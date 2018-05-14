Sharks go down to Bulls yet again

Consistently inconsistent. That pretty much sums up the Sharks so far this season. A massive high followed by frustrating low losing 39 – 33 to the Bulls at Loftus.

It’s really hard writing this, because I was truly positive of a Sharks victory after that amazing showing a week ago. One has to wonder what the impact of those two yellow cards had on this game, as the match pretty much started with a 14 point turnaround in the favour of the Bulls.

The Sharks showed great mettle to get back into the game following that start, being 19 – 7 down at one stage early on, to still be in it at the end showed some character. I just feel the Sharks didn’t show the intensity of the previous weekend, an intensity that should be a given in a South African derby like this.

Not much else to say really, I hope we see the team get up from the loss and put in a good showing against the Chiefs. Once again, the Sharks could have made their lives a lot easier by winning this weekend, now sit in a must win position for probably the rest of the season. They are by no means out of the playoff race, but a performing Jaguares team is making the SA conference very interesting.

Positives to take from the match, Akker van der Merwe having a barn storming man of the match game and the Sharks getting a valuable losing bonus point in the last minutes.

The scorers:

For Bulls:

Tries: Gelant, Kriel, Smit, Kotze, De Jager

Cons: Pollard 4

Pens: Pollard 2

For Sharks:

Tries: Bosch, Vermeulen, JL Du Preez

Cons: R du Preez 3

Pens: R du Preez 3, Bosch