed to pick overseas, why not get the best nr. 6 in the world, Marcell Coetzee? Is he injured?
@McLovin (Comment 8) : now theres an insult
Well if he was ready I would have given Marcell Coetzee a call. He has really monstered up, not that he was small before. But sheesh he looks like a tank had a baby with an oak tree. Would hate to get in his way.
@Quintin (Comment 39) : Marcell still out injured.
Have they dropped the 30 Bok cap requirement for overseas players? I recall Marcell was just 2 short when he left for Ireland
I reckon that Rassie will be at loftus on sat to watch the game.
@Ben (Comment 27) : Ruan Ackermann has been brilliant for Gloucester this season. Could be a dark horse for a call up, unless he nails his colours to the England mast!
Both Faf and Willie Le Roux have won top awards from their UK clubs. Been outstanding and given the dearth of quality 9′s and 15s in SA, Rassie would be mad to ignore them
@McLovin (Comment 35) : hahaha did not notice!
@McLovin (Comment 36) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 37) : he did not have a bad game against the Griffons but has a long way to go to even get a place in the Sharks Super rugby match day squad let alone Bok team! Seems as if Breytie is into some Russian grass!!!
@Villie (Comment 45) : think that ship has sailed! I’m sure his plan is to play for England rather than Bokke.
I’d include Lambie, Strauss and Akker (now that Marx will be out). Also Frans Steyn.
We have a number of players in really good form. Etzebeth should also be ready for the rest series. He’s close to a return apparently.
@coolfusion (Comment 41) :
Marcell has been injured for the last 3 years.. Hope he still knows how to catch the ball..
@Bokhoring (Comment 43) :
Rassie has dropped this minimum system as far as I know. But I don’t think it is for Marcell to come in, rather others…
@JD (Comment 48) :
Are you thinking of Dillon Leyds, the Stormers wing, or Zas, the Sharks winger who played against the Griffons…
Cam at 9 and Marcell are another 2 who could add value.
@StevieS (Comment 50) : I doubt Lambie will make himself available just yet. He is just now settling in at his new home, and just past the red lights in his recovery.
@coolfusion (Comment 55) : “I would love to play for them again and go to the World Cup next year. I realised moving overseas was maybe going to make it more difficult to play for the Springboks even though there is the 30 Tests rule,” said Lambie who would face competition for a starting place from Handre Pollard.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 53) : oops!!!! Wasthinking g of Zas!!!
But must say I think the same applies for him as I’m not sure I would pick him in a Sharks Super rugby matchday squad.
Nice article, interesting thread…
@Bokhoring (Comment 56) : Well I’m glad to be wrong. He has been very prolific of late. So many good reports of his game possible that he has already surpassed Pollard who to me does not look more than average. In fact I’m Keen to see if Rob jnr gives him a schooling tommorow.
Suprising sanity from SARU- overseas Bok rule waived and Rassie can pick anyone from anywhere. In our current economic environment this makes the most sense. We are naiive if we belived that only picking local guys would strengthen our local rugby and keep guys in the country. Its a professional game, money talks as with any career.