Sharks over the past 10 seasons

Some more statistics, but this time only those that really count.

I have compiled a table of the Sharks results from 2009 to 2018. The results (Log Points, Wins, Points For, Points Against, Tries For and Tries Against) are compared with those of the team that won the competition in that year. The 2018 competition is not yet concluded, so I have compared with the overall log leader (who has a very good chance of winning anyway).