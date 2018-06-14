Teams for Bloemfontein

PSDT and Malherbe start for the Boks, JLDP moves to the bench, Jantjies and Louw drop out of the match day squad and Kriel moves onto the bench.
South Africa
15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Jesse Kriel, 23 Warrick Gelant
England
15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Maro Itoje, 4 Joe Launchbury, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola
Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Mark Wilson, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Danny Cipriani, 23 Denny SolomonaTweet
The JLDupreez/ PSDT switch was expected. The surprise is the backline bench with emphasis on the outside backs. Going in with no flyhalf cover and 1 goal kicker is fairly brave, especially if Pollard goes down early. Rassie banking on tries to win this which should mean we see the ball given lots of air
When did Malherbe last start a game for the Stormers?
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Has he played for the Stormers this year? I think just WP in Supersport challege
No need for a comeback this week.
Boks by 25+.
Nkosi going to make Brown look like he’s going the wrong way on a travelator.
Why aren’t all the seats up for sale? Only 41 000 out of 46 000?
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Fat has kicked at goal for the Lions, if I am not mistaken, as has Willie, but I do agree, that it is risky. Rassie probably banking on the try scoring prowess of his strike runners. Plenty of that in the team.
Big Willie covers flyhalf.
@KingCheetah (Comment 7) : If this was a super rugby game id say cool no problem. But its a test match. I really hope he does play 80min but heaven forbid Pollard goes down injured early. I really hope that isnt what decides this test match. England will be a lot better, much better balance to their side, just not sure what they trying with Daly and Brown…i get Daly at 15 but then Brown is surplus to requirements i feel.
So no AE again. If we win this week I hope he gives him a chance in the dead rubber match next weekend. I know all of pollard, damian and kriel have utilty back roles and can play other positions if needed but to have a specialist in a position is also needed, especially if hes in such good form.
Kind of hard to predict this match as by now the English will be very desperate for a win and our guys no doubt took some confidence from last weeks win.
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Faf mentioned he has handled some of the kicking for Sale in an interview he did the other day. I also read somewhere that he has filled in at flyhalf for them but I haven’t bothered confirming this.
Faf has 13 conversions and 17 penalties to his name for the Sale Sharks over the past season.
Is there anything he cannot do?
@vanmartin (Comment 11) : @Bokhoring (Comment 12) : I kno he has dabbled a bit but in a test match against England?? As i said i hope it doesnt come to that.
After Saturday the Boks will be up 4-0 in the series.
Nice to see Rassie rotating as he said he would. Backing the players to produce.
@StevieS (Comment 15) : Ive no real moans about starting side. But bench composition im not fully sold on yet. Happy with front row reserves. JL Dup on the bench is fair enough but not sure what else Notshe adds, but also not sure who id pick in his place. And then Warner, Kriel, Gelant im really not sure about. Gelant fair enough. But not Warner and Kriel.
I’d like to see more happening in the midfield. Not likely though…
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : Kriel covers about 3 backline spots. Plus he’s there for his speed later in the game. So says Rassie apparently.
Warner?
@McLovin (Comment 18) : But then isnt Gelant and Kriel the same? Id like at least one of the 2 capable of playing at 10. And you need a scrummie but my pick wouldnt be Warner as he says he wants speed later in the game?? Warner is slow.
@SheldonK (Comment 19) : Willie moves to flyhalf if Pollard needs to go off.
@SheldonK (Comment 19) : What am I missing. Warner = van Zyl? Why?
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : Such as who?
@McLovin (Comment 20) : @McLovin (Comment 21) : I get that Willie will move to 10- when last did he play there? As for Warner i think he should have gone with scrummie who can play at a high tempo as thats what he said he wants from his bench selections.
@SheldonK (Comment 23) : Why do you call him Warner?
@McLovin (Comment 24) : There’s an Andre Warner that plays scrumhalf for the Bulls. Perhaps he got the two confused?
@vanmartin (Comment 25) : Was starting to think I slipped into the twilight zone.
We have a French ref, an Irish TMO and two NZ’landers as lines men or so called assistant referees. Can’t see anything controversial happening this weekend
I would still like to see Am next to a playmaker inside center like Rohan jvR Andre or Venter. I think we can see some exciting stuff in mid field. Especially Francois Venter.
@SheldonK (Comment 22) : Francois Venter, Rohan jvR
@McLovin (Comment 26) : But he still hasn’t amswered your question…. Perhaps you are the invisible man.
@Hulk (Comment 30) : Becaust he types fast. He tupes War and his phone autocorrected. Half the time I can’t make out my own posts because if this “helpful” feature.
@coolfusion (Comment 31) : Becaust is apparently a word in my phones dictionary now.
@McLovin (Comment 24) : hehe apologies, thinking ahead in my mind before typing. Yes meant to be Van Zyl, was just thinking id rather have Warner or Papier from Bulls as they both play a faster game.
@coolfusion (Comment 29) : Francois Venter agreed should be in the squad but not Van Rensburg- his handling is shocking lately. He is also just a battering ram and i feel Esterhuizen does that and tackles better than him. I think Venter looked at as a 13 and then loses out on not being quick enough perhaps.
@SheldonK (Comment 33) : I would much rather have Cam in the team than Van Zyl
@KingRiaan (Comment 35) : I agree
@coolfusion (Comment 28) : “…a playmaker inside center like Rohan jvR…”
I’m sorry, that’s the funniest statement I’ve heard all week!
I just watched the again and a couple of things stood out to me:
Pollard making hard hits, but not completing the tackle, either sliding or bouncing of after making the hit. Needs some work.
Faf is quick on the trigger with quick tapping full arm penalties, I’d rather go for the line out which is really good atm with RG Snyman on form and this weekend we will have an extra option there with PSdT.
Duane and Nkosi put in a lot of tackles, great effort from them on defense. They looked really tired and worn out at the end though, I hope they can last another 80mins at that performance level.
DDA didn’t add much more than another loose forward could’ve done in the backline. He spinned out of that one tackle that set up Nkosi who did some magic to score as there were 3 players on cross defense.
We were a tad lucky with some 50/50 decisions going our way as well as England making some unforced errors. This weekend will be a much tougher match IMO.
@Culling Song (Comment 37) :
Interesting that the Lions top the SA conference but only 2 in the match day 23. Is Rassie missing something or is the Lions sum better than its parts?
Is it Saturday yet?
@SheldonK (Comment 40) : The lions play well as a collective, but man for man there are many better players in the country that the majority of their team bar a couple of players.
@KingRiaan (Comment 42) : Thats my feeling too. I also feel that the SA sides often save their worst performances for the Lions
@KingRiaan (Comment 42) : @SheldonK (Comment 43) : More a reflection on the coaches of other SA franchises rather than players imo.
They have better players at their disposal but can’t coach them to more wins.
Bigest negative for me is that Eesterhuzen is being left out of the team for the brainless one dimensional De Allende,in what universe is that even a consideration.
The other big no no is Mbonambi still in starting line up ,the guy can’t do the first basic hooker role hook the ball.Watch last weeks game again,Faf had to reach in from side of scrum to get the ball as soon as Akker came on the ball was available at back of scrum.
In my opinion ,Ginger,Akker,Thomas a much better front row than the starting one,.
Also would’ve started Gallant instead of Dhyanti,better defence has a big boot and is an electric runner.He and Nkosi in the same team should be every coaches dream.
This would be my preferred back line ,Faf,Pollard,Esterhuizen,Jansen van Rensburgh,Nkosi,Gallant,Le Roux.
@The hound (Comment 45) : Esterhuizen and de Allende are one and the same type of player.
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Apparently le Roux is flyhalf cover. That leaves us without a reliable kicker. @The hound (Comment 45) : Agreed with the exception of JVR. I think Am is quicker. @SheldonK (Comment 36) : Me,too @Culling Song (Comment 37) :
@SheldonK (Comment 40) :Alister Coetzee went the Lions route last year and he couldnt crack it with them (or should that be “they couldnt crack it with AC) so Id say they are way better as a team (with the right coach) than are their individual parts.
I wonder what AC’s results would have been any different if he had Vermeulen, Le Roux and Faf in his sides last year.
@markm (Comment 47) : Faf has been kicking to goal for the Sale Sharks, and has been pretty decent (77 goal kicking points – 13 conversions and 17 penalties).
Problem will happen if Rassie replaces Faf with van Zyl and then Pollard gets injured.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 48) : Did AC dump Faf before or after he decided to go to Europe?
@Bokhoring (Comment 50) : Before I think.
@The hound (Comment 45) : JvR hasn’t regained the form he’s had before his injuries unfortunately. He’s not even 1st choice at his own club this year so I won’t pick him yet.
@McLovin (Comment 46) : That’s just not true at all. Although both are mostly straight, hard runners, Andre runs much better lines when he decides to do so, has a big boot and hits way harder on defense than DDA.
He didn’t contribute much last week. I watched the whole match again this morning. Andre has more to offer IMHO.
@Quintin (Comment 52) : What lines? Straight into people?
Didn’t he cock up a certain try recently for the Sharks with his running lines straight into a defender couple of metres from the try line?
Dont get me wrong I certainly wouldn’t mind if he gets selected, just don’t think he’s going to do anything different or better than de Allende already offers.
@Bokhoring (Comment 50) : @McLovin (Comment 51) : I think it was before. AC said he could get by without overseas players and that was that. I think it would have been one of Rassies first requirements for coaching the Boks that he could choose who he wanted for his team.
I was all for only picking locals for the Bok team – that was a real eyeopener and its clear that the lure of a Bok selection alone is not enough to keep a player in the country.
@Quintin (Comment 52) : Also your assertion that AE ‘hits harder’ in defence than DdA is also nonsense, as how do you quantify it?
DdA missed 16.4% of his tackles so far in Super rugby and AE 17.7%.
Nothing in it.
@Quintin (Comment 52) : So far in Super Rugby AE has made 671m and DdA 1046m.
@McLovin (Comment 56) : If we take minutes played into consideration, then AE makes 0.86m per minute played and DdA 0.96m.
Again, nothing in it.
@McLovin (Comment 55) : How many tackles do each have in SR? Might give a little more perspective to the percentage missed number. Not interjecting an opinion, just would be interesting to know.
@McLovin (Comment 55) : I can probably remember most of De Allendes because they were soft and led to tries – not so Esterhuizens.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 58) : DdA – 107 in 1046min of play. AE -79 in 671min.
@McLovin (Comment 60) : Thanks, what is most surprising to me is how many more minutes DDA has played vs AE (whom I thought was playing a lot of minutes). DDA 0.10 tackles per minute played, AE 0.12 also very close. Still think AE is more intelligent … go ahead give me some statistics that disprove that
Well my point being that AE might be a line breaker because of bashing but he also has distribution so de Allende has only 50% of his skills. Maybe Rohan has some handling issues (which is not chronic for him) but still offering more in distribution and line breaking so also 50% up on Damian. My point being that de Allende has nothing more than bashing it up and then losing out on effective distribution and creating opportunity. So most of the guys AE Rohan Venter (my current first pick) all have 2 out 3 advantage. As a 4th criteria defense all 3 have an advantage on Damian. Sure we don’t have one guys brilliant at all if it but we have at least 3 that offer more than Damian.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 61) : Saying AE is more intelligent than DdA is like saying it’s beter to have Dengue fever than Ebola.
@coolfusion (Comment 62) : Numbers please.
@coolfusion (Comment 62) : And let’s not do a one for one stats comparison. Not unless you can prove conditions were exactly the same for all teams. We can all just go on our perception on a case by case. And to me it looks like Damian does a lot less than these guys in contest. I might be wrong but let me qualify by reiterating that I said “in my opinion” i.e from how I’ve seen them make do with what they have.
@McLovin (Comment 64) : Dude if we go by numbers we could show rebels players doing a lot better than crusader players in the first 6 games. Stats can be skewed by many factors. I’m talking pure perception as I stated.
@McLovin (Comment 64) : I’ll do it myself.
Line breaks – both 11.
Tackle busts – DdA 53 AE 33
Offloads – DdA 5 AE 16
Pass – DdA 106 AE 76
@coolfusion (Comment 66) : Perception? Seriously? So basically just make shit up as we go along as opposed to actual facts.
@McLovin (Comment 67) : And how much of that resulted in points. Add one more stat please,pints on the log. I.e overall effectiveness of what what was done?
To be clear. I’m NOT punting one of DdA or AE over the other. Just saying both offer the same and the numbers appear to back it up.
@coolfusion (Comment 69) : You tell me. Feels like I’m doing all the work.
@McLovin (Comment 67) : Considering the 6 addittional hours De Allende played those are not the best stats for him.
De Allende manages 1 offload every 3.49 hours of rugby he plays.
My maths must be off, these numbers dont make sense……in a logical sort of way.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 72) : He doesn’t offload much. Or hardly at all. Makes perfect sense for a player of limited skill.
@McLovin (Comment 53) : @McLovin (Comment 70) : Thanks for all the stats, I did check them all before posting my comment though. The reason I don’t look too much into stats is because there are to many variables in play that can grossly skew the outlook one way or the other. Hence I put in capital letters In My Honest Opinion and things such as regarding the running lines ‘when he decides to do so’ etc.
I personally think Andre can offer us more than Damian does and I’m sure he’ll convince you of that someday
@Quintin (Comment 74) : I look forward to it.
@McLovin (Comment 67) : There is a huge difference in offload, especially considering the difference in minutes played. Given all other stats are very similar, that one difference (offloads) should give AE the edge? Or am I missing something?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 76) : I’m presuming those are successful offloads and not attempts.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 76) : AW definitely wins the offload battle.
And kicks about 10m further per kick. And kicks more often.
My head hurts.
Pub time.
Been fun gents. And ladies?
Looking forward to Eng getting spanked tomorrow.
Over and out.
@McLovin (Comment 70) : Not saying that either but stats have many factors skewing it. Tackle numbers can be skewed by ineffective defense running metres by the tactic opposition t ams take against different opponents like kicking be running. The only real metric I suppose is the overal results ie tries scored log position. I’m saying in the absence of a real undisputed metric it’s down to perception. To me it’s seems that AE does more that has somewhat (not markedly) better results and to me it’s seems he is better at doing that job. Still dude my qualifier is “in my opinion” not saying that you should share my perception.
@coolfusion (Comment 80) : No worries old boy. Have a good one.
Now I’m really leaving. Cheerio.
@McLovin (Comment 78) : So there is a difference between the two and AE wins the battle….