Squad to face Wales not B-Team

Those looking at Rassie’s squad heading to the USA and working out the team to face England from the players who stayed behind, could be in for a surprise.
Rassie has made it clear that the team going to Washington is not a B-team, and that those playing against Wales can still make a claim to face England. He went as far as to say that those that stayed behind are not guaranteed to start against England.
Rassie did state though that the travelling across time zones did have an impact in which players stayed behind, as well as the fact that the Sharks had travelled to Argentina and back in the last week, which influenced his thinking.
From the squad selected to go to Washington, it is rather easy to see who will start, with only 2 centres in the squad, we can safely say Andre Esterhuizen will win his first Bok cap this weekend, playing in midfield with Jesse Kriel. It is still a toss up between 2 Sharks hookers and Bongi Mbonambi as to who will start in the front row, but we could very well see Akker van der Merwe get his chance.
Similarly, there are 3 scrumhalves to pick from, all uncapped, with Cameron Wright in the running to earn a first cap as well. The last of the Sharks contingent who could earn a first cap is Thomas du Toit, with 5 props in the mix, one is set to miss out completely.
Curwin Bosch’s utility tag makes him the heavy favourite to play off the bench, covering both Jantjies at 10 and Gelant at fullback.Tweet
Maybe not B-team, but B+ team at best.
Im not sure who is trying to fool, players all well aware of where they stand. Yes they will want to put on a good peformance as its a test cap but also to prove that should the coaches first choice not perform then he should pick them. We havnt beaten Wales in a while so this will be tough…Boks arent great travellers
Have to feel for Rassie.
Lumped with an absolute waste of time ‘test’ match. Now has to pretend, in front of the press & public at least, that this matters and everybody is in with a chance.
Really not sure what to think. Looking at who was kept in SA it’s hard to think that except for PSdT anyone could push for a starting spot. But then again guys like Kitshoff, Louw, Malherbe, Kriel and Gelant (fullback or even at wing) could just swing things their way if they put in a solid performance against Wales. And maybe just maybe if André can produce a dominant performance at 12 he might get a chance (although I know it’s just a dream and think Rassie will go with de Allende if he thinks Steyn did not adapt enough to local conditions). Guess we will only.know when the team to face England is announced.
I have a feeling not many of the Sharks doing the US trip will be selected for the England test. Two trips across 5-6 time zones in less than 2 weeks will leave you a bit knackered – especially mentally
@McLovin (Comment 3) : Rugby in SA is all about smoke and mirrors to some extent or other. There really is no reason to feel for anyone, least of all the coach, that willingly jumps on the SA Rugby bandwagon. They know its going to be a hell of a bumpy ride long before they have signed on the dotted line.
Both Bok captains are from the Stormers – the team filled with talent that looks the most at sea and with little back bone. Go figure.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 7) : Exactly.
They make me sick.
On a hiding to nothing with that mob.
With such limited contact time im not expecting to see much influence from Rassie on the Boks play, yes they will be eager and excited as its a new year and enw coach but all that wears off after 20min and then its down to how well they execute. Kickoffs, scrums, lineouts will be key, have to be able to win your own ball well at international level in order to really compete well
Anyone have any idea if the U20 world champs is being broadcast in the UK?
Thanks
@McLovin (Comment 10) : The only tv coverage I’ve been able find is S4C showing the Wales games. I think World Rugby is streaming the games live on their website. I remember watching it that way last year.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 11) : Thanks old boy. Could only find the S4C games myself.
World rugby website it is then.
@McLovin (Comment 12) : Let’s hope!
Important note: Jaguares are playing really well now and they just happen to also all of a sudden have really attractive cheerleaders, connected ? I think not lol
Jokes aside looks like that stadium was 70% full and had a great atmosphere.
What’s up with the whole “only 2 centres” thing?! Is there anyone else in this squad at all capable of being a back up option at centre if one of them slips while running onto the field? It doesn’t really look that way to me…
@pastorshark (Comment 15) : Seems strange doesn’t it. With the personnel on tour, I would use Kwagga as back up in the centres. Also with Bosch’s limited time at flyhalf, there is only one true flyhalf for the Wales match, and of the three flyhalfs in the greater Bok squad, probably the least equipped to cover 12 (both Pollard and Rob cover 12 but not Elton). This will be interesting.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 16) : I wonder if Galant or Mapimpi could cover 13 in a pinch?
@pastorshark (Comment 15) : apparently Can played some games at 12 while he was in France. However having him play there in a test is just ridiculous!!! Personally I think it’s stupid to only take 2 centres too and international match!!!
Lots of other questions like: When will they start preparing for the England games!? Will not happen this week.
When will the coach and players be back from US? Monday/Tuesday leaving only 2 or 3 days to prepare for an England team that’s out to prove they’re better than they showed in the Six Nations!
How will coach integrate the European players as most of them is playing in crucial positions (2, 8, 9, 12, 15)?!
Why not just let the Sharks players fly north after the Jaguares game and meet up with the team in US!? That way there’s way less flying across time zones!?
Basically a lot more questions than answers!!!
So here is something interesting, I live in the Washington DC area, and I have heard not a single word about this test in the local media, nothing, not word one. RFK Stadium is a defunct stadium relegated to hosting concerts and the odd soccer (and now apparently rugby) match. I know the IRB is trying to push rugby in the US, but they have done a horrible job of marketing this test. Again, not one word in the Washington DC media about this test, except for maybe an inch at the back of the sports section.
Also something to remember, flying to the US from SA is far different from flying to Argentina, not only do you have time zones, but it is a different hemisphere. Having flown this flight more than once, I can assure you it is a horrendously long flight.