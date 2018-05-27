Bok Squad for the June Internationals

Rassie has named 17 uncapped players, as well as a couple of stalwarts currently playing overseas.
Congratulations to Akker, Andre, Cam, Makazole and Robert on a first call up. Also Sbu and Thomas who get a another chance to impress. Hopefully some of them will do more than carry tackle bags.
Forwards: Nizaam Carr, Bismarck du Plessis, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Jason Jenkins, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohojé, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Ox Nche, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Trevor Nyakane, Marvin Orie, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Akker van der Merwe, Duane Vermeulen
Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Curwin Bosch, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Robert du Preez, Aphiwe Dyantyi, André Esterhuizen, Warrick Gelant, Travis Ismaiel, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sibusiso Nkosi, Embrose Papier, Handré Pollard, Frans Steyn, Ivan van Zyl, Cameron Wright
Damn solid squad. Can’t think who’ve been left out. Botha is having a bit of a dip in form, so makes sense hes not there.
@Dragnipur (Comment 1) : I think he may have been in there had it not been for the red card on Friday
Ja agreed that red was a BAD mistake and lapse of judgement from a leader and bok hopeful.
The matches played the day before and on the day of the announcement has zero effect on who’s in and who’s out.
England must be gutted Rhule is not there.
@McLovin (Comment 4) : It would hardly make sense calling up a player that will probably get a 4 week ban this week. Botha was not invited to the training camp in April but then neither was Mapimpi.
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : Understood.
My point is simply the squad was picked long before this weekend.
Usually if a player is injured or carded he is still named in the squad pending the outcome of his medical/disciplinary.
So if a player wasn’t included, it’s for reasons other than what transpired in the matches hours before the announcement.
@McLovin (Comment 7) : Of course I could be wrong. Been known to happen from time to time.
@McLovin (Comment 8) : I expected Botha to be in Rassie’s plans only due to the losses of Lood and Eztebeth. Apart from Mostert and PSDT we do not have any experienced locks available. But then again I could also be wrong.
Very interesting team. Rassie has certainly made the changes he promised. I’m very keen to see the tactics he’ll employ.
Not bad squad! Can pick a seriously strong team to face England and later the All Blacks!!!
probibly good that we have a fair few young locks coming through cause I suspect we lose lewies to europe sooner rather than later, unless his really happy with life in durbs, lots of players who find themselves out of bok contention head leave sa to secure their financial suitability/get a fresh challenge in france/england/wales/irelands/scotland. wouldnt blame him, his a really good player has just struggle for form, although that has a lot too do with the fact that the only good 4 lock to pair with him we have is paul, and we have many good 5′s botha, lewies, hyron.
I think Gideon is a 4 but the management team dont think his ready for sr just yet.
We are critical of paul when he plays blindside flank, but boy is he good at lock.
imho rassie picked snyman and jenkins over botha and lewies cause they are huge and skillful, and they probably better suit the game he wants to play
im happy for orie, his promising 5 in my book
amazing how well the pumas are playing since stonehouse got back
if we had played the lions yester in durb or ellis park we would have beaten them, their defense was poor, stormers threw that game away
Back to the boks
Eager to see how we go in the next four weeks under rassie.
interested to see how the SRC goes in the next few weeks and which teams draft in sr players that were not in the bok selection, or will they get rest and conditioning
Biggest omission in my opinion is Roelof Smit. Very surprised he didn’t get a call up. Going to be interesting to see the loose trio combo for the England tests. I guess the likely combo is Kolisi, JLDP and Vermeulen.
The large Bok squad is purely because the majority of the players selected for the Wales test won’t be involved in the England tests (barring injuries of course)
@Villie (Comment 17) : also think squad will be reduced after the Wales game. Will be interesting to see who gets “dropped”.
@Villie (Comment 17) : It is going to be interesting how Rassie splits the squad between the Washington and local tests.
well im looking forward to watching what happens and watching some more SRC, cause watching the second team play gives insight to the future of the team
@revolverocelot (Comment 20) : for sure. It’s just a pity so few people go.to watch them play as they really give it everything!!