9 Sharks invited to the Springbok camp

Beast Mtawarira, Akker van der Merwe, Thomas du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi and Lwazi Mvovo have been called up to the Springbok training camp in Stellenbosch.
Coenie Oosthuizen was called up last week along with the Bulls and Stormers contingent.
Unfortunately Chiliboy Ralepelle, Dan du Preez, Cameron Wright, Robert du Preez and Curwin Bosch are likely to take no part in the Rugby Championship.
Full training squad:
Lukhanyo Am, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, André Esterhuizen, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Beast Mtawarira, Lwazi Mvovo, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Damian de Allende, Warrick Gelant, Jesse Kriel, Embrose Papier, Handré Pollard, Akker van der Merwe, Ivan van Zyl, Damian WillemseTweet
So basically same as June tests. Not a bad squad.
Wright and Rob du Preez should have made it boks are thin on both those positions as the last test showed.
JL can heave a sigh of relief. He has been poor, and really needs a big game somewhere.
I’m slightly surprised at Lwazi’s inclusion, and feel for Cameron Wright, who never really had much of a chance to stake a claim. Can’t really complain about any of the other players omitted from the squad.
@Culling Song (Comment 4) : The situation at the Sharks where he mostly gets 20 minutes of the bench does not help his cause.
Doesn’t seem like there is contingency for Pollard
So Sharks get Schreuder/Wright, Rob DuPreez, Bosch for CC.
@coolfusion (Comment 6) : Pollard, Jantjies, Willemse
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : So if i look at a possible team based on who i think they will pick:
1. Schoeman 2. Chilliboy 3. Meyer 4. Paul 5. Botha 6. Vosloo 7. Van Der Walt 8. DuPreez 9. Schreuder 10. DuPreez 11. Zas 12. Louw 13. Ward 14. Van Wyk 15. Bosch
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : Jantjies isn’t on the list Willemse CC level at best. Not that I think Rob is world class but from available flyhalfs he should have made that list.
@coolfusion (Comment 10) : But I suppose he will be included after lions finish supers….sigh…
@coolfusion (Comment 10) : Pollard will start with Jantjies on the bench – definitely the best two flyhalves in SA at the moment. Willemse is there so Rassie can have a look at him.
What will be interesting what Rassie will do if Pollard gets injured.
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : Isn’t Van Der Walt off to Japan for the Currie Cup season?
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 13) : I know he did last year but havnt heard anything about this year. Esterhuizen also went to Japan last year but now as he is in the Bok squad im not sure what happens. Same with Mvovo
Cant argue with those left behind except I still feel Phiilip could add value to the boks.
I am pleased for Lwazi who is a good all round winger and will add some experience at the back.
We should have a good currie cup side.
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : I wonder if we will get CC use of them…?
@coolfusion (Comment 16) : Well I am pretty sure we won’t see much of the Pro14 players in the Cheetahs CC side. At best a match vs the Bulls before Pro14 kicks off. The match the week before the opening game vs Munster, is unlikely to feature any Pro14 players, as they will probably be headed overseas already.
So Sharks are likely to face a pretty weak SRC team in their CC clash.
@KingCheetah (Comment 17) : And as a long-time denizen of this site, you should know not to underestimate the Sharks’ ability to completely f*** up an easy, cannot-possibly-lose-against-this-second-rate-team game…
Where is Garth April off to? We surely wouldn’t sign another fly-half that may challenge Du Preez’s son? So we have Bosch and perhaps Dan Du Preez as cover as things aren’t working out so well for him at 8.
@Culling Song (Comment 18) : There is that, but I do think the Sharks should have the favourites tag.
@Byron Wright (Comment 19) : Off to Japan
So Rassie is not planning another look at any Cheetah players then
@Bokhoring (Comment 22) : I don’t see any Cheetah players getting a look in. Ox still a work in progress. Mohoje in a crisis.
every single year we end up chocking in the playoffs I wish this year they would just experiment as we have nothing to lose. put Bosch at 10 rob Jr at inside centre and louw outside.
every 2 games alternate our centres and flyhalf and find the best ATTACKING combo. I really wish they would throw away the book and just attack from everywhere and run set plays even in they own 22. point is to get them to attack and find space and be comfortable with ball in hand.
@KingCheetah (Comment 17) : Sharks badly need continuity and consistency. It would have been great if we had these guys able to play together now and then, while the End of year tours run their course.