Sharks team for Christchurch

Rob du Preez Sr has kept the same team that beat the Jaguares to qualify for the quarter-final:

1. Beast Mtawarira, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Tyler Paul, 5. Ruan Botha (C), 6. Philip van der Walt, 7. Jacques Vermeulen, 8. Daniel du Preez, 9. Louis Schreuder, 10. Robert du Preez, 11. Lwazi Mvovo, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 14. Kobus van Wyk, 15. Curwin Bosch

16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17. Juan Schoeman, 18. John-Hubert Meyer, 19. Hyron Andrews, 20. Wian Vosloo, 21. Cameron Wright, 22. Marius Louw, 23. Makazole Mapimpi

They will be facing a Crusaders team that as usual has hit the gas close to the final stages of the competition:

1 Tim Perry, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock C), 6 Jordan Taufua, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Kieran Read, 9 Bryn Hall, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 11 George Bridge, 12 Ryan Crotty, 13 Jack Goodhue, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 15 David Havili

16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele

We know SA teams (and especially the Sharks) play out of their skins when completely written off. Can the Sharks defy history and be the first non-Kiwi team to win a playoff game in New Zealand?

Go Sharks. Forget about previous games, play your game and enjoy the occasion.