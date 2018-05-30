Rassie hands out 13 new Bok caps

Coach Rassie Erasmus has named his first Springbok team, which will face Wales in Washington this weekend.

There seems to have been some confusion with the original squad announcement released by SA Rugby, with Robert du Preez actually in America and getting a seat on the bench.

Ox Nche, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Wilco Louw start in the front row with Captain Pieter Steph du Toit and Jason Jenkins completing the second row. Kwagga Smith gets a first start alongside Oupa Mohoje and Dan du Preez in the loose trio.

Of the three uncapped scrumhalves, Rassie has gone with Ivan van Zyl to partner Elton Jantjies, while the centres are as expected, Esterhuizen getting his first Bok start. Makazole Mapimpi, Travis Ismaiel and Curwin Bosch form an inexperienced back three with plenty of pace and excitement.

The entire bench bar Steven Kitshoff and Warrick Gelant are uncapped, with Sharks Akker van der Merwe, Thomas du Toit and Robert du Preez in line for their first taste of Bok rugby.

Springbok team to face Wales:

15. Curwin Bosch (Cell C Sharks, 1, 0)

14. Travis Ismaiel (Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)

13. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls, 29, 40 – 8t)

12. Andre Esterhuizen (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

11. Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

10. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions, 23, 203 – 2t, 38c, 39p)

9. Ivan van Zyl (Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)

8. Dan du Preez (Cell C Sharks, 3, 0)

7. Oupa Mohoje (Toyota Cheetahs 18, 0)

6. Kwagga Smith (Emirates Lions, uncapped)

5. Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain, DHL Stormers, 32, 20 – 4t)

4. Jason Jenkins (Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)

3. Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers, 5, 0)

2. Chiliboy Ralepelle (Cell C Sharks 23, 5 – 1t)

1. Ox Nche (prop, Toyota Cheetahs, uncapped)

Replacements:

16. Akker van der Merwe (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

17. Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers, 23, 5 – 1t)

18. Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

19. Marvin Orie (Emirates Lions, uncapped)

20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe (DHL Stormers, uncapped)

21. Embrose Papier (Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)

22. Robert du Preez (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

23. Warrick Gelant (Vodacom Bulls, 2, 5 – 1t)