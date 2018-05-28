Kolisi named Bok captain

Rassie Erasmus has appointed Siya Kolisi Springbok captain for the three test series against England starting 9 June, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will captain the side to face Wales in the US.
The 26 man squad to face Wales was also announced with 13 uncapped players in the squad.
Forwards (16):
Nizaam Carr (loose forward, DHL Stormers, 5, 0)
Dan du Preez (loose forward, Cell C Sharks, 3, 0)
Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock, DHL Stormers, 32, 20 – 4t)
Thomas du Toit (prop, Cell C Sharks, uncapped)
Jason Jenkins (lock, Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)
Steven Kitshoff (prop, DHL Stormers, 23, 5 – 1t)
Wilco Louw (prop, DHL Stormers, 5, 0)
Frans Malherbe (prop, DHL Stormers, 17, 0)
Bongi Mbonambi (hooker, DHL Stormers, 14, 5 – 1t)
Oupa Mohojé (loose forward, Toyota Cheetahs 18, 0)
Ox Nche (prop, Toyota Cheetahs, uncapped)
Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward, DHL Stormers, uncapped)
Marvin Orie (lock, Emirates Lions, uncapped)
Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker, Cell C Sharks 23, 5 – 1t)
Kwagga Smith (loose forward, Emirates Lions, uncapped)
Akker van der Merwe (hooker, Cell C Sharks, uncapped)
Backs (10):
Curwin Bosch (utility back Cell C Sharks, 1, 0)
André Esterhuizen (centre, Cell C Sharks, uncapped)
Warrick Gelant (fullback, Vodacom Bulls, 2, 5 – 1t)
Travis Ismaiel (wing, Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)
Elton Jantjies (flyhalf, Emirates Lions, 23, 203 – 2t, 38c, 39p)
Jesse Kriel (centre, Vodacom Bulls, 29, 40 – 8t)
Makazole Mapimpi (wing, Cell C Sharks, uncapped)
Embrose Papier (scrumhalf, Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)
Ivan van Zyl (scrumhalf, Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)
Cameron Wright (scrumhalf, Cell C Sharks, uncapped)
A young team, but a good balance to it.
Those backs could make for an interesting mix.
So I guess we can assume that most of the players left out will be in the squad for the England test with a couple from this squad on the bench (Elton, 1 of the 3 hookers, 1 of the 3 scrumhalves, etc)
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : I would say 2 scrummies and 2 hookers will be kept as you need 3 in your squad in case of injuries.
@StevieS (Comment 4) : Sorry – I meant the 23 man match-day squad
Called it. This obviously means Kolisi is a guaranteed starter, with probably Jean Luc and Duane accompanying him in the loose trio. Lets hope the guy find some form.
Al 3 hookers are in the Wales squad too, guess he’ll give them all some game time to decide as Marx is injured and surely 1st in the pecking order.
Would like to see Kwagga, Andre and Cam get some game time too. Am stays behind, good sign or bad?
So players not going to Wales USA:
Beast
Bismarck
Nyakane
Mostert
Snyman
Kolisi
J-L DuP
Thor
Faf
Rob DuP
Pollard
De Allende
Steyn
Am
Dyantyi
Nkosi
Willie
@McLovin (Comment 7) : Elton is in the Wales squad.
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : So he is.
@McLovin (Comment 7) : So possible starting team for England then:
Beast
Bismarck
Nyakane
Snyman
Mostert
Kolisi
J-L DuP
Thor
Faf
Pollard
Dyantyi
De Allende / Steyn
Am
Nkosi
Willie
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : Looks that way.
Out of the Wales group I reckon props and Steph also to feature against Eng.
And Akker.
@McLovin (Comment 11) : Need a scrumhalf too.
@McLovin (Comment 11) : I am sure Elton will be on the bench as well
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : think youre close but PSdT will also start (probably in place of Snyman).
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) : Probably.
Maybe Kriel?
@McLovin (Comment 15) : Also Gelant
He may also start at wing
@Bokhoring (Comment 16) : Yip.
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Unless we are going to see RDP on the bench against wales
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : @McLovin (Comment 11) : think he will “cut” 10-12 players from the Wales game squad. That would leave him with a squad of about 30-32 players.
I think the England squad would consist of:
5 props
3 hookers
4 locks
4 or 5 loose forwards
3 scrum halves
2 flyhalves
3 centres
3 wings
2 fullback
1 or 2 utility backs (aka Frans and probably Curwin)
Squad of 30 to 32 players.
I’m sure players that gets “cut” will be on standby and can be flown in if needed.
@Byron Wright (Comment 18) : don’t think so as he’s not flying with the team to USA.
@JD (Comment 19) : Rassie will hopefully work with them and get them to work on any shortcomings.
Does anyone kno if Rassie will be flying to the states for who will be coaching the Boks there? Tough one to read anything into that game…does he pick a side that he can consider his 2nd choice? Does he experiment and see if the uncapped guys are up to it?
@SheldonK (Comment 22) : I can’t see him not going along to US. I don’t think any of Nienaber, de Villiers or Stick has ever coached a full team at senior level.
@SheldonK (Comment 22) : I’m sure Rassie will go across. Swys is also involved in this series.
@Bokhoring (Comment 23) : @StevieS (Comment 24) : So the follow up to that then, if Rassie and Co all go to the States who looks after the mob back in SA or are they just left to own devices? I mean why leave guys here to prepare if the coaches will all be elsewhere?
pick the team to face wales from these 26 players ?
also what time does this game start in SA time ?
@SheldonK (Comment 25) : I would imagine they’d leave one of the assistants here to work with the guys while Rassie takes the team over.
Mapimpi has gas for days but his defense has been found wanting at sr level, I like travis ismail, gallant can do the business on the wing. Concerned that mapimpi the new rhule, too bad Jamba Ulenga is only now making his way back to full fitness in the SRC
Beast
Aker
Trevor
Jenkins
psdt
Notshe
Dan
Carr
(any of the scrummies, but obviously id like cam to play)
elton
Ismael
Andre
kriel
gallant
Bosch
Chilli
Ginger
louw
Orie
mahoja
kwagga
22 (any scrummie)
23 Mapimpi
only have 10 backs and 3 of them are scrum halfs
I do feel for R Smit from the bulls, for me his the best 6 we have in sa
@revolverocelot (Comment 26) : Well there are 3 hookers and 3 scrumhalves. So take one of each out that means on one other misses out, rest all play.
@revolverocelot (Comment 28) : Beast and Trevor are staying in SA, so you will probably have Ginger and Louw starting and Ox and Thomas / Malherbe on the bench
@revolverocelot (Comment 28) : @Bokhoring (Comment 30) : think you’re close bit like @Bokhoring said Beast and Trevor is not there. Think Ginger and Louw will start with Ox and Malherbe on the bench. Think Tank is there as he can cover both sides of the scrum.
OK Botha is suspended for 4 weeks. What makes it totally ridiculous is that he will be available for the next Sharks match on 30 June. Seeing as he is not in the Bok group he basically get a free pass as he will not miss one match.
So there are 10 backs going to USA and in a match day 23 there are usually 10 backs – as in 9 through 15 plus 21,22,23 although 23 is sometimes another forward – having said that, Curwin could cover replacement of both 10 and 15 and Galant could cover for wing and Full back but what about centre cover?
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 33) : yes can’t see any cover for 12 and 13 in the tour group. Also not a huge fan of Bosch playing 10 for Bokke!
@JD (Comment 34) : although Cam did play quite a bit at 12 in Montpellier
But that is French top 14 – not International level!
Glad for Sia. He is a quality player. Under proper coaching and with a quality team I’m confident he will find form again.
@JD (Comment 34) : Basch still has some development to do before I see him as contender as well. At the moment Pollard our best option I wonder If Lambie will get a call up soon, or Goosen for that matter
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 35) : Always good for a fly-half to play 12 if they are capable. Does wonders for their running game.
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 35) : ok see according to Wiki he’s a bit bigger than I thought but still nowhere near international size!!!
@coolfusion (Comment 38) : don’t think Pat will get a call up as he’s injured again. For me Pollard and Rob jnr is our best options at 10. Bosch doing good at 15 so don’t think it would be wise to shift him to 10 now., maybe in a year or two when he matured a bit but not now.
@coolfusion (Comment 39) : think both Pollard and Rob jnr can cover 12 but can’t see them being picked at 12 for Bokke.
@JD (Comment 41) : Agree re Bosch. He needs some work. I would worry about him defending the pillars at ruck time, at 10.
@coolfusion (Comment 43) : personally I’d worry about him defending any phase against any player the size of André.
@JD (Comment 42) : Yes, but they aren’t in the squad going to USA – that’s the thing – if either Andre or Jesse get injured, there are no other Centres on tour, or am I missing something? Is it not necessary to have a backup centre?
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 45) : I imagine Kwagga could provide cover there in a pinch
@JD (Comment 31) : @Bokhoring (Comment 30) : Yes you guys are correct how did I get that wrong lol over eager
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 35) : thanks for the insight, I was unaware of that
Revised
Ginger
Aker
louw
Jenkins
psdt
Notshe
Dan
Carr
(any of the scrummies, but obviously id like cam to play)
elton
Ismael
Andre
kriel
gallant
Bosch
Chilli
tank/frans
Ox
Orie
mahoja
kwagga
22 (any of the tree scrummies)
23 Mapimpi
only two backs on the bench, seems strange
Bosch need to not play fh at international level right now atleast not for long periods
lambie injured
but I think rassie not picking goosen cause he hasnt played that much
frans hasnt played at all but his experience, tank has played a lot but never played a test, so I wonder who rassie will pick.
interesting times people