Highlanders throw Sharks a lifeline

The Highlanders kept the Sharks playoff hopes alive this morning when they beat the Rebels 43-37 in Dunedin!

For the longest time in this game it did not look as if it was going to go the way the Sharks were hoping. By the end of the first quarter the Rebels were leading 3-17 after scoring two tries. Those two tries were excellent and the Rebels, absolutely switched on, looked as if they would be just too focussed for the Highlanders. The home side made several silly errors and seemed not to have pitched for a game that meant little to them in terms of final log position.

But a silly yellow card to the Rebels scrumhalf Michael Ruru – for tripping Lima Sopoaga – opened the door for the Highlanders…and just like that Naholo pounced for an excellent turnover try, running it in with real gas from 60m out. Sopoaga converted and when Tei Walden ran a beautiful line and put his scrumhalf Kayne Hammington – starting in place of Aaron Smith – in to score under the post, we were suddenly all square after 33 minutes.

Reece Hodge scored his second – the first of two charge down scores for the flyhalf – and the Rebels hit the front again. Right on halftime the Highlanders scored a beauty, Sopoaga’s cross kick finding Naholo, who found James Lentjes on his inside. The flanker got a good offload inside to Walden and the centre was in. That made it 22-24 at halftime.

The Rebels absorbed some pressure in the first ten minutes of the second period and when Hodge struck again to make it a hatrick for himself and 22-31 for his team it looked as if the Rebels were on their way. That feeling was strengthened when a penalty closed out the third quarter with the Rebels leading 22-34 and looking strong.

But New Zealand teams have so often punished Australian and South African teams in the last quarter and they hit the Rebels hard with first two tries in two minutes and then three in twelve. Li, Pleasants-Tate and Franklin had suddenly made it 34-43. In between all that the Highlanders had scored another, but it was rightly overturned as the last pass had gone forward. In that play the Rebels scrumhalf was a touch lucky not to see red after a clothesline tackle to go with his earlier yellow for a trip. Be that as it may, it looked as if the Highlanders had made the game safe.

The Rebels, though, to their credit, did not give up. A penalty with a minute to go was quickly converted to give them a final shot at scoring to secure their playoff spot. And they almost did it. The Highlanders had cleared into touch after the hooter, but the drama was not over. The touch judge pointed out a Highlanders offsides and from the final play the Rebels very nearly scored the try they needed. A desperate and excellent attack was only stopped deep in the Highlanders 22 by a monster tackle by that man – and newly sainted Sharks hero – Waisake Naholo. The Highlanders won a penalty at that breakdown and that was it. The Highlanders had hung on for an entertaining 43-37 home win.

All of that means the Sharks have their destiny in their own hands. They went into the last round 3 points behind the Rebels, as well as 1 win behind and – crucially – level in terms of points difference. All that means that the Rebels bonus point moves them to 36 points to the Sharks 32…but not beyond the reach of the Sharks should they win. A Sharks win – even without a bonus point – would put the teams level on log points and tournament wins. With the next tiebreaker being points difference, a Sharks win would put them into the playoffs as the Sharks start the game with a better points dfference already.

Soooooo…gooooooo SHARKS!!!!