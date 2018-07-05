Cell C Sharks XV to face iCOLLEGE Pumas

Ok so it’s once again Semi-final time and the Cell C Sharks XV will be playing the iCOLLEGE Pumas. This will also be the first time that the two sides play each other in Super Sport Rugby Challenge.
I’m sure we are all know that even though the Cell C Sharks XV had two great victories against the Lions XV ( 55-12) and Free State Cheetahs XV (48-21) this will be indeed the toughest game of the season!
The iCOLLEGE Pumas are currently undefeated and finished on top of the overall log, making them the clear favourites especially as the game will be played at the Mbombela Stadium.
The game will be played at 19h00 on Friday 6 July and if the DSTV Guide can be believed, the game will be televised on Supersport 10 channel 210.
From all of us here on Sharksworld I want to wish coach Ricardo Loubscher and the team all the best for the game!
The team is as follows:
1. Mzamo Majola
2. Franco Marais
3. Ross Geldenhuys
4. Gideon Koegelenberg
5. Andrew Evans
6. Cornelius Otto
7. Kwanda Dimaza
8. Tera Mtembu (C)
9. Grant Williams
10. Garth April
11. Makazole Mapimpi
12. Johan Deysel
13. Jeremy Ward
14. Aphelele Fassi
15. Courtney Winnaar
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Kyle Whyte
18. Khutha Mchunu
19. Rikus Zwart
20. Francois de Villiers
21. Danrich Visagie
22. Tristan Blewett
more than decent backline!
at least Pro14 level front row but rest of pack will have to graft to keep the Pumas in check, in fact this side should be able to win a few Pro14 games…
Have fun boys, going further in this competition will be good prep for the CC
Does this mean Ross won’t be on the bench for the Sharks on Saturday?
@Kabouter (Comment 1) : Really? Which Pro14 sides would this side likely beat? I seriously doubt if they would even beat the Kings. Either you haven’t watched any Pro14, or you are just being facetious. The Sharks Super rugby team would be hard pressed to beat sides like Leinster, Munster and Edinburgh.
@KingCheetah (Comment 3) : He was referring to the front row only.
@KingCheetah (Comment 3) : I would agree, PRO14 is very underestimated. Super Rugby teams from SA would struggle, especially away from home.
Sharks forwards need to get a bit of an upper hand against a strong Pumas pack, if they do they definitely could win this.
@KingCheetah (Comment 3) : I have actually attended all the Kings home games apart from the one in George, including the game in Zwide – I have an personal interest in the region and side as few contributing members on the site can attest to.
So based on those games I personally attended and the performances dished up, this side could have beaten:
- Dragons (Southern Kings 45-13 Dragons 02/03/2018)
- Benneton (Southern Kings 35-36 Benetton Rugby 24/03/2018)
- Ulster (Southern Kings 36-43 Ulster Rugby 04/11/2017)
- Scarlets (Southern Kings 30-34 Scarlets 26/11/2017)
I fully agree that these sides are much tougher at their own fields but to blatantly not be open minded when you did not see these performances I am referring to, is disingenuous.
If you compare this side to what the Kings used during their games, the only players I would trade in are Andile Ntsila for Otto, Bobby De Wee for Evans, Tienie Burger for Dimanza, Rowan Gouws for Williams (maybe), Masixole Banda for Fassi. This backline is significantly better than what the Kings put out on any occasion and the lack of backline ability was the reason the Kings did not win more games at home.
PS, pretty much a ginger family member was the top points scorer for your side for most of the season.
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Yep looks like johnny meyer will be on the bench covering TH against the stormers, interesting rotation of the props
not sure this team is good enough to beat the pumas, in durbs or mpumalanga. Would have been great if they could update us on why zas and ryno smith are not in the mix as I thoughts smith was with the sevens but his not in that squad.
Still im really looking forward to the game and the fact that its live on tv is cool, as the other semi final is not being broadcast.
interesting note, no matter which teams go through, the final will be held in ousthoorn at a rugby festival.
Good looking team. I hope we pull off a big win.
@Kabouter (Comment 7) : I have not seen you on the site before so welcome to Sharksworld. Hope you enjoy our articles and stuff.
@StevieS (Comment 9) : Any win would be great! Even a last minute 1 point victory would be good just not good for my poor heart!
@JD (Comment 10) : been offline for a while as we made a play to purchase the Kings franchise.
Looking forward forward to a good run by both Sharks sides
@Kabouter (Comment 7) : I absolutely rate the backline put out, but seriously don’t rate the pack as Pro14 level. And as an aside, a full strength Sharks team lost to the Kings in Super Rugby.
@Kabouter (Comment 7) : The Kings backline towards the end of Pro14, was actually a handful, and would have given this backline a good contest. Haarlon and Berton Klaasen were both great at centre.And had they had consistency at FH, could likely have done better.
@KingCheetah (Comment 13) : witnessed that first hand.
If that Kings side stayed together for Pro14 they should have made the playoffs.
However, very glad Louis, Mapimpi and Paul at the Sharks. Ross decent backup also
@KingCheetah (Comment 14) : 8, 9 & 10 major problem areas. Nel and Du Toit also decent outings in centres but rate the Deysel / Ward combo much higher.
Spoke to coaches and they are cautiously optimistic as have at least some level of continuity for next year.
If the winning bid to purchase control is as good as it was out to be, I am expecting a big challenge come the 2020 season. Lets wait and see
@Kabouter (Comment 16) : really hope for all the rugby players and supporters down there that this happens and things get turned around!
@Kabouter (Comment 1) : Going to be tough to subdue this Pumas pack. And a very good backline too. If the Sharks XV can beat this Pumas side, I will sit up and take notice. Till then, forget about even comparisons to Pro14
Simon Westraad, Marko JvRensburg, Marnè Coetzee, Le Roux Roets, Cameron Lindsay, Jeandre Rudolf, Stefan Willemse, Willie Engelbrecht, Stefan Ungerer, Chris Smith, Ruwellyn Isbell, Henko Marais, Hennie Skorbinski, Morne Joubert, Justin v Staden
Frank Herne, Dee-Jay Terblanche, Hugo Kloppers, Brian Shabangu, Reynier v Rooyen, Devon Williams, Jerome Pretorius
Pumas by 15
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : Interesting to see Le Roux Roets at the Pumas, see he was listed as having moved to the Sharks. He is a big unit 204 cm and 135 kg.
@KingCheetah (Comment 19) : Wasn’t he linked to a move to wasps?
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : Not sure. Saw he was last signed by Sharks in 2017, and is on the team sheet for tomorrow. Interesting. Very heavy, but mobile Pumas pack. Going to be a tough encounter.
@KingCheetah (Comment 21) : Yup. Comes down to hunger. Sure the pumas will still want to prove they’re a force to be reckoned with.
Unfortunately the Sharks XV lost 17-30. The score was not a real reflection as with 5 odd min to go the Sharks was only 6 points behind.
frustrating game cause we could have won it. lacked composure at the end of the game, replacement LH struggled at the scrum
April inconsistent before he went off injured but still a class ahead of visagie at the moment
Yes guys Roet os a big unit and carried well, pumas have recruited well. didnt even realise Morne Joubert was there, he didnt get the ball much.
If we had Zas and smith in the mix we could have gone on to win this game, vosloo could helped too, but he got called up to the sr side
Mapimpi did look dangerous.
Dimaza and fassi two good young guns but still need to develop, not ready for cc just get IMHO
@revolverocelot (Comment 24) : Sharks xV played their best match vs Lions last week. They have also, much like the senior side blown hot and cold. No shame in losing to a good Pumas team, that know their systems very well, as they don’t have an influx of Super Rugby players from time to time.
Maybe just a concern in terms of quality depth that can step up to the senior squad.