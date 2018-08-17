Let’s get the vibe back

Well, another Super Rugby campaign has come and gone and we’ll close the chapter on that without further comment.
This article is rather focused on the upcoming Currie Cup, and what the Sharks management can do to get the fans back to Kings Park.
I remember growing up with the Sharks being the most innovative when it came to the match day experience. We introduced the remote control delivery of the kicking tee, we had the first mascot, the flasher girls and even a pitch-side Jacuzzi. Then there was the after match party in the outer fields. Somehow that vibe which made the Sharks so magical has disappeared.
I went to a few of the games this year, and it was sad to see the empty stands covered with advertising and the rows of empty suites. The outer fields are also not the party they once were.
I’ve got a few suggestions as to what the Sharks management can do to get the Stadium full again:
· Have great curtain raisers – u19 and u21 games, clubs, schools, this will get family and friends to come and watch
· Give away tickets to clubs and schools, this will lead to a vibe and encourage parents to attend with their children
· Do a signed jersey giveaway for each home game, this will be a prize any fan would want
· Make tickets more affordable than other alternatives e.g. it should cost less than a movie ticket
· Sign in a marquee player like we did with Thierry Lacroix and Olivier Roumat. They brought an exciting element to the squad and gave our players fresh ideas and tactics.
One of the most attractive reasons to go to kings Park was the outfield braai’s. Unfortunately a few unsavoury incidents has ruled this out.
Loftus through good and bad times always have the braai after Bulls games, except 1990. It cannot be that they haven’t had their share of bad incidents.
I really think this function should be brought back to Sharks rugby. It’s a great occasion and affords youngsters the opportunity to meet their hero’s.
I’ve never been a Morne Steyn fan, but my perception of him as a person changed when after a Bulls / Sharks game my youngest and his friends went hunting for autographs. The whole Bulls side entertained the youngsters seeking autographs. No Sharks players to be seen. Morne asked my son what he wanted on the shirt, “could you sign my shoes?” asked my son. Absolutely no hassle, both shoes autographed. My son is now a Bulls supporter, horror of horrors. I’ve been a supporter of banana boys / Sharks since the 60′s.
I do believe the union should look at making match days affordable for families. It grates me when I hear people saying a grand for an outing of 4 it value for money, snacks, cold drinks etc included.
The economy has decimated the middle to lower levels of society. Reduce the ticket prices and stop vendors fleecing supporters with outrageous prices for food.
The fact of the matter that rugby is entertainment and as such it has to compete with other entertainment offerings.
And its loing the battle badly.
Our TV coverage makes going to a pub or even a braai at home with mates a more attractive offer for those interested in rugby and for those that arent die hard rugby supporters there is nothing attracting them to the match day event.
The fact that the Sharks arent exactly playing an attractive brand of rugby and blwo hot and cold with lots of mistakes doesnt attract people.
They have tried and failed with so many inventions on match day but reality is in this economy they are not going to fill a 55000 seater stadium even for a test match.
They should follow the UK approach and move to games at smaller stadiums that sell out weekly and there is actually a demand for tickets.
The unfortunate reality of the situation is that it is more enjoyable in Durban in the summer, to sit at home in the air con next to your fridge ,and watch the game on your widescreen.
Just as many people are watching the game as they did in the golden days, but now they prefer to do it at home.
In Aus they do not broadcast live games in the city they are played in, but delay the broadcast.They have the ability to isolate the city from the national grid, we don’t do that here.
Live sport has probably seen its heyday, and like everything else technology has moved it on.The fact that Mnet owns a large share of all the unions says a lot about where their money is going to go.
Just take a survey of the die hards on this site and probably in excess of 70% of them haven’t been to a live Sharks game in years.
That doesn’t make the lesser Sharks or rugby fans, they just watch their rugby in a different way.
To most millennials in Durban,going to KP to watch the Sharks is something that their parents do.Ask any self respecting marketer about that statement and the answer will be that thats a brand in crisis.
Here’s a suggestion put some weekend packages together that makes it cheaper and easier for inland ppl to get to a sharks hosted game.
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : I like the approach going to smaller stadia. Go to the smaller centers. Great idea.
Another suggestion is get curtain raisers going again. School U13 and 1st teams then club games followed by pro B teams (if possible) then main game.
@Bayshark (Comment 5) : They have tried the curtain raiser thing but with parking and entry costs the only people there are the players and their parents etc.
Moving to smaller stadium i believe would be beneficial.
Imagine the Sharks playing at a club ground with the club game preceding it and possibly a school game before the club game. The ground would be packed, the club would make money and the players would be playing in a good atmosphere
Allow me some venting space on this topic because as a season ticket holder I am very frustrated on this point. A gold zone ticket cost about R2600 a season and a once off ticket for every match for western lower(gold zone) including the test match would cost you R1650(even cheaper with the various buy one get one free promos). So we pay approximately R1000 more as season ticket holder which is a kick in the teeth for loyalty. Season ticket holder also usually have a parking ticket and braai after the game and the amount of people not renewing their season tickets is very high and you can see why the outer field atmosphere is shot.
I like almost all of your suggestions and I must say the approach of these family days they have been having is very nice but it still feels like
@Byron Wright (Comment 7) : Sorry comment got cut off still feels like the fans have lost hope for a good season.
@Byron Wright (Comment 8) : Exactly what I have written to both John Smit and the new leadership about. Season tickets should be cheaper than paying for each game day and instead of giving freebies like gambling etc, they need to make the freebies on game day at the stadium – e.g. but one drink – get one free; reduced Goodfellas prices on game day from the stadium only; free exclusive supporters T’shirt for season ticket holders only; free parking after two years of consecutive years of season ticket holding and 80% usage of the tickets ….
I don’t agree with game day school boy curtain raisers, as it should be a privilege to make the Sharks team to try to get to play in the stadium. By all means run a concurrent league where the Supersport Chanllenge XV can play as a curtain raiser.
All Players must stay in the field after every game as long as the fans want to sign autographs.
Payers & Leadership (coaches and Tiechmann) to walk around the fields afterwards and interact with fans
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 9) : These are some great ideas I really appreciate your points on the freebies being game related instead of primarily gambling related incentives. I think the parking ticket one is a very good idea, give Season ticket holders a free parking ticket after x number of years so you reward loyalty and bring the fans back to the outer fields where as you say the players and fans should be interacting.
Thanks for the great ideas and comments. I hope the Sharks leadership see them.
@StevieS (Comment 11) : I think it’s highly likely that the Sharks leadership will see these ideas. I thinks it’s highly unlikely that the Sharks leadership will give a damn.
@Bayshark (Comment 1) : The Bulls played a warm up game against Boland in Worcester last weekend and I have heard many comments of what a great bunch of guys they were, mingling and chatting long after the game. Im sure they gained a few new fans.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 13) : Yip fairs is fair. I don’t like the Bulls, even went on record saying I would prefer Stella land to win the CC rather than bulls, but it is great to see how their players mingle. Its a great advertisement for the game.
How about the odd black vs white (sharks only) a and b team matches where both sides contain young untried players. Black vs white meaning jersey colors.
@coolfusion (Comment 15) : I like that idea about an internal match.
@StevieS (Comment 16) : Meant to say also contain young players so a 50 50 of older and younger players per side. Internal test series.