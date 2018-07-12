Sharks team for the Jaguares

Good news is than Dan has recovered from what looked at the time to be a serious neck injury. Sbu Nkosi is unfortunately ruled out for about 8-12 weeks due to an ankle injury, and will be replaced by Kobus van Wyk. Mapimpi replaces van Wyk on the bench. Beast moves back into jersey #1. Apart from that Rob du Preez Sr has stuck to pretty much the same team from last week.

The Cell C Sharks

Replacements 1. Tendai Mtawarira 16. Chiliboy Ralepelle 2. Akker van der Merwe 17. Juan Schoeman 3. Thomas du Toit 18. John-Hubert Meyer 4. Tyler Paul 19. Hyron Andrews 5. Ruan Botha (C) 20. Wian Vosloo 6. Philip van der Walt 21. Cameron Wright 7. Jacques Vermeulen 22. Marius Louw 8. Daniel du Preez 23. Makazole Mapimpi 9. Louis Schreuder 10. Robert du Preez 11. Lwazi Mvovo 12. Andre Esterhuizen 13. Lukhanyo Am 14. Kobus van Wyk 15. Curwin Bosch

There have been rumours that Ledesma may be considering resting some key players. However the Sharks will have to go all out to win regardless of who they play.

Obviously they will be supporting the Highlanders earlier on Saturday. The Sharks (32 log point) and Rebels (35 log points) both currently have a -15 points difference – so the Rebels losing by 1 point and the Sharks winning by 1 point should do it for the Sharks.

EDIT: The Highlanders have decided to rest some key players such as Ben Smith, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, Elliot Dixon, Ash Dixon and Rob Thompson. So the Sharks may very well end up playing for pride only.