Sharks team for Christchurch

Rob du Preez Sr has kept the same team that beat the Jaguares to qualify for the quarter-final:
1. Beast Mtawarira, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Tyler Paul, 5. Ruan Botha (C), 6. Philip van der Walt, 7. Jacques Vermeulen, 8. Daniel du Preez, 9. Louis Schreuder, 10. Robert du Preez, 11. Lwazi Mvovo, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 14. Kobus van Wyk, 15. Curwin Bosch
16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17. Juan Schoeman, 18. John-Hubert Meyer, 19. Hyron Andrews, 20. Wian Vosloo, 21. Cameron Wright, 22. Marius Louw, 23. Makazole Mapimpi
They will be facing a Crusaders team that as usual has hit the gas close to the final stages of the competition:
1 Tim Perry, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock C), 6 Jordan Taufua, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Kieran Read, 9 Bryn Hall, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 11 George Bridge, 12 Ryan Crotty, 13 Jack Goodhue, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 15 David Havili
16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele
We know SA teams (and especially the Sharks) play out of their skins when completely written off. Can the Sharks defy history and be the first non-Kiwi team to win a playoff game in New Zealand?
Go Sharks. Forget about previous games, play your game and enjoy the occasion.Tweet
Sharks can definitely win if they show up. I’m hoping for a huge 80 minute effort from the guys.
At least Ruan Botha knows what it will take to beat the Crusaders:
“We won’t be changing much at all. Ultimately, it’s about taking your opportunities and against the Crusaders, you have to do your basics very well and hold on to the ball. If they get their hands on the ball, they retain possession through multiple phases and we need to prevent that.”
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Umm…was he drunk? Sharks hold onto the ball and keep it?? When have we done that in the last few years?? Sharks kick for territory and defend like mad and attack if we get ball in their half.
That Crusdaers team wouldnt be out of place being named as an international side…which it basically is.
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Unfortunately it is much easier knowing what needs to be done than actually doing it.
Upset of the century coming.
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Indeed that is true. Just wondering if Rassie is stressing over any Sharks player getting injured? I cant think he must be too worried and nobody in the Sharks team is that key to him
@McLovin (Comment 6) : Hey, to give us a chance you should at least pick Crusaders by 40!!
@pastorshark (Comment 8) : Oops sorry. Let me try again.
Crusaders by 50+. Sharks have no chance. Might as well have stayed in Durbs and gone to the beach.
@McLovin (Comment 9) : Your eternal optimistic views never cease to amuse. Hopefully your first prediction will come true
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : I think Beast. If he gets injured we only have Kitschoff and then the numbers have to be made up in another position which means papier or gelant has to start.
I feel the sharks forwards are not where they have been in the past .
Next season we need two new locks and a new openside flank with Ginger at 8.
@Byron Wright (Comment 12) : With the personnel they have on contract i cant see the Sharks bringing in any new locks or loose forwards unless guys leave
I dont’ think that we will see any changes at all but I still want changes leave me my dreams at least.
Odds are against us, but I’m optimistic
Will also be very interesting to see the players we have available for the much abbreviated Cc
Every year we lose players permanently after Sr, a few too Japan short term, and a few to the boks for the full duration or part of the tournament depending on how important they are to the bok cause
Though from a financial point of view I don’t think unions are that upset at the squad turn over, they would rather assemble a decent team for the cc and give it ago than retain a near Sr team at great expense. Many reports in the media seem to indicate that sharkies are just breaking even
I wonder how the cheetahs are doing, seeing as they have reportably been well compensated form the sale of cassiem blommetjies etc
Sharks not the best at communicating about if we got compensated for releasing player early from their contract, or player injuries etc
@McLovin (Comment 9) : Unfortunately, that’s probably the more realistic prediction. It’s especially bad news for us that Read is back
hiding of the century pun intended coming up hopefully im wrong but doubt it
Nobody seems to rate the chances of the Jaguares in Joburg. I think that game maybe a lot closer than people expect
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : Agreed
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 16) : @Poisy (Comment 17) : Gird your loins gents and ladies…
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : Maybe, but they’re still going to lose.
Sharks v Lions final in Jo’burg.
@McLovin (Comment 20) : That’s my standard prep for when the Sharks play.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 22) : As a WP/Stormers fan I just close my eyes and think of England.
Well the good news guys is even if they beat us on Saturday, I’ll be beating them on the Xbox on Sunday.
@coolfusion (Comment 24) : So long SR 2018. Let’s regroup and rebuild again next year. Like we’ve been doing for……how many years now?
@coolfusion (Comment 24) : Do the Sader have a fortnite team lol ?
@McLovin (Comment 23) :
@McLovin (Comment 9) : Thank you…you’re a good man!
@revolverocelot (Comment 25) : You’ll have to explain. I’m a bit slow….
Why is my comment at no.20 ‘awaiting moderation’
@McLovin (Comment 30) : WordPress decided you made a naughty statement
@Bokhoring (Comment 31) : Understandable.
So Sharks playing the Canes in the semi’s.
Closer than I thought.
@McLovin (Comment 33) : Did you not mean finals
@jdolivier (Comment 35) : Nope when we beat the Crusaders we play Hurricanes in semi and after we beat them we beat the Lions in the final.
@McLovin (Comment 23) : Now you are only telling half truths, I think you were meant to say “As a WP/Stormers fan I just close my eyes, take a good bite of my pillow, and think of England.”
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) :
You missed Crusaders number 24 – Mike Frazier! After his interpretation of the scrums in the last match, our chances to start the game well are a lottery at best and an uphill battle at worst.
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : The Lions Pumas match is going to be of test match intensity, I think. The Pumas are fighting for history, for honour and the Lions are going to be hard-pressed to win this one