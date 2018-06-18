Boks clinch series in Bloem

The Boks managed yet another come from behind victory to secure the three test series against England with a match to spare, keeping the English scoreless for the last three quarter of the game to win 23 – 12.

I was at the game in Bloemfontein and I haven’t had a chance to see the televised game as yet, but what I can say is that the Boks now have the series and coach Rassie Erasmus is sure to experiment a little with nothing to lose in the third and final test.

That said, reports in the media seem to suggest that the test will be Newlands final International, and if true, it would only be fitting to see off the stadium with a win.

I will do a more detailed report during the week, with updates on injuries and squad changes, should there be any.