Quarter Final: Sharks vs Crusaders

Rugby is a game that is made up of a number of mini-battles over 80-90 minutes. So how do the Sharks and Crusaders compare over the 2018 season?
I compiled some statistics courtesy of Sanzar Rugby and Fox Sports:
|Sharks
|Crusaders
|League Games won
|7
|14
|Points Difference
|-5
|247
|Tries
|49
|77
|Clean Breaks
|203
|205
|Tackle Busts
|390
|417
|Carries
|1 689
|1 831
|Metres Carried
|6 560
|7 275
|Defenders Beaten
|366
|359
|Tackles won (%)
|85.5
|85
|Tackles made
|1 978
|1 939
|Run Metres Conceded
|10 834
|9 444
|Advantage Line Conceded (%)
|55.1
|57.6
|Line Breaks Conceded
|113
|91
|Tries Conceded
|57
|39
|Lineouts won (%)
|87.6
|86.9
|Offloads
|195
|139
|Scrums won (%)
|88
|92
|Yellow Cards
|7
|9
|Penalties Conceded
|140
|147
|Handling Errors
|186
|172
|Turnovers Conceded
|261
|248
|Kicks
|328
|274
|Kick Metres
|9 989
|7 291
It is clear that the Crusaders dominate in the results section – otherwise they would not have ended up top of the log after 16 games. However there is hope for the Sharks as they are competitive in some areas of the game. Given how often the Sharks are on the losing end of the possession battle, it is surprising to see that they shade the Crusaders in Defenders Beaten and almost match them in Clean Breaks. They will have to cut down on Errors and Turnovers Conceded if they want any say in today’s game.Tweet
This game is their Kobayashi Maru, a rigged test with no less than three exuberant kayways officiating. How do you as a Sharks team rock the confidence of the saders? That will be the only way to give them any hope really. I have a concern about the BMT of Bosch and suspect that the saders will target him big time.
Telling stats are: Wins, points diff, tries for and against.
However, stats schmats.
Sharks by plenty.
There once was a team called the Sharks
Everyone thought they would carks.
They played the kiwi.
Made them wee-wee
And marched on to Ellis Parks
@McLovin (Comment 3) : Respect
@SeanJeff (Comment 1) : Play-off rugby is a beast of a different kind. If all 23 players have a blinder, we can do this. Just unsure of which sharks team rocks up today
Thought I heard the crowd boo the Sharks as they entered. Scum.
The good thing about watching this game is zero expectation of a win, so can simply enjoy it.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 7) : Enjoy isn’t the word that leaps to mind
Du Preez twins just can’t seem to shake the butterfingers issue
@SeanJeff (Comment 8) : You must harbour a shred of hope then?
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 9) : You would think with those massive hands it would be impossible to drop the ball
If we can’t scrum them back, it might get difficult
So we go from attacking in their 22, conceding a scrum penalty to defending on our 10m because Dan can’t keep the ball in contact. He’ll have to work on that the whole off-season.
@Quintin (Comment 13) : Both of the brothers have had this problem for years now. It goes away for periods but keeps raising its head.
Touch judge is really optimistic on the saders kicking distance
Well the slaughter has commensed, thanks to a skew line out to start it
Great tackle André
Screw the win now I would just like to see us score some points
Men vs boys.
And the gates open…
First 100 points in a superrugby game??????
3 errors = 3 scores
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 22) : More like 23 errors……
Massive neck roll on Dan, not noticed
Rob strikes again. Oi vey
@SeanJeff (Comment 24) : Early scrumming also
Sharks set pieces are woeful
Well glad to see he can spot our skew line outs………………
Just pack up and fuck off home right know to save everyone embarrassment, including the Crusaders. FFS van der Walt!
Our forwards were awesome at the start of the season now they couldn’t catch a std in a brothel
Hang in there and fight, hold your heads high.
Even the commentators are pointing out that the saders are getting away with a lot of things
Pathetic attempt at a set move from the lineout.
Sharks have saved the worst for last. At this point I’m just hoping for some points. Any points.
Kobus van wyk is our most underrated player
Eventually. Now let’s see if we switch off or kick on.
@jdolivier (Comment 35) : What I have been saying since started of the season. Mapimpi a great finisher but van wyk has skills on all levels.
@coolfusion (Comment 37) : And buckets off work ethic and commitment
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 29) : Not his fault there were so many options in between. That long skip was stupid and risky.
Pass Am!!!!!
@coolfusion (Comment 39) : Still should catch the ball. Don’t see Read dropping those.
How does the ref say leave the ball, they turn it over and all is fine
Second ball lost in the maul
@jdolivier (Comment 42) : He was talking to us
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 44) : Fair enough, our set pieces are being demolished, major concern
Dan du Preez just cannot handle a ball at all. I would rather have played Keegan if he were still available. His two brothers outshining him by far.
Lucky escape!
@jdolivier (Comment 45) : Something we haven’t managed to fix all season
Bosch just handing over possession
Crusaders defensive line is miles offsides just about ruck
16-7 at half time
@Bokhoring (Comment 51) : Not bad. Expected 46 – 0
Sharks have realise early that possession is the only thing that can save them. No more kicking.
Handling of our loose forwards just not up to scratch.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 52) : I said 30 by half.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 50) : All kiwi panel of officials not going to change, we can beat them just need to hold on to the ball. And please do not pass to Dan, he should be wearing a saders shirt
@jdolivier (Comment 56) : He should be carrying the water. I would rather have vd Walt at eight bring in another flanker
@coolfusion (Comment 57) : 1000% in agreement, how I miss the impact of Marcel Coetzee
Saders don’t look unbeatable, but sharks need to step up.
Has can Wyk packed on some upper body?
@coolfusion (Comment 60) : He has always been a big winger
@coolfusion (Comment 57) : Agree. van der Walt to eight, Andrews to lock and Paul to the side.
@jdolivier (Comment 61) : Ja but looked leaner
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 62) : And some Wright decision making
@coolfusion (Comment 63) : Bunny chows from the bluff making an impact
@jdolivier (Comment 65) : Or the married life…
@coolfusion (Comment 66) : Also very possible
If we didn’t make the school boy errors thats been bugging us the whole season we might have been closer on the scoareboard. The guys can play but they fuckup spectacularly with rookie errors.
@Quintin (Comment 68) : The joys of being a sharks supporter
@coolfusion (Comment 66) : If he has put on muscle it has impacted his speed. Might be a good strategy, although I can’t complain about his defense ever.
@Quintin (Comment 68) : Agree some choice opportunity left begging.
Mounga is having a very good game.
Forward pass on the last pass perhaps
Absolutely kak defence!
Refs dont understand the ruck laws
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 74) : Agreed. Dan in good position to stop that move and rip. He is no Jean luc…
That was a ruck you idiot ref!!
They are schooling our forwards big time.
23-10
Kicking when we have nothing to lose by going for try? We need the all the nothing hunger.
Got to love Kiwi commentators. “Interesting call to take the 3. Must be to get the score to 23 – 10″.
These grubbers are not working
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 81) : Senseless commentry. thanks
Pass am ffs!!!!!!!!
I don’t know what you guys think but we look like we can score we just need to drop the errors..
Bosch just can’t seem to get the stupid kicks into opponents’ legs out of his game.
So much gap midfield and to the right….and go left..
@jdolivier (Comment 84) : Am’s game has gone backwards since a became a Bok
What knock by white ref????
Sharks not reading the field well.
Another mystery knockon
@byron (Comment 91) : Another kiwi ref……….
Saders knocked not us!
Jeez, so many missed tackles
Peyper doesn’t seem so shit after this performance by the officials
@coolfusion (Comment 93) : Nah it was in his face … Right call
And now you take van Wyk off?
Botha gives away some idiotic penalties
@coolfusion</,@coolfusion (Comment 96) : tell me how it went forward off white? Ball may have hit white but it still went backwards
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 98) : Might be a tactic to get it up to 26 10…?
@byron (Comment 99) : You are talking about a previous knock. I agree that play you refer to went backward off sharks player.
Sharks manage to keep the ball for a few phases but dont really manage anything for it
@coolfusion (Comment 100) :
Geez how offside are the crusaders
Wow free for all for the saders at the rucks, and absolutely no offsides if you’re wearing red
@Bokhoring (Comment 102) : And turn the ball easy as pie.
@byron (Comment 104) : All game
And that was hands in the ruck
@jdolivier (Comment 105) : Same issue as Botha’s earlier penalty
Yes put chilli on and and take beast out we don’t need our best side on..
When kiwi commentators complain about the ref you know he is a dick
Even the Kiwis are calling the shit decisions by Fraser
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 112) : Multiple times thus half
Coach is grasping at straws hoping for impact from weaker players?
I joking posted about Frazier being the crusaders 24 man but geez he’s trying for the motm
Ref is kak but can anybody catch a ball?
@Bokhoring (Comment 116) : That would be a big no
@Bokhoring (Comment 116) : Nope. We lose all the critical moments when we need to posess…..
How pathetic has our loose trio been tonight
Less time in the gym and more handling skills please
Sorry but being this kak won’t help, even if the ref’s blatantly on your side.
Another spill at a critical time…look guys we just don’t have the skills and composure….this game must belong to saders. Really.
These guys know how to manipulate a defense.
@Bokhoring (Comment 123) : Something, which we’re clueless at
@coolfusion (Comment 122) : And Fraser he has made 4 decisions that really took away momentum, the saders are brilliant but those little moments changes outcomes
Kak tackling, no ball handling skills no nothing. We killed ourselves. Sad thing is it looked winnable if the right team showed up….
Foward
@jdolivier (Comment 125) : But being heavier on the board would overcome that…we make a bad position even worse and it becomes insurmountable…
School boy errors from a supposedly professional team blew our chances in the 1st 20mins. We were never in the game to begin with.
Ok I’m done Saders just having a run now I’m not interested in watching that. At least we had some points…..
@coolfusion (Comment 126) : The one with the guts of 2014 would have been nice
@coolfusion (Comment 130) : Not even taken on the fucking mark absolute shit show from the fucking useless officials, we didn’t look like winning but seriously how is this bullshit allowed. Piss poor management from sanzaar again. And Ruan I wish I had a fucking spine Botha can’t communicate with the ref, AGAIN
It is all about the little battles and the Crusaders are winning all of those. Their exit ends up in our half and ours just ourside the 22
I can’t help thinking that the Rebels would have done a better job. We’re just about the quality of a team, which snuck in the back door with some luck.
Keystone cops vs the FBI
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 134) : Not even a national team would gain traction against Fraser
@jdolivier (Comment 136) : Especially if they can’t catch or pass
Just put Dan down he is really the worst 8th man in south Africa
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 137) : So shopping list time, this squad just can’t perform. New loose trio, New front row and a coaching staff that can teach basic skills
A Currie Cup quality side will never beat the AB’s
Hope Ruan has the fucking balls to call Fraser out, this shit will continue forever unless someone addresses the problem. We never looked like winning, the result was a given but seriously how often do the kiwi teams get the favorable refs
@jdolivier (Comment 139) : Fuck that. I’m just about ready to stop watching SA rugby and just supporting a Premiership or EC Cup team.
I am so tired about South Africans going on about all our talent. This quote from Didier Deschamps I really agree with:
“Talent doesn’t exist in young players. Talent is something that you are able to show at a high level over a period of time. We’re talking about consistency, that’s talent. Talent has to be confirmed. It’s the confirmation of potential. It’s getting to the top and maintaining that level over a period of time’
@Bokhoring (Comment 143) : South African coaches would be able to make Bauden Barret look average
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 140) : You will struggle to beat a franchise that understands what is needed to win at this level – having a great system in place that everyone buys into. As opposed to the chaos in SA rugby where we have coach after coach – all starting from scratch – not building on the previous ones work.
@jdolivier (Comment 92) : In fairness you complain about all refs
@jdolivier (Comment 144) : It is not the coaches who cannot fucking catch the ball – players need to take some responsibility too.
@jdolivier (Comment 144) : But yeah – you need good coaches to turn potential into talent. We have a lot of players with potential, but it rarely develops into talent.
Coming back to the gist of the article. That is the joy of stats comparisons, it doesn’t take into account the relative quality if opposition faced. On the basis of the stats, the Sharks should have had a statistical chance, reality is that they never stood a chance!! They have been woefully inconsistent, and a handful of performers have carried them through. Coenie’s loss was huge in context.
Gentlemen, even if everything is stacked against us, we return and support this team. Even old mclovin takes joy in the sharks. The main problem staring at us down the barrel of a gun is plain and simple. Our coaching staff have a slight level of nepotism, fly half and 8th man have been erratic at best this season, yet they remain. Our skill level has decreased during this season, with that our scrum got schooled by the “weakest” scrum in NZ. I, personally get too emotionally involved with the results, too a fault. But rebuilding for 5 years also is not an excuse, so something has got to give. Rob snr owes us a plan going forward, what are we doing to improve, which players are being assisted in improving. And finally the players, man up and apologize for being the most inconsistent team in world rugby. That’s my rant, see you again for currie cup. Apologies to the ones offended and thanks to the ones that support here each week
@KingCheetah (Comment 146) : Your thoughts on VD Walt knocking on 6 or 7 balls?
Dan dropped 2,
@KingCheetah (Comment 146) : Except Angus Gardner.
@jdolivier (Comment 150) : We will all be back for CC lol except Rob
@Bokhoring (Comment 147) : If you don’t practice catching the balls in contact, you will struggle to catch them in contact
@Bokhoring (Comment 143) : Most talent is about what is between your ears. our players lack in that department.
@Bokhoring (Comment 148) : How good did mapimpi look at the cheetahs and how average has he been at the sharks. Coaching definitely makes an impact on a players confidence and abilities. A comrades runner doesn’t start training the week of the race, it takes time and effort with commitment.
At least we put SOME points on the board…Go Lions!
@jdolivier (Comment 150) : I do think Rob has had one of his better games of the season. Another standout Shark for me was Tyler Paul
@sharks_lover (Comment 151) : Not sure bud. Maybe the confidence in the team itself is not as high as one would hope. He used to be pretty good in his ball handling.
@Bokhoring (Comment 158) : Rob jnr is fantastic when the pack does well, kind of dissappears when they struggle. Paul was great today, akker tried really hard hyron andrews gave his all, both scrumhalves really tried. What is disappointing is that our backline cannot play together there is no cohesion or fluidity between them, they’re not part of a team. Hopefully we commit to louw and van wyk. They really bleed for the team and do not get rewarded for their efforts.
@KingCheetah (Comment 159) : The amount of players that joined from the cheetahs that lost form, as well as the ones that left to the cheetahs and magically found form makes you wonder what is wrong in Durban. Mapimpi being the obvious example.
@Bokhoring (Comment 143) : Very true
@jdolivier (Comment 161) : A guy like Mapimpi in Kiwi hands would be a superstar.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 163) : Mapimpi, Ben 10, akker, van wyk, louw and Esterhuizen would be amazing under kiwi influence.
Well that was embarrassing. I’m afraid Rob Jr was nowhere, Curwin hardly ran, Akker was poor, Chiliboy not better, Am looked like he was trying.
@SeanJeff (Comment 165) : Curwin is not a superrugby quality fullback, he holds his own at fly half, but we need a Louis ludik type player for defence and commitment under the high ball. Nkosi was really missed tonight
Watching the landers tahs game, the level of skill for all 30 players is just leaps and bounds ahead of SA teams. We as a country are in serious trouble if we do not get back to basics
@KingCheetah (Comment 149) : The problem is that line breaks (+) coupled with poor handling (-) / decision making (-) after the breaks leads to no results (-) on the board.
I reckon old McLovin is in ecstasy with both the score and the refs performance.