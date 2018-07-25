9 Sharks invited to the Springbok camp

Beast Mtawarira, Akker van der Merwe, Thomas du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi and Lwazi Mvovo have been called up to the Springbok training camp in Stellenbosch.

Coenie Oosthuizen was called up last week along with the Bulls and Stormers contingent.

Unfortunately Chiliboy Ralepelle, Dan du Preez, Cameron Wright, Robert du Preez and Curwin Bosch are likely to take no part in the Rugby Championship.

Full training squad:

Lukhanyo Am, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, André Esterhuizen, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Beast Mtawarira, Lwazi Mvovo, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Damian de Allende, Warrick Gelant, Jesse Kriel, Embrose Papier, Handré Pollard, Akker van der Merwe, Ivan van Zyl, Damian Willemse