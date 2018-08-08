JLDP makes the official SANZAAR Super Rugby team for 2018

SA has four players in the official Super Rugby team for 2018.
Weirdly the Crusaders have one 1 player who made it – probably shows how good a team they are.
<If you are using the app, please scroll down to skip the white space in order to view the table of the team>
|15
|Israel Folau
|Waratahs
|Scored nine tries in his final eight games of the season, and made 11.4 carries per game – the most of any outside back (min 10 games).
|14
|Solomon Alaimalo
|Chiefs
|Made more clean breaks (43) than any other player, while only Taqele Naiyaravoro (1,478) gained more metres than the Chiefs’ flyer (1,447).
|13
|Anton Lienert-Brown
|Chiefs
|Beat 53 defenders, made 22 offloads, and was one of just three outside centres to make five or more clean breaks in a single game.
|12
|Michael Little
|Sunwolves
|Finished the campaign with 22 clean breaks and 56 defenders beaten – a team-high in each category.
|11
|George Bridge
|Crusaders
|Scored a club-record 15 tries in a single season and gained the third most metres of any player in the competition.
|10
|Damian McKenzie
|Chiefs
|Beat a joint-high 74 defenders for the season, kicked 62/80 goals, and scored more points (177) than any other New Zealand-based player.
|9
|TJ Perenara
|Hurricanes
|Was directly involved in 10 tries for the campaign (4 tries, 6 assists), and won 11 turnovers – four more than any other scrum half.
|8
|Akira Ioane
|Blues
|Beat a joint-high 74 defenders while no forward made more clean breaks (18) than the Blues back row, he also scored the second most tries of any forward (8).
|7
|Jean-Luc du Preez
|Sharks
|Made 31 offloads for the campaign, four more than any other player in the competition.
|6
|Pablo Matera
|Jaguares
|Won 13 turnovers (five more than he conceded) and was one of just three players to average 10+ carries and 10+ tackles per game.
|5
|Lodewyk De Jager
|Bulls
|Won 63 lineouts for the season, the equal third most of any player in the competition, including five lineout steals.
|4
|Brodie Retallick
|Chiefs
|Only two forwards (Marx, A Ioane) scored more tries than Retallick (6) this season, who also made 17 offloads and 106 carries.
|3
|Taniela Tupou
|Reds
|No prop forward scored more tries (4) or beat more defenders (24) than the Reds’ Taniela Tupou.
|2
|Malcolm Marx
|Lions
|Marx scored 12 tries – the most of any forward in a single Super Rugby season while he won the second most turnovers of any player (27).
|1
|Steven Kitschoff
|Stormers
|Made the most carries (117) and beat the second most defenders (17) of any prop.
How does the whole team look
If you use the app, scroll down to see the table.
He seems to battle when not playing for his dad. Still owes us a huge game in the green and gold. May not get the chance as he is moving down the pecking order on a weekly basis. When Loodt is back to claim his number 5 jersey, JLPD will be behind Siya, Cyle Brink, Mostert and even PSDT unless he really starts to pull finger. Also seems very unfit which could affect his ability to keep up in a fast flowing game.
Must be a mistake – he is a Du Preez and as almost everyone here (especially) will tell you, they are all a waste of time on a rugby field.
Oh, by the way, well done on making the list JLDP, something that none of Siya, Cyle Brink, Mostert and even PSDT managed to do.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 4) : I rate Jean Luc. Rob has some refinement needed but could get there soon like in a year or so. Dan is still spinning his wheels. That’s probably how some ppl feel about them individually and not as a package, which they aren’t and should not ever be.
@coolfusion (Comment 6) : Jean Luc reminds me of Willem Alberts and he is good at the bash and tackle but needs to add a passsing ability to his game to be a good international. Rob for me is more of a 12 or a 15 than a 10…just seems rushed at 10 at the top level. Dan’s handling is not good, no way to sugar coat that. He is also fairly slow for a loose forward so for me he needs to look at playing 4 and then improve his handling. As for DuPreez Snr…a lot many other coaches have got a lot more stick than he has with better results…
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : Good assesment but…”As for DuPreez Snr…a lot many other coaches have got a lot more stick than he has with better results…” thats true but that was mostly in the days when there were still plenty of Sharks “supporter” and all believed it was a God given right for us to be the greatest team on earth and when it didnt work out that way it was always the coaches fault with the result that that pressure was enough to maybe have some influence on board decissions. Looking at the Sharks of today, those days are gone, the fans have dried up and there are mostly hard core supporters hanging around, probably too scare to make much noise about the coach’s etc in case they are axed and we land up with the next best thing in primary schools coaching circles.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : It is clear when you compare Rob’s coaching CV with that of e.g. Scott Roberson that our coaches do not spend enough time doing the hard yards.
Robertson:
2008–2013 Canterbury (Assistant)
2013–2016 Canterbury
2015–2016 New Zealand U20
2017– Crusaders
Du Preez:
2011–2013 College Rovers
2014–2015 Leopards
2016–present Sharks CC
2017–present Sharks
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : This is a general problem in SA.
Plumtree, a former Sharks head coach, spent the last few years as assistant coach at the Canes
The AB assistant coaches are all (most?) former head coaches in their own right
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Interview with Ackers on The Rugby Paper:
“Do you ever reflect that had you stayed at the Lions you might have been South Africa’s head coach now?
No. During 2017 when Allister Coetzee was being heavily criticised after the loss to Italy and other bad results, there was a whole period from December to March before I made my decision to come to Gloucester and there was already talk of Rassie Erasmus taking over. My phone didn’t ring once, nor did I get a message to ask whether it was something I’d consider, even as an assistant. I had no communication with anyone from SA Rugby and could only make decisions around what was on the table, which was stay with the Lions or go to Gloucester.”
This article is worth a read – Ronan O’Gara on his experience as assistant coach at the Crusaders:
https://www.sport24.co.za/Rugby/SuperRugby/crusaders-experience-life-changing-ronan-ogara-20180809
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : You forget in SA decent and reasonably priced coaches are very scarce. A coach doesn’t have to make hard yards as we are so desperate for decent coaches they get to be picky and get offered the top job. There is less supply than demand. We have been recycling the same old blood since who knows when..you don’t see many new up and coming coaches in this country.
Interesting to note that only attacking stats are mentioned. Except for Matera no reference to tackles made or missed. For me personally to select a team of the tournament that should also form part of selection criteria.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : Thats a pretty accurate comment
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Its really sad, and shocking, that we dont have the structures to replicate,even in part, the process that the top NZ coaches go through before their apprenticeship is done. Here a good Varsity Cup / Currie Cup automatically propels a coach onto the radar and lines him up for higher honours.
The one positive of this is that there should be a good few good coaches in New Zealand that just may be willing to give SA rugby a look in – I very much doubt that our Super sides would be willing to bank the house on an (as yet) unknown coach.
@SheldonK (Comment 15) : You must be pretty proud of Glenwood finshing the season unbeaten. On the few times that I saw them play this year they did not disappoint. A really great achievement by them.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 17) : Yeh they are currently playing some good rugby and the results are coming with it which is great. I havnt seen them play that style of rugby since the current SA Schools soach Sean Erasmus was in charge. Of concern is the strength in depth as the results of the other sides particularly the Age Group A sides havnt been too good. The other obvious concern is the poor state of the other KZN Schools, not sure what is happening there. Nice to see DHS playing some good rugby again in patches and they definitely have some talent there.
Sharks signed a number of SA Schools players
They are:
• Hanru Jacobs (Paul Roos Gymnasium)
• Emile van Heerden (Paarl Boys High)
• Lunga Ncube (Glenwood Boys High)
• Evan Roos (Paarl Boys High)
• Celimpilo Gumede (Durban High School)
• Rynhardt Jonker (Glenwood High School)
• Darren Hendricks (Boland Landbou)
• Lwandile Menze (Durban High School)
Another player on the list, Jaden Hendrikse from Glenwood High School played SA Schools last year but was not considered for selection this year due to injury.
@Baylion (Comment 19) : would have a though a number of the Selborne boys would also be on that list. The hooker in particular
@Baylion (Comment 19) : They had some good signings last year as well and so far its showing in the u19 results, still unbeaten and that includes wins against the Bulls and WP.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 20) : And we do need to bleed in another hooker sooner rather than later.