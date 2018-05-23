Sharks unchanged for mission Argentina

An unchanged Sharks team will run onto Velez Sarfield on Friday evening to face the Jaguares, unbeaten on their recent four match tour to Australia and New Zealand and on a 5 match win streak.

If the Sharks are to continue their inconsistency, we should see an easy victory for the home team, but Sharks coach Robert du Preez is confident that no disruption to the match 23 could see the team win two in a row. And that is exactly what the Sharks need should they want to be involved in the play-offs this year.

The Jaguares will not be an easy match, so we would need the Sharks to be in top form to compete. It is a short turnaround, playing on a Friday night, but this Sharks team has little to no excuse not to go over and win this match.

15. Curwin Bosch

14. Sbu Nkosi

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Andre Esterhuizen

11. Lwazi Mvovo

10. Robert du Preez

9. Louis Schreuder

8. Daniel du Preez

7. Jean-Luc du Preez

6. Philip van der Walt

5. Ruan Botha (c)

4. Tyler Paul

3. Thomas du Toit

2. Akker van der Merwe

1. Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements

16. Franco Marais

17. Juan Schoeman

18. Ross Geldenhuys

19. Stephan Lewies

20. Jacques Vermeulen

21. Cameron Wright

22. Marius Louw

23. Makazole Mapimpi