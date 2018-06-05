Bissie, Frans miss first test

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has announced that both Bismarck du Plessis and Frans Steyn, who were involved in the Top 14 final this past weekend, will not be considered for the first test this weekend.

That does leave the cupboard rather bare when it comes to filling the hooker jersey. Bongi Mbonambi, who rode bench while Malcolm Marx played, stayed in South Africa and should be the next in line player. Problem is, Bongi hasn’t seen much action so far this year, and his form is questionable. He may be a great scrummager and loose player, but his line out work isn’t.

Chiliboy Ralepelle started the farcical match against Wales in Washington, but wasn’t a standout player on the day. His replacement, Akker van der Merwe, really played well and added some much needed intensity off the bench, but won only his first cap last week. Would it be wise to throw him to the wolves?

The midfield is a slightly easier puzzle to put together, with Steyn missing out it is almost certain that Damian de Allende would start in the 12 jersey with Lukhanyo Am outside him in the 13 channel. It is then a shootout for the bench spot between Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel, with both players coming back from a long trip, it is unlikely that either of them will start.

Meanwhile, Rassie has come out and said that 2 of the debutants from the Wales match really impressed him. Sharks duo Andre Esterhuizen and Makazole Mapimpi was specifically mentioned, with Mapimpi being referred to as not being able to catch a cold 6 months ago, to taking every single high ball that went his way.