Cell C Sharks XV to face iCOLLEGE Pumas

Ok so it’s once again Semi-final time and the Cell C Sharks XV will be playing the iCOLLEGE Pumas. This will also be the first time that the two sides play each other in Super Sport Rugby Challenge.

I’m sure we are all know that even though the Cell C Sharks XV had two great victories against the Lions XV ( 55-12) and Free State Cheetahs XV (48-21) this will be indeed the toughest game of the season!

The iCOLLEGE Pumas are currently undefeated and finished on top of the overall log, making them the clear favourites especially as the game will be played at the Mbombela Stadium.

The game will be played at 19h00 on Friday 6 July and if the DSTV Guide can be believed, the game will be televised on Supersport 10 channel 210.

From all of us here on Sharksworld I want to wish coach Ricardo Loubscher and the team all the best for the game!

The team is as follows:

1. Mzamo Majola

2. Franco Marais

3. Ross Geldenhuys

4. Gideon Koegelenberg

5. Andrew Evans

6. Cornelius Otto

7. Kwanda Dimaza

8. Tera Mtembu (C)

9. Grant Williams

10. Garth April

11. Makazole Mapimpi

12. Johan Deysel

13. Jeremy Ward

14. Aphelele Fassi

15. Courtney Winnaar

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Kyle Whyte

18. Khutha Mchunu

19. Rikus Zwart

20. Francois de Villiers

21. Danrich Visagie

22. Tristan Blewett