Bokhoring

Sharks team for Christchurch


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Super Rugby on 19 Jul 2018 at 10:42

Rob du Preez Sr has kept the same team that beat the Jaguares to qualify for the quarter-final:

1. Beast Mtawarira, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Tyler Paul, 5. Ruan Botha (C), 6. Philip van der Walt, 7. Jacques Vermeulen, 8. Daniel du Preez, 9. Louis Schreuder, 10. Robert du Preez, 11. Lwazi Mvovo, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 14. Kobus van Wyk, 15. Curwin Bosch

16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17. Juan Schoeman, 18. John-Hubert Meyer, 19. Hyron Andrews, 20. Wian Vosloo, 21. Cameron Wright, 22. Marius Louw, 23. Makazole Mapimpi

They will be facing a Crusaders team that as usual has hit the gas close to the final stages of the competition:

1 Tim Perry, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock C), 6 Jordan Taufua, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Kieran Read, 9 Bryn Hall, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 11 George Bridge, 12 Ryan Crotty, 13 Jack Goodhue, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 15 David Havili

16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele

We know SA teams (and especially the Sharks) play out of their skins when completely written off. Can the Sharks defy history and be the first non-Kiwi team to win a playoff game in New Zealand?

Go Sharks. Forget about previous games, play your game and enjoy the occasion.



39 Comments

  • Sharks can definitely win if they show up. I’m hoping for a huge 80 minute effort from the guys.

    • Comment 1, posted at 19.07.18 10:46:05 by Dragnipur Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    DragnipurSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • At least Ruan Botha knows what it will take to beat the Crusaders:

    “We won’t be changing much at all. Ultimately, it’s about taking your opportunities and against the Crusaders, you have to do your basics very well and hold on to the ball. If they get their hands on the ball, they retain possession through multiple phases and we need to prevent that.”

    • Comment 2, posted at 19.07.18 10:47:32 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Umm…was he drunk? Sharks hold onto the ball and keep it?? When have we done that in the last few years?? Sharks kick for territory and defend like mad and attack if we get ball in their half.

    • Comment 3, posted at 19.07.18 11:08:15 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • That Crusdaers team wouldnt be out of place being named as an international side…which it basically is.

    • Comment 4, posted at 19.07.18 11:08:51 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 3) : Unfortunately it is much easier knowing what needs to be done than actually doing it.

    • Comment 5, posted at 19.07.18 11:26:07 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Upset of the century coming. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 6, posted at 19.07.18 11:32:48 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Indeed that is true. Just wondering if Rassie is stressing over any Sharks player getting injured? I cant think he must be too worried and nobody in the Sharks team is that key to him

    • Comment 7, posted at 19.07.18 11:36:36 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 6) : Hey, to give us a chance you should at least pick Crusaders by 40!!

    • Comment 8, posted at 19.07.18 11:42:08 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 8) : Oops sorry. Let me try again.

    Crusaders by 50+. Sharks have no chance. Might as well have stayed in Durbs and gone to the beach. :smile:

    • Comment 9, posted at 19.07.18 11:56:37 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 9) : Your eternal optimistic views never cease to amuse. Hopefully your first prediction will come true

    • Comment 10, posted at 19.07.18 12:14:49 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 7) : I think Beast. If he gets injured we only have Kitschoff and then the numbers have to be made up in another position which means papier or gelant has to start.

    • Comment 11, posted at 19.07.18 12:51:32 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • I feel the sharks forwards are not where they have been in the past .

    Next season we need two new locks and a new openside flank with Ginger at 8.

    • Comment 12, posted at 19.07.18 12:55:59 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 12) : With the personnel they have on contract i cant see the Sharks bringing in any new locks or loose forwards unless guys leave

    • Comment 13, posted at 19.07.18 13:11:55 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • I dont’ think that we will see any changes at all but I still want changes leave me my dreams at least.

    • Comment 14, posted at 19.07.18 13:14:20 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Odds are against us, but I’m optimistic

    Will also be very interesting to see the players we have available for the much abbreviated Cc

    Every year we lose players permanently after Sr, a few too Japan short term, and a few to the boks for the full duration or part of the tournament depending on how important they are to the bok cause

    Though from a financial point of view I don’t think unions are that upset at the squad turn over, they would rather assemble a decent team for the cc and give it ago than retain a near Sr team at great expense. Many reports in the media seem to indicate that sharkies are just breaking even

    I wonder how the cheetahs are doing, seeing as they have reportably been well compensated form the sale of cassiem blommetjies etc

    Sharks not the best at communicating about if we got compensated for releasing player early from their contract, or player injuries etc

    • Comment 15, posted at 19.07.18 13:35:35 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 9) : Unfortunately, that’s probably the more realistic prediction. It’s especially bad news for us that Read is back :sad:

    • Comment 16, posted at 19.07.18 13:43:26 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • hiding of the century pun intended coming up :| hopefully im wrong but doubt it

    • Comment 17, posted at 19.07.18 14:46:15 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • Nobody seems to rate the chances of the Jaguares in Joburg. I think that game maybe a lot closer than people expect

    • Comment 18, posted at 19.07.18 15:10:27 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 18) : Agreed

    • Comment 19, posted at 19.07.18 15:14:19 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 16) : @Poisy (Comment 17) : Gird your loins gents and ladies…

    • Comment 20, posted at 19.07.18 15:15:17 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 18) : Maybe, but they’re still going to lose.

    Sharks v Lions final in Jo’burg.

    • Comment 21, posted at 19.07.18 15:16:40 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 20) : That’s my standard prep for when the Sharks play.

    • Comment 22, posted at 19.07.18 15:30:29 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 22) : As a WP/Stormers fan I just close my eyes and think of England.

    • Comment 23, posted at 19.07.18 16:09:51 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Well the good news guys is even if they beat us on Saturday, I’ll be beating them on the Xbox on Sunday. :-D

    • Comment 24, posted at 19.07.18 16:10:15 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 24) : So long SR 2018. Let’s regroup and rebuild again next year. Like we’ve been doing for……how many years now?

    • Comment 25, posted at 19.07.18 16:11:51 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 24) : Do the Sader have a fortnite team lol ?

    • Comment 26, posted at 19.07.18 18:41:33 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 23) : :lol:

    • Comment 27, posted at 19.07.18 19:59:48 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 9) : Thank you…you’re a good man!

    • Comment 28, posted at 19.07.18 22:32:06 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 25) : You’ll have to explain. I’m a bit slow….

    • Comment 29, posted at 20.07.18 06:43:18 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Why is my comment at no.20 ‘awaiting moderation’ :?:

    • Comment 30, posted at 20.07.18 06:54:33 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 30) : WordPress decided you made a naughty statement

    • Comment 31, posted at 20.07.18 07:38:38 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 31) : Understandable. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 32, posted at 20.07.18 09:54:59 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • So Sharks playing the Canes in the semi’s. :cool:

    • Comment 33, posted at 20.07.18 11:18:32 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Closer than I thought.

    • Comment 34, posted at 20.07.18 11:20:10 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 33) : Did you not mean finals

    • Comment 35, posted at 20.07.18 15:57:48 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 35) : Nope when we beat the Crusaders we play Hurricanes in semi and after we beat them we beat the Lions in the final.

    • Comment 36, posted at 20.07.18 16:05:24 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 23) : Now you are only telling half truths, I think you were meant to say “As a WP/Stormers fan I just close my eyes, take a good bite of my pillow, and think of England.” :twisted:

    • Comment 37, posted at 20.07.18 16:52:20 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 2) :
    You missed Crusaders number 24 – Mike Frazier! After his interpretation of the scrums in the last match, our chances to start the game well are a lottery at best and an uphill battle at worst.

    • Comment 38, posted at 20.07.18 19:18:49 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 18) : The Lions Pumas match is going to be of test match intensity, I think. The Pumas are fighting for history, for honour and the Lions are going to be hard-pressed to win this one

    • Comment 39, posted at 20.07.18 20:48:40 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.