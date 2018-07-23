Bokhoring

Sharks over the past 10 seasons


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Super Rugby on 23 Jul 2018 at 10:24

Some more statistics, but this time only those that really count.

I have compiled a table of the Sharks results from 2009 to 2018. The results (Log Points, Wins, Points For, Points Against, Tries For and Tries Against) are compared with those of the team that won the competition in that year. The 2018 competition is not yet concluded, so I have compared with the overall log leader (who has a very good chance of winning anyway).

Year Teams Champ Coach Best Log P (S) Log P (C) W (S) W (C) PF (S) PF (C) PA (S) PA (C) TF (S) TF (C) TA (S) TA (C)
2009 14 Bulls Plumtree 6th 38 46 8 10 282 338 239 271 31 37 28 33
2010 14 Bulls Plumtree 9th 33 47 7 10 297 436 299 345 23 47 27 32
2011 15 Reds Plumtree 6th 57 66 10 13 400 429 339 309 41 45 28 32
2012 15 Chiefs Plumtree Final 59 64 10 12 436 444 348 358 47 47 31 30
2013 15 Chiefs Plumtree 8th 48 66 8 12 384 458 305 364 40 50 31 38
2014 15 Waratahs White Semi 50 58 11 12 406 481 293 272 40 55 22 24
2015 15 Highlanders Gold 11th 34 53 7 11 338 450 401 333 37 54 43 40
2016 18 Hurricanes Gold QF 43 53 9 11 360 458 269 314 40 61 30 37
2017 18 Crusaders du Preez QF 42 63 9 14 392 544 323 303 38 77 37 37
2018 15 du Preez QF 42 63 7 14 437 542 442 295 49 77 57 39


22 Comments

  • Sigh…

    • Comment 1, posted at 23.07.18 10:30:42 by pastorshark Reply
  • So in the last three seasons our points for have gone up every year…but so have our points against…

    • Comment 2, posted at 23.07.18 10:31:50 by pastorshark Reply
  • Clearly switching coaches has a massive effect… in my mind a future coach should be part of the coaching setup to become part of the team for a while. Just switching over does not work…

    • Comment 3, posted at 23.07.18 10:33:38 by T-Shark Reply

  • And jeepers we conceded a lot of tries this season!

    • Comment 4, posted at 23.07.18 10:33:50 by pastorshark Reply
  • @pastorshark (Comment 4) : I had to go back and double-check, but unfortunately it is true.

    • Comment 5, posted at 23.07.18 10:36:10 by Bokhoring Reply
  • If there is one things the Sharks are really consistent at – it is being inconsistent. Going from a final to 8th, a semi and then 11th again

    • Comment 6, posted at 23.07.18 10:38:32 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Something is missing!!!
    If I’m not mistaking in the Sharks starting team there were 9 Bok players with another 3 on the bench.
    So how do they perform so bad?!?!?! And I’m not only talking about this game I’m thinking of the whole season where in league play they were able to win 3 out of 4 games vs NZ team (75% win ratio) but yet only managed to win 4 of the 12 other league games (33% win ratio)!?!?!?
    Something is wrong!!! Quality players do not perform so inconsistent without something being wrong!!!
    Think it’s time for GT and co to have a long and thorough look at what is going on in the Sharks setup that is causing this inconsistent and under performance!!!

    • Comment 7, posted at 23.07.18 11:00:30 by JD Reply
  • This just reinforces my belief, that despite the general negative sentiment towards Plum, he was by far the best coach in terms of results.

    • Comment 8, posted at 23.07.18 12:00:17 by KingCheetah Reply

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 8) : Damn right.

    • Comment 9, posted at 23.07.18 13:09:39 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
  • @JD (Comment 7) : How does a Springbok wing manage to shoot out of line and place himself between 2 attackers at every opportunity, never committing to tackle anyone and throwing the whole defensive pattern down the tubes, time after time. Frustrating.

    • Comment 10, posted at 23.07.18 13:14:08 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
  • @KingCheetah (Comment 8) : maybe in term of log positions yes but still no where near where the star studded team he had at his position should have been!

    • Comment 11, posted at 23.07.18 13:14:54 by JD Reply
  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 10) : same as a Bok loosie that can not seem to catch a ball!

    • Comment 12, posted at 23.07.18 13:17:06 by JD Reply
  • Appreciate the article, very interesting numbers, a lot to extrapolate.

    Generally I feel Nz dont player rugby in the way do at this moment what they are doing is playing with their minds first and everything else second, they have gear to shift up too that we can only dream of at present. and the saders are the best example of that, going to take us a few year to consistently give them problems, can we beat them now and then yes, but nz rugby is the dominant force for now.

    However I do think lions can win SR this year, Canes beat saders, lions beat tahs, lions have home final and beat canes, it can happen, I would argue that lions are the canes equals holistically, and canes gotta fly to jozi, and though saders flew too jozi and won it all, I dont think canes have the same mental ability of saders. Just my opinion. lets see what happens.

    • Comment 13, posted at 23.07.18 13:18:17 by revolverocelot Reply

  • Now that Superugby is over I can start commenting again. We have a 4,5,6,8,15 and head coach problem. The guys occupying those positions are simply not good enough. Duane will play for an SA Superugby, why is it only the Stormers and Bulls showing interest in him? Dan is just not up to it and drops the ball at will…. never seen a loose with worse hands.
    Where’s Marcel Coetzee… does anyone know?

    • Comment 14, posted at 23.07.18 14:20:00 by GreatSharksays Reply

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 14) : Marcel Coetzee is in Ireland and barely able to walk with all his injuries. I agree on those numbers although i think Bosch will continue to grow and improve at 15 although he is a bit scared, wouldnt mind seeing Winnaar given a go. As for Dan- think he should move to 4. Van Der Walt needs to move to 8 and we need to find a 6-maybe Vosloo?

    • Comment 15, posted at 23.07.18 14:24:42 by SheldonK Reply

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 14) : To be fair I think Ginger dropped more balls than Dan

    • Comment 16, posted at 23.07.18 14:45:43 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @Bokhoring (Comment 16) : The fact is we won’t get any momentum with 2 butterfinger loose forwards. Would love to see their stats for meters made with ball in hand. We need to lure Cobus Wiese from the Stormers to play 4 for us. We have a serious problem with two loose forwards that don’t offer us much. Are we getting any new players? I agree with John Mitchell, we can’t think we will win SR with such quality.

    • Comment 17, posted at 23.07.18 16:59:01 by GreatSharksays Reply

  • So even with relegation and union work through the years the lions still have a way better record. They will probably make finals this year which will be what 3 years in recent times? Also won one… Yup we suck….

    • Comment 18, posted at 23.07.18 19:28:02 by coolfusion Reply

  • @coolfusion (Comment 18) : And CC over the last two decades also haven’t made for exceptional reading for the Sharks, considering they have been one of the more affluent franchises. Their Junior Rugby results are even worse.

    • Comment 19, posted at 24.07.18 07:47:55 by KingCheetah Reply

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 17) : I agree that the balance of our locks and loose forwards are off. As one article put it we are just set up to bash away but without any handling skills to offer anything else. We also dont have much speed there. If we keeping Ruan as captian then i reckon he should play 5 with Dan at 4. Move Van Der Walt or even Vermuelen to 8 and bring in a new 6-maybe Vosloo or someone. If fit Jean Luc will play 7

    • Comment 20, posted at 24.07.18 08:29:38 by SheldonK Reply

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 19) : Of course it doesn’t reflect all the work during the season just results. But reading just results it would seem the current ups and downs is actually a very normal fact of life for the sharks. Consistency would be the exception for us….

    • Comment 21, posted at 24.07.18 09:17:30 by coolfusion Reply

  • Great article. It really highlights the problem we have with consistency.

    I agree we need a change, but I’m not sure what it is. John Mitchell is making some progress at the Bulls, but do we have a greater plan moving forward?

    • Comment 22, posted at 24.07.18 09:56:44 by StevieS Reply
