Bok squad for the Rugby Championship

Rassie has selected the bulk of the squad from the English tests, plus a couple new and old faces:

Cyle Brink, Jean-Luc du Preez, Thomas du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (captain), Francois Louw, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Akker van der Merwe, Marco van Staden, Warren Whiteley.

Lukhanyo Am, Ross Cronjé, Faf de Klerk, Aphiwe Dyantyi, André Esterhuizen, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Lionel Mapoe, Lwazi Mvovo, Embrose Papier, Handré Pollard, Ivan van Zyl, Damian Willemse.

Ross Cronje, Francois Louw and Lionel Mapoe get another chance to redeem their Bok careers. 3 uncapped players in Brink (the standout 7 in SA IMO at the moment), Willemse and van Staden have been included.

This squad is going to leave the Sharks outside back cupboard a bit bare for the Currie Cup – only Van Wyk and Bosch available from the regular starters.

Update: The following players who were not considered because of injury:

Damian de Allende, Warrick Gelant, Lood de Jager, Trevor Nyakane Coenie Oosthuizen and Sbu Nkosi.