Sharks to face the Stormers

As expected JLDP is not available for this match, but fortunately Akker has recovered to be able to start. Louis Schreuder rotates with Cameron Wright, and Wian Vosloo gets another opportunity off the bench.
Interestingly Beast has moved to the bench, and Juan Schoeman is rewarded for his display against the Lions with a start.
|1. Juan Schoeman
|16. Chiliboy Ralepelle
|2. Akker van der Merwe
|17. Beast Mtawarira
|3. Thomas du Toit
|18. John-Hubert Meyer
|4. Tyler Paul
|19. Hyron Andrews
|5. Ruan Botha (C)
|20. Wian Vosloo
|6. Philip van der Walt
|21. Cameron Wright
|7. Jacques Vermeulen
|22. Marius Louw
|8. Daniel du Preez
|23. Kobus van Wyk
|9. Louis Schreuder
|10. Robert du Preez
|11. Lwazi Mvovo
|12. Andre Esterhuizen
|13. Lukhanyo Am
|14. Sbu Nkosi
|15. Curwin Bosch
The Sharks have to win all their remaining league matches to have a reasonable chance of qualifying for the playoffs, whereas the Stormers can only play for pride. However Fleck would dearly like a win to relieve a bit of the pressure on him as coach.
Oh, and Jaco Peyper will follow the Sharks to Cape Town to referee this match as well.Tweet
The Sharks have been very much Jekyll and Hyde so really not sure what to expect from them. Pretty good team on paper. A lot will depend on the weather expected and whether the Sharks forwards are accurate
Stormers – 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 JJ Engelbrecht, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (c), 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 Jan de Klerk, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensberg.
Subs: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Josh Stander, 23 Craig Barry.
I am a bit worried about the scrum. Quality props (Malherbe maybe a bit out of form) for the Stormers starting and on the bench.
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : definitely expecting an onslaught there. Sharks cant continue to play catchup so will need to be switched on and keep the scoreboard pressure on Stormers.
Looking forward to Andre vs DDE and Andre displaying his full set of skills
What has the Sharks done to keep getting Peyper? Although could have been Seconds.
Personlly, would have preferred Cam starting again – does this imply we will play more territorial?
@Kabouter (Comment 5) : Peyper over Seconds any day.
@Kabouter (Comment 5) : Have you ever thought that he might be trying his best to get these gigs.
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : I think Thomas can handle
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : But he needs a strong LH.
@Kabouter (Comment 5) : Must surely be a limit to how much one ref can manage games involving a specific side. It seems about half our games are peyper.
Louis was excellent when he came on and that is why he seems to have taken the jersey back but both its easier to look good off the bench than starting in my view.
I don’t think we have the tight 5 to win this game sadly.
@coolfusion (Comment 9) : In answer to a Kitshoff Malherbe combo I would have had a du Toit Mtawarira combo. I don’t know if Schoeman is the strongest bet. But maybe if Rob can get Beast on early enough we can take advantage of a fatigue window. The rest of our play needs to keep us in touch with or ahead of stormers. Loosies and backline will need to carry that load.
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : Fleck is leaving his best scrummagers on the bench. I am worried about a tiring Thomas or a perhaps a not so match fit Meyer that has to scrum against the Ginger monster.
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : Thomas outlasted both Marx and Dyan Smith last week,I rate Kitshoff,but Mbonambi is nowhere near Marx’s class.
Guy I feel sorry for is Franco Marais,this time last year he was our no1 hooker,now the two guys below him are playing for the Boks and he is playing against the Pumas.Don’t be surprised to see this guy go overseas and end up representing another country.
@The hound (Comment 13) : Franco Marais already signed with Gloucester which is part of the reason he has fallen down pecking order i believe.
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : Yup.
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : I expect us to see him become world class at Gloucester.
@coolfusion (Comment 16) : He is a good solid player. Not the youngest guy anymore but think we will see him playing well fro Gloucester
Sharks by 15.
Fleckie to keep his job regardless.
@McLovin (Comment 18) : nice try but no way!!! Fleckie to hold his job with a great victory!
He will be last coach of a Stormers/WP team at Newlands and the first at your new Cape Town stadium home!
@JD (Comment 19) : Well, looks like you and I will have to miss this game to ensure a win.
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : yes please gents the Sharks need all luck, hoodoo whatever, it’s bad enough they giving that ……… A second chance to try fix what he got wrong with Lions game
@benji (Comment 21) : well Sharks just had an added bit of luck Reds just beat the Rebels so if Sharks beat Stormers they will move into 8th place on the log!
Watched both games this morning (in bed with bronchitis) the Saders are far above any other team in the comp at this stage. Reds did us a big favour by knocking over the Rebels and by evidence of today’s game I can’t see them beating the Highlanders away next week. We need to win tomorrow and keep that momentum going into the playoffs. Hoping to see AE put Duhduh on his arsenal tomorrow
@Fox (Comment 23) : Funny how the saders and argies both started shaky and are now the only teams with uninterrupted momentum.
@coolfusion (Comment 24) : Saders are at their dangerous best when they start off shaky!
@The hound (Comment 13) : I don’t like arguing with the winners lest it is seen as “sour grapes” but if Senior had another decent #3 option on the bench Thomas du Tank would have been pulled at halftime. He got a scrumming lesson of note.
The Sharks lineout defence on their own tryline won them the game, combined with the Lions refusal to take points on offer from penalties
@Baylion (Comment 26) : I can’t argue. In some cases I think Ross would be the stronger start but I also can’t argue Thomas’s work outside of the scrum.
@coolfusion (Comment 27) : Really wish we had Coenie as an option.
@coolfusion (Comment 27) : Ross is a journeyman. TdT will come right, I think, but he still has a lot to learn
@Baylion (Comment 29) : I think Ross just hasn’t had the attention guys like Tommie gets. Else he would have Johnny Meyer would also have been a decent opty if we invested more in him.
@coolfusion (Comment 30) : Ross:
Years Team Apps (Points)
2005 Border Bulldogs 3 (0)
2006 Western Province 0 (0)
2007 Pumas 17 (10)
2008–2011 Lions 19 (0)
2008–2010 Golden Lions 22 (5)
2009–2011 Golden Lions XV 11 (0)
2009 ? Blue Bulls 0 (0)
2012 Boland Cavaliers 5 (0)
2012 Free State Cheetahs 8 (10)
2012 ? Griffons 2 (0)
2013 Eastern Province Kings 14 (5)
2013 ? Stormers 0 (0)
2013 ? Western Province 0 (0)
2014–2016 Tasman 33 (10)
2015–2016 Highlanders 20 (0)
2017 Southern Kings 13 (0)
2017–present Sharks (Currie Cup) 13 (5)
2018–present Sharks 5 (0)
He’s a journeyman
@Baylion (Comment 31) : Ya stats show that. But imagine if he had found a home. Journeymen are just tradesmen who who haven’t found a permanent home.
@Baylion (Comment 31) : What’s your take o Meyer though? I think he hasn’t had his chances
@Baylion (Comment 31) : Lions in same boat. I dont think there’s been a adequate replacement for Julian thusfar.
@Baylion (Comment 26) : bullshit in ,bullshit out,,you really need to get a live match sometime and stop watching the game thru Kempson’s commentary.
Thomas is the best 21 year old prop this country has seen since Os du Randt,
@Baylion (Comment 31) : @The hound (Comment 35) :
In the modern game of rugby, scrums are like buying crypto currency, call it was it is, its not a investment, there are too many variables, scrums are a gamble, you can have the best scrum on the planet (on paper or for real) and still turn the ball over.
Last week, the lions dominated us, we held our own abit and then at the end we dominated them with tank and schoeman, ross didnt even get on the park, not that im dismissing ross, his worth having around.
as things relate to Johnny meyer (or John meyer if you will, your bodies a wonderland anyone ? lol). I hope he gets a extended run in the cc though that tournament is brief these days, his got ability, lets see if he gets any game time against the stormers.
Jags playing really well at loftus
@revolverocelot (Comment 37) : Egon seconds doing his best to give the lions a home semi, last 2 tries by the bulls very offy
Iffy
@jdolivier (Comment 38) : to be fair TMO also agreed with the last try. Anyway if the Bulls win Sharks can still finish 7th if they win their last two games!
@JD (Comment 40) : Skew at the line out before the tmo call, last break by pollard off obstruction. Happy if the bulls win but the utter inconsistencies by officials really ruining the game.
Don’t see a problem with the last 2 tries. Bulls set to knock the argies down a peg.
@coolfusion (Comment 42) : Argies to me are like the griquas, love seeing them do well
The pace of this match and the physicality is really great to watch.
@jdolivier (Comment 43) : Well bulls look like they’re softening them for us. Seen a lot of sore argies out there. But yes I like seeing them win against any overseas team and stormers.
@coolfusion (Comment 45) : Agreed