3 debutants in Bok starting line-up

Coach Rassie Erasmus has named his team to face England in the first of three Test matches at Ellis Park this weekend, with two uncapped wings and an uncapped lock in the starting line-up.
Sbu Nkosi, Aphiwe Dyantyi and RG Snyman all make their Springbok debuts this week, in what can only be described as a Bok team mix of experience and youth.
Willie le Roux returns to the Bok fold at fullback, joining a very inexperienced yet pacey back three. Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am make up a strong midfield while Handre Pollard and Faf de Klerk make up the halfbacks.
The third overseas player left in the squad starts at eighthman, Duane Vermeulen back in the Green and Gold. Captain Kolisi and Jean-Luc du Preez flank the scrum. Expectation was that Pieter Steph du Toit would be the only starter from the Wales match, but he is on the bench while Franco Mostert and RG Snyman start. The front row is made up of Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi and Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira.
The bench sees the inclusion of Akker van der Merwe who really impressed in the Wales game, while Kitshoff and Wilco Louw make up the front row stocks. Notshe will earn his second cap off the bench, as will Ivan van Zyl after his start last weekend.
Elton Jantjies and Warrick Gelant complete the bench.
15. Willie le Roux, 14. Sbu Nkosi, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Faf de Klerk, 8. Duane Vermeulen, 7. Jean-Luc Du Preez, 6. Siya Kolisi (Capt), 5. Franco Mostert, 4. RG Snyman, 3. Trevor Nyakani, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 1. Tendai Mtawarira.
Subs: 16. Akker van der Merwe, 17. Steven Kitshoff, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. Pieter Steph du Toit, 20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21. Ivan van Zyl, 22. Elton Jantjies, 23. Warrick Gelant.
Congrats to all the players, can imagine it must be something special to be chosen. Good individuals throughout and each can bring something special to the table. My major concern is that every single combination is new and never tested and i just feel that it could be a very disjointed performance on Saturday which could cost the Boks. Unless they have put in some serious work i feel the set piece could be a bit shaky too. But these are the guys Rassie has picked so i just hope he keeps faith in them as they will grow as combos in time
Pretty much as expected.
Boks by 20+.
@McLovin (Comment 2) : As a WP supporter do you find it interesting that Notshe is picked over Carr but at Stormers Carr is preferred normally.
Pretty much what I expected, although I had hoped to see Cam on the bench. His box kick is way way better than that rubbish Van Zyl cooked up against Wales.
Great to see Sbu getting his first cap.
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Suppose so.
Reckon Rassie sees something Fleckie doesn’t.
Then again, not sure anyone knows what Fleckie sees.
@McLovin (Comment 5) : One thing is for sure Fleckie didnt see Keyser
@SheldonK (Comment 6) :
Hope Pollard can find ways to bypass de Allende. Else I don’t see much work for the back 3. Besides defending.
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : and chasing kicks.
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : And eventually watching faf run himself into isolation.
Joke line up, pleas does anyone seriously believe that Mbonambi and Nyakani would make it into any other national team on merit, makes you laugh when you think of what was left out to accommodate them, even on this teams bench.
Thank must be given that he spared the washed up Rallepele another embarrassment
.I reckon this is the last throw of the Springbok Genuine International dice, and then we can look forward to competing in Africa with regular thumpings from Kenya,Uganda,Namibia and Zimbabwe.
The England team – interesting to see Brown at 11
15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola
Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Piers Francis, 23 Denny Solomona
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : Good side, fairly settled apart from 1 or 2. Daly offers more than Brown for me and i think Brown could be on his way out of the team soon. Boks will struggle vs this team, especially in set piece
Did Swys also go across to Argentina or did he stay behind to run this team through its paces last week as well? Hopefully then this team will not be as disjointed as the one that played in Argentina.
Strange that he mentions mapimpi and big Andre as the two standouts from the Wales atrocity, but picks gelant and Ivan van zyl in the squad
@Bokhoring (Comment 14) : Argentina?
@jdolivier (Comment 15) : And yes very different positions all together. Just find it odd that two players personally praised not even on the bench
@Dancing Bear (Comment 16) : US I mean
@jdolivier (Comment 17) : Nothing odd. Despite what was/is said in the press the Jo’burg team was selected before the US test. And only injury was going to change selection.
with all the injuries we are still able to put out a decent team.
lots of fresh faces, feels like a reboot of sorts.
A position like lock we lose lood and eben but still have psdt and mostert to guide promising young bucks like snyman, orie etc
Things are not looking great at scrummie, Faf seem to lose form last we saw him play for the boks. though cam has been good for the sharks, theres no real stand out quality scrummie for us to pick. lots of promise but no real none quality.
Will be interesting to see how willie goes, he also looks flat just before leaving sa.
brave selection going with two fresh but clearly talented wings, I likely would have picked ismeal of apiwe. its too bad jamba has been lost to injury for two years.
With marx out and bissie injured there are doubts about all three of our hookers options, bongi hasnt played much, but he did show ability when playing for the boks last year.
chilli not test quality
and aker just started to play at this level
thus I wanted A strauss in the mix.
but not upset with the selection of bongi
scarra another player like jamba who would have been in the running had he not been out injured for two years.
@Hound: Not sure where your criticism of trevor is coming from, did you not see him play for the bulls in sr this year ? his been excellent at tight head and in lose play.
@The hound (Comment 11) : Ja to me it looks like a Frankenstein lineup but everyone else thinks it to be expected. I didn’t expect it given what we have available. I can’t see many of these guys a serious consideration for a RWC team. Mbonambi and co included. They just aren’t what I would even think of including.
@revolverocelot (Comment 20) : Trevor might be performing for a second rate team that can’t crack top eight but he doesn’t show world class attributes not that level for me. Maybe my measuring stick is different.
Anyone watching the French under 21s stuffing up the baby Boks, they are seriously impressive (not us, the French)
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 23) : 36-0 France, 5 tries in the bag and its not even hald time yet.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 24) : 36 – 7.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 25) : 36 – 12.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 26) : Final score 46 – 29 France. Semi finals NZ vs France, England vs SA.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 27) : In the end losing probably gives us a better semi final. Baby Boks just couldnt live with the speed and power of the french. Our tackling is too high and submissive. I miss the days of seeing Dewet Barry smasing back guys in the tackle hitting them around the waist and driving them back. Today most SA guys try go for the ball and either get handed off or make a submissive tackle with opposition going forward.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 27) : Defense was really optional for the Baby Boks. Nine ran all the way with the French to the tryline only deciding to tackle when it was too late.
Seems very few teams in SA can actually put together fluid backline play where no player needs to stop to catch a pass.
@Bokhoring (Comment 29) : Defence was terrible, the French were given free reign to run us ragged and in the first half we started to panic which just led to us giving the ball back to them so that they could bash it and us up. At one point the commentators called it exhibition rugby, and it was, but only from the French.I actually hope that these Frenchies can grow as a teaam and maintain a level of consistency because I think they just might be one of the better French teams in years to come.
As for fluidity in bacline play I try to watch school boy rugby every now and then and so many of these teams have fluid backline play from the juniors up. Yes the rugby may not be as intense but there are still a good few people packed right up on the touchline watching their every move.To be honest I have been more entertained by school boy rugby than by senior rugby of late.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 30) : That French number 8 could become a super-star for them – big, fast, abrasive and skillful
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 30) : i fully agree with your last paragraph. There are some serious skills and attacking plays during school games, especially the eilte schools. Seems to be a serious disconnect somewhere after school as you say most Super rugby teams in SA cant pass the ball down the backline while running at pace
@SheldonK (Comment 32) : Seems the disconnect happens at U/20 level already.
@Bokhoring (Comment 33) : Agreed. But i also think his selections for this game were off. Should have played Lombard at 10, Rass and Simelane in midfield and Green at fullback and then include 2 wingers. Our backline just looked off.
@SheldonK (Comment 32) : I watched Drostdy vs Outeniqua a few weeks ago, u16, 2nds and 1sts and all of these teams from both schools looked so well coached doing everything at pace and mostly doing it well. I have seen Glenwood play on TV a few times and I am sure that if I lived in Durban and they were playing at home I would make an effort to go and watch them, some seriously talented kids in that team that play with real confidence.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 35) : Ive watched Glenwood a few times being an Old Boy, also DHS of last year, Westville couple yrs ago and others on tv. Some serious talent, technique and skill both on attack and defense…but then what happens after school as ive seen some shockes in u19 and u21 ccand then senior teams. This supersport rugby challenge has been so sub standard as well ive seen better club teams.
@coolfusion (Comment 22) : That second rate team beat us twice this SR season already
Talking about the Supersport Challenge, I see the Sharks are playing at “home” this weekend in Piet Retief, which is actually in Mpumalanga. Im sure the whole town will come out for this one. Laat waai, Assegai!
@revolverocelot (Comment 37) : I’m not saying we’re any better. We can’t crack top eight either it seems.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 38) : Pongola or Paulpietersburg could still have been seen as at home
@Bokhoring (Comment 40) : True, Piet Retief is firmly planted in Mpumalanga (although Swaziland firmly believes that, historically, the area is theirs and should be returned to them) Piet Retief used to be affiliated to the South Eastern Transvaal Rugby union but have been with KZNRU for a few years now. The primary school in town is also affiliated with KZN schools while the high school is playing under Mpumalanga schools. Weird. Volksrust, which is also in Mpumalanga is also affiliated with the KZNRU.
@SheldonK (Comment 34) : Lombard was injured if I’m not mistaken. Simelane and Green are really exciting players to watch, names to remember I reckon. Our nr. 3, don’t know his name, is one of our weakest players though and seems to be there for his size and not skill. Unfortunately that’s one of our junior and school rugby’s biggest problems. Coaches going for size to get short term results.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 41) : Used to play against schools from Piet Retief and Volksrust in my day – although I guess those were friendlies (not that it felt like it at the time).
Probably why it makes sense for them to tie in with KZN nowadays
@Bokhoring (Comment 43) : Where were you at school?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 44) : Pionier in Vryheid
We are cousins. I matriculated at VHS in 1980. Back in those days VHS had really strong rugby teams – the team of 1979 being especially strong, and Pionier was still finding their feet. How things have changed.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 46) : My older brother and sister were both in VHS – but a bit before your time.
I’d be interested to see the chemistry between Am and Kriel. It looked like the other inside centres always played faster than he could handle. Am needs a zippy mate to pair with. One who could read his partner as well as the exploit, which Jesse isn’t.
@coolfusion (Comment 48) : That’s if they ever land up together.
With ellendigi see frustrated Am unless he or the fly-half takes initiative.
@coolfusion (Comment 50) : I would also like to see Francois Venter and Am combine or even Am and Ruan jvR