Sharks team for the Jaguares

Good news is than Dan has recovered from what looked at the time to be a serious neck injury. Sbu Nkosi is unfortunately ruled out for about 8-12 weeks due to an ankle injury, and will be replaced by Kobus van Wyk. Mapimpi replaces van Wyk on the bench. Beast moves back into jersey #1. Apart from that Rob du Preez Sr has stuck to pretty much the same team from last week.
|The Cell C Sharks
|Replacements
|1. Tendai Mtawarira
|16. Chiliboy Ralepelle
|2. Akker van der Merwe
|17. Juan Schoeman
|3. Thomas du Toit
|18. John-Hubert Meyer
|4. Tyler Paul
|19. Hyron Andrews
|5. Ruan Botha (C)
|20. Wian Vosloo
|6. Philip van der Walt
|21. Cameron Wright
|7. Jacques Vermeulen
|22. Marius Louw
|8. Daniel du Preez
|23. Makazole Mapimpi
|9. Louis Schreuder
|10. Robert du Preez
|11. Lwazi Mvovo
|12. Andre Esterhuizen
|13. Lukhanyo Am
|14. Kobus van Wyk
|15. Curwin Bosch
There have been rumours that Ledesma may be considering resting some key players. However the Sharks will have to go all out to win regardless of who they play.
Obviously they will be supporting the Highlanders earlier on Saturday. The Sharks (32 log point) and Rebels (35 log points) both currently have a -15 points difference – so the Rebels losing by 1 point and the Sharks winning by 1 point should do it for the Sharks.
EDIT: The Highlanders have decided to rest some key players such as Ben Smith, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, Elliot Dixon, Ash Dixon and Rob Thompson. So the Sharks may very well end up playing for pride only.Tweet
Same as its been all season- pretty good team on paper but how they actually fare on the field is anyones guess. Forwards need to get their hands dirty and be aggressive and backs need to get off the line and not give them any space to exploit. Id hope to see a reduction in silly penalities and handling errors but guess thats asking a lot….
I couldn’t think of a stronger team, considering what’s available. Reckon Sharks’ last chance was last week. Either Highlanders will lose, or the Sharks. Nkosi out of Rugby Championship
@SeanJeff (Comment 2) : Mauger has decided to rest a number of his key players – so the Sharks may end playing just for pride in any case.
The reality is that the Sharks really havnt been good enough this year to warrant a playoff place. With the CC being half the comp it usually is i wonder what we can expect from the Shrks for the remainder of the year. Who is sticking around, who is off to Japan, who with the Boks etc…
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Agree 100%. The Sharks need to get back to doing the basics really well. We need consistency.
Good side that haven’t delivered for me.
I would like to see the Rdp snr go but I think we are seeing an old boys club running the sharks and Gary wont want to get rid of RDP.
On an aside what the heck has happened to the pitch at kings park I don’t ever recall it being so poor.
Generally it has just been a poor year for all the SA sides. I am not holding my breath for the Rugby Championship either.
Moving the Cheetahs and Kings has actually done nothing for the dilution of our talent over too many teams. IMO SA Rugby is due for a serious restructuring.
@Bokhoring (Comment 7) : Very much overdue. We can fool ourselves as long as we want but reality is we only have the local talent pool for 3 competitive super rugby sides at most.
@SheldonK (Comment 8) : I believe the franchises should be run as totally separate entities from the rugby unions, and the top 120-140 players as well as the franchise coaching staff should be contracted by SA Rugby. I think we can get away with a 3 (Super) + 1 (Pro) setup, but no more.
I agree that our talent pool in not big enough for 6 top sides but also think that Fleck, Du Preez and Mitchell have not done great jobs with what they had available in terms of players. None of them have had any real success as coaches( mitchell has one currie cup as his only ever trophy in his career) to have 3 sides in the bottom 6 at the moment is pretty disappointing and while we do need a reduction in teams we also need to consider our coaching and see if it is where it needs to be to get the best out of our squads.
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : So thoughts on privatisation of the super rugby franchises? As you say 3 in Super Rugby and 1 in Pro14
@Byron Wright (Comment 10) : I wont say i disagree entirely but as a counter argyment what have the players done/achieved to actually warrant them being so highly rated by us. Are we perhaps elevating average guys to great due to scarcity of actual great talent.
@SheldonK (Comment 12) : Possibly you are correct and the Springbok performances seem to be evidence of your counter argument having merit. I like to think I can accurately rate players but in truth I am biased. I don’t think we are the 9th best squad in the comp and we have had comparably good luck with injuries but then as I say I am far from objective.
@Byron Wright (Comment 13) : I think everyone has bias to some degree. Just after another season of looking good on paper but so average on the field it starts to make me wonder if we are not over hyping the guys on paper. I mean yes there are good moments, but really good players need more than jst good moments, they need to be consistently good and i dont think any SA players can honestly say they have been consistently good over the last year or even the last couple of months consistently. We have for a few years now said coaches should do better with the talent at their disposal, but is that true or are they possibly getting out the results that fit our actual talent. Just a thought…
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : and a scary thought because a coach can be changed and new ideas brought in but if the players quality has dropped that is not a quick fix especially with our economy on the ropes.
@Byron Wright (Comment 15) : Well i just look at the experienced players that have left for overseas. I look at the dmishing results of our SA Schools sides in the series they play after Craven Week. I look at the u20 Junior World Cup performances of late. And then add to tht Super rugby performances and well i must admit im struggling to see this new wave of world class talent that we apparently have if it werent for all those coaches messing them up.
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : True our results at the younger levels havent’ been great but we are still consistently competitive at the younger levels. I think the real issue is the player drain overseas which weakens the local sides and there isn’t the hand over of intellectual property that there should be as a result so we are constantly blooding youngsters who leave at the top of their game and then the unions start from scratch.
The Sharks youngsters are doing well at the Craven week so far. Approaching halftime they are leading a powerful Cheetahs side 12-10…
The conditions aren’t great in Paarl today – very wet and muddy field…
Still some good rugby being played.
Sharks youngsters score again after great pressure and a sublime offload – 19-10…
Marius Jonker’s son plays 12 for the Sharks and has been looking good…
Cheetahs score a wonderful try in these conditions…
Try disallowed…TMO picked up a knock there…good call…but some wonderful play in these conditions. Great try saving tackle by the Sharks 13 Menze…
Brave play by the Sharks running it from 5m out – really good play, if a bit risky…
Another great break by the Sharks, but a Free State hand gets in the way…that’s halftime: 19-10…
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : Exactly. How many players currently turning out for our Super Rugby sides will make any of the top 3 national teams in the world? How many current SA Super Rugby players will even walk into a Crusaders side?
Apart from PSDT (and some glimpses from youngsters like Nkosi and Snyman) our top performing players overall in the English series were all playing in Europe (Faf and Willie), or on his way to Japan from Europe (Thor).
Last year’s unofficial “winners” of Craven week, the Lions – having beaten the Sahrks in the “unofficial final” – have lost both their games so far this year – they lost to Free State and were beaten by a very good SWD side today (the Sharks comfortably beat SWD in their first game). The Bulls have also lost both their games, being beaten by Western Province and then losing 17-19 to Boland today.
@pastorshark (Comment 27) : Sharkies are going to have to watch these blikore in the second half, they stepped up a gear against the Bulls side in the second half and won the game going away.
Sharks boys still doing well…another score puts them 24-13 up…
@pastorshark (Comment 27) : Correction – the Cheetahs beat the Bulls in the first round, and the Lions that beat SWD today were the Lions IV, the second stringers. The Lions main boys won on day 1 but lost yesterday to WP. WP have won 2, Lions won 1 and lost 1. Bulls have lost 2 and Sharks and Free State have each won 1.
Great defence as the Sharks steal it on their own line…