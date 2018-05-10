Single change for Loftus clash

Sharks coach Robert du Preez Senior has made one injury enforced change to the team that played so well against the Highlanders last week, to do battle at Loftus against the Bulls.

Philip van der Walt took a blow to the face in the last match and is unavailable this weekend. Jacques Vermeulen comes into the 6 jersey and Wian Vosloo is loosie cover on the bench.

There is also a single change on the bench where Chiliboy Ralepelle comes in for Franco Marais. Chiliboy is set to play his 100th Super Rugby match should he come onto the field, having played 69 matches for the Bulls and is now in the 31st squad for the Sharks.

Another milestone this weekend is Andre Esterhuizen playing his 50th Super Rugby match for the Sharks. He should be aiming for another big match after winning the man of the match award last weekend.

Cell C Sharks:

15. Curwin Bosch

14. Sbu Nkosi

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Andre Esterhuizen

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Robert du Preez

9. Cameron Wright

8. Daniel du Preez

7. Jean-Luc du Preez

6. Jacques Vermeulen

5. Ruan Botha (c)

4. Tyler Paul

3. Thomas du Toit

2. Akker van der Merwe

1. Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements

16. Chiliboy Ralepelle

17. Juan Schoeman

18. Ross Geldenhuys

19. Stephan Lewies

20. Wian Vosloo

21. Louis Schreuder

22. Marius Louw

23. Lwazi Mvovo