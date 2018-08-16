Two uncapped players bench for the Boks in Durban

Damian Willemse and Marco van Staden will be on the bench against the Pumas. As has been expected Siya Kolisi shifts to 7 to accommodate Francois Louw at 6.
Andre Esterhuyzen gets a chance to start alongside Pollard, and Jantjies and Kriel have been left out of the match-day squad.
15 Willie le Roux
14 Makazole Mapimpi
13 Lukhanyo Am
12 André Esterhuizen
11 Aphiwe Dyantyi
10 Handré Pollard
9 Faf de Klerk
8 Warren Whiteley
7 Siya Kolisi (c)
6 Francois Louw
5 Pieter-Steph du Toit
4 Eben Etzebeth
3 Frans Malherbe
2 Malcolm Marx
1 Beast Mtawarira
16 Bongi Mbonambi
17 Steven Kitshoff
18 Thomas du Toit
19 Marvin Orie
20 Marco van Staden
21 Embrose Papier
22 Lionel Mapoe
23 Damian Willemse.
They will be facing:
15 Emiliano Boffelli
14 Bautista Delguy
13 Matías Moroni
12 Bautista Ezcurra
11 Ramiro Moyano
10 Nicolás Sanchez
9 Gonzalo Bertanou
8 Javier Ortego Desio
7 Marcos Kremer
6 Pablo Matera
5 Matías Alemanno
4 Guido Petti
3 Juan Figallo
2 Augustin Creevy
1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro
16 Diego Fortuny
17 Santiago Garcia Botta
18 Santiago Medrano
19 Tomás Lavanini
20 Tomás Lezana
21 Martín Landajo
22 Santiago González Iglesias
23 Juan Cruz Mallia
Im not convinced about the loose forward combo as well as the composition of the bench but understand the reasons why. Overall its a pretty decent side but have to bear in mind that a lot of the players selected didnt exactly set the World alight in Super rugby. Hoping Faf can pull the strings again.
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : I assume Rassie now has a similar arrangement to the Proteas where targets are set over the season as opposed to rigidly per game.
I cannot see players like RG Snyman, Mostert, JLDP / Brink and Kriel totally left out of the 23 for the away games in Australasia
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : yeh as far as i am aware but who knows the discussions behind the scenes
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Will defintely be interesting to see if Rassie goes with continuity or picks game on game. Think this side has enough to beat Argies…but others im not sure, guess depends how much and how well Faf and Willie play as them and Vermuelen basically beat England
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Apparently average per series
@Baylion (Comment 6) : Only 4 Lions in the team…that seem right?
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Well I can’t think if any players or any team really setting the world alight in SR this year.
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : If you mean SA players i would agree
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : I count 5 (Marx, Whiteley, Dyantyi, Orie and Mapoe). 5 out of 23 seems a bit low for our most successful SR team over the past 3 years.
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : Yeh sorry think i missed someone in my count. Seems like Brink is injured and out the squad now. Possibly a bit low if i look at the All Black side to play this weekend and how many are Crusaders. For me i cant think of any Lions player unjustly left out though?
Not a bad team. Just not sure about Orie and v Staden. With Eben not being 100% would have made more sense to have RG on the bench. As for v Staden against Pumas with their abrasive forwards I would go with JL or Brink as they will add more physicality to the forwards.
Personally I would have started with Eben, RG, Kolisi and PSdT (bench Orie/Mostert and Brink/JL). If Eben goes off early in the match you’re well covered at lock without compromising the physicality of to forwards.
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : How about Mostert and Kwagga
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : Mostert if he’s not injured.
@The hound (Comment 13) : Kwagga is over rated in my opinion, does one or two things once every couple games and people rave about him. Fact is he is to short and light to make an international impact, he is good when its an open free flowing game. Mostert is in the squad…he forms part of that ‘i undertand why Rassie has picked others” group. Think Mostert could also be on the outskirts until he finalises if he is staying in Sa or leaving
Bonus point win in the bag.
Pity the fool having to stop Esterhuizen. Carnage coming.
@McLovin (Comment 16) : Agrie forward pack arent exactly shrinking violets….im expecting at least 3 or 4 fights
Cant disagree with you more,Kwagga is a fantastic player, remember the game last year when he was M.O.M.for the Barbarians against the All blacks.would pick him ahead of Koilisi and Louw any day of the week.
He gives 150% every game, cant say the same for the other two.
I think Mpimpi and Am are very lucky to be in the team would have chosen Gallant and Kriel instead
If i could tweak Rassies team: 1. Best 2. Marx. 3. Malherbe 4. Etzebeth 5. PSDT 6. Van Staden 7. JL DuPreez 8. Kolisi 9. Faf 10. Pollard 11. Dyanti 12. Esterhuizen 13. Kriel 14. Am 15. LeRoux
16.Mbonambi, 17. Kitshoff 18. DuToit 19. Snyman 20. Louw 21. Cronje 22. Willemse 23. Mapimpi
@The hound (Comment 18) : Like i said a couple of moments in one game that everyone remembers. Kwagga misses more tackles than Rhule. Opinions can diffr but id never pick in in an international side
@SheldonK (Comment 17) : I’m expecting 3 to 4 cards for the Argies then.
@McLovin (Comment 22) : And 6 – 8 tries for the Boks.
@The hound (Comment 19) : Gelant is out injured
@SheldonK (Comment 21) : I agree as much good as he does he makes up for with reckless play. If he were consistent he would have been ranking up there. A cobus reinach…maybe a bit better…
Why don’t we start Zas? Is there no confidence in him another overeager buy?
@coolfusion (Comment 25) : What happened to Jaco Kriel?
Could be better but I understand why Rassie is selecting like he is. Hopefully the guys like RG and JLdP wont be rusty when they are called upon against Aus/NZ. Also hope that guys like van Staden, Willemse and Mapimpi use their opportunities well as we will need as much depth as possible going into next year. Especially at FH.
Still think Willemse should have played at least another year of SR before they throw him into the deep end but maybe exposing him to international rugby now instead of in a WC year is a smart move.
@SheldonK (Comment 15) : Kwagga is basically Keegan Daniel minus the lineout jumping- and tackling ability…
@Culling Song (Comment 29) : What a load of kak, :
Daniel wishes he was as quick,as tough as fit or as intelligent a rugby player.
Don’t think there is another player in South Africa who punches above his weight like Kwagga.
Can only think of Mc Kenzie and Hooper in world rugby who match him.
But as always in this country we are obsessed with size and we favour an over the hill bruiser like Louw
over this unique player.
@Culling Song (Comment 29) : Look opinions on players can differ, thats just my opinion on the guy on what ive seen. I wouldnt pick him as feel he is a liability. Im also not saying every other player is therefore brilliant, just that id prefer others over Kwagga. He should stick to 7s just like Senatla and Kok etc
Disappointing crowd
First try to Am. Good continuity from the Boks
Sharks centers on kings park doing well
Marx really is a freak, what can’t he do
@jdolivier (Comment 35) : Throw accurately all the time?
@Bokhoring (Comment 36) : I’ll give you that
Bit of hand bags tempted Butch to get involved as well
@Bokhoring (Comment 38) : As head cheerleader
Sanchez catches the entire Bok defense asleep and scores under the poles. 7-5 Argentina leads
Boks need to watch the discipline
Is our discipline really this horrible or does the Ozzie not like the bokke
Kiwi ref blows against the tactic the Kiwi teams always get away with
Offsides lines for both teams dodgy
Second breakdown turnover by Marx
I see Am has brought his stupid little grubbers from SR with him.
@Bokhoring (Comment 43) : Really rate Angus Gardner higher than this fool
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 46) : Has become his signature move
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 46) : Did you see the performance by jem ward last night, Am should be worried about his place
@jdolivier (Comment 49) : No, couldn’t find a stream
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 50) : The sharks Facebook page usually streams those matches, see if you can find the replay on ss2
Matera scores Argies second try started by a turnover from SA on attack in the Argies 22. 14-5
This Bok side is looking pretty much like RC wooden spoonists at this stage.
Boks not protecting the ball well at the rucks
@jdolivier (Comment 51) : They don’t stream it if it’s live on SS. I’ll keep an eye open for highlights.
Diyanti scores after cross-kick from Willie
The more Willie gets involved as first receiver the better we play
14-10
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 55) : Marius louw and ward were phenomenal last night
Another lineout stuffed up
Jeez, our lineouts are as kak as the Aussies’
Pollard is not looking good tonight
@Bokhoring (Comment 60) : #akkerforthebokke
Strong scrum from SA. Finally a kick to poles
@Bokhoring (Comment 62) : Faf not making it easy for him, we have willemse maybe that’s what we need
@jdolivier (Comment 65) : That was a terrible pass to Willie
@Bokhoring (Comment 62) : Ja, that pass was pretty bad and his kicking is worse
@Bokhoring (Comment 66) : Give Damian Willemse a run, can’t be worse
@jdolivier (Comment 65) : Some rubbish passes from Faf as well. Does not look like these guys have been training together for 5 weeks now
Seems like nobody can pass a ball properly. The AB’s and Aussies will smash us if this is our standard.
@Bokhoring (Comment 69) : RSA players can be fantastic 1 minute and craptastic the next unfortunately
Our forwards are shading Argentina, but their 9 and 10 looking much more in control
First Argie try the Argie player blocking Andre could have been blown for obstruction
I love how everyone calls Mapimpi a young winger when he is already 28 years old
@Bokhoring (Comment 73) : Probably wouldn’t have made any difference with three other defenders standing arround 2m behind the tryline
I must say books have been looking very unimpressive. Missing some fire here.
Dyanti was born to finish off tries, well done young man
Diyanti knows how to finish, and Pollard finally gets a kick over. 17-14 Boks lead
@Bokhoring (Comment 69) : Agreed
Maybe my standards are outmoded. But I expect the books to be firmly in control against Argentina who, let’s face it is basically an average SR team not world dominators.
@coolfusion (Comment 80) : Boks even
Our scrum is a thing of beauty
@coolfusion (Comment 80) : The bokke will always have outside interference, certain combinations work, others not. Give rassie 100% freedom to chose his team and we should be better.
Mapimpi scores after clever pass from Faf
We need to get a guy like Jaco Kriel back. Is he still injured?
@coolfusion (Comment 85) : Kriel, coetzee any fetcher will work
That de klerk boy is so alert. We must get him.
22-14. Pollard not having a good time from the kicking tee
@jdolivier (Comment 86) : Ja but I noticed many people calling kwagga. He just is not international. No consistency. Rather get kriel.
Marx steals another one
@jdolivier (Comment 86) : Coetzee can play 6 and 7 now. He’s huge.
@coolfusion (Comment 89) : Kwagga does make silly mistakes, but when he is on song, he is a world beater.
@coolfusion (Comment 80) : Especially at home
Diyanti unselfishly gives the ball to Mapimpi to score
@Bokhoring (Comment 94) : Sportsmanship is rare these days, take a bow ampiwhe
Pollard misses making it 27-14
@Bokhoring (Comment 96) : That 12 points now?
One penalty and 4 conversions – 11 points
@Bokhoring (Comment 98) : 38-14 reads much better.
Should’ve been a penalty try and yellow for that blatant shoulder on mapimpi
The Tank on now
Etzebeth steals Puma lineout – had a good game tonight.
@Bokhoring (Comment 102) : The entire pack has had a great match
Van Staden on
Am really isn’t the answer at 13
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 105) : Jeremy ward is Jesse next to big Andre does look better
Willemse makes his debut
Why take Andre off he has been good, pollard has been kak
@jdolivier (Comment 108) : He has been tackling the Argies back time and time again
@Bokhoring (Comment 109) : Andre or handre
Intercept after not so great pass from Willemse
@jdolivier (Comment 110) : Andre
27-21
@Bokhoring (Comment 112) : Thought so, he is improving each season
Mbonambi on as well
Faf scores next to the poles. BP back again
34-21
Willemse keeping to the Pollard standard
Mapoe on as well
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 118) : At least it is his debut
Papier comes on as wing ???
@Bokhoring (Comment 121) : He has some gas
SA needs to defend their BP
@Bokhoring (Comment 123) : By scoring twice
@jdolivier (Comment 124) : They just need to prevent Pumas from scoring a try
@Bokhoring (Comment 125) : Definitely, would like us to actually put a team to the sword with a good lead in the bag
@jdolivier (Comment 126) : That’s not the Saffa style. No killer instinct.
Boring. Francois Louw keeps making the squad. In what merit?
@coolfusion (Comment 128) : On
So BP in the bag
JLDP left out of the Bok side to go to Argentina. He worries me bigtime. The lack of urgency, aggression and attention to detail in the Sharks game means when he comes into an environment where those elements are a nonnegotiable, he becomes a headless chicken. Let him go to CC where he works on those elements of the game whilst Butterfingers discovers how to catch a rugby ball.