Jaguares extend unbeaten run against Sharks

The Jaguares beat the Sharks comprehensively in Argentina on Friday evening, consolidating their hold on second spot in the SA conference, and with only 6 points splitting them and the Lions, with a game in hand, things could get interesting after the International break.

That’s about it as far as play-off talk is concerned, because the Sharks are now well out of it and, to be honest, I would rather spare us the humiliation of having to sneak into the last rounds only to get a pasting a week later. For all the talk of an unchanged team and taking confidence into the game, the Sharks arrived without a plan and it was evident throughout the 80 minutes.

Discipline was again a concern with Ruan Botha this morning being confirmed as having 4 weeks off, being suspended from the game. It’s silly and unnecessary things like that which should be kept out of the game, either by way of good leadership or through the coaches. Either way, the Sharks lack something, whether a good coach, a good captain, good players, who knows, but something isn’t quite right. Unless we are happy being a mid table team, then a successful season we have had.

It was a first win over the Sharks for the Jaguares, who are in the middle of their best ever Super Rugby season. They next host the Stormers in Argentina while the Sharks host the Lions. The difference between the Lions and the Jaguares could come down to bonus points in the end, so every game from here on in is very important for both these teams.

Most of the Sharks players, and the full management, now have four weeks to go think about what is happening at the Sharks, and what they truly want to achieve. Stating a week ago that this team is a Championship winning one, a team which is ‘On Track’ is not true. Sharks fans can only be grateful to be relieved of watching this team for a month, after which we will go back to magic winning weekends and terribly disappointing losses 7 days apart.

All the best to the Sharks guys in the Bok squad, I hope they are able to make their mark and get some proper coaching over the next four weeks, something that could be brought back to the Sharks.

The scorers:

For Jaguares:

Tries: Moyano 3, Delguy

Cons: Sanchez 3

Pen: Sanchez

For Sharks:

Try: Botha

Con: R du Preez

Pens: R du Preez 2

Red Card: Ruan Botha (Sharks, 73 – High tackle)