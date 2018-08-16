Two uncapped players bench for the Boks in Durban

Damian Willemse and Marco van Staden will be on the bench against the Pumas. As has been expected Siya Kolisi shifts to 7 to accommodate Francois Louw at 6.

Andre Esterhuyzen gets a chance to start alongside Pollard, and Jantjies and Kriel have been left out of the match-day squad.

15 Willie le Roux

14 Makazole Mapimpi

13 Lukhanyo Am

12 André Esterhuizen

11 Aphiwe Dyantyi

10 Handré Pollard

9 Faf de Klerk

8 Warren Whiteley

7 Siya Kolisi (c)

6 Francois Louw

5 Pieter-Steph du Toit

4 Eben Etzebeth

3 Frans Malherbe

2 Malcolm Marx

1 Beast Mtawarira

16 Bongi Mbonambi

17 Steven Kitshoff

18 Thomas du Toit

19 Marvin Orie

20 Marco van Staden

21 Embrose Papier

22 Lionel Mapoe

23 Damian Willemse.

They will be facing:

15 Emiliano Boffelli

14 Bautista Delguy

13 Matías Moroni

12 Bautista Ezcurra

11 Ramiro Moyano

10 Nicolás Sanchez

9 Gonzalo Bertanou

8 Javier Ortego Desio

7 Marcos Kremer

6 Pablo Matera

5 Matías Alemanno

4 Guido Petti

3 Juan Figallo

2 Augustin Creevy

1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

16 Diego Fortuny

17 Santiago Garcia Botta

18 Santiago Medrano

19 Tomás Lavanini

20 Tomás Lezana

21 Martín Landajo

22 Santiago González Iglesias

23 Juan Cruz Mallia