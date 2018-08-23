Bokhoring

Interesting changes by Rassie for Mendoza


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :The Rugby Championship on 23 Aug 2018 at 15:41

PSDT has moved to the bench with Mostert taking his place in the starting team. Louw comes onto the bench in place of Thomas the Tank, and Snyman replaces Orie.

I have a suspicion the the Boks will finish the game with 6. Louw, 7. PSDT and 8. Kolisi or 6. Kolisi, 7. PSDT and 8. Louw

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Siya Kolisi (c), 6 Francois Louw, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Lionel Mapoe, 23 Damian Willemse.



  • Really not too sure what Rassie is looking to do with his locks and loose forward combos both starting and on the bench. Hopefully backline can gel a bit more this week, not easy to play on those fields as they are hard and narrow

  • Another easy 5 points in the bag.

  • @McLovin (Comment 2) : Hopefully Boks score more than 5 pts :mrgreen:

  • So I’m guessing they took Akker along just for sight seeing?

    @SheldonK (Comment 1) : I like how Rassie is testing different combo’s but I think after this match he’s going to make a decision on a pair of combo’s and stick with it.

  • @Quintin (Comment 4) : Akker in case of emergency, have to have 3 hooker on tour. I dont mind Rassie testing combos but for me that combo is just off as both Whiteley and Kolisi do exactly the same thing on the field and as such like last week Siya had the stronger game so Whiteley became redundant on the field.

  • @SheldonK (Comment 5) : Whiteley has never really had an outstanding game for me at the Boks.

  • @Quintin (Comment 6) : When he first made the Bok side i thought he actually did well as he was making tackle after tackle and getting involved a lot more with ball in hand etc. But since his injury layoff he isnt making as many effective tackles and doesnt carry the ball as much. Personally i dont think he was playing well enough to be included in the Bok side…but he does have a Bok contract so they want a return for their money.

  • @SheldonK (Comment 1) : It’s all about finishing strong and managing workload

  • NZ forcing aus to make lots of cover tackles and opening the gaps. Hope our guys are watching this tactic. Tackle commit will be crucial against them.

  • Schoolboy errors thus far by the bokke, Angus also has not even attempted to establish an offsides line

  • The handbags may turn very ugly soon

  • Am isn’t going to stay in the Bok team for long if he can’t pass a ball. Had Mapimpi open on his outside.

  • And Pollard still kicking like his arse. :roll:

  • Aby idea why mapimpi is off?

  • Beautiful try Kolisi!

    • Comment 15, posted at 25.08.18 21:29:20 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @jdolivier (Comment 14) : Any……

  • @jdolivier (Comment 14) : Didn’t even notice him leaving the field.

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 17) : Substitution notification stated mapoe is on

  • Kolisi is hitting space at will!

  • @jdolivier (Comment 18) : Missed it

  • Great try Argies! Bok pillar defense nowhere.

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 21) : Handre pollard is a revolving door on defence as well, can’t kick for shit either

  • @jdolivier (Comment 22) : That gap wasn’t in Pollard’s channel though

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 19) : Damn they look average………….

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 23) : Nope, but he has not made a single completed tackle so far.

  • Now some pretty shit defense AGAIN and Argies go in again.

  • Etzebeth binned. Things looking bad and on course for a hiding

  • We’re f#@%ed now. 30 point loss on the cards unless they catch a wake-up

  • Arg 24 – SA 7 (28 min)

  • I’m already dreading the AB games. Come to think about it, the Aussie games as well..

  • The boks inadequacies at fly half is quite apparent tonight

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 30) : Nokia scores 81-10, 71-10 something like that

  • @jdolivier (Comment 32) : Ja, can’t see us coming even close. Just too much class and skill. McKenzie and Barrett have more of it than our entire team.

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 33) : Mckenzie would probably play alone against 15 bokke and still manage to win it

  • Why the hell are we kicking away possession

  • @jdolivier (Comment 35) : Clueless

  • And to prove my point, Sanchez slots a drop goal. 37 min 27-7 argies man handling the bokke

  • Great drop by Sanchez!

    Arg 27 – SA 7 (37 min)

  • So far Sanchez 6 Pollard 0

  • And our scrums are a fuckup as well

  • Bring back Toetie :mrgreen:

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 41) : P divvy, he, at least was funny

  • Willie is having an absolutely mare today. Not really any Bok standing out – all very poor

  • Flouw is adding nothing today. Bring on PSDT at 7 and move Kolisi to 6

  • Creevy never released in the assist

  • Reffing not helping SA at all. Free for all at the rucks

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 46) : True but we’re pretty kak all by ourselves.

  • This is absolute dogshit!!!

  • Holy shit

  • Miles forward!!!

  • Arg 32 – SA 7 (46 min)

  • Eventually the Boks score after some quick recycling.

  • Arg 32 – SA 14 (49 min)

  • PSDT replaced Etzebeth.

  • No creativity in this backline

  • Creevy has the ref in his pocket

  • Take AM off and move Mapoe to 13

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 56) : There are seriously no fucking offsides lines for the argies

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 55) : We should find a solid fullback and then play Willie at 10

  • 20 minutes for 3 converted tries, I fear the writing is on the wall

  • @jdolivier (Comment 60) : Could have been two tries but for some crap passing

  • So pollard to 12 what the actual fuck is rassie doing

  • Great scrum by the Boks!

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 61) : True, Willie and am have lost their distribution skills

  • Brilliant hands Willie!

  • Scary how little our wings have seen the ball compared to last week, we took a winning formula and reverted back to the old kick and hope bullshit of years past

  • Arg 32 – SA 19 65 min)

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 65) : Lovely that the wings get ball and Willie passes well after the complaint

  • Now all of a sudden we’re playing

  • Lineouts again a problem at crucial times

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 70) : Team warning for penalties in their 22 forgotten?????

  • Not a single bok player has had a good game tonight, pathetically disappointing

  • @jdolivier (Comment 71) : Kolisi asked Gardner about that

  • That turnover and breakout was the game

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 73) : I usually rate Gardner higher than the other tasman idiots, but tonight he has been intimidated by the home ground

  • Damian willemse has improved out line speed 10 fold

  • @jdolivier (Comment 75) : Or he’s still pissed from his birthday party

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 77) : A twat by any other name…….

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 77) : How sad is it that we have to fight for a losing bonus point against Argentina

  • You just have to match our pack and we are stuffed

  • What is with Gardner praising the Argies?

  • How far has south African rugby fallen

  • Another lineout lost. WTF????

  • If Rassie thinks this hurts he will need some serious pain killers for the next 2 games

  • No Argies rub this in by kicking for the corner

  • Game over.

    Arg win comfortably 32 – 19

  • Well played Argies!!!

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 86) : If anyone still believes that Handre is our 10 for the world cup, I want the shit they smoke

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 87) : Definitely agree

  • @jdolivier (Comment 88) : 10, 12, 13 all pretty luke warm

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 90) : Big Andre was the pick of the rotten pack. Start mapoe and willemse immediate changes will be visible

  • @jdolivier (Comment 91) : All he did was run into tacklers. The job of the inside centre is to create space for the outside backs. Esterhuizen simply doesn’t know how to do that.

  • I have to agree with Mallett. The RC has already been won by the AB’s after two weeks.

  • So the Argies found a way to nullify our forwards and we had absolutely nothing else to offer.
    The modern game requires that players 1 through 23 are skilled enough to set the platform and / or make an impact so if we have a player that is not good enough to be utilized on match day, we are already setting ourselves up for failure! The fact that Verneulen has to be called back from Japan just shows that we don’t even have the depth to make up a competitive match day 23, let alone a squad. I won’t be surprised if SA ends up 4th in this Championship

  • I don’t feel like it’s individuals. More of a cohesiveness issue. Rassie must now settle on his matchday squad and build some bonds. The individual play should follow.

  • @coolfusion (Comment 95) : We also need Goosen and Lambie to challenge Pollard for place. He is very erratic ATM.

  • I will hold judgement for now but the performance on the weekend was very similar to what we saw under Alistair Coetzee and he copped some serious flak so ill give Rassie a few more games but if we see the same rubbish then im afraid we were a bit too harsh on AC as i semi suspect and we need to face the facts that we have sub par players that cannot perform consistently. What i saw on the weekend was shocking…zero commitment and players just standing around watching and almost scared to get involved. Also have to question some of Rassie’s selections and subs

  • Also interesting to note how the Argies weer praised for a really good crowd of 26 000 yet the Durban crowd of 27 000 was mocked as being rubbish. Just shows the effect of stadium size

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 92) : He managed a couple of good line breaks, but then clattered into the last defender. Then again I don’t recall any support players nearby, but he also did not come across as looking for someone to pass to.

  • He is a better distributor than he gets credit for but he is no Mauger. I think he offers more than De Allende but where he does lack is in agility and acceleration which means Am has to stay pretty close to him on Defense. The whole back division is lacking a couple of years of experience and it shows when the forwards don’t dominate. This backline may be the answer for 2023 but at the next WC we need to see Lambie, Serfontein, Steyn and JP in the mix .We may need to look around for a back up 9 as well as Rassie isnt giving any local guys a game.

  • @SheldonK (Comment 97) : ‘very similar to what we saw under Alistair Coetzee’ – Are you guys family or something? A ‘bit too harsh’ on a guy that broke how many records in the wrong way? Sorry, I usually respect your comments but regarding AC you seem to be defending him every time.

  • @Quintin (Comment 101) : Before you climb too high on your horse just bear in mind that AC won his home series 3-0 before things started to come apart away from home. Rassie only won his home series 2-1 and has now lost to Argies and Wales away…he has a tough run of away games now and end of year so if he doesnt turn things around majorly then he will be same boat as AC also breaking records.

  • @Quintin (Comment 101) : Dont get me wrong i wasnt a fan of AC how he selected and how his teams played. All im saying is Rassie isnt faring much better to date and with tough games to come could have a worse record than AC in his first year. So then questions need to be asked is it the coach or the sub par players…

  • @SheldonK (Comment 103) : This guy asks the same questions. Interesting watch:

