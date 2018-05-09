Predicted Springbok squad to face the Poms

Good day Sharkworlders! Hope you are all doing well.

The following 30 players are the players that I feel should be in the squad to face England here at home.

Props: Steven Kitshoff, Tendai Mtawarira, Wilco Louw, Vincent Koch, Trevor Nyakane(can play LH and TH).

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bismack du Plessis.

Locks: Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, Pieter-Steph du Toit, RG Snyman.

Loose Forwards: Jean-Luc du Preez, Dan du Preez, Siya Kolisi, Nizaam Carr, Warren Whiteley.

Scrumhalves: Ross Cronje, Faf de Klerk.

Flyhalves: Handre Pollard, Elton Jantjies, Robert du Preez Jr.

Centres: Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am, Jesse Kriel.

Outside Backs: Makazole Mapimpi, Aphiwe Dyanti, Sibusiso Nkosi, Willie le Roux, Warrick Gelant.

Following is the team I’d pick from this group to face England in the first test if everyone is fit.

1. Steven Kitshoff, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Wilco Louw, 4. Franco Mostert, 5. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6. Siya Kolisi, 7. Jean-Luc du Preez, 8. Warren Whiteley, 9. Faf de Klerk, 10. Handre Pollard, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 14. Sibusiso Nkosi, 15. Warrick Gelant.

16. Bismarck du Plessis, 17. Tendai Mtawarira, 18. Vincent Koch, 19. Lood de Jager, 20. Dan du Preez, 21. Ross Cronje, 22. Elton Jantjies, 23. Willie le Roux.

The Boks are set the face Wales in the US before they square off against the Poms. It is predicted that the Boks will send an experimental team, Wales coach Warren Gatland has already suggested that he will do just that.

Let me know what you think of my team and I’d like to see what team you’d send to America to play against Wales.