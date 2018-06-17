Cel C Sharks XV to Face Twfel Larger Griquas

Cell C Sharks XV to face Tafel Lager Griquas.

The Cell C Sharks XV is facing Tafel Lager Griquas in their second round SuperSport Rugby Challenge match at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London today.

The Cell C Sharks XV

Replacements

1. Jordan Els

2. Andrew du Plessis

3. Ross Geldenhuys

4. Andrew Evans

5. Hyron Andrews

6. Wian Vosloo

7. Jacques Vermeulen

8. Tera Mtembu (C)

9. Francois de Villiers

10. Danrich Visagie

11. Leolin Zas

12. Marius Louw

13. Jeremy Ward

14. Kobus van Wyk

15. Courtney Winnaar

16. Kerro van Vuuren

17. Khutha Mchunu

18. Mzamo Majola

19. Kwanda Dimaza

20. Grant Williams

21. Aphelele Fassi

22. Rhyno Smith