Super Rugby 2018: Bulls vs Sharks

The Sharks travel to Loftus to face the Bulls in a crunch match, the Bulls favourites to take this clash having beaten (or drawn with) the Sharks in the last 6 encounters.

The Sharks come off a winning high having dispatched the Highlanders in spectacular fashion last week, and with all but one of that team taking the field at Loftus, one has to think that there will be momentum on the side of the Sharks.

That said, the Bulls come off a loss to the Stormers at Newlands but will be buoyed by the thought of beating the Sharks by 30 points at Kings Park less than a month ago.

All in all, it is lining up to be quite an intense match.

From a Sharks point of view, let’s look at the key aspects to get a win at Loftus.

It’s become a bit of a cliché, but the Sharks simply have to be consistent. If they show similar intent and passion and skill as they did last week, there are very few teams that would beat them. The key is to start well, and that doesn’t necessarily mean a try in the opening minutes. Basic skills to start the match, no silly errors, get the scrums right from the start, find the jumpers in the first line-outs. Those simple things could get the ball rolling to dominate the match later on.

A couple of key battles to look forward to, Handre Pollard vs Robert du Preez the juiciest of the lot. Then there is the small matter of Akker van der Merwe vs an in form Adriaan Strauss. My personal favourite will be looking at how Warrick Gelant compares to Curwin Bosch. There won’t necessarily be many one on one face off’s, but there is sure to be plenty of kicking between the two.

I feel the Sharks’ main concern is being flat after their super high last weekend, and if this Bulls team gets the slightest sniff at a win, they will be difficult to beat. If the Sharks are serious about being playoff contenders, they simply have to win this match.

Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 John-Ben Kotze, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Jason Jenkins, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 Lodewyk de Jager, 4 Rudolph Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Lizo Gqoboka.

Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Frans van Wyk/Nqobisizwe Mxoli, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Nicholas de Jager, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Armand van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Mahlatse Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.

Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge (South Africa)

Assistant referees: AJ Jacobs (South Africa), Archie Sehlako (South Africa)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)