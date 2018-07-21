Bokhoring

Quarter Final: Sharks vs Crusaders


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Super Rugby on 21 Jul 2018 at 08:09

Rugby is a game that is made up of a number of mini-battles over 80-90 minutes. So how do the Sharks and Crusaders compare over the 2018 season?

I compiled some statistics courtesy of Sanzar Rugby and Fox Sports:

Sharks Crusaders
League Games won 7 14
Points Difference -5 247
Tries 49 77
Clean Breaks 203 205
Tackle Busts 390 417
Carries 1 689 1 831
Metres Carried 6 560 7 275
Defenders Beaten 366 359
Tackles won (%) 85.5 85
Tackles made 1 978 1 939
Run Metres Conceded 10 834 9 444
Advantage Line Conceded (%) 55.1 57.6
Line Breaks Conceded 113 91
Tries Conceded 57 39
Lineouts won (%) 87.6 86.9
Offloads 195 139
Scrums won (%) 88 92
Yellow Cards 7 9
Penalties Conceded 140 147
Handling Errors 186 172
Turnovers Conceded 261 248
Kicks 328 274
Kick Metres 9 989 7 291

It is clear that the Crusaders dominate in the results section – otherwise they would not have ended up top of the log after 16 games. However there is hope for the Sharks as they are competitive in some areas of the game. Given how often the Sharks are on the losing end of the possession battle, it is surprising to see that they shade the Crusaders in Defenders Beaten and almost match them in Clean Breaks. They will have to cut down on Errors and Turnovers Conceded if they want any say in today’s game.



169 Comments

  • This game is their Kobayashi Maru, a rigged test with no less than three exuberant kayways officiating. How do you as a Sharks team rock the confidence of the saders? That will be the only way to give them any hope really. I have a concern about the BMT of Bosch and suspect that the saders will target him big time.

    Comment 1, posted at 21.07.18 08:21:41 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		 

  • Telling stats are: Wins, points diff, tries for and against.

    However, stats schmats.

    Sharks by plenty.

    Comment 2, posted at 21.07.18 08:35:18 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • There once was a team called the Sharks
    Everyone thought they would carks.

    They played the kiwi.
    Made them wee-wee

    And marched on to Ellis Parks

    Comment 3, posted at 21.07.18 08:47:34 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 3) : Respect

    Comment 4, posted at 21.07.18 08:59:42 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 1) : Play-off rugby is a beast of a different kind. If all 23 players have a blinder, we can do this. Just unsure of which sharks team rocks up today

    Comment 5, posted at 21.07.18 09:25:46 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Thought I heard the crowd boo the Sharks as they entered. Scum.

    Comment 6, posted at 21.07.18 09:36:04 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		 

  • The good thing about watching this game is zero expectation of a win, so can simply enjoy it.

    Comment 7, posted at 21.07.18 09:36:19 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 7) : Enjoy isn’t the word that leaps to mind

    Comment 8, posted at 21.07.18 09:38:12 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		 

  • Du Preez twins just can’t seem to shake the butterfingers issue

    Comment 9, posted at 21.07.18 09:38:24 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 8) : You must harbour a shred of hope then? :grin:

    Comment 10, posted at 21.07.18 09:39:28 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 9) : You would think with those massive hands it would be impossible to drop the ball

    Comment 11, posted at 21.07.18 09:39:37 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • If we can’t scrum them back, it might get difficult

    Comment 12, posted at 21.07.18 09:41:13 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • So we go from attacking in their 22, conceding a scrum penalty to defending on our 10m because Dan can’t keep the ball in contact. He’ll have to work on that the whole off-season.

    Comment 13, posted at 21.07.18 09:42:16 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 13) : Both of the brothers have had this problem for years now. It goes away for periods but keeps raising its head.

    Comment 14, posted at 21.07.18 09:44:40 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Touch judge is really optimistic on the saders kicking distance

    Comment 15, posted at 21.07.18 09:44:52 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Well the slaughter has commensed, thanks to a skew line out to start it

    Comment 16, posted at 21.07.18 09:46:19 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Great tackle André :roll:

    Comment 17, posted at 21.07.18 09:46:29 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Screw the win now I would just like to see us score some points

    Comment 18, posted at 21.07.18 09:47:11 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Men vs boys. :roll:

    Comment 19, posted at 21.07.18 09:48:40 by Ben
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    Ben
    		 

  • And the gates open…

    Comment 20, posted at 21.07.18 09:48:49 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • First 100 points in a superrugby game??????

    Comment 21, posted at 21.07.18 09:49:12 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • 3 errors = 3 scores

    Comment 22, posted at 21.07.18 09:49:25 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 22) : More like 23 errors……

    Comment 23, posted at 21.07.18 09:49:52 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Massive neck roll on Dan, not noticed

    Comment 24, posted at 21.07.18 09:53:07 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		 

  • Rob strikes again. Oi vey

    Comment 25, posted at 21.07.18 09:54:00 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 24) : Early scrumming also

    Comment 26, posted at 21.07.18 09:54:01 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks set pieces are woeful

    Comment 27, posted at 21.07.18 09:55:04 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		 

  • Well glad to see he can spot our skew line outs………………

    Comment 28, posted at 21.07.18 09:55:34 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Just pack up and fuck off home right know to save everyone embarrassment, including the Crusaders. FFS van der Walt!

    Comment 29, posted at 21.07.18 09:56:12 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Our forwards were awesome at the start of the season now they couldn’t catch a std in a brothel

    Comment 30, posted at 21.07.18 09:58:37 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Hang in there and fight, hold your heads high.

    Comment 31, posted at 21.07.18 09:59:18 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the Subtle
    		 

  • Even the commentators are pointing out that the saders are getting away with a lot of things

    Comment 32, posted at 21.07.18 10:01:19 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Pathetic attempt at a set move from the lineout.

    Comment 33, posted at 21.07.18 10:01:26 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Sharks have saved the worst for last. At this point I’m just hoping for some points. Any points.

    Comment 34, posted at 21.07.18 10:03:01 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Kobus van wyk is our most underrated player

    Comment 35, posted at 21.07.18 10:03:26 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Eventually. Now let’s see if we switch off or kick on.

    Comment 36, posted at 21.07.18 10:05:20 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 35) : What I have been saying since started of the season. Mapimpi a great finisher but van wyk has skills on all levels.

    Comment 37, posted at 21.07.18 10:05:21 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 37) : And buckets off work ethic and commitment

    Comment 38, posted at 21.07.18 10:06:00 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 29) : Not his fault there were so many options in between. That long skip was stupid and risky.

    Comment 39, posted at 21.07.18 10:06:39 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Pass Am!!!!!

    Comment 40, posted at 21.07.18 10:07:17 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 39) : Still should catch the ball. Don’t see Read dropping those.

    Comment 41, posted at 21.07.18 10:08:08 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • How does the ref say leave the ball, they turn it over and all is fine

    Comment 42, posted at 21.07.18 10:10:08 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Second ball lost in the maul

    Comment 43, posted at 21.07.18 10:10:18 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 42) : He was talking to us

    Comment 44, posted at 21.07.18 10:10:56 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 44) : Fair enough, our set pieces are being demolished, major concern

    Comment 45, posted at 21.07.18 10:12:38 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Dan du Preez just cannot handle a ball at all. I would rather have played Keegan if he were still available. His two brothers outshining him by far.

    Comment 46, posted at 21.07.18 10:12:53 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Lucky escape!

    Comment 47, posted at 21.07.18 10:13:08 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 45) : Something we haven’t managed to fix all season

    Comment 48, posted at 21.07.18 10:15:07 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Bosch just handing over possession

    Comment 49, posted at 21.07.18 10:16:22 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Crusaders defensive line is miles offsides just about ruck

    Comment 50, posted at 21.07.18 10:18:05 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • 16-7 at half time

    Comment 51, posted at 21.07.18 10:20:02 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 51) : Not bad. Expected 46 – 0

    Comment 52, posted at 21.07.18 10:20:49 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Sharks have realise early that possession is the only thing that can save them. No more kicking.

    Comment 53, posted at 21.07.18 10:21:00 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Handling of our loose forwards just not up to scratch.

    Comment 54, posted at 21.07.18 10:21:22 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 52) : I said 30 by half.

    Comment 55, posted at 21.07.18 10:21:33 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 50) : All kiwi panel of officials not going to change, we can beat them just need to hold on to the ball. And please do not pass to Dan, he should be wearing a saders shirt

    Comment 56, posted at 21.07.18 10:22:33 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 56) : He should be carrying the water. I would rather have vd Walt at eight bring in another flanker

    Comment 57, posted at 21.07.18 10:23:37 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 57) : 1000% in agreement, how I miss the impact of Marcel Coetzee

    Comment 58, posted at 21.07.18 10:24:56 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Saders don’t look unbeatable, but sharks need to step up.

    Comment 59, posted at 21.07.18 10:25:04 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Has can Wyk packed on some upper body?

    Comment 60, posted at 21.07.18 10:26:19 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 60) : He has always been a big winger

    Comment 61, posted at 21.07.18 10:27:27 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 57) : Agree. van der Walt to eight, Andrews to lock and Paul to the side.

    Comment 62, posted at 21.07.18 10:27:58 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 61) : Ja but looked leaner

    Comment 63, posted at 21.07.18 10:28:14 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 62) : And some Wright decision making

    Comment 64, posted at 21.07.18 10:29:33 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 63) : Bunny chows from the bluff making an impact

    Comment 65, posted at 21.07.18 10:30:03 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 65) : Or the married life…

    Comment 66, posted at 21.07.18 10:30:31 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 66) : Also very possible

    Comment 67, posted at 21.07.18 10:30:52 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • If we didn’t make the school boy errors thats been bugging us the whole season we might have been closer on the scoareboard. The guys can play but they fuckup spectacularly with rookie errors.

    Comment 68, posted at 21.07.18 10:30:56 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 68) : The joys of being a sharks supporter

    Comment 69, posted at 21.07.18 10:31:21 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 66) : If he has put on muscle it has impacted his speed. Might be a good strategy, although I can’t complain about his defense ever.

    Comment 70, posted at 21.07.18 10:31:48 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 68) : Agree some choice opportunity left begging.

    Comment 71, posted at 21.07.18 10:32:29 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Mounga is having a very good game.

    Comment 72, posted at 21.07.18 10:34:42 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Forward pass on the last pass perhaps

    Comment 73, posted at 21.07.18 10:35:08 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Absolutely kak defence!

    Comment 74, posted at 21.07.18 10:35:17 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Refs dont understand the ruck laws

    Comment 75, posted at 21.07.18 10:35:56 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 74) : Agreed. Dan in good position to stop that move and rip. He is no Jean luc…

    Comment 76, posted at 21.07.18 10:36:06 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • That was a ruck you idiot ref!!

    Comment 77, posted at 21.07.18 10:37:27 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • They are schooling our forwards big time.

    Comment 78, posted at 21.07.18 10:37:43 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • 23-10

    Comment 79, posted at 21.07.18 10:39:43 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Kicking when we have nothing to lose by going for try? We need the all the nothing hunger.

    Comment 80, posted at 21.07.18 10:40:45 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Got to love Kiwi commentators. “Interesting call to take the 3. Must be to get the score to 23 – 10″.

    Comment 81, posted at 21.07.18 10:40
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • These grubbers are not working

    • Comment 82, posted at 21.07.18 10:41:04 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 81) : Senseless commentry. thanks

    • Comment 83, posted at 21.07.18 10:41:30 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Pass am ffs!!!!!!!!

    • Comment 84, posted at 21.07.18 10:41:46 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • I don’t know what you guys think but we look like we can score we just need to drop the errors..

    • Comment 85, posted at 21.07.18 10:42:58 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Bosch just can’t seem to get the stupid kicks into opponents’ legs out of his game.

    • Comment 86, posted at 21.07.18 10:43:32 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • So much gap midfield and to the right….and go left..

    • Comment 87, posted at 21.07.18 10:44:42 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 84) : Am’s game has gone backwards since a became a Bok

    • Comment 88, posted at 21.07.18 10:45:07 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • What knock by white ref????

    • Comment 89, posted at 21.07.18 10:45:44 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks not reading the field well.

    • Comment 90, posted at 21.07.18 10:45:54 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Another mystery knockon

    • Comment 91, posted at 21.07.18 10:46:55 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 91) : Another kiwi ref……….

    • Comment 92, posted at 21.07.18 10:47:36 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Saders knocked not us!

    • Comment 93, posted at 21.07.18 10:47:41 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Jeez, so many missed tackles

    • Comment 94, posted at 21.07.18 10:47:41 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Peyper doesn’t seem so shit after this performance by the officials

    • Comment 95, posted at 21.07.18 10:48:08 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 93) : Nah it was in his face … Right call

    • Comment 96, posted at 21.07.18 10:48:18 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • And now you take van Wyk off?

    • Comment 97, posted at 21.07.18 10:49:51 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Botha gives away some idiotic penalties

    • Comment 98, posted at 21.07.18 10:50:26 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion</,@coolfusion (Comment 96) : tell me how it went forward off white? Ball may have hit white but it still went backwards

    • Comment 99, posted at 21.07.18 10:50:47 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 98) : Might be a tactic to get it up to 26 10…?

    • Comment 100, posted at 21.07.18 10:51:24 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 99) : You are talking about a previous knock. I agree that play you refer to went backward off sharks player.

    • Comment 101, posted at 21.07.18 10:52:23 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks manage to keep the ball for a few phases but dont really manage anything for it

    • Comment 102, posted at 21.07.18 10:54:04 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 100) : :lol:

    • Comment 103, posted at 21.07.18 10:54:20 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Geez how offside are the crusaders

    • Comment 104, posted at 21.07.18 10:54:21 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Wow free for all for the saders at the rucks, and absolutely no offsides if you’re wearing red

    • Comment 105, posted at 21.07.18 10:54:22 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 102) : And turn the ball easy as pie.

    • Comment 106, posted at 21.07.18 10:54:26 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 104) : All game

    • Comment 107, posted at 21.07.18 10:54:48 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • And that was hands in the ruck

    • Comment 108, posted at 21.07.18 10:54:54 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 105) : Same issue as Botha’s earlier penalty

    • Comment 109, posted at 21.07.18 10:55:01 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Yes put chilli on and and take beast out we don’t need our best side on..

    • Comment 110, posted at 21.07.18 10:55:34 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • When kiwi commentators complain about the ref you know he is a dick

    • Comment 111, posted at 21.07.18 10:56:15 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Even the Kiwis are calling the shit decisions by Fraser

    • Comment 112, posted at 21.07.18 10:56:37 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 112) : Multiple times thus half

    • Comment 113, posted at 21.07.18 10:56:54 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Coach is grasping at straws hoping for impact from weaker players?

    • Comment 114, posted at 21.07.18 10:57:04 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I joking posted about Frazier being the crusaders 24 man but geez he’s trying for the motm

    • Comment 115, posted at 21.07.18 10:57:18 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Ref is kak but can anybody catch a ball?

    • Comment 116, posted at 21.07.18 10:57:18 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 116) : That would be a big no

    • Comment 117, posted at 21.07.18 10:58:58 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 116) : Nope. We lose all the critical moments when we need to posess…..

    • Comment 118, posted at 21.07.18 10:59:18 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • How pathetic has our loose trio been tonight

    • Comment 119, posted at 21.07.18 10:59:57 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Less time in the gym and more handling skills please

    • Comment 120, posted at 21.07.18 11:00:03 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sorry but being this kak won’t help, even if the ref’s blatantly on your side.

    • Comment 121, posted at 21.07.18 11:00:20 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Another spill at a critical time…look guys we just don’t have the skills and composure….this game must belong to saders. Really.

    • Comment 122, posted at 21.07.18 11:01:14 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • These guys know how to manipulate a defense.

    • Comment 123, posted at 21.07.18 11:01:23 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 123) : Something, which we’re clueless at

    • Comment 124, posted at 21.07.18 11:03:13 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 122) : And Fraser he has made 4 decisions that really took away momentum, the saders are brilliant but those little moments changes outcomes

    • Comment 125, posted at 21.07.18 11:03:16 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Kak tackling, no ball handling skills no nothing. We killed ourselves. Sad thing is it looked winnable if the right team showed up….

    • Comment 126, posted at 21.07.18 11:04:03 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Foward

    • Comment 127, posted at 21.07.18 11:04:18 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 125) : But being heavier on the board would overcome that…we make a bad position even worse and it becomes insurmountable…

    • Comment 128, posted at 21.07.18 11:05:24 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • School boy errors from a supposedly professional team blew our chances in the 1st 20mins. We were never in the game to begin with.

    • Comment 129, posted at 21.07.18 11:05:52 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Ok I’m done Saders just having a run now I’m not interested in watching that. At least we had some points…..

    • Comment 130, posted at 21.07.18 11:06:14 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 126) : The one with the guts of 2014 would have been nice

    • Comment 131, posted at 21.07.18 11:08:23 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 130) : Not even taken on the fucking mark absolute shit show from the fucking useless officials, we didn’t look like winning but seriously how is this bullshit allowed. Piss poor management from sanzaar again. And Ruan I wish I had a fucking spine Botha can’t communicate with the ref, AGAIN

    • Comment 132, posted at 21.07.18 11:08:57 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • It is all about the little battles and the Crusaders are winning all of those. Their exit ends up in our half and ours just ourside the 22

    • Comment 133, posted at 21.07.18 11:09:37 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • I can’t help thinking that the Rebels would have done a better job. We’re just about the quality of a team, which snuck in the back door with some luck.

    • Comment 134, posted at 21.07.18 11:10:15 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Keystone cops vs the FBI

    • Comment 135, posted at 21.07.18 11:11:56 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 134) : Not even a national team would gain traction against Fraser

    • Comment 136, posted at 21.07.18 11:12:12 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 136) : Especially if they can’t catch or pass

    • Comment 137, posted at 21.07.18 11:14:27 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Just put Dan down he is really the worst 8th man in south Africa

    • Comment 138, posted at 21.07.18 11:14:42 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 137) : So shopping list time, this squad just can’t perform. New loose trio, New front row and a coaching staff that can teach basic skills

    • Comment 139, posted at 21.07.18 11:16:07 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • A Currie Cup quality side will never beat the AB’s

    • Comment 140, posted at 21.07.18 11:16:42 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Hope Ruan has the fucking balls to call Fraser out, this shit will continue forever unless someone addresses the problem. We never looked like winning, the result was a given but seriously how often do the kiwi teams get the favorable refs

    • Comment 141, posted at 21.07.18 11:18:35 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 139) : Fuck that. I’m just about ready to stop watching SA rugby and just supporting a Premiership or EC Cup team.

    • Comment 142, posted at 21.07.18 11:19:07 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • I am so tired about South Africans going on about all our talent. This quote from Didier Deschamps I really agree with:

    “Talent doesn’t exist in young players. Talent is something that you are able to show at a high level over a period of time. We’re talking about consistency, that’s talent. Talent has to be confirmed. It’s the confirmation of potential. It’s getting to the top and maintaining that level over a period of time’

    • Comment 143, posted at 21.07.18 11:19:24 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 143) : South African coaches would be able to make Bauden Barret look average

    • Comment 144, posted at 21.07.18 11:20:29 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 140) : You will struggle to beat a franchise that understands what is needed to win at this level – having a great system in place that everyone buys into. As opposed to the chaos in SA rugby where we have coach after coach – all starting from scratch – not building on the previous ones work.

    • Comment 145, posted at 21.07.18 11:23:41 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 92) : In fairness you complain about all refs :evil:

    • Comment 146, posted at 21.07.18 11:23:47 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 144) : It is not the coaches who cannot fucking catch the ball – players need to take some responsibility too.

    • Comment 147, posted at 21.07.18 11:24:49 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 144) : But yeah – you need good coaches to turn potential into talent. We have a lot of players with potential, but it rarely develops into talent.

    • Comment 148, posted at 21.07.18 11:26:07 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Coming back to the gist of the article. That is the joy of stats comparisons, it doesn’t take into account the relative quality if opposition faced. On the basis of the stats, the Sharks should have had a statistical chance, reality is that they never stood a chance!! They have been woefully inconsistent, and a handful of performers have carried them through. Coenie’s loss was huge in context.

    • Comment 149, posted at 21.07.18 11:26:18 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • Gentlemen, even if everything is stacked against us, we return and support this team. Even old mclovin takes joy in the sharks. The main problem staring at us down the barrel of a gun is plain and simple. Our coaching staff have a slight level of nepotism, fly half and 8th man have been erratic at best this season, yet they remain. Our skill level has decreased during this season, with that our scrum got schooled by the “weakest” scrum in NZ. I, personally get too emotionally involved with the results, too a fault. But rebuilding for 5 years also is not an excuse, so something has got to give. Rob snr owes us a plan going forward, what are we doing to improve, which players are being assisted in improving. And finally the players, man up and apologize for being the most inconsistent team in world rugby. That’s my rant, see you again for currie cup. Apologies to the ones offended and thanks to the ones that support here each week

    • Comment 150, posted at 21.07.18 11:27:37 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 146) : Your thoughts on VD Walt knocking on 6 or 7 balls?
    Dan dropped 2,

    • Comment 151, posted at 21.07.18 11:27:39 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 146) : Except Angus Gardner.

    • Comment 152, posted at 21.07.18 11:27:59 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 150) : We will all be back for CC lol except Rob :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 153, posted at 21.07.18 11:28:45 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 147) : If you don’t practice catching the balls in contact, you will struggle to catch them in contact

    • Comment 154, posted at 21.07.18 11:29:14 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 143) : Most talent is about what is between your ears. our players lack in that department.

    • Comment 155, posted at 21.07.18 11:30:16 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 148) : How good did mapimpi look at the cheetahs and how average has he been at the sharks. Coaching definitely makes an impact on a players confidence and abilities. A comrades runner doesn’t start training the week of the race, it takes time and effort with commitment.

    • Comment 156, posted at 21.07.18 11:32:05 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • At least we put SOME points on the board…Go Lions!

    • Comment 157, posted at 21.07.18 11:32:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 150) : I do think Rob has had one of his better games of the season. Another standout Shark for me was Tyler Paul

    • Comment 158, posted at 21.07.18 11:36:08 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 151) : Not sure bud. Maybe the confidence in the team itself is not as high as one would hope. He used to be pretty good in his ball handling.

    • Comment 159, posted at 21.07.18 11:38:08 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 158) : Rob jnr is fantastic when the pack does well, kind of dissappears when they struggle. Paul was great today, akker tried really hard hyron andrews gave his all, both scrumhalves really tried. What is disappointing is that our backline cannot play together there is no cohesion or fluidity between them, they’re not part of a team. Hopefully we commit to louw and van wyk. They really bleed for the team and do not get rewarded for their efforts.

    • Comment 160, posted at 21.07.18 11:41:12 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 159) : The amount of players that joined from the cheetahs that lost form, as well as the ones that left to the cheetahs and magically found form makes you wonder what is wrong in Durban. Mapimpi being the obvious example.

    • Comment 161, posted at 21.07.18 11:46:39 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 143) : Very true

    • Comment 162, posted at 21.07.18 11:50:36 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 161) : A guy like Mapimpi in Kiwi hands would be a superstar.

    • Comment 163, posted at 21.07.18 11:51:24 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 163) : Mapimpi, Ben 10, akker, van wyk, louw and Esterhuizen would be amazing under kiwi influence.

    • Comment 164, posted at 21.07.18 11:54:20 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Well that was embarrassing. I’m afraid Rob Jr was nowhere, Curwin hardly ran, Akker was poor, Chiliboy not better, Am looked like he was trying.

    • Comment 165, posted at 21.07.18 11:55:03 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 165) : Curwin is not a superrugby quality fullback, he holds his own at fly half, but we need a Louis ludik type player for defence and commitment under the high ball. Nkosi was really missed tonight

    • Comment 166, posted at 21.07.18 12:06:32 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Watching the landers tahs game, the level of skill for all 30 players is just leaps and bounds ahead of SA teams. We as a country are in serious trouble if we do not get back to basics

    • Comment 167, posted at 21.07.18 12:25:17 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 149) : The problem is that line breaks (+) coupled with poor handling (-) / decision making (-) after the breaks leads to no results (-) on the board.

    • Comment 168, posted at 21.07.18 12:30:55 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • I reckon old McLovin is in ecstasy with both the score and the refs performance.

    • Comment 169, posted at 21.07.18 12:50:44 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

