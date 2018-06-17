Cel C Sharks XV to Face Twfel Larger Griquas

Cell C Sharks XV to face Tafel Lager Griquas.
The Cell C Sharks XV is facing Tafel Lager Griquas in their second round SuperSport Rugby Challenge match at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London today.
The Cell C Sharks XV
Replacements
1. Jordan Els
2. Andrew du Plessis
3. Ross Geldenhuys
4. Andrew Evans
5. Hyron Andrews
6. Wian Vosloo
7. Jacques Vermeulen
8. Tera Mtembu (C)
9. Francois de Villiers
10. Danrich Visagie
11. Leolin Zas
12. Marius Louw
13. Jeremy Ward
14. Kobus van Wyk
15. Courtney Winnaar
16. Kerro van Vuuren
17. Khutha Mchunu
18. Mzamo Majola
19. Kwanda Dimaza
20. Grant Williams
21. Aphelele Fassi
22. Rhyno Smith
Currently it’s halftime and Griquas is leading 28-17. Game is being broadcast on Supersport 10.
Team was taken as was published on Sharks website but I’ve seen that April has started at 10 and not Visagie.
I’ve seen Louw and Winner score tries.
Ward just scored and Griquas get yellow card for repeated offence.
Score is 24-31.
Sorry for inconstant updates but juggling between Moto GP, Sharks and Le Mans 24h.
Sharks lose the game 38-34.