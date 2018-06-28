Richard Ferguson

Full strength Sharks for Lions


There is no rest for the wicked as the Sharks continue their Super Rugby campaign against the Lions this Saturday, as coach Robert du Preez has included all of his Springboks for this encounter.

Boks Tendai Mtawarira, Akker van der Merwe, Thomas du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am and Sbu Nkosi all start against what is set to be a massive clash against the Lions this weekend.

15. Curwin Bosch
14. Sbu Nkosi
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Andre Esterhuizen
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. Robert du Preez
9. Cameron Wright
8. Daniel du Preez
7. Jean-Luc du Preez
6. Philip van der Walt
5. Ruan Botha (c)
4. Tyler Paul
3. Thomas du Toit
2. Akker van der Merwe
1. Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements
16. Chiliboy Ralepelle
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Ross Geldenhuys
19. Hyron Andrews
20. Jacques Vermeulen
21. Louis Schreuder
22. Marius Louw
23. Lwazi Mvovo



  • Let’s hope we can do this…any idea what the Lions team look like?

    Comment 1, posted at 28.06.18 10:40:51 by DuToit04
    
    		 

  • Ja probably as strong as it gets for the Sharks but would have liked to see Ginger at 8 and Vermeulen at 6 with Dan on the bench.

    Comment 2, posted at 28.06.18 10:58:44 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • Bend over and bite the pillow Jaco Shite Peyper is here to rape us again this week end

    Comment 3, posted at 28.06.18 11:16:54 by The hound
    
    
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 3) : How many times in one season do we have to put up with bloody mr Peyper, who clearly does not “like” the Sharks … ??? :evil: Honestly, isn’t there a limit to the “pain and suffering” he is allowed to bestow upon the Sharks team? Is the umpire association like some kind of Mafia favouring some teams and punishing other by appointing Peyper to their matches …?

    Comment 4, posted at 28.06.18 11:32:15 by swan

    
    		 

  • I think Beast and Nkosi in particular will be out on their feet after the 1st 20mins. It looked like they were already fatigued halfway through the 2nd England test.

    Usually we aren’t good after a bye or international break so I really don’t feel too confident about this game.

    @JD (Comment 2) : 100% agree with that.

    Comment 5, posted at 28.06.18 11:52:52 by Quintin

    
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 3) : Agreed, don’t like most Saffa referees, especially Peyper. I don’t get the love affair referees have with lions, they’re as dirty as anyone else.

    Comment 6, posted at 28.06.18 12:02:24 by SeanJeff
    
    
    		 

  • That’s a good team and if we hit the ground running we can win this game. But that’s a big if.

    @JD (Comment 2) : @Quintin (Comment 5) : I’m not convinced with Vermuelen at 6 but hoope that not getting game time with the Boks has put some fire in Dan’s belly and he goes about proving a point. Especially with Duane Vermuelen not being available for RC.

    Comment 7, posted at 28.06.18 12:50:32 by Hulk

    
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 7) : I would rather have Cam prove a point to Rassie. Dan is pretty much third in line at number 8 after Thor and Whitely, but the Boks really do not depth at 9.

    Comment 8, posted at 28.06.18 13:25:19 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Pretty much the best team the Sharks can put out. And it is a strong team on paper, just need the performances on the field. Will be interesting to see how guys fare after the break both those that played the internationals and those that had a break…

    Comment 9, posted at 28.06.18 13:31:21 by SheldonK

    
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 5) : Flip side if the coin they will be more match ready than the rest, exhaustion aside

    Comment 10, posted at 28.06.18 13:46:32 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Lions – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Voster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Warren Whiteley (c), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith.
    Subs: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Marnus Schoeman, 22 Nic Groom, 23 Courtnall Skosan.

    Comment 11, posted at 28.06.18 14:44:26 by josefgremlin

    
    		 

  • @josefgremlin (Comment 11) : That is a very strong team. Marx, Kwagga and Schoeman – Sharks will have to be 100% accurate and committed at the breakdown

    Comment 12, posted at 28.06.18 15:12:29 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 10) : Was thinking the same thing as they at least played matches where if we have a bye you can see the guys struggle to find any rhythm to get into the game.

    @Bokhoring (Comment 8) : Yeah that would be great. I do think Cam is at least in the picture to some extent though.

    Comment 13, posted at 28.06.18 17:02:01 by Quintin

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 12) : And they have Combrinck back as well who has a lot of BMT in my opinion although he has been injured for a while so him and Whitely may also be a bit rusty in the 1st 20mins.

    Comment 14, posted at 28.06.18 17:04:33 by Quintin

    
    		 

  • Anyone know if our generous sponsor’s recent color change will reflect on our jerseys? Orange on black just doesn’t sound that appealing

    Comment 15, posted at 28.06.18 18:56:06 by Die Kriek

    
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 15) : Almost sounds like a TV series :mrgreen:

    Comment 16, posted at 28.06.18 21:15:14 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 3) : No man now I have to change my super bru pick.

    Comment 17, posted at 29.06.18 09:22:26 by Byron Wright

    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 9) : Maybe they learned not to drop the ball at the boks

    Comment 18, posted at 29.06.18 09:23:56 by Byron Wright

    
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 18) : I was much more impressed with the handling and passing by the backs in the first two tests. 3rd test we were back to passing behind the player. Hope they can get good running ball…

    Comment 19, posted at 29.06.18 10:06:56 by T-Shark

    
    		 

  • QUARTER-FINAL TIME FOR CELL C SHARKS XV
    The Cell C Sharks XV will host the Xerox Golden Lions XV in their Supersport Rugby Challenge quarter-final clash at JONSSON KINGS PARK on Saturday afternoon.
    In what should be a competitive match between the sides, the curtain-raiser to the Cell C Sharks match against the Emirates Lions later, the tournament has now reached the important stages.
    Both teams are fresh – and morale-boosted – following big wins in the final weekend of the pool stages last weekend with the Lions enjoying a 47-29 victory over the Blue Bulls and the Cell C Sharks putting on an equally emphatic performance before running out 48-21 winners over the Toyota Free State XV.
    In both cases the victors were able to leap-frog the vanquished into second spot on their respective logs, with the Cell C Sharks XV shading the Lions by one log point to ensure that they host the knock-out match on Sunday.
    They will take a lot of confidence out of the recent good form – last week against Free State in particular – as they look to take on a strong Lions side.
    “It was a good win for us, we needed it to qualify and credit must go to the boys for putting their bodies on the line; I’m very happy with the five points,” said head coach Ricardo Loubscher.
    He has made several changes to last week’s side, enforced due to the Vodacom Super Rugby players returning to The Cell C Sharks team for their match against the Lions in the main game.
    “This weekend is a tough one for us, if you look at their DNA, they like to have a crack so defensively we need to bring our A-game. But the boys are excited for this one and looking forward to it. Hopefully we can put up a good performance in front of our home crowd.”
    The difference between winning and losing in these matches can come down to an opportunity finished or the bounce of the ball. Loubscher admitted that his team will look to exploit any chances they get in what is expected to be a tight game.
    “Any knockout game is about taking your opportunities, making sure you defend when you need to and then take the points whenever the chance presents itself. We might get one or two opportunities and that might be the difference in the game.
    “And then adapting to the referee and making sure we’re on the right side of the calls.”
    The Cell C Sharks XV were bolstered last week but even without some of the Vodacom Super Rugby players, the team still has a settled look about it.
    “We’re excited for this one, we’ve worked hard the whole season and the players can’t wait to have a go on Saturday.”

    The Cell C Sharks XV
    1. Jordan Els
    2. Franco Marais
    3. John-Hubert Meyer
    4. Rikus Zwart
    5. Andrew Evans
    6. Cornelius Otto
    7. Wian Vosloo
    8. Tera Mtembu (C)
    9. Grant Williams
    10. Garth April
    11. Tristan Blewett
    12. Jeremy Ward
    13. Kobus van Wyk
    14. Aphelele Fassi
    15. Courtney Winnaar

    Replacements
    16. Kerron van Vuuren
    17. Khutha Mchunu
    18. Mzamo Majola
    19. JJ van der Mescht
    20. Kwanda Dimaza
    21. Francois de Villiers
    22. Danrich Visagie

    No Smith ? he must be back in camp with the 7′s for the wc, no Gideon or Deysel either, sharks are notorious for not updating us about injuries,

    Comment 20, posted at 29.06.18 10:28:14 by revolverocelot

    
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 15) : @Bokhoring (Comment 16) : Actually I like it! Pays homage to our Cheetahs heritage! :twisted:

    Comment 21, posted at 29.06.18 15:19:00 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 21) : Cheetahs heritage or happy hunting grounds? Or fishing.

    Comment 22, posted at 29.06.18 16:14:11 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 22) : hahaha you know me so well!!!

    Comment 23, posted at 29.06.18 17:31:44 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks score first after a good maul

    Comment 24, posted at 30.06.18 17:21:08 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks mess up a great scoring opportunity

    Comment 25, posted at 30.06.18 17:29:52 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • 8-7 Sharks lead

    Comment 26, posted at 30.06.18 17:30:51 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • How to fuck up a certain try 101

    Comment 27, posted at 30.06.18 17:30:53 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Lions have our number at the scrums

    Comment 28, posted at 30.06.18 17:32:57 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Mapimpi might as well not exist, such is the magnitude of kakness relating to that defensive effort.

    Comment 29, posted at 30.06.18 17:36:20 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Much better scrum!

    Comment 30, posted at 30.06.18 17:44:26 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Great defence Akker!

    Comment 31, posted at 30.06.18 17:45:50 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Mapimpi makes an important steal on the deck, we kick for touch after the penalty and screw up the lineout. Lions almost score but Akker saves the day once again.

    Comment 32, posted at 30.06.18 17:56:41 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Eventually we get out of our half and earn a penalty. Rob kicks the points.

    Sharks 11 – Lions 14

    Comment 33, posted at 30.06.18 18:02:28 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Great skill from Marx and co to score. :cool:

    Comment 34, posted at 30.06.18 18:02:56 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • Sharks 11 – Lions 21 (HT)

    Comment 35, posted at 30.06.18 18:04:41 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Lions really not looking better, just using opportunities. Dyllan Smith scrumming in an Thomas gets pinged. Peyper really does not like penalizing his beloved lions

    Comment 36, posted at 30.06.18 18:07:37 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Pretty forgetful rugby by the Sharks in the first half.

    Comment 37, posted at 30.06.18 18:08:13 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • How Akker is behind Mbonambi and Chiliboy in the Bok pecking order is a travesty.

    Comment 38, posted at 30.06.18 18:22:44 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • And Bosch butchers his second try

    Comment 39, posted at 30.06.18 18:23:15 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 39) : So brilliant and kak simultaneously, it’s mind-boggling.

    Comment 40, posted at 30.06.18 18:28:10 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 38) : His lineout needs some work

    Comment 41, posted at 30.06.18 18:30:33 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Now the Lions scrumming the shit out of us again.

    Comment 42, posted at 30.06.18 18:31:22 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 41) : That can be sorted

    Comment 43, posted at 30.06.18 18:32:29 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Great defence! Now get out of our half man!

    Comment 44, posted at 30.06.18 18:37:35 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks defense has mostly been great. Not much else to talk about

    Comment 45, posted at 30.06.18 18:37:35 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Van Wyk makes an immediate difference on attack

    Comment 46, posted at 30.06.18 18:39:53 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Much better!

    Comment 47, posted at 30.06.18 18:41:58 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Schrueder has also been sublime

    Comment 48, posted at 30.06.18 18:43:02 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 48) : And then rewards your compliment with an atrocious box kick

    Comment 49, posted at 30.06.18 18:45:04 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 48) : So far he has been much better than Cam today

    Comment 50, posted at 30.06.18 18:46:08 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Suddenly the Sharks scrum is dominant

    Comment 51, posted at 30.06.18 18:47:06 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • The scrum battle has been seesaw

    Comment 52, posted at 30.06.18 18:47:19 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • All square. 21-21. 63 min

    Comment 53, posted at 30.06.18 18:48:25 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • And then we give a penalty away at the kickoff

    Comment 54, posted at 30.06.18 18:49:27 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • And immediately we hand them a penalty on a platter FFS!!

    Comment 55, posted at 30.06.18 18:49:35 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks 21 – Lions 24 (66 min)

    Comment 56, posted at 30.06.18 18:52:15 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Mvovooooooo!!!!!!

    Comment 57, posted at 30.06.18 18:52:52 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Intercept try from Mvovo.

    Comment 58, posted at 30.06.18 18:52:53 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks 28 – Lions 24 (70 min)

    Comment 59, posted at 30.06.18 18:54:16 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • 28-24 Sharks lead

    Comment 60, posted at 30.06.18 18:54:29 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Great comeback from the Sharks.

    Comment 61, posted at 30.06.18 18:56:14 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • Awesome defence and counter-ruck!

    Comment 62, posted at 30.06.18 18:57:10 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Now we need a good exit please

    Comment 63, posted at 30.06.18 18:57:43 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks 31 – Lions 24 (73 min)

    Comment 64, posted at 30.06.18 18:58:00 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 63) : Esterhuizen decided screw you :lol:

    Comment 65, posted at 30.06.18 18:59:59 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Who is that person wearing a Louis Schreuder mask playing scrumhalf for us?

    Comment 66, posted at 30.06.18 19:00:43 by Nostraseth
    
    
    		 

  • @Nostraseth (Comment 66) : :lol:

    Comment 67, posted at 30.06.18 19:01:21 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Great defense from the Sharks

    Comment 68, posted at 30.06.18 19:03:32 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 67) : Easily his best game in the Sharks jersey, he won us the second half.

    Comment 69, posted at 30.06.18 19:03:57 by Nostraseth
    
    
    		 

  • Well done Sharks!!!

    Comment 70, posted at 30.06.18 19:06:50 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • Great win boys!!!!

    Comment 71, posted at 30.06.18 19:07:13 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks break the Lions winning streak against SA teams

    Comment 72, posted at 30.06.18 19:08:36 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Oh man! I am soon proud of the men!!! They were under the kosh in that third quarter, defended like tigers and then turned it on in the final quarter. That was a brave, important, wonderful win!!!! Jaaaaaa!!!!!

    Comment 73, posted at 30.06.18 19:09:35 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • That was gutsy and committed. All we’ve been asking for the season. Well done boys remember the feeling and repeat it next week

    Comment 74, posted at 30.06.18 19:10:18 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @Nostraseth (Comment 69) : Agree

    Comment 75, posted at 30.06.18 19:11:08 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Nostraseth (Comment 66) : He was possessed by the ghost of joost van Der westhuizen

    Comment 76, posted at 30.06.18 19:11:12 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • That must be so sweet for Akker…MotM!

    Comment 77, posted at 30.06.18 19:13:47 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 77) : It feels like he’s every MOTM lately.

    Comment 78, posted at 30.06.18 19:17:08 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Would it really kill Joel stransky to compliment the sharks

    • Comment 79, posted at 30.06.18 19:18:28 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 78) : He is amazing, can’t understand why he benches for the boks

    • Comment 80, posted at 30.06.18 19:18:58 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • 20 – 3 to the Sharks second half.

    • Comment 81, posted at 30.06.18 19:20:03 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Those big tackles on Elton about 15 minutes out probably changed the game…after that Elton was nowhere…

    • Comment 82, posted at 30.06.18 19:20:34 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 79) : You would never think he grew up in Natal and even played for Natal.

    • Comment 83, posted at 30.06.18 19:21:11 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 83) : Scary thing is that Whiteley, cronje and coetzee also got overlooked by Jake white

    • Comment 84, posted at 30.06.18 19:22:28 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 80) : He should only bench if Marx starts. Shouldn’t be behind any other hooker in world rugby, except maybe Codie Taylor.

    • Comment 85, posted at 30.06.18 19:22:47 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 82) : We’ve just showed the rest of the competition how to stop the lions. Tackle Elton into a new bloodgroup and they lose

    • Comment 86, posted at 30.06.18 19:23:26 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 85) : At the moment akker is better than Marx. Definitely top 5 in the world Mr warthog

    • Comment 87, posted at 30.06.18 19:24:12 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Right Stormers, make yourself useful!

    • Comment 88, posted at 30.06.18 19:56:42 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Or not…my word! Surely the Fleckster can’t survive this…

    • Comment 89, posted at 30.06.18 19:57:40 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 89) : We can only hope. :twisted:

    • Comment 90, posted at 30.06.18 20:32:54 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Wow the Argie lock can shift! :shock:

    • Comment 91, posted at 30.06.18 20:38:01 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 87) : @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 85) : probably the only “weak” point is inconsistency of his lineout throwing! That needs to be a bit better to really be the best hooker!

    • Comment 92, posted at 30.06.18 22:38:03 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 90) : hahaha best of luck with that! Maybe will have a new coach and stadium for next year! :twisted:

    • Comment 93, posted at 30.06.18 22:42:13 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

