Super Rugby 2018: Bulls vs Sharks


Posted in :Bulls, Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 12 May 2018 at 13:00
The Sharks travel to Loftus to face the Bulls in a crunch match, the Bulls favourites to take this clash having beaten (or drawn with) the Sharks in the last 6 encounters.

The Sharks come off a winning high having dispatched the Highlanders in spectacular fashion last week, and with all but one of that team taking the field at Loftus, one has to think that there will be momentum on the side of the Sharks.

That said, the Bulls come off a loss to the Stormers at Newlands but will be buoyed by the thought of beating the Sharks by 30 points at Kings Park less than a month ago.

All in all, it is lining up to be quite an intense match.

From a Sharks point of view, let’s look at the key aspects to get a win at Loftus.

It’s become a bit of a cliché, but the Sharks simply have to be consistent. If they show similar intent and passion and skill as they did last week, there are very few teams that would beat them. The key is to start well, and that doesn’t necessarily mean a try in the opening minutes. Basic skills to start the match, no silly errors, get the scrums right from the start, find the jumpers in the first line-outs. Those simple things could get the ball rolling to dominate the match later on.

A couple of key battles to look forward to, Handre Pollard vs Robert du Preez the juiciest of the lot. Then there is the small matter of Akker van der Merwe vs an in form Adriaan Strauss. My personal favourite will be looking at how Warrick Gelant compares to Curwin Bosch. There won’t necessarily be many one on one face off’s, but there is sure to be plenty of kicking between the two.

I feel the Sharks’ main concern is being flat after their super high last weekend, and if this Bulls team gets the slightest sniff at a win, they will be difficult to beat. If the Sharks are serious about being playoff contenders, they simply have to win this match.

Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 John-Ben Kotze, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Jason Jenkins, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 Lodewyk de Jager, 4 Rudolph Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Lizo Gqoboka.
Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Frans van Wyk/Nqobisizwe Mxoli, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Nicholas de Jager, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Armand van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Mahlatse Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.

Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge (South Africa)
Assistant referees: AJ Jacobs (South Africa), Archie Sehlako (South Africa)
TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)



  • Should be fun to watch.

    Comment 1, posted at 12.05.18 13:06:25 by Loosehead
    
    		 

  • Blankets packed, Kit On on our way to loftus!!! Go boys!!!

    Comment 2, posted at 12.05.18 13:33:58 by DuToit04
    
    		 

  • We have to win this one. I don’t think I will be able to handle it if the Bulls win us again. Like I said earlier, our forwards will have a lot of work to do against this Bulls pack, they have such a high work rate. Most of it coming from their locks.

    Comment 3, posted at 12.05.18 16:29:11 by Quintin
    
    		 

  • Gee glad we don’t gave mike Frazier reffing us tonight

    Comment 4, posted at 12.05.18 16:34:16 by byron
    
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 4) : Be careful what you wish for, we’ve got Starving Marvin,the star of the show.

    Comment 5, posted at 12.05.18 17:00:37 by The hound
    
    
    		 

  • Please don’t lose to the bulls. Seriously

    Comment 6, posted at 12.05.18 17:00:51 by SeanJeff
    
    
    		 

  • Bosch could get a yellow for that trip

    Comment 7, posted at 12.05.18 17:26:38 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 7) : And he does

    Comment 8, posted at 12.05.18 17:27:21 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Geez ref … Surely that was too many phases?

    Comment 9, posted at 12.05.18 17:27:41 by byron

    
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 9) : What did I tell you its the RASHAVENGA SHOW

    Comment 10, posted at 12.05.18 17:28:49 by The hound
    
    
    		 

  • And the Bulls open the scoring. Sharks must not let them get too far ahead

    Comment 11, posted at 12.05.18 17:29:44 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • 14 point turnaround

    Comment 12, posted at 12.05.18 17:29:46 by byron

    
    		 

  • minutes go by, nevermind countless phases …. poor standard of reffing yet again

    Comment 13, posted at 12.05.18 17:30:27 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 9) : Phases does not matter when foul play is considered

    Comment 14, posted at 12.05.18 17:33:57 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • same as last time, exact same moves, exact same reffing decisions, exact same fucking everything

    Comment 15, posted at 12.05.18 17:34:19 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • 12-0 not the start the Sharks wanted

    Comment 16, posted at 12.05.18 17:34:29 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Twice he;’s told them to bind and twice he’s said he’s spoken to them. How about do your bloody job and penalise it you twat

    Comment 17, posted at 12.05.18 17:36:40 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 14) : foul play would not come into play for a try review. Ref would have called it at the turnover

    Comment 18, posted at 12.05.18 17:37:44 by byron

    
    		 

  • they also apparently have no offside line to worry about, these officials are golden :roll:

    Comment 19, posted at 12.05.18 17:38:46 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • That was a neckroll

    Comment 20, posted at 12.05.18 17:40:05 by byron

    
    		 

  • Good try by Bosch. Sharks back in the game

    Comment 21, posted at 12.05.18 17:42:28 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Try bosch … 12-7

    Comment 22, posted at 12.05.18 17:42:33 by byron

    
    		 

  • Funny how this TMO has to check every try a Sharks team ever scores but opposition try, nary a peep …..

    Comment 23, posted at 12.05.18 17:43:12 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • Gelant is causing us major trouble. He should be the shoe in for Bok 15

    Comment 24, posted at 12.05.18 17:45:33 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • 19-7 Bulls

    Comment 25, posted at 12.05.18 17:47:06 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • A ruck formed in touch alliwed?

    Comment 26, posted at 12.05.18 17:47:09 by byron

    
    		 

  • Sharks need to get their hands on the ball. Bulls doing all the playing

    Comment 27, posted at 12.05.18 17:48:54 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Bulls is targeting Bosch with high kicks and he is not handling it well.

    Comment 28, posted at 12.05.18 17:51:02 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Ref misses a clear forward pass from Pollard

    Comment 29, posted at 12.05.18 17:52:02 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Wow – actually penalizes Bulls for a late tackle

    Comment 30, posted at 12.05.18 17:53:28 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Thats not a big contact but it us cynical

    Comment 31, posted at 12.05.18 17:53:51 by byron

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 30) : And gives Snyman a yellow

    Comment 32, posted at 12.05.18 17:54:39 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Clever dummy at the lineout and Vermeulen scores

    Comment 33, posted at 12.05.18 17:55:36 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Clever lineout move

    Comment 34, posted at 12.05.18 17:56:03 by byron

    
    		 

  • 19-14

    Comment 35, posted at 12.05.18 17:56:32 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Pissing me off you keep hearing the linesmen calling offsides but only against the Sharks :evil:

    Comment 36, posted at 12.05.18 17:58:56 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • This arrogant little prick is so out of his depth he should be reffing women’s 7′s

    Comment 37, posted at 12.05.18 17:59:21 by The hound
    
    
    		 

  • Second turnover penalty that Akker manages tonight

    Comment 38, posted at 12.05.18 18:01:49 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks found their fetcher, the angry warthog

    Comment 39, posted at 12.05.18 18:02:16 by The hound
    
    
    		 

  • 22-17 after great penalty from Bosch

    Comment 40, posted at 12.05.18 18:03:01 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 36) : The whole set-up is bent, like Supersport and SARU want the bulls top do well, its almost like its part of a narrative that’s supposed to play out.

    Comment 41, posted at 12.05.18 18:05:33 by SeanJeff
    
    
    		 

  • We still in the game but needs more possession to play with

    Comment 42, posted at 12.05.18 18:05:56 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Ref keeping the Sharks in the game.

    Why no red for a blatant trip by Bosch? Pathetic.

    Comment 43, posted at 12.05.18 18:12:04 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 41) : Its because its a Vodacom competition and the Sharks are wearing Cell C colours,

    Comment 44, posted at 12.05.18 18:12:50 by The hound
    
    
    		 

  • Then in the build up to the 1st Sharks try, no.6 Sharks clearly obstructing no.8 Bulls from tackling no.14 Sharks. :roll:

    Comment 45, posted at 12.05.18 18:13:36 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 43) : have some more drinks … Youll feel better about province losing in a little while

    Comment 46, posted at 12.05.18 18:15:08 by byron

    
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 46) : If you can’t score more than 9 points in a match you don’t deserve to win. Chiefs did what they had to do. Fair and square. Well done to them.

    Comment 47, posted at 12.05.18 18:18:25 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • Much better start from the Sharks

    Comment 48, posted at 12.05.18 18:20:40 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • 22-20 game on

    Comment 49, posted at 12.05.18 18:21:26 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • ^^ Must be related to the whiny stormers cnut we always seem to get commentating on the sidelines when we play

    Comment 50, posted at 12.05.18 18:25:04 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • Not sure why we dont use Bosch for the line kicks

    Comment 51, posted at 12.05.18 18:27:51 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • 23-22 Sharks lead

    Comment 52, posted at 12.05.18 18:29:03 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Bulls ahead again. Gelant somehow manages to hold onto the ball. 29-23

    Comment 53, posted at 12.05.18 18:33:19 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Magic from Gelant.

    And hats off to the officials for getting it spot on in real time.

    Comment 54, posted at 12.05.18 18:35:26 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • Sharks getting some good moves going that just breaks down due to one poor pass.

    Comment 55, posted at 12.05.18 18:38:17 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Set backline moves not working so well. We getting much better result from the interplay between forwards and backs

    Comment 56, posted at 12.05.18 18:40:47 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Weeks and weeks and weeks of results showing that fucking with the scrum when it’s working is a bad thing but hey, lets fuck with the scrum in a tight game once again

    Comment 57, posted at 12.05.18 18:44:31 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • Game set and match. Lood scores

    Comment 58, posted at 12.05.18 18:44:57 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Impressive play from the Bulls.

    Nice to see from a Saffer side.

    Comment 59, posted at 12.05.18 18:45:37 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 58) : YUP

    Comment 60, posted at 12.05.18 18:45:42 by The hound
    
    
    		 

  • 36-23

    Comment 61, posted at 12.05.18 18:45:53 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • We are simply not good enough!!!

    Comment 62, posted at 12.05.18 18:45:56 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 57) : nothing wrong with our scrum … Wasnt the best call by rasta

    Comment 63, posted at 12.05.18 18:46:05 by byron

    
    		 

  • Red card coming up surely.

    Comment 64, posted at 12.05.18 18:48:28 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • Season over.

    Comment 65, posted at 12.05.18 18:48:46 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • We losing the game on the small things. Am getting yellow for dangerous tackle

    Comment 66, posted at 12.05.18 18:49:20 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Again the officials are soft on foul play. :roll:

    Comment 67, posted at 12.05.18 18:49:34 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 65) : 39-23

    Comment 68, posted at 12.05.18 18:50:23 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • At least we are consistent in the form of always being inconsistent.

    Comment 69, posted at 12.05.18 18:50:42 by Ben
    
    
    		 

  • That we lose someone like the creator of Sharksworld and retain the bitter trolling WP cunt really puts one off being here, good game or not. One less supporter

    Comment 70, posted at 12.05.18 18:50:43 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • Great subs there by the coach, the result is showing on the scoreboard!

    Comment 71, posted at 12.05.18 18:51:02 by Quintin

    
    		 

  • JLDP scores. 39-30

    Comment 72, posted at 12.05.18 18:51:38 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 69) : Bulls are just better overall. Gelant causing us major grief.

    Comment 73, posted at 12.05.18 18:52:59 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 65) : Season was over when we lost to the Bulls by 30 in the 1st match against them. This will make it 4/11, one of our worst seasons in SR in recent history.

    Comment 74, posted at 12.05.18 18:56:26 by Quintin

    
    		 

  • What a try from the Bulls.

    Very impressive.

    Comment 75, posted at 12.05.18 18:57:07 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • Or was it forward?

    Comment 76, posted at 12.05.18 18:57:38 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • Oh well, still some great stuff from both sides.

    Comment 77, posted at 12.05.18 18:58:14 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • Can the Sharks still salvage a bonus point?

    Comment 78, posted at 12.05.18 18:59:49 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Should have taken the kick there

    Comment 79, posted at 12.05.18 19:01:11 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Take the fucken kick

    • Comment 80, posted at 12.05.18 19:03:52 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • We got beaten because we were not good enough, simple, the Bulls played with much more intensity and wanted it more. Yeah Ref made some shit calls but that is not why we lost. Congrats Bulls.

    • Comment 81, posted at 12.05.18 19:06:46 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • 39-33. Well done Bulls. JM is making a huge difference in Pretoria.

    Sharks need to continue working on cutting down the mistakes. Too many promising phases of play break down. Also some rythm lacking in our backline sometimes. Too many players having to stop to catch the ball

    • Comment 82, posted at 12.05.18 19:07:40 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Kriel and Gelant will probably start for the Boks

    • Comment 83, posted at 12.05.18 19:08:51 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 81) : Over scrutinized every try by the sharks and allowed 2 forward pass tries by the bulls no tmo. Rasta is a useless idiot, face it we don’t have captains that can communicate with a ref and that is why we don’t ever get equal calls. Great game and great advertisement for SA rugby

    • Comment 84, posted at 12.05.18 19:09:52 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • No disgrace in that loss, boys played their hearts outj just hope the negative shit doesn’t start here again

    • Comment 85, posted at 12.05.18 19:10:35 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good stuff from both sides.

    Bulls were just too good today.

    • Comment 86, posted at 12.05.18 19:10:59 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 85) : Absolutely no disgrace in that loss. It was a good game overall. If we look at the season so far though, theres no way to sugarcoat it. We aren’t getting results.

    • Comment 87, posted at 12.05.18 19:14:44 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Losing is never easy, but the Sharks played right to the end.

    • Comment 88, posted at 12.05.18 19:15:38 by Loosehead Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 85) : @The hound (Comment 85) : Saying we not good enough on the day not negative mate, it is a simple fact, Yes played a full 80 minutes etc but they made the better decisions, I reckon we missed PvdWalt more than we realize as our Rucks was not as good as usual. Defense also not as great today, but overall great game but the best team on the day was the Bulls.

    • Comment 89, posted at 12.05.18 19:19:04 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Some say Ref was KAK, Mallet says ref brilliant.

    • Comment 90, posted at 12.05.18 19:21:56 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 90) : Mallet thinks that the sharks should all be shot just for living in kzn. What does he know

    • Comment 91, posted at 12.05.18 19:23:05 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 90) : Ref was good, even though he was very soft on Sharks’ foul play.

    • Comment 92, posted at 12.05.18 19:25:02 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 90) : @jdolivier (Comment 91) : Please, the ref was better than most NZ and Ausie refs were this whole season. Lets not bring that into the conversation. The Bulls were better than us today.

    • Comment 93, posted at 12.05.18 19:27:36 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 93) : Uhm I never said ref bad, read my posts.

    • Comment 94, posted at 12.05.18 19:37:56 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Leinster take the Euro Champions Cup.

    • Comment 95, posted at 12.05.18 19:38:00 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • We just need to keep at it. Not loose hope and revert to kick, tackle and bash rugby

    • Comment 96, posted at 12.05.18 19:59:32 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 94) : I didn’t say you said the ref was bad. I did read your post.

    • Comment 97, posted at 12.05.18 20:03:06 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 89) : Btw agree with you on ginger ninja, he puts in some good work off the ball. Which is pretty much what we needed.

    • Comment 98, posted at 12.05.18 20:05:34 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Really bad under the high ball in the first half and some second half too. Mapimpi refusing to jump for an easy bouncer backline needs to tackle better jldp has to come back and show them how to stop a man instead of playing tickle fight.

    • Comment 99, posted at 12.05.18 20:14:53 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 99) : Scrumsvget worse when beadt and Akker go off. Many people talk smack about him but we don’t appreciate how much work he puts in.

    • Comment 100, posted at 12.05.18 20:16:50 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • We gave some soft tries away.

    • Comment 101, posted at 12.05.18 20:21:14 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • We are not as good as JM’s bulls, they have our number, its like they are perfectly suited to beating us.

    Gallant is class

    Mapimpi really stuggled today under the high ball, and general play, still good on attack, is he another Ruhle ?

    Maybe, just maybe we still make it into the play offs, tough games coming up.

    Looking forward to seeing the second team play tomorrow at 3pm on Ss1 and Ss10

    • Comment 102, posted at 12.05.18 20:52:46 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

