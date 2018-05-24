My Bok team to win the World Cup

We’re heading into the June test window, so I thought I’d prepare a rather tongue-in-cheek article on how our team should look for us to stand any chance of winning the World Cup in 2019.

Firstly, we are due a win. There were 12 years between our victores in 1995 and 2007, and 2019 will be 12 years since our last victory. So far so good.

Now, on to team selection. I have run my eye over the two teams from the finals and found some noticeable comparisons:

• The fullback must be from Natal, preferably having first played his rugby elsewhere before he joined the Sharks (Andre Joubert 1995, Percy Montgomery 2007)

• The right wing should be from Natal (James Small 1995, JP Pietersen 2007)

• The outside centre should be from the Lions (Japie Mulder 1995, Jacque Fourie 2007)

• You need a shorter left wing (Chester Williams 1995, Bryan Habana 2007)

• Your flyhalf needs to be from Maritzburg College (Joel Stransky 1995, Butch James 2007 – Just imagine if we’d included Peter Grant in our 2011 team!!!)

• Your scrummy must be from the Bulls (Joost van der Westhuizen 1995, Fourie du Preez 2007)

• Your 8th man must play most of his rugby at lock and must pull off match winning tackles (Mark Andrews 1995, Danie Rossouw 2007)

• Your Blindside flank must have a reputation for being tough as nails (Ruben Kruger 1995, Juan Smith 2007)

• Your locks need to be from the same province (Hannes Strydom and Kobus Wiese 1995, Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha 2007)

• You need to have Os in your team!!! (1995 & 2007) – Maybe him being part of the coaching team will be enough?

• Your reserve hooker has to have grown up/played for/lived in the Free State (Naka Drotske 1995, Bismarck du Plessis 2007)

Taking the above into account, I’ll take a stab at a Bok Team. Please feel free to provide your own team or find any other commonalities which I may have missed:

15. Curwin Bosch

14. Sbu Nkosi

13. Rohan Janse van Rensburg

12. Frans Steyn

11. Cheslin Kolbe (shortest I could think of)

10. Keagan Collyer (current Maritzburg College 1st XV flyhalf)

9. Embrose Papier

8. Franco Mostert

7. Duane Vermeulen

6. Warren Whiteley

5. Pieter-Steph Du Toit / Lood de Jager

4. Eben Etzebeth / RG Snyman

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

2. Malcom Marx

1. Beast Mtawarira

16. Adriaan Strauss

17. Steven Kitshoff

18. Wilco Louw

19. Lood de Jager/Pieter-Steph Du Toit

20. Jean-Luc du Preez

21. Cameron Wright

22. Handre Pollard

23. Warrick Gelant

Coach: Rassie Erasmus

Forwards Coach: Os du Randt