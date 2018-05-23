Sharks unchanged for mission Argentina

An unchanged Sharks team will run onto Velez Sarfield on Friday evening to face the Jaguares, unbeaten on their recent four match tour to Australia and New Zealand and on a 5 match win streak.
If the Sharks are to continue their inconsistency, we should see an easy victory for the home team, but Sharks coach Robert du Preez is confident that no disruption to the match 23 could see the team win two in a row. And that is exactly what the Sharks need should they want to be involved in the play-offs this year.
The Jaguares will not be an easy match, so we would need the Sharks to be in top form to compete. It is a short turnaround, playing on a Friday night, but this Sharks team has little to no excuse not to go over and win this match.
15. Curwin Bosch
14. Sbu Nkosi
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Andre Esterhuizen
11. Lwazi Mvovo
10. Robert du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder
8. Daniel du Preez
7. Jean-Luc du Preez
6. Philip van der Walt
5. Ruan Botha (c)
4. Tyler Paul
3. Thomas du Toit
2. Akker van der Merwe
1. Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements
16. Franco Marais
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Ross Geldenhuys
19. Stephan Lewies
20. Jacques Vermeulen
21. Cameron Wright
22. Marius Louw
23. Makazole Mapimpi
One last hurrah needed from these guys before the June break.
Los Jaguares looking good for six in a row.
Wouldn’t it be a laugh if they keep up form and aybe improve thru continuity to actually make semis or win SR. Doesn’t seem too far fetched.
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : Talking about the Jagz…
@McLovin (Comment 2) : This is the type of game where the Sharks can surprise. Odds are stacked against them
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Except we’re playing a team notorious for unsettling the opposing teams game plan. And at the moment ( let’s hope I’m wrong) we are not too hard to unsettle.
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : Actually it does.
@McLovin (Comment 7) : Why do say that? In terms of consistency and stats they are better positioned than most of our pool bar maybe the lions to get to playoffs.
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : And I even doubt lions consistency at the moment.
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : They just might. But wouldn’t bet on it.
Hope they do though.
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : My mistake. Didn’t read your comment no.4
@coolfusion (Comment 9) : They got the Stormers. 5 points in the bag for them.
@McLovin (Comment 12) : Ja I position I wish we and by We mean all sa teams. Good confidence level, settled in game plan upward tick in performance and nice consistency in win ratio.
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : Meant to say in a position I wish we were.
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : They could conceivably take a lot of this continuity into world cup too seeing as they’re basically the international side. It could help them a lot in the opening pools while the rest are adjusting to playing together internationally.
Anyone get updates from BBC sports? 2nd time I’ve received notification that Boks Wales test has been postponed. But then can’t find anything online.
@McLovin (Comment 16) : From what I saw early this month it’s a go. Some rates on both sides for appearing in this exhibition match have been dropped but still a go.
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : That’s what I thought.
Maybe it’s a glitch in the matrix.
@McLovin (Comment 18) : Past the point of return now. In my opinion.
I wonder if the venue is Astro turf or grass? Interested to see how rugby players would adjust to Astro turf?
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : As long as it’s fully compliant with World Rugby’s performance specification, then it shouldn’t be a problem.
@McLovin (Comment 21) : Ja but running and kicking would be different, just curious to see.
@McLovin (Comment 16) : @coolfusion (Comment 17) : well Rob snr apparently said Chili did not tour with the Sharks as he will be involved in the Bok squad leading Supersport website to speculate that he’s going with Bokke to USA. Also other Sharks might not be on Bok tour as traveling to Argentina and back and then to USA will just be to much. So if the game (vs Wales) is off Supersport website also does not know it.
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : @McLovin (Comment 21) : well Saracens (and Newcastle Falcons) already play on artificial pitch so don’t think it will make such a huge difference. To be brutally honest looking at how Sharks grass pitch was churning up a couple of weeks ago and also South Africa being a relatively dry country it might be time for SA teams to also move to artificial fields.
@JD (Comment 24) : Actually major issues are being reported about artificial pitches – especially really bad carpet burns
https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/rugby/pro14/scarlets-squad-suffering-with-bad-burns-from-glasgow-4g-pitch-1.3504021
http://www.planetrugby.com/news/johnny-nic-rugby-should-not-be-played-on-4g-pitches/
Finally saw the highlights of the Jag’s demolishing the Bulls – very impressive. Out defense out wide is going to have to be spot on.
@Bokhoring (Comment 26) : Our defense ut wide has been a bit of an issue as we defend very narrow.
@Bokhoring (Comment 25) : Those complaints are from one team in a single match. Many games are played on artificial pitches without any problems. Journalists looking to make a story out of nothing.
@Bokhoring (Comment 25) : @McLovin (Comment 28) : Cheetahs played a game on an artificer pitch and in the Cheetah chase program he was asked what it was like – the guy had to hold himself in from gushing as to how quick and light underfoot he found it, when asked what he preferred you could see he was holding himself in when he said they were both good. I bet he would like to play all game on artificial
Its all good and well having this great surface but how do you compensate for the smell of fresh grass being worked on. Cant beat it.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 29) : Artificial field are perfectly fine if they are appropriately watered before a game. If the field isnt watered then things like carpet burns and the surface being slow and sticky come into it. With the UK weather and the droughts in parts of SA artificial pitches make the most sense. Othrwise you are either playing in a swamp or a dust bowl…wonder what player comments would be then?
@SheldonK (Comment 30) : You reckon the amount of water needed to keep an artificial pitch wet is less than that needed to maintain a pitch?
@McLovin (Comment 28) : Clearly the Scots try to save on the water bill
@SheldonK (Comment 27) : That’s my worry too. It so easy to spot how narrow we defend as the open spaces on the outside is really hard to miss.
Kobus still out in the cold it seems. Wonder what’s the story there? I reckon he got an offer from overseas.
@Bokhoring (Comment 32) : Not like the Scots to be frugal.
When I was at school carpet/grass burns were part and parcel of playing rugby on lovely SA ‘grass’ fields. At least at the start of the season if I remember correctly.
@McLovin (Comment 35) : Damn right. I also remember the days when there wasnt a blade of green grass on the Free State pitch.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 36) : Exactly. They need to harden the f&@k up.
@Bokhoring (Comment 31) : Oh yes much less. Maintaining a grass pitch requires daily watering as well as other additives. The artificial pitch requires about 10-15min of watering just before a game, less for a practise enviroment. And then obviously less depending if the game/practise is in the hot sunshine or at night.
@Quintin (Comment 33) : Didnt Kobus only recently get back from overseas. I just think its a case of him not being able to unseat the incumbent guys at present. From what ive heard Leolin Zas was also looking sharp
What has happened to the pitch at kings park? Haven’t seen it this bad in years, if ever!
I hope Aker establishes himself as a bok player this year, his definitely playing at that level. even with marx fit aker is close.
I understand Why strauss will start for rassie cause aker cant start at test level yet, his just getting there, I would mind if aker started though.
I know Rob said chilli isnt in arg cause his in rassies plans and it would be taxing to.fly back and forth. Bit strange chilli is getting picked as he hasnt played much, but looked decent when he has though. I can understand rassie rather not selecting franco as his form hasnt been all that great and his leaving for England soon.
If bongi gets selected it would be strange but then again he has experience and other test nations fast track guys back from injury all the time.
I hope ox gets a look in, and hopefully they give trevor a few starts at tight head where he as been terrific this year, who plays behind trevor im not sure, tank off the bench for the boks ? oh yah forgot about louw from the stormers.
Bok front row will be key against england, id go beast Strauss trevor to start. louw, kitshoff, aker on the bench.
or kitshoff starts. ox in the camp but just as a colt. learn the ropes young man, you will be a super star soon. Tank in the bok camp as well if they can pick a 6th prop
@revolverocelot (Comment 41) : I know Strauss is playing some decent rugby but id move on from him. Pick a young and keen guy there and let him prove himself. Strauss retired and he must stick to that decision. Is Bismarck is available id put him on the bench. Id even go to Schalk Brits before Strauss. But back the young guys do to do the job, and if they cant well elast we know now before a world cup/rugby championship.
@revolverocelot (Comment 41) : Chili is certainly not the most dynamic of our SA hookers, but when it comes to the skill set required of a hooker, he covers more of them than other players. He is not the best at any (except perhaps his lineout throwing), but is a good choice, he won’t let you down.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 43) : Strauss is similar to Chili in this regard.
As for artificial turf, there is an injury named after it common in Gridiron called Turf Toe. Apparently spraining the large toe is much more common on artificial turf vs grass.
@SheldonK (Comment 42) : with marx injured im not sure its a good idea to start any player with no caps
thats the issue though, a fit marx is ideal, his able bodied and effective, theres issues with all the other options
Chilli: iv always liked him, he may be limited but his steady
Bismark: played in france for years, can he still handle the intensity of test rugby
Struass: good player but can he cut it for the boks seeing as his last performances for the boks were poor
Bongi: Good but not spectacular when fit, but just got back from injury, hasnt played any sr
brits: see Bismarck
Aker: good, but maybe we will be doing him no favours by starting him, best to come off the bench
The ideal option is Marx but we dont have him
boks missing a lot of key players through injury, lood, whitely, a younger duane vermualan lol, jaco kriel, marx, who else ?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 43) : Agreed, didnt mean to bag on chilli, iv always liked him, kinda disappointed he did fulfill the high hopes we had for him, but many many factors contributed to that, including chilli himself. Im ok with him playing for the boks against england/wales, but id probibly pick bissy ahead of him
with everyone thats fit now id go:strauss, aker, bissy, in that order
and should strauss get injured then bissy starts cause im a fan of gradually bringing guys into the system, instead of sink or swim and when they sink we go “see I told you he was kak” his not kak, we just didnt give him the best chance to succeed.