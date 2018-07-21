Quarter Final: Sharks vs Crusaders

Rugby is a game that is made up of a number of mini-battles over 80-90 minutes. So how do the Sharks and Crusaders compare over the 2018 season?

I compiled some statistics courtesy of Sanzar Rugby and Fox Sports:

Sharks Crusaders League Games won 7 14 Points Difference -5 247 Tries 49 77 Clean Breaks 203 205 Tackle Busts 390 417 Carries 1 689 1 831 Metres Carried 6 560 7 275 Defenders Beaten 366 359 Tackles won (%) 85.5 85 Tackles made 1 978 1 939 Run Metres Conceded 10 834 9 444 Advantage Line Conceded (%) 55.1 57.6 Line Breaks Conceded 113 91 Tries Conceded 57 39 Lineouts won (%) 87.6 86.9 Offloads 195 139 Scrums won (%) 88 92 Yellow Cards 7 9 Penalties Conceded 140 147 Handling Errors 186 172 Turnovers Conceded 261 248 Kicks 328 274 Kick Metres 9 989 7 291

It is clear that the Crusaders dominate in the results section – otherwise they would not have ended up top of the log after 16 games. However there is hope for the Sharks as they are competitive in some areas of the game. Given how often the Sharks are on the losing end of the possession battle, it is surprising to see that they shade the Crusaders in Defenders Beaten and almost match them in Clean Breaks. They will have to cut down on Errors and Turnovers Conceded if they want any say in today’s game.