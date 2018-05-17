Sharks change 3 for Chiefs clash

Coach Robert du Preez Snr has made three changes to the team that will face the Chiefs at Kings Park this weekend.
Flank Philip van der Walt is back after missing out last week, Jacques Vermeulen dropping down to the bench and Wian Vosloo getting some game time with the SuperSport Rugby Challenge squad.
The other two changes are both in the backline with rotational changes at 9 and 11, Louis Schreuder and Lwazi Mvovo getting starts and Cameron Wright and Makazole Mapimpi both falling to the bench.
Chiliboy Ralepelle, after playing his 100th match last weekend, isn’t in the squad at all, Franco Marais coming onto the bench in his place.
15. Curwin Bosch
14. Sbu Nkosi
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Andre Esterhuizen
11. Lwazi Mvovo
10. Robert du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder
8. Daniel du Preez
7. Jean-Luc du Preez
6. Philip van der Walt
5. Ruan Botha (c)
4. Tyler Paul
3. Thomas du Toit
2. Akker van der Merwe
1. Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements
16. Franco Marais
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Ross Geldenhuys
19. Stephan Lewies
20. Jacques Vermeulen
21. Cameron Wright
22. Marius Louw
23. Makazole Mapimpi
Not happy with the SH rotation. Wright has been far better
Its anyone’s guess what we will get from the Sharks this week. Big improvements needed in handling and decision making. The talent is there on paper but something just seems to be missing..
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : The short passing / offloading game seems to work better for us, except that sometimes the offloading are overdone and the ball lost.
The team however seems to have trouble with finding each other when the passes need to be longer (e.g. in a backline movement), e.g. in the Bulls game we lost momentum too often due to passes behind the next player.
Good to see PVDW back.
Go Boys!!!
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : The short pass/offloads worked against the Highlanders and to a lesser extent against the Canes…but far too often we try crazy high risk offloads and lose the ball. We need to realise we cant just throw crazy passes and hope they stick, the turnovers have cost us badly. And then as you say longer passing is always behind the man or above his head.
Apart from Wright the changes look good. Mapimps failed big time on defence and arial last week will Mvovo do better? Maybe van Wyk should have been in. Cams play has been very inventive and gave us edge we might miss that. Also not impossible that this chiefs team aren’t holding hopes of winning just bruising us a bit for their compatriots? In which case, yes rest Cam.
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : In all the years I have been watching rugby I have never seen a New Zealand team take to the field with anything but the express purpose of winning.,losing is just not a factor in their make up.
Hope to hell none our the team share your attitude. because its not going to happen ,their new young guys are going to play 200% for the honour of the jersey.
From what ive heard Leolin Zas has looked sharp in the Supersport Rugby Challenge, wonder if anyone can confirm? Van Wyk apparently on the bench for Supersport challenge this weekend…talk about a fall from super rugby starter
Damian McKenzie has been replaced by his brother Marty at 10. Apart from Ardron moving from 8 to 4 to replace Retallick, the Chiefs pack is the same as the one that out-scrummed (justly / unjustly ??) the Stormers. Definitely will not be a walk in the park at Kings Park.
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : Very solid Chiefs team picked. Especially that backline, very dangerous and do the basics well.
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : @SheldonK (Comment 9) : So what has van Wyk done to drop out of favor or is it a niggle or something? Last week I thought it might be because of his kid being born but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Can see no reason to leave the guy out of the team.
@Quintin (Comment 12) : Your guess as good as mine. Rob Sr. Does make some baffling moves sometimes. Who knows?
@The hound (Comment 8) : Ja you’re probably right. I get very conspiracy theory when it comes to NZ and think about all they would so you stay on top and get themselves into and stay top nation in rugby. Even sacrifices.
CHALLENGE AWAITS CELL C SHARKS XV
The Cell C Sharks XV take on the Free State XV at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday evening in a successive SuperSport Rugby Challenge away match, looking to make it three from three.
Consecutive victories, against the Griffons and Leopards, have elevated the Cell C Sharks XV into third spot on the Central Log, but Friday evening’s challenge against the log-leaders won’t be easy, particularly away from home.
Free State have won all three of their matches in the competition, although the Cell C Sharks XV aren’t far behind with a two-from-three record, and the latter will take comfort from a pleasing 57-28 victory over the Leopards in Rustenburg last Sunday.
There were some enterprising passages of play and good individual performances, although Head Coach Ricardo Loubscher will have drummed into his players the need for greater accuracy in execution for what is expected to be a much tougher assignment this week.
Five tries in the opening 20-odd minutes set the tone for a very big score, but to their credit, the Leopards proved to be stronger opposition as the game wore on.
Ricardo Loubscher has made just two changes to the starting XV, Wian Vosloo returning from his commitments in Vodacom Super Rugby with the Cell C Sharks, replacing Cornelius Otto at flank, while Danrich Visagie takes over from an injured Garth April at flyhalf.
The match kicks off at 6pm.
The Cell C Sharks XV Replacements
1. Mzamo Majola
2. Andrew du Plessis
3. Khutha Mchunu
4. Gideon Koegelenberg
5. Hyron Andrews
6. Wian Vosloo
7. Kwanda Dimaza
8. Tera Mtembu
9. Grant Williams
10. Danrich Visagie
11. Leolin Zas
12. Johan Deysel (C)
13. Jeremy Ward
14. Aphelele Fassi
15. Courtney Winnaar
16 Kerron van Vuuren
17. Jordan Els
18. Kyle-John Wyte
19. Jean Droste
20. Cornelius Otto
21. Francois de Villiers
22. Kobus van Wyk
No april, visagie looked ok but not great, surprised kobus doesnt start. not sure we have fire power to beat the cheetahs
I woundered about the selection of Mapimpi instead of Kobus for the chiefs game, but mapimpi’s abilities seem to suit playing against NZ teams, but what if the chiefs adopt the same tactics as the bulls did last week ..
I say we win on saturday and mapimpi has a good game off the bench, but id still play Kobus in the key games after this weekend, I like them both but kobus just more solid under the high ball and on defense.
@revolverocelot (Comment 15) : Also no Keegan, is he also injured or has he already retired?
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : Yes all this talk of 20 players out. They were missing 16 last week and were the first team to win away at Newlands this year.
@Byron Wright (Comment 18) : It’s true that the Chiefs weren’t bad considering the incremental loss of personnel, but the Stormers were just rubbish that day as well.
@SeanJeff (Comment 19) : must say I think the Chiefs forwards is very strong and will put huge pressure on the Sharks. Also think that’s where they beat the Stormers and because of that they made them look bad.
@revolverocelot (Comment 16) : van Wyk should get a chance soon as I’m sure Nkosi is due for a bit of a rest as he’s played in almost all the games .
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : good question, wheres keegs, and do we still have Ross’ younger brother the promising flanker ?
@JD (Comment 21) : Yah I like Mapimpi but his defense wprries, I feel his great in open games but in tight games id play nkosi, kobus and mvovo. Mapimpi has more speed than kobus and mvovo but he struggles in tight games with defense and the high ball.
our second team has some promising young backline players, I would also promote zas ahead of mapimpi, sorry to say, even though he just got back from a long lay off. sounds harsh hey, but just my opinion.