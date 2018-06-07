3 debutants in Bok starting line-up

Coach Rassie Erasmus has named his team to face England in the first of three Test matches at Ellis Park this weekend, with two uncapped wings and an uncapped lock in the starting line-up.

Sbu Nkosi, Aphiwe Dyantyi and RG Snyman all make their Springbok debuts this week, in what can only be described as a Bok team mix of experience and youth.

Willie le Roux returns to the Bok fold at fullback, joining a very inexperienced yet pacey back three. Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am make up a strong midfield while Handre Pollard and Faf de Klerk make up the halfbacks.

The third overseas player left in the squad starts at eighthman, Duane Vermeulen back in the Green and Gold. Captain Kolisi and Jean-Luc du Preez flank the scrum. Expectation was that Pieter Steph du Toit would be the only starter from the Wales match, but he is on the bench while Franco Mostert and RG Snyman start. The front row is made up of Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi and Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira.

The bench sees the inclusion of Akker van der Merwe who really impressed in the Wales game, while Kitshoff and Wilco Louw make up the front row stocks. Notshe will earn his second cap off the bench, as will Ivan van Zyl after his start last weekend.

Elton Jantjies and Warrick Gelant complete the bench.

15. Willie le Roux, 14. Sbu Nkosi, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Faf de Klerk, 8. Duane Vermeulen, 7. Jean-Luc Du Preez, 6. Siya Kolisi (Capt), 5. Franco Mostert, 4. RG Snyman, 3. Trevor Nyakani, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 1. Tendai Mtawarira.

Subs: 16. Akker van der Merwe, 17. Steven Kitshoff, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. Pieter Steph du Toit, 20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21. Ivan van Zyl, 22. Elton Jantjies, 23. Warrick Gelant.