Make the numbers work

I was reading an interview with John Dobson, the WP Currie Cup coach, and he mentioned that they may use the Kings and Cheetahs to give their fringe players game time in the Pro14 as there are only six games in the league stage of this year’s Currie Cup for each team.

Now that sounds like a brilliant idea to me, and I think the Sharks should jump on board.

We could use the Pro14 as a battleground to harden our most promising youngsters and give them more game time before Super Rugby, while at the same time save money by having the Kings or Cheetahs pay their salaries while they’re away.

This proposal has many benefits:

· Exposure to higher levels of rugby without risk to the Sharks i.e. don’t need to blood inexperienced players in Super Rugby/Currie Cup

· Experience in different weather conditions

· Allowing returning players to get matches under their belts before returning to Super Rugby.

· The opportunity of going on loan and seeing new cities and venues may attract new players to the Sharks junior/senior ranks

· The Sharks coaches can more rapidly see who will and who won’t make the step up to senior rugby

· The loan players can bring back new techniques, training methods and ideas to be utilised by the Sharks

On the flip side, there may be some drawbacks:

· We lose players to the Cheetahs and Kings because they get more game time or because they get more travel opportunities

· Other Pro14 teams may sign them

· They may become negative at being loaned out

I’m sure there are many points I’ve missed, but I’m keen to hear your thoughts on the idea and to see which players you think would benefit with some Pro14 game time.