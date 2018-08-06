Bok squad for the Rugby Championship

Rassie has selected the bulk of the squad from the English tests, plus a couple new and old faces:
Cyle Brink, Jean-Luc du Preez, Thomas du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (captain), Francois Louw, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Akker van der Merwe, Marco van Staden, Warren Whiteley.
Lukhanyo Am, Ross Cronjé, Faf de Klerk, Aphiwe Dyantyi, André Esterhuizen, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Lionel Mapoe, Lwazi Mvovo, Embrose Papier, Handré Pollard, Ivan van Zyl, Damian Willemse.
Ross Cronje, Francois Louw and Lionel Mapoe get another chance to redeem their Bok careers. 3 uncapped players in Brink (the standout 7 in SA IMO at the moment), Willemse and van Staden have been included.
This squad is going to leave the Sharks outside back cupboard a bit bare for the Currie Cup – only Van Wyk and Bosch available from the regular starters.
Update: The following players who were not considered because of injury:
Damian de Allende, Warrick Gelant, Lood de Jager, Trevor Nyakane Coenie Oosthuizen and Sbu Nkosi.
Ja looks as if the Sharks will work on producing Super rugby cover from 12 to 15 during this Currie Cup.
interesting to see the makeup of the team:
9 Lions (5 F & 4 B)
9 WP (8 F & 1 B)
8 Sharks (4 F & 4 B)
6 Bulls (2 F & 4 B)
3 Over the Sea (1 F & 2 B)
@JD (Comment 1) : I expect the Sharks CC backline to look like: 9. Schreuder 10. R DuPreez 11. Zas 12. Louw 13. Ward 14. Van Wyk 15. Bosch
Shock horror ***!!&& I just noticed Ellendig is missing from the squad.
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : And Jantjies still makes it. It’s only lack of an alternative that keeps him in not his performance in any way. An area that needs a lot if focus he cannot be our second or even third choice Rassie had better get cracking on finding options.
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : Injured apparently. Did you see the list of players WP letting go?
@coolfusion (Comment 5) : Not many putting their hand up currently…well not in SA
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : yip that should be the backs for most of the Currie Cup.
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : Quite a clean out. I see that SA Rugby is also planning to halve the number of professional contracts in SA.
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : saw a list of 29 players. Most are unknown to me and the ones I do know I don’t rate all that much.
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : About time too. Pay more to the top class guys and keep them in S.A..
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : They’re desperate for cash. Not great for WP supporters.
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : I saw that from SA Rugby…they will have to shelve that Supersport Challenge Cup then as teams wont have players. Also u19 and & u21 wont be professional which increases the chances of those guys heading abroad
@SheldonK (Comment 12) : Apparently they are planning semi-professional contracts for 338 players
Off topic: Saw on another site the Nick Easter, Harlequins defence coach and former England #8, is joining the Sharks for the Currie Cup season. Couldn’t find anything official
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : Yup…(Read HALLELUJAH!) AE only out and out 12…guess Luk Am will back him up…gives AE a real opportunity to nail down this spot…
@pastorshark (Comment 15) : Let’s hope so. He hasn’t convinced me yet, I would much rather have Serfontein back. Same physicality, but a greater skillset. AE still wants to bash and run through brick walls.
@Baylion (Comment 14) : As a player?
@pastorshark (Comment 15) : I think Pollard is the backup 12 for games but Am would probably start the game if Esterhuizen gets crocked
@Baylion (Comment 14) : Sale Sharks or Sharks as in Durban?
@KingCheetah (Comment 16) : It always amazes me what negative shit people obsess with, how can you criticise guy with ”wants to bash and run through brick walls”spoken of in derogatory terms
.Especially when 99%of the time he achieves it.The reason De Allende is still unavailable is because he was one of the brick walls that Andre ran thru.Best tackle of the entire season.
The last time a great player was plagued with constant negative comments was Frans Steyn.He should have been South Africa’s Dan Carter,but the unrelenting negativity, most of it undeserved that’ was sent his way destroyed him .
Esterhuizen is a very special player, put him in a team with a coach like Eddie Jones and he would be the next Sunny Bill.
.
So i see Ruan Botha, Stepeh Lewies and Phillip VD Walt all heading to Japan during CC. Means Sharks will need new skipper and lock combo.
With the Boks out we kind of looking like this to start:
1. Schoeman 2. Chilliboy 3. Meyer 4. Paul 5. Andrews 6. Vosloo 7. Vermuelen 8. DuPreez 9. Schreuder 10. DuPreez 11. Zas? 12. Louw 13. Ward 14. Van Wyk 15. Bosch
Bench is anyones guess
@SheldonK (Comment 21) : Might do well to look into the stormers yardsale which has apparently already begun according to our “reputable” media.
@coolfusion (Comment 22) : Neetlingh Fouche Dan Kriel and Steph de Witt amongst others.
@coolfusion (Comment 23) : Not a bad idea. Also Josh Stander a good backup 10, can play 12.
@coolfusion (Comment 23) : Also Chris van Zyl after CC.
@coolfusion (Comment 25) : I’m sure if he gets an offer now he could be persuaded.
@coolfusion (Comment 25) : Id def take him and make him our CC captain
Is anyone else surprised at the exclusion of Kwagga? He is the best 6 in SA by far. He has such a wide variety of skills.
@Fox (Comment 28) : Goes missing when its a tight game, very effective in a loose open game. Although same can be said for Whiteley and Kolisi. Also isnt a lineout option. Kolisi being captain means Kwagga will miss out more than likely unless Kolisi injued or not captain
@The hound (Comment 20) : Frans Steyn actually had skills to compliment his physicality. The criticism towards Fransie was more about his petulance than his physicality. AE hasn’t really shown anything else except to be able to run over smaller guys. Up against players that negate that, he has been nullified. Hmmmm yes, Eddie Moans will do what Carlos Spencer couldn’t?
Where is Duanne Vermeulen?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 31) : Rassie has allowed him to take a temporary break from Bok rugby
@Bokhoring (Comment 32) : Covenient, when last did he play – against the English?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 33) : Yip – he played in all 3 tests
@KingCheetah (Comment 30) : What rubbish ,he is probably the hardest tackler in Super rugby and has a massive left boot, can’t for the life of me see what he is lacking that you think Serfontein has.
I personally think Sharks were let down by Am in the closing stages of the tournament ,he failed to live up to the hype as did Mpimpi,
The other thing that amazes me is the vitriol for the du Preez boys. After last years CC final the consensus on this site was to get rid of Lambie and bring in Robertj jnr at all costs.The kid was given one shot at Bok rugby and had kick charged down which led to a try, and that was him.
Compare that to the number of opportunities the hapless Jaantjies has blown is still being give chance after chance.
I reckon those twins would be welcome with open arms into any franchise in the world, even the Crusaders.I know the Bulls are dead keen on them.
The day they leave, which will probably be soon it will herald the beginning of the end for this franchise.
Jean Luc at 21 was voted Springbok players player by the Springbok squad, probably the highest honour and the one with most value in rugby.But hey according to some of the mamparras on this site he is only in our team because he is the coaches son.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 31) : Japan is limiting players with international commitments and SARU has also said that players playing in Japan will not be considered for the Boks.
Now, Willie le Roux will play just three Rugby Championship matches and one Test in November under a deal agreed with Wasps, his Premiership club.
And in June Frans and Bismarck picked up fake injuries that kept them out of the Bok squad
The problem with overseas based Boks.
@The hound (Comment 20) : @KingCheetah (Comment 30) : The two of you, with your opposing yet deeply held convictions make me think of a nursery rhyme:
“Hound Spratt could not see that
Esterhuizen could have faults,
and King Cheetah could only be mean
One deified Esterhuizen,
One tore him down,
With the truth being somewhere in between”
Haha the sharks will sink without vthe dupreeze boys…that’s rich. I must not have watched these games with these one man teams crushing everything in sight. Jean Luc is is probably the best of them and he is not a one man army. Rob has promise but needs work to become a real Bok option. Dan is lucky to be playing Curry Cup at the moment……
@The hound (Comment 35) : Might be a perception, just think Serfontein offers more in varying his play. I have no problem with JL, but Dan’s handling his shocking for a 8, at this level. Agree entirely on Jantjies.
@Culling Song (Comment 37) :
@Baylion (Comment 36) : Is Vermeulen playing in Japan, I thought not – for that matter is there any rugby being played in Japan at the moment?
Speaking of Willie le Roux, who is the fullback backup in this squad – probably Mvovo who (with Mapimpi) on form must think that Rassie is the fairy God mother.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 41) : Apparently Rassie wants to introduce Willemse to Bok rugby as fullback backup.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 41) : Vermeulen is in Japan – Kubota Spears. Their season starts shortly, they are in pre-season.
Willie le Roux will apparently only play 3 tests during the RC and one in November, i.t.o. his agreement with Wasps
@Culling Song (Comment 37) : Wisdom…