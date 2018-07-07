Super Rugby 2018: Sharks vs Stormers

A must win for the Sharks if they want to keep their hopes alive to play in the qualifiers. The Stormers will be playing for pride only, but they will not be out to do the Sharks any favours.
Some interesting match-ups between competitors for Bok jerseys – Akker vs Mbonambi, Esterhuizen vs de Allende. The one I am looking forward to (even though they are not competing for the same jersey) will be Thomas scrumming against Kitshoff.
Sharks – 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen 6 Phillip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (c), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman.
Subs: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk.
Stormers – 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 JJ Engelbrecht, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (c), 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 Jan de Klerk, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensberg.
Subs: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Josh Stander, 23 Craig Barry.
Sharks to walk this.
Next stop: play-offs.
@McLovin (Comment 1) : You did notice that toilet paper is officiating, he loves to see us lose. Add to that the history of South African teams knocking over their countrymen to stop them reaching playoffs, this will get interesting
de Allende showing his class and why he’s the best 12 in the land by far with a lovely break.
@McLovin (Comment 3) : Obstruction much
7-3 Stormers lead
@McLovin (Comment 3) : We’ll give you a 21 point lead and then have fun, did you miss last weeks ge
@jdolivier (Comment 4) : Both eyes open much?
@McLovin (Comment 7) : Blocking runners making contact and all that malarkey in the rules and all
First Sharks lineout is a bit of a mess. Fortunately Stormers give the ball back after dropping it
9-7 Sharks
Sharks stealing a lot of ball at the rucks.
Dan being stretchered off now
Am has been overdoing the grubber kick in the past couple of matches. Not really working.
Stormers score their second. Sharks need to start getting into the Stormers 22 with ball in hand.
14-9 Stormers
Too many errors from the Sharks are letting the Stormers off the hook
Stormers third try after Leyds rip the Sharks defense to pieces. Sharks better start playing if they don’t want their season to be over.
@Bokhoring (Comment 17) : Joker and toilet paper not giving us any 50/50 calls either
Sharks choking under pressure today. Nothing new..
Lack of patience on attack is costing us big time. We keep forcing it as soon as we get in the Stormers’ 22.
@Ben (Comment 19) : Another season same result.
@Bokhoring (Comment 17) : We can still qualify for the knockouts if we lose today, right?
@Ben (Comment 19) : The sharks team we love to hate pitched up tonight. Can’t see 2 major comebacks for consecutive weeks
@Ben (Comment 22) : Get a bonus tonight and beat the jags with a bonus without them getting one and hope the rebels lose again
@jdolivier (Comment 24) : If the rebels have another game
@jdolivier (Comment 24) : I don’t think that matters. As as the rebels lose next week and we win?
@jdolivier (Comment 25) : The Rebels play the Highlanders.
@Ben (Comment 26) : *As long as
@Ben (Comment 26) : Maybe we just buy the pumas team and punt these chokers, they at least give 100% every game
@Ben (Comment 22) : If we win our game against the Jaguars and the Rebels loose theirs we should squeeze in
@Ben (Comment 22) : If you beat Jags and Rebels lose with no bonus point.
If log points stay like they currently are.
If the Rebels lose to the Highlanders, then we need 1 win from tonight and next week…
@Ben (Comment 27) : Bulls made this a golden opportunity and as if to piss us off for one more season they let us down
@McLovin (Comment 31) : If the Rebels get a losing bonus point then I guess it would come down to points difference.
Don’t really want to be the negative person again, but how many times do these players do this to supporters. Man up and make us proud not frustratingly disappointed again…..
Aaaaaand the old team is back, unable to put together two wins in a row
@Ben (Comment 34) : Think so. Though not 100% sure what happens if two sides are equal on points.
Finally we show some patience in their 22!
@McLovin (Comment 37) : Oh yeah, it might come down to who won the most games first.
It seems the Sharks team has finally arrived mentally. Van Wyk scores. 21-16
@Ben (Comment 39) : Which would be equal. 7-7
Get out of jail free their
@jdolivier (Comment 42) : *there
Rob gets charged down again but fortunately Peyper rules the Stormer off-side
The Ginger Monster and Louw on for the next scrum.
Beast on as well
Thomas managed the first scrum well
@Bokhoring (Comment 47) : If we backpedal in the scrum now, game over
@jdolivier (Comment 48) : Fortunately a quick hook from Akker saved us there
Big Andre smashes dumb dumb
@Bokhoring (Comment 49) : Hoping for another one
Esterhuizen tackles Allende off the field into the dressing room
Finally a bit of inventiveness in the back line but the try is being refered
Forward pass ruled
@Bokhoring (Comment 54) : That flick was stupid he had time to turn his body.
Stormers defense is pretty good tonight, although the Sharks attack needs a bit more guile
These grubbers are really working on my tits
Thanks chilli you idiot
@Bokhoring (Comment 57) : Pressure on defence by the stormers
Meyer on for Thomas
EW Viljoen looks dangerous each time he gets going
Not a good time to take Andre off.
@coolfusion (Comment 62) : Especially as we only have 1 reserve left on the bench
Love how toilet paper ignores Ruan
Sharks will need to score twice to overtake the lead
Chilli has had 2 touches for 2 fuckups
Chilly is not having a great evening
@Bokhoring (Comment 67) : When last did he have a good one
Sharks reserves are scrumming well against a really good front row
@Bokhoring (Comment 69) : Meyer doesn’t get nearly enough credit or game time.
3 points feel wrong
I’m going to stop watching. Maybe it helps.
@jdolivier (Comment 71) : And he hits the upright
Sharks seem to think they have another hour to play. They need to get going
@Bokhoring (Comment 73) : That lost us the game stormers have been sublime on defence
This Stander flyhalf for the Stormers is handling pressure very well.
Am should have passed
@Bokhoring (Comment 77) : Doesn’t matter – clear obstruction anyway
And that looked very similar to the stormers first try
Great work from Paul to work through the middle of the maul and then he collapses it illegally
To my beloved sharks congratulations on being the absolute champions of chocking
Too many errors from the Sharks. They do not deserve to make the qualifiers
This team really doesn’t deserve to have any chance of getting to the playoffs. May the argies destroy us next week. Another useless performance, again
I don’t see this lot winning next week anyway.
Well played Stormers.
That was 2 hours of my life I’ll never get back
@Bokhoring (Comment 85) : They and mclovin should congratulate us on being so kak. If the other team is scoring tries you will never win by going for 3 points the whole time
Guys, I’m just going to say it as it is… QUOTAS DO NOT WORK! What is our Rugby coming to? And to think we’re losing Franco thanks to Chilliboy! What a joke!
@byron (Comment 86) : Deja vu of being a sharks supporter perhaps
@boertjie101 (Comment 88) : Andrews, mvovo, am and even Bosch was good tonight, don’t blame quotas rather blame mental toughness, they chickened out and choked again
@jdolivier (Comment 89) : I take personal responsibility for it guys … Sorry, did not manage to catch the game live this week
@jdolivier (Comment 90) : Andrews came on and immediately started competing in the lineout. Before that we never bothered to contest at all
One positive from this atrocity is that our scrum was solid against a much favored one. Past that, piss poor, just plain pathetic. Rob snr is just not the answer. #bringbackplum
@Bokhoring (Comment 92) : That was my intent, named him first as a good performer
Piss poor from Sharks,only high light was Andre demolishing De Allende,
But seriously people what are our management doing to allow that malignant dwarf Peyper to continually have our future in his crooked hands
.Enough is enough and I am going to start a movement to make him feel totally unwelcome in Natal.
You could hear the frustration in Ruan’s voice on the field
.I know hate is a strong word but I hate that arrogant stunted son of a bitch
@byron (Comment 91) : You will have 2 more hours to live than the rest of us that suffered through this bullshit
@The hound (Comment 95) : Did you catch him laughing when he heard Am knocked the ball over the line. Him and Marius “I will screw the sharks” jonker always manage to officiate our games, fuck knows how
@jdolivier (Comment 97) : I am expecting Seconds next week.
Oh well, no point in qualifying for the knockouts if we can’t even beat the Stormers in SA. Let’s call it another ‘building’ season.
@jdolivier (Comment 90) : I’ll say again as I have said many times before… Not all Black players are quotas. Though, if you are of the opinion that Chilliboy is not a Quota player, you are purely denial.
@boertjie101 (Comment 100) : Chilli is a whining cheat. Doesn’t even deserve to play club rugby. With him I’ll agree with you. Rob snr is also not superrugby level #bringbackplum
@Bokhoring (Comment 98) : He is not the best, but still better than toilet paper
@Ben (Comment 99) : Let’s rather build a decent coaching and management core. #bringbackplum
@jdolivier (Comment 102) : Nope, I will take Peyper over him any day.
@Bokhoring (Comment 104) : Egon is not intelligent enough to be biased. Toilet paper openly dislikes the sharks
@jdolivier (Comment 101) : Thank you! Cause in my opinion he cost us that game! Either way Jaguares are way more deserving of a playoffs spot than the Sharks! So kudos to them I suppose
OK – we are starting to push the line on the site rules here. Perhaps time to take a couple of deep breaths.
@Bokhoring (Comment 107) : You tell ‘em. That’s no way to be talking about refs.
@Bokhoring (Comment 107) : Sharks were shit. Have a great evening. #bringbackplum
@McLovin (Comment 108) : What, no congrats on us being so bad. Where is your sportsmanship
No one likes to lose, we did just watch our team lose twice in the same weekend, once live at newlands for me.
But lets keep perspective
cant be one weekend we are great and the next we are total crap, when we win we shouldnt get too excited and when we lose we shouldnt get too negative.
some serious issues to address, injuries didnt help
just seemed like we couldnt exercute today
I really wonder why there isnt more communication between the players, not just encouragement but tactical communication, not once did I ever see a sa captain instruct his teammates to stay calm and breath.
chance of us making the play offs are slim, rebels have to lose and we have to beat a dangerous Jags team
@The hound (Comment 95) :
You do watch a different game to the rest of the world, don’t you?
@jdolivier (Comment 105) : I thought Seconds had a good game today
Getting dejavu here. Didn’t the same team kick our arses a a crucial junction in the curry cup after we pulled off a great continuous win streak? Sharks are masters at art of choking.
@coolfusion (Comment 114) : You mean Déjà vu all over again?
@Baylion (Comment 113) : Hence the reason I prefer him to toilet paper
@jdolivier (Comment 93) : dude it should be … #bringbackbismark #bringbacklambie #bringbackalberts
Its not the coach its the personel. We simply dont have the players with the experience in the right positions. Cameron wright is a great talented player -its his first full season at superrugby. A player like the tank is 24 and is a fantastic player but it is his first full season at tighthead. We havent gelled as a team because there is not the experience to call on and where we have won we have had a good game. Where we won our average games before we now lose the
Don’t like it when the ref gets blamed.
Sharks were beaten by a better Stomps team. End of.
@Loosehead (Comment 118) : Agreed! Par for the course here I am afraid. Have yet to read about a ref that isn’t “anti” Sharks. In some people’s minds the Sharks lost when Peyper was announced as the ref. That would however have been the case had anyone else been appointed as the ref The Sharks had there chances, but Stormers were better on the day.
@KingCheetah (Comment 119) : Not just the refs. It’s the administrators too.
The ones that decide on the fixtures, the venues etc.
Delays at the airport. Stewards and waiting staff getting their orders wrong.
And of course good old humidity.
It’s all stacked against them. How they even manage to win a single match is amazing. If only they could catch a break.
@McLovin (Comment 120) : now you starting to get the idea! @KingCheetah (Comment 119) : see McLovin knows the problems we’re facing!
Weird side the Sharks.
They haven’t beaten an Ozzie side this year and only won 2 of their 6 games against SA sides but won 3 from 4 against the Kiwi sides, losing the 4th by one point. Something in their style seems to trouble the Kiwis
So don’t bet your house on the Saders if it is a Saders Sharks QF
@byron (Comment 117) : Many teams can take no name players and make them world beaters. Rob snr has a great squad, just can not get any success. Maybe just maybe it is him. Why do players choke, could it be the admin and coaching staff, or do we blame the chilled out attitude of Durban
@Baylion (Comment 115) : Well since dejavu already means all over again that would be redundant. But yes. That’s precisely it.
@Baylion (Comment 122) : Plus you beat the nr 2 ranked lions but can’t beat the 11th ranked stormers?
Kudos to Tommie very bravely putting in time although hurting. If we can’t give John Meyer more time I don’t see an adequate replacement for him till Coenie is back.
@jdolivier (Comment 123) : Can’t blame the staff. Rob’s been pretty consistent in his gameplan and training, execution and urgency is up to players.
@coolfusion (Comment 124) : “Déjà vu all over again” is famous quotation attributed to American baseball player Yogi Berra
@jdolivier (Comment 123) : I think the Lions have experienced the problem of taking journeymen to the top. At some point the majority reach their ceilings, which is where a number of Lions players are at the moment and have been for the past two years. Coaching, culture, team spirit, etc. can only take you so far before you need the real talent as well in order to take the next step.
There’s an interesting article/interview with John Mitchell: “John Mitchell: SA sucking its thumb thinking it can win Super Rugby”
https://citizen.co.za/sport/south-africa-sport/sa-rugby-sport/super-rugby/1971207/john-mitchell-sa-sucking-its-thumb-thinking-it-can-win-super-rugby/
“We’re guessing and thumb-sucking to think that our sides can win a tournament of this magnitude, especially with the amount of games that need to be played. To rely on just a few world-class and Super Rugby-quality players is a joke,” said Mitchell ahead of the Bulls’ meeting with the Jaguares at home on Saturday.
“We, as South African teams, simply don’t have squads that are of Super Rugby quality in its entirety. Only when we start creating squads of Super Rugby quality overall will a South African team win the tournament. We’re creating a culture where we are putting young men in match situations they’re simply not ready for. It’s a reality and it talks on the scoreboard.”
@Baylion (Comment 128) : Sure but the French term already means something that has happened before. So Yogi used it wrong. ” It happened before ..all over again?” . But I got your meaning, which is the purpose if communication.
@coolfusion (Comment 130) : Yes it does and I know he did but it’s an ongoing joke quote
@Baylion (Comment 131) : I get it. Not like we expect pro athletes to have correct diction , right? But back to rugby what do think is ailing the lions? So far they’re our best hope for a semi but they have been on a somewhat downward slope compared to their first quarter of the series.
@Baylion (Comment 129) : Rugby needs to implement a proper transfer fee system similar to fairy ball.
That way SA unions receive compensation for developing young players when the Euros come knocking.
@coolfusion (Comment 132) : How much time have you got?
There are specific aspects of the Lions game that can be pointed to:
1. the defence isn’t working the way it did last year
2. the midfield has been ineffective this year
3. the game strategy of not taking penalty kicks at goal has cost us in a few games
4. there has been a distinct lack of onfield leadership by the senior players, and I’m not aiming at Sous’s captaincy
But there are also overall issues, linked to attitude and commitment.
The fact is, last year we wouldn’t have lost the game against the Sharks after leading by 10, I think. Nor the game against the Blues and a few other games.
The senior players just haven’t shown the commitment they did in the past and there has been talk of a “contract war” between the players and the Lions, where the players want more money but they’re not making the Bok side so they’re not getting SARU money, and both SARU and Japan has basically block the Japan off-season option. And the Lions can’t compete with the offers these guys are getting. Sous is rumoured to get R10m at Gloucester. The expectations are that the Lions will lose at least 10 senior players after SR.
The lack of onfield leadership comes through in the helter skelter way they play when they are in the lead, leaking tries, and in the way they started off running everything against the Reds and the Sunwolves, teams they expected to beat easily.
As I said in my response to JD, a number of Lions players have probably reached their ceilings and a rebuild with the quality juniors the Lions have is probably not a bad idea
@Baylion (Comment 134) : sorry to say but was expecting the Lions to lose momentum. Their success is the reason for it. After their success in Super rugby overseas teams started looking at the players and coaches and offering them contracts where as 4 years ago nobody looks at them. Just think back to how many players have left the Lions in 2017/18 vs 2014-16? Really hope they can keep their success going but it will he harder in future!
@JD (Comment 135) : Rumours now that Swys will go to the Boks permanently. Although I must admit that he hasn’t impressed me as head coach this year
@Baylion (Comment 129) : as usual JM is not thinking about what he says! How can you coach a team and then just tell them they’re waisting their time as they will not win Super rugby!?!?!? Why does he bother coaching a team if they can not win the competition!?!?!? Comments like this leaves a bit of a bad taste especially as he’s been employed exclusively in SA for the best past of the last decade!!!
Wonder why he has not moved back to NZ, OZ or other countries wit better team prospects or could it be that with his record there is not a lot of other options available!?!?!?
Personally I think the biggest problem in SA is the management structures starting with the very top. First they fight to add teams to Super rugby to way beyond the player capacity! Then to strengthen the SA teams they decide to cut 2 teams only to allow those 2 teams to play in Europe so basically changing absolutely nothing!!!
@Baylion (Comment 136) : I always agree to arguments referring to coaching quality and standards. The lions were always a rebuilt team and coaching is what got them to next level. So yes attrition to world market will always be a fact of life but rebuilding is down to coaches. Like I always say these guys are not light years apart just coaching and practise is the difference.
@Baylion (Comment 136) : was always worried about how he will do as head coach and yes not overly impressed by him. Then again not any of the current group of SA coaches has impressed me to much!!!
@coolfusion (Comment 138) : Does feel like with swys that bmt has lessened somehow.
I honestly think SA should have at most 3 teams in Super Rugby and 1 in the Pro tournament. SA rugby should identify the top 140 players in the country and allow the franchises to bid on them. We are diluting the pool we have left in SA over too many teams.