Chiefs coach has to dig deep to find players for the game against the Sharks

You have to feel for Colin Cooper. Not only does he have to work around an injury list of 16, he has now also lost his remaining All Blacks due to a training camp.
Out of a squad of 38 he will be missing 20 players for this weekend:
Aidan Ross (ankle)
Kane Hames (concussion/ABs camp)
Mitchell Graham (leg)
Nathan Harris (ABs camp)
Atu Moli (quad hematoma/ABs camp)
Nepo Laulala (arm/ABs camp)
Brodie Retallick (ABs camp)
Fin Hoeata (shoulder)
Dominic Bird (shoulder)
Mitchell Brown (knee)
Lachlan Boshier (appendicitis)
Sam Cane (abdominal/ABs camp)
Mitchell Karpik (concussion)
Taleni Seu (back)
Damian McKenzie (ABs camp)
Tiaan Falcon (hand)
Anton Lienert-Brown (ABs camp)
Regan Verney (groin)
Sam McNicol (concussion)
Tim Nanai-Williams (shoulder)
It just goes to show that All Black rugby still reigns supreme in New Zealand. I doubt that any South African coach would have willingly agreed to surrender players like McKenzie, Retallick and Lienert-Brown, especially when faced with such an injury list. Then again with central contracting in place, the coach really has no choice.
Hopefully the Sharks can compound his misery this weekend. We are due a big game from them again.
Then again, the NZ sides are sitting pretty! Even if the Chiefs lose to the Sharks, and they should given the nature of the missing players, they are still handily placed for a push for qualifying places. They are 5-6 points clear of of the chasing pack, and in many cases (vs SA opponents)have a match in hand.
Sharks by 20+
An injury list of 16 that is just crazy and needs to be looked into – something is amiss here.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 3) : What should be looked at is how the Stormers managed to conspire to loose against such a weakened side at home. Regardless of refereeing issues with scrums, they should still have put away this team.
Before the season there was a lot of optimism regarding the Sharks due to signings made and the team on paper that we could field. Questions surrounded what we would be like without a tighhead when Coenie got injured and also around our defense and handling. Well i guess if we look bac over super rugby so far those questions of a tighthead, handling and defense to an extent are what has let us down…will things change going forward? Well its those same questions we have had for a number of years now.
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : Really not sure what the Stormers are moaning about at the scrums, the Chiefs got the hit on them majority of scrums and the penalty try the Stormers were in serious reverse gear. Teams should stop looking at the refs to solve their own short comings
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : I agree.
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : They still had a few All Blacks against them.
Total disrespect for Sharks fans and paying public not to field strongest team possible for Saturday.
I want to see guys like Mackenzie,Rettalick,Cane,its bullshit that they are going to AB’s camp, they travel for 2 games as opposed to our 4,and this camp should have never been sanctioned during the competition.
If we beat the Chiefs on Saturday the headlines will all read Sharks beat weak Chiefs.
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : I only watched parts of the game and can’t really comment on the earlier scrums. The penalty try was legit IMO.
It should actually be a warning for the Sharks, as the Stormers are supposed to have one of the better scrums in SA.
@The hound (Comment 9) : You mean when you beat them.
@McLovin (Comment 8) : Stormers had a number of Boks including the best centre in SA, two best flyhalves (uncapped as yet), best local scrumhalf (uncapped as yet), best lock / blindside, best loosehead, best tighthead, … Disclaimer – this info is obviously taken straight out of the Cape Press
Four All Blacks should not have worried them
@McLovin (Comment 11) : No. IF. Too many times this season a win taken for granted actually turned on its head. Not even the coach has enough confidence to predict their next performance there is zero consistency.
@McLovin (Comment 11) : I sad” IF ”like in ”IF” my aunty had balls she would be my uncle.
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : Simple solution – Rob should only let the players know at halftime that McKenzie and Retallick are not playing
@The hound (Comment 9) : I can live with those headlines but no so much with what the headlines will be if we lose this game.
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : I concede, you are right.
Cheetahs team already announced
not sure our inexperienced second team can beat this cheetahs squad who played most of last years cc while the first team of touring Europe.
Notice, Ben10 at outside centre for the cheetahs
Toyota Free State XV vs Sharks XV
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein
Kick-off: 18:00
Quintin Vorster
Reinach Venter
Gunter Janse van Vuuren
Sibabalo Qoma
JP du Preez
Niell Jordaan (C)
Gerhard Olivier
Jasper Wiese
Rudy Paige
Ernst Stapelberg
Aya Oliphant
Tertius Kruger
Benhard Janse van Rensburg
Sango Xamlashe
Darren Adonis
bench
Marnus van der Merwe
Boan Venter
Justin Basson
Erich de Jager
Daniel Maartens
Dian Badenhorst
Ali Mgijima
Referee: AJ Jacobs
Assistant Referees: Jaco Kotze, Griffon Colby
@revolverocelot (Comment 18) : he Cell C Sharks XV
1. Mzamo Majola 16. Kerron van Vuuren
2. Andrew du Plessis 17. Jordan Els
3. Khutha Mchunu 18. Kyle-John Whyte
4. Gideon Koegelenberg 19. Jean Droste
5. Hyron Andrews 20. Cornelius Otto
6. Wian Vosloo 21. Francois de Villiers
7. Kwanda Dimaza 22. Kobus van Wyk
8. Tera Mtembu
9. Grant Williams
10. Danrich Visagie
11. Leolin Zas
12. Johan Deysel (C)
13. Jeremy Ward
14. Aphelele Fassi
15. Courtney Winnaar
@Dancing Bear (Comment 19) : Pretty strong team. Experienced Super rugby players blended with promising age group players and some novices. Tough challenge awaits the Cheetahs, who also have quite a few Super rugby players in the mix.
@KingCheetah (Comment 20) : How has Tertuis Kruger not got more game time in Pro14…built like a bus and pretty quick. Very much a Ruan Janse Van Rensburg mould with probably more skill.
@SheldonK (Comment 21) : He is a exciting player, and has done well for Griquas. Think a combination of factors contributed to this. Nico Lee and Small-Smith were in fine form at 12, and Venter pretty much nailed 13 down. Till we lost some wings, and Small-Smith moved there, it was always going to be a battle for Tertius. I hope to see more of him this year, now that Clinton Swart, and Neil Marais are going to be away. Swart will return mid season, but that gives Tertius enough time to stake a claim.
Waiting to see who else gets contracted, but at the moment it’s a straight shoot out amongst the following for a centre berth in Pro14:
Nico Lee, WSS, Ali Mgijima, Teruis Kruger, Lloyd Greeff, and possibly Gerhardus vd Walt (Jaco vd Walt ex lLions younger bro)
@KingCheetah (Comment 22) : Which of the Cheetah players do you think stand a good chance of getting included in a Bok squad?
@Bokhoring (Comment 23) : Hmmmm good question. Probably only Ox, but more likely in a development capacity. I don’t think he is at test level yet, but a very exciting player. Dark horses Cassiem and Mohoje, but I think JL has the 7 spot pretty much nailed down.
@KingCheetah (Comment 22) : Must be honest id pair Nico Lee and Tertius Kruger in the centres going forward if i was coach. Id probably also play Small-Smith at 15 as he has good pace and a good brain. So ya guess id be a bit of out the box in terms of selections. Speaking of Small-smith i saw his brother play for Grey Bloem- serious wheels on that kid
@SheldonK (Comment 25) : Yes I saw he was burning up the pitch. Good centre combination you have there. I am keen to see what the Cheetahs come up with in terms of replacing some of the stalwarts that have left. They have made some potentially great signings at lock. The 209cm and 130 kg JP du Preez ex Lions is making quite an impact so far. Then they have also signed the Player of the Varsity Cup, Walt Steenkamp. Together with Justin Basson, and Dennis Visser, who hasn’t yet lived up to his hype, there is some serious talent and power in the second row now.
@KingCheetah (Comment 26) : Playing in Europe is it not worth looking at some European players to bolster their squad? I mean a few Georgians, Germans etc could help.
@SheldonK (Comment 27) : An interesting theory, guess once they manage to get European Champions participation, they will be earning real income, and maybe then they will be able to do that.
@KingCheetah (Comment 28) : From what i understand the Cheetahs cant play in Champions Cup etc unless SARU part of the PRO14 or something like that? But thinking long term the Cheetahs recruiters should def watch the smaller nations at next years world cup to see whats available, obviously first prize is SA players but the Cheetahs struggle to get the cream of the crop when it comes to those.
@SheldonK (Comment 29) : I think they have an option to become part of the EC once the current TV deal has expired, think 2020. The money in the new deal is apparently far more than in Super Rugby. Will watch with interest.
Jurie Roux and Rassie Erasmus have both been appointed to the Guinness Pro14 board.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 19) : Not sure we have enough to beat a rampant cheetahs, luckily the cheetahs are legitimately resting their pro14 team.
interesting to see the cheetahs brag about selling so many of their key players to other pro14 teams for serious sums of money.
@revolverocelot (Comment 31) : Not bragging, just saying it as it is. Cheetahs have a history of taking players that nobody else was interested in, and making aiding in their development. Willie le Roux, Lood de Jager, Brüssow, Duanne Vermeulen, and Cornal Hendricks come to mind. They actually lost more players to Japanese and other overseas clubs than Pro14.
Only players going to Pro 14 are, Tom Botha, Cassiem and Blommetjies. Neil Marais, Carl Wegner, Reniel Hugo, Clinton Swart, Francois Venter, Torsten, Henco Venter and Rynier Bernardo are all off to Japan, and other European clubs.
As for the SRC match, the Sharks have a pretty strong squad, so more than enough to match the Cheetahs. Think there are 8 players in the Sharks team with Super Rugby experience. Majola, Vosloo, Andrews, Terra, Kobus v Wyk, Deysel, Ward and Droste.
@KingCheetah (Comment 32) : Sharks XV as some exciting backs just needs forwards to step up in much the same way the forwards in the Super rugby squad must do! Going to be a hard game thag could go either way!
@KingCheetah (Comment 32) : Fair point