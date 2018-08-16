Sharks team for Friday’s friendly

New signing Luke Stringer will play from the bench in Friday’s friendly against Bordeaux Bègles, while Curwin Bosch has not been selected due to a slight niggle.
1. Juan Schoeman
2. Chiliboy Ralepelle (c)
3. John-Hubert Meyer
4. Gideon Koegelenberg
5. Hyron Andrews
6. Wian Vosloo
7. Tyler Paul
8. Daniel du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder
10. Robert du Preez
11. Aphelele Fassi
12. Marius Louw
13. Jeremy Ward
14. Kobus van Wyk
15. Courtney Winnaar
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Akker van der Merwe
18. Mzamo Majola
19. Khuta Mchunu
20. Andrew Evans
21. Tera Mtembu
22. Luke Stringer
23. Cameron Wright
24. Grant Williams
25. Danrich Visagie
26. Leolin Zas
Why is Akker on the bench?
@Keagan_Sharks (Comment 1) : Probably Springbok requirements…
Will this game be televised?
Lots of new combinations so lets see how they go. Wonder what kind of team Bordeaux will select.
@DuToit04 (Comment 3) : Supersport 2 it seems
@Keagan_Sharks (Comment 1) : Looks like one of those games where each group a plays 1 half.
@jdolivier (Comment 5) : THANKS
Where is Johan Deysel and Vermeulen?
@dawj (Comment 8) : Think Vermeulen is in Japan.
@jdolivier (Comment 5) : thanks did not think they would show the game.
@JD (Comment 10) : Yeah same, I was just getting used to their low standards then they surprised me with this.
@Quintin (Comment 11) : Remember Supersport are a Sharks shareholder so vested interest and they already have guys in town for the test
If anyone has a stream for the game could you please post it?
Shocking conditions…very wet…
Some lovely touches by the Sharks…away for a try but the ref calls them back for a forward pass…nobody thinks that was forward!
@pastorshark (Comment 15) : Unfortunately our scrum woes have persisted. Bring on akker now
Our front row is absolutely crunched in that scrum…that doesn’t look promising…
@jdolivier (Comment 16) : With Chilli being named captain for the season we can expect more of the same?
@pastorshark (Comment 18) : I believe so, is the wind that strong or was his throw really that shite
Jeepers…hectic wind…Chilli’s throw like literally taken 5 metres to the right of the lineout!
@jdolivier (Comment 19) : The wind is that strong, nevermind
@pastorshark (Comment 18) : Taking essentially the 4th choice player and naming him captain makes me think that Rob snr is a moron
Hectic wind and rain! The Bordeaux player boots the ball into the win and it boomerangs back deep into his own 22…
Much better scrum
@jdolivier (Comment 22) : With Franco gone, Akker likely to spend time in the Bok setup…how is Chilli 4th choice? He is likely to play a lot during the Currie Cup, so I think not such a stretch…we’re just going to have to live with his weakness in the scrum…sigh!
@jdolivier (Comment 24) : And much better lineout…
Our ball retention at the rucks is very quick! And our passing looks good…
Guys could you give us some running commentry
@pastorshark (Comment 27) : Interplay is phenomenal if those passes start to stick it will be a thing of beauty
Jem ward for a try next to the posts, 7-0 15 min
Great, great try by Jeremy Ward!! Lovely little kick by du Preez and Ward does well…
@coolfusion (Comment 28) : Offloads and keeping ball in hand is all we are trying, and it looks like the sharks of old
@jdolivier (Comment 29) : Yeah, wonderful stuff – despite the conditions. I think that will be our strength in the Currie Cup…and the scrums will be our weakness…
@pastorshark (Comment 31) : His defence has also been on point, man is looking hungry
@jdolivier (Comment 32) : I hope we play like this all Currie Cup…and not just in warm up games…
Great kick by du Preez…
@pastorshark (Comment 33) : They have a 30kg weight advantage and weather conditions more suited to a heavy pack. Won’t write our scrum off just yet, but it will not be a strength
@jdolivier (Comment 34) : Yes…
@jdolivier (Comment 37) : Fair enough…
Ohhhh…Tyler Paul butchers an open line!
Unfortunately Tyler Paul butchers a certain try, very wet weather in his defense
All Sharks in the first quarter…
@pastorshark (Comment 42) : Would hate to play fullback in this hurricane
Very good scrum by the Sharks there…they’ve looked better in the scrums in the last 5-10 minutes…
@jdolivier (Comment 43) : Wind and rain wreaking absolute havoc!
@pastorshark (Comment 42) : Watching the bulls VS cheetahs in the background, their scrums are also very wobbly
Ver good line speed and pressure on defence…
@pastorshark (Comment 44) : Enormous improvement, maybe they just need to find their synchronization
Louw is so impressive…
@jdolivier (Comment 46) : I see that…
@pastorshark (Comment 49) : Him and ward are more than an adequate replacement pairing for am and big Andre
That last Bordeaux lineout confirms it…DON’T throw past number 2 in the lineout tonight!!
@jdolivier (Comment 51) : Absolutely…very exciting!
Resolute defensive work 5m from our own goal line, penalty for offsides, Bordeaux go for poles
Great defence by the Sharks over multiple phases…eventually they get penalised. Brilliant defence around all those rucks…
7-3 after half an hour…
7-3 30min, not going to be high scoring, exciting nonetheless
@pastorshark (Comment 56) : 2nd half will be a massive test for the sharks with these conditions
@jdolivier (Comment 58) : Yup…
My wooooooord! So I had no idea who he was…but Fassi just scored an absolute pearler!!!
And fassi with a try of the year effort 65 m beating 7 defenders and scoring well done young man
Well one thing is certain we are breeding quality wingers like rabbits in kzn
12-3 after 35 minutes…
@jdolivier (Comment 61) : Wow great try by him!!!
@pastorshark (Comment 63) : Almost seems that the flood gates are about to open
@JD (Comment 64) : That has to make a highlight reel, pure class
@jdolivier (Comment 62) : Well, not breeding so much…he’s from the Eastern Cape…
@JD (Comment 64) : @jdolivier (Comment 66) : Inspiring…just brilliant!
@pastorshark (Comment 67) : That’s like Durban slums
Thanks for the info
Grant Williams with a beautiful breakaway try
Another long distance Sharks try…all about Jeremy Ward’s tackle that!
Grant Williams has some wheels for a scrummie…sjoe!
19-3 halftime, now for the serious test, against the wind this half
Sharks lead 19-3 at haftime…
@pastorshark (Comment 72) : Jem ward knocking hard on the door for Am’s spot. Attack has been good and my word that defensive effort for 40 minutes. He tackled everything that moved, backwards
There was a lot to be happy about in that first half:
1. Good and quick recycling…
2. Lovely passing…
3. Enterprise in these conditions…
4. Big improvement in the scrums in the last 25 minutes…
5. Top defence – line speed and tackling excellent…
Ward is really looking good!!!
@jdolivier (Comment 75) : Really good and really pleasing…
@pastorshark (Comment 76) : unfortunately missed the first 30 odd min but wow the Sharks are really looking good!
@JD (Comment 79) : We butchered 2 tries, there is so much to be positive about this match already, way more than what happened in the last 4 matches in the superrugby tournament
@pastorshark (Comment 78) : Also shouldn’t forget about louw. The man has impressed a lot tonight
@pastorshark (Comment 71) : @jdolivier (Comment 75) : Really impressed with how quickly after making that monster hit Ward was on his feet and running in support of Williams!
Really interested in the scrum. How has our props been doing?
@JD (Comment 82) : This center combination is looking very promising.
@coolfusion (Comment 83) : First 15 minutes in reverse gear and is now settled in and holding their own
@jdolivier (Comment 75) : Ward hasn’t gotten too much opportunity to show his worth. Good to hear he showing his worth.
And butterfingers du preez strikes again
@coolfusion (Comment 86) : Full agreement
Dan’s hands…
Tighthead for the Sharks…go Akker!
@pastorshark (Comment 89) : He has hands………
@pastorshark (Comment 90) : The angry warthog strikes early
@jdolivier (Comment 81) : He’s impressed me every time he has come on throughout the season…pity about that knock there…
Good work by Dan there to put Akker into space…
@pastorshark (Comment 93) : Still better than Dan with 2 knocks in as many minutes
And then Dan knocks it again…oh dear!
Really impressive stuff from the Sharks!
Great sportsmanship shown by ward there
Jeepers but it is pouring!!
Pound for pound, Marius louw has to be on of the strongest players in the squad. That hand off was pure poetry
Our scrum has been very solid since about the 15th minute. Good scrum there again…
@jdolivier (Comment 100) : A thing of beauty…
Fassi, Williams, ward, why have these boys been kept out of the team. Great show gents, great show
Despite playing against a hurricane in the second half it is still all Sharks…
Cheetahs are leading the Bulls 12-7…
@pastorshark (Comment 104) : Hopefully we can keep this up the entire currie cup. Not just the usual one off
@jdolivier (Comment 106) : We always look good in these Frenchie friendlies
0Another good Sharks scrum…
Repeatedly the Sharks defence impresses…
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 107) : It is concerning
Tight head scrum, boys are really giving it all
Top defensive scrum…and the Sharks win a penlty…
Marius Louw looks like he is now captaining the side…
@pastorshark (Comment 113) : And very passionate about it
Score?
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 107) : I seem to remember a few shockers too…
We can’t ask for more than we’ve seen tonight…now what we want to see is consistency!
@Baylion (Comment 115) : 19-3 after 60 minutes…
@Baylion (Comment 115) : Still 19-3 but the scoreboard is not even a close reflection to what is going on
@jdolivier (Comment 114) : Very…loving it!
@jdolivier (Comment 118) : @Baylion (Comment 115) : Yeah, shocking conditions out there…
@pastorshark (Comment 119) : This game, even though not an important one, gives the hope of depth in the squad
@jdolivier (Comment 118) : Tx. From previous comments I thought Akker scored
More solid scrumming…
Another scrum penalty to the Sharks…
@Baylion (Comment 122) : Well his 4 penalties in scrums earned for ferocious efforts is better than a score
Just about all the replacements are on now…except the props…
@Baylion (Comment 122) : Was commenting on the immediate improvement of our pack when he came on. The man is a beast
@Baylion (Comment 122) : Same here
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 128) : Apologies for the confusion
Suddenly it is 12-24 to the Bulls in the other game…
Wow the intensity from the sharks is wonderful to look at
@pastorshark (Comment 116) : Of late we’ve been doing OK. As you said, the consistency is what’s normally an issue.
Ohhhh…almost away…
@jdolivier (Comment 129) : Not your fault bru!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 132) : Yup…that is probably THE major thing we need to sort out…
Reserve props are on…and our scrum still very sollid…and Wright goes in…
And the Wright set piece move leads to a try. Tmo to confirm
Wonderful move…
No try tmo doesn’t like a contact sport
@pastorshark (Comment 130) : Cheetahs have made some crucial errors. Should have put the Bulls away in the first half already. It didn’t help that Schoeman had a shocker at 10 – Libbock streets ahead in all departments.
…but disallowed for obstruction…sigh…
@pastorshark (Comment 135) : I long for the rugby we played in 2010.
The Sharks deserved that try for their second half efforts in shocking conditions…
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 142) : This resembles that game play, with more skills
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 142) : You and me both…
@pastorshark (Comment 143) : That winger wouldn’t have come close to tackling cam anyway
Just great work by the Sharks backline and the ball wins the race to touch after a final chip ahead…
@jdolivier (Comment 146) : Yeah…for a friendly that was a bit of a naf call…
Sharks with just TWO missed tackles all game in these conditions…that is unreal!
I see Montpellier beat WP 26-7
Bordeaux score…but that guy was in front of the kicker?
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 150) : Yup…
Consolation try for Bordeaux due to a very speculative pass
19-10…
And that ball wasn’t in straight?
Ref has lost the plot in the last 5 minutes
Another Bordeaux try! Oh dear…Shark not getting the rub of the green in the last 15 minutes…
19-17 with a minute to go…yeah, the ref has got several things wrong in the last 10 minutes or so…
Whose the ref?
All things being equal, we had the bad weather and many replacements in the 2nd with a few calls not going our way. Still we did fantastically well
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 159) : Irish chap
Anyway, it doesn’t take much away from a very satisfying performance by the Sharks. RdP will be happy with what was on show, all in all…
@jdolivier (Comment 161) : Never heard of him
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 159) : Some Irishman…I think he handled the game very well…just got three decision wrong that just about led to a 21 point swing…
@jdolivier (Comment 161) : Seems the UK refs are on a sabbatical in SA. The Cheetahs Bulls game has a Welsh ref
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 163) : Pretty sure no one has
And that is it…well done, Sharks…now let’s see more of that for the Currie Cup…
@Baylion (Comment 165) : Really like the idea, neutral refs possibly with this setup, also fringe players for the world cup get better exposure to different redding styles
@jdolivier (Comment 168) : Reffing…….
@Baylion (Comment 165) : He’s handled the game pretty well.
Final score?
@pastorshark (Comment 167) : The intensity and willingness to be adventurous will definitely make other teams nervous this season, was a joy to watch
@Baylion (Comment 171) : 19-17
@jdolivier (Comment 173) : Tx
Cheetahs getting their arses handed to them. Really hope they play better in pro14. So KingCheetah what do you have to say about that performance? Must surely be some comments from someone who always comments when our Sharks play shit.
@Fox (Comment 175) : He and mclovin having date night, will surely be back for the next match
@Baylion (Comment 174) : No worries. Scoreboard is really a bad representation of the match. 2 iffy tries by Bordeaux in the last 7 min changes what was a very dominant performance by the sharks
@jdolivier (Comment 176) :
Top class humor that
Guys I’m glad to hear we showed promise. But bear in mind the beginning of this season with our opening firendlies against the French. We also looked very impressive and we thought it would set the tone. It didn’t, we have yet to find consistency and discipline….
@Fox (Comment 175) : Was terrible actually! I comment whenever I choose to, not just when the Sharks play shit, which has been mostly this year.
Back to your question. Paige is as slow as mud, Tiaan Schoeman not better than Stapelberg. Back three were nowhere. Plus points, the scrum is looking good, center combo doing well. Ben10 doing well at 13.
Franco still run experiments. Still it was a poor performance.
@revolverocelot (Comment 178) : You are easily humoured
@jdolivier (Comment 176) : Some of us, actually have real lives
@Fox (Comment 175) : Don’t let me keep uou awake at night son! There is so much more to life
@Fox (Comment 175) : Don’t let me keep uou awake at night son! There is so much more to life
@KingCheetah (Comment 180) : You guys should have put the Bulls away in the first half. Three errors cost you at crucial times. First the poor finishing by your wing to step out when he could easily have just flopped over the line, then the little knock in the build-up to scoring a short while later and then a breakout, which would have been a try under the sticks if the same wing had stayed in the field of play before catching the ball. Schoeman aimlessly kicking lots of good ball away didn’t help either.
For those interested I see Ross Geldenhuys is playing for Bay of Plenty in NZ.
@JD (Comment 186) : interesting. I believe he did rugby development work before getting his Highlanders contact, so
maybe back doing the same thing and playing Mitre 10.
I was at the game last night. Miserable conditions, very loud, but enthusiastic DJ, great rugby from the Sharks. I must say I prefer Kings Park over Moses Mabhida.
@KingCheetah (Comment 182) : Just as long as you have fun
@StevieS (Comment 187) : looked like it was really bad! Interesting to hear about you preferring KP over MM.
From the scoreboard it sounds like sharks did little in the second half except allowing the opposition to catch up. How did they manage to close the gap? Did our defense get worse or did discipline or other errors allow them penalties?
@coolfusion (Comment 190) : It also sounds like one of the two French tries was contentious?
@coolfusion (Comment 191) : The first one came off a player in front of the kicker and the second of a scrum where the scrumhalf put the ball in behind the locks feet. But after 67min of tackling their hearts out, they made 2 errors on defence. Remember Bordeaux only had a penalty the first half for their efforts, the wind was insane
@jdolivier (Comment 192) : Also seems like visagies brainfart of a pass gave them the gap. Did the pass on their second try look a bit forward as well or was that angle?
@coolfusion (Comment 193) : Scroreline a difficult one to read.
How was our replacement forwards? Any hope for the future? All I can read from the highlights and little info us that Akker seems to be undisputed as our hooker and go forward man.
@coolfusion (Comment 193) : That was negligible due to the wind in my opinion, a few passes started well and drifted in the hurricane, the blatant cheating in the scrums after we started gaining ascendancy is my issue
@coolfusion (Comment 195) : Akker was a man possesed, there were a few players who to me were unknown quantities that really did well. As a team everyone did well, except for Dan forgetting his hands at home again
@coolfusion (Comment 194) : Sharks dominated. We lost shape on defence once we brought on all of our reserves.
@JD (Comment 189) : There was no escaping the rain at MM, you’re very far from the pitch due to the athletics track.
Hilarious moment when the flasher girls flashed behind each set of poles…to nobody at all Everyone was sitting on the sides of the pitch.
Thanks guys like I said not a whole lot you can get from watching highlights. Been toying with the idea of putting up a link that contains a copy of the full game for a limited time. But I first need fibre to be sorted in my area.
@coolfusion (Comment 199) : How about a Dropbox upload bud?