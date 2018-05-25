Super Rugby 2018: Jaguares v Sharks

Mission Argentina: Get a win! Simple as that may sound, it’s exactly what the Sharks need.

Looking at the home team first, they have it all going for them. 5 wins on the trot, picking up serious momentum in what is their best Super Rugby run to date, they have to feel quite positive going into this game. It is also their last game before the break, so I can only imagine that they want to continue their winning form.

The Sharks have had pretty much the exact opposite build up in recent weeks. It’s been an up and down couple of weeks results wise, struggling to get a rhythm, or any momentum whatsoever. One would think that this behaviour could be rectified by some sort of mind coach, but I digress.

Simply put, the Sharks have the players to roll over the Jaguares, they have the pack to dominate (should they feel like it) and the backline to inspire great tries. We can only hope they actually get up the motivation to properly show for this match, if not, this could result in quite the hiding.

Teams:

Jaguares: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Javier Ortega Desio, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Tomas Lezana, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy, 1 Santiago Garcia Botta.

Replacements: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Javier Manuel, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Bautista Ezcurra, 23 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Armand van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Makazole Mapimpi.

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant referees: Damian Schneider, Jose Covasi

TMO: Santiago Borsani