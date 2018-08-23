Sharks team for the Bulls (Updated)

Mvovo has been called up for the match against the Bulls. JLDP has not made the team sheet – I can only assume that he must be out injured. Johan Deysel is back in the squad, and Fassi has been rewarded with a call-up after a very good performance in last week’s friendly.
UPDATE: JLDP will undergo groin surgery and will be out for the entire Currie Cup. Hopefully he will be available for consideration for the end of year tour.
1. Juan Schoeman
2. Chiliboy Ralepelle (C)
3. John-Hubert Meyer
4. Gideon Koegelenberg
5. Hyron Andrews
6. Wian Vosloo
7. Tyler Paul
8. Daniel du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder
10. Robert du Preez
11. Lwazi Mvovo
12. Marius Louw
13. Jeremy Ward
14. Kobus van Wyk
15. Curwin Bosch
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Khutha Mchunu
18. Andrew Evans
19. Lubabalo Mtembu
20. Cameron Wright
21. Johan Deysel
22. Aphelele Fassi
Overall looks like a strong team and a stronger team on paper than the Bulls, although the Sharks hardly play as they should on paper. Front five could be a bit of a concern but lets see how they go. Moronic 22man squads….
No akker, did I miss something
@jdolivier (Comment 2) : In Argentina
Whats happened to Rhyno Smith? I see photos of him training but never included in any squad? Heard he was looking at the 7s but doesnt seem to be part of their squads either altho did play the 1 tournament. Just seems odd if still on a Sharks contract
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : So yes would be the correct response. Face palm
I’m not exactly doing backflips of joy over our options at no.8. Pretty damn solid backline though
@Culling Song (Comment 6) : You must also be as unhappy as I that Cam is playing second fiddle again?
@Bokhoring (Comment 7) : Got it in one!
I think Shreuder is an excellent resource for Cam to learn from and get impact time in the 2nd half. Backlund looks good. Curwin needs to find his mojo again. Mvovo defence is not gr8. Would’ve been nice to have JLDP back for this big game.
@jdolivier (Comment 2) : Ja true…but Akker isn’t on the bench in ARG!
Can anybody tell me a bit about Andrew Evans? Haven’t heard of him before. Is he a local boy from the club system or did we recruit him from somewhere else?
@ChrisS (Comment 11) : Dont know too much other than he has been club rugby in Durban for a couple years, bit of a youngster still and formed part of the junior teams. Where from intially only those mroe informed will know unfortunately, but have heard a few rave about him so lets see what he can do at this level.
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : No ways surely we must have 23 throughout the tournament!
Juan Schoeman has never impressed me but lets see. The modern scrum usually has the loosehead attacking the tighthead who tends to use technique and body position to defend more than more forward. I haven’t seen him push many players back but maybe a long run is what he needs.
@Byron Wright (Comment 13) : Schoeman seems to be explosive in open play but doesnt have that explosiveness in the scrum, perhaps his leg power to weight ratio not great.
And yeh Currie Cup rules- only 22man teams so chances of uncontested scrums are high. Think there are rolling subs though as well if not mistaken?
@Sharkfinn (Comment 9) : Make no mistake – Schreuder is good scrumhalf.
However Cam is not a rookie either – he has been playing senior rugby from 2010 including a two year stint at Montpelier. In my opinion there is no other scrumhalf in SA (and that includes Faf) with a better box kick and more accurate pass from the base than Cam. He does however have to work on decision making and probably his defense. But for that you need game time.
Just read on Supersport that the Sharks “we’re not impressive against Bordeaux Begles” that guy obviously did not watch the game as I thought we were very good in atrocious weather. Or am I the only one who is optimistic about this Currie Cup? We have a fantastic backline and our defence was great apart from the 2 late tries. If our forwards can give us clean ball we will be a real handful to any team. Supersport already backing Province for the title.
@Fox (Comment 16) : All things considered, I think the Sharks played well. Our scrum held up well and that to me was very encouraging.
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : Did Kerron get some game time? Im actually keen on seeing him grow a bit.
@coolfusion (Comment 18) : And we must get some backup for Johnny.
I read somewhere Jacques du Plessis might be coming back to bulls. Is that still happening?
Watching lions vs grikwas …there is no substitute for experience. Cronje skosan showing us howand why.
Jeez, how thick are Brosnihan and James? Is it so difficult to say Jamba Ulengo instead of Jumbo Olenga?
21-10 to the Sharks at HT.
Score Update Guys?
Going Through our team sheet, must admit I don’t recognise any … Stars !
Oh for the days of Honiball, Muller, Kabous, Small and JEREMY THOMPSON ! ????
Score is still the same
Sharks have been looking very plain this second half.
Chiliboy with two rubbish throw ins and we’re under pressure on our 5m line. Bulls butcher a certain try. Story of their day. Plenty of knocks have let us off the hook time and again.
This team this play won’t win even a CC. Sorry to say.
@coolfusion (Comment 26) : Very!
Feels very disconnected and sloppy. Maybe it’s just me.
@coolfusion (Comment 28) :
Ref missing the spotlight
Total fucking bullshit TMO decision after van Wyk wins the ball after a box kick from which we scored and it gets cancelled.
This game is ours to lose
What a luck….try…still counts.
26 point to 10
@coolfusion (Comment 34) : Blind justice, divine intervention anything to prove Marius van Der westhuizen wrong
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 33) : We will probably win it since bulls are not much better. But still it feels off…
Bulls on attack then lose the ball with their millionth knock, another great box kick by Wright is totally misjudged by the Bulls and Fassi with some great hands scoops it up and scores.
@coolfusion (Comment 30) : it’s looked pretty good in the stadium. Remember bulls second match and they gave cheetahs a hiding last week
@coolfusion (Comment 37) : Jip. When Louw went off things stagnated.
Deysel smashed Libbok with a beauty!! Great defensive read.
Libbok off the park.
Fassi ist going to score a lot of tries looks like…
Now that movement looked a lot better good ball skills on display
Fassi in for number 2 after a great set play by the backline.
Try number 2 for him and this is turning into a thumping!
What happened to Louw?
@pastorshark (Comment 43) : Really like the look of this kid!
Try disallowed again…
Forward pass. No try.
@pastorshark (Comment 47) : No idea. Didn’t see him get injured.
Jonnie Kotze has been a lone ranger for the Bulls
I hear JLdP also got injured?
@pastorshark (Comment 53) : Yes. Apparently out for a while.
That tackle by Kriel looked late and malicious
Great win boys! BP in the bag!
FT 26 – 10
Atrocious handling by the Bulls makes the scoreline a bit flattering!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 56) : AWE, good start.
Top of the log I Presume?
@dawj (Comment 57) : That was due to the pressure put on them by the sharks defence. We also had 2tries disallowed so score could have been bigger.
@Original Pierre (Comment 58) : Nope. We’re in 3rd spot because the Pumas and Lions have better points difference.
GO CHEETAAAAAAHS!!!!
Dan du Preez and Jeremy Ward had a great game as well today. Well done sharks. Fassi is going to be awesome
Just got back from a really good game, anytime we beat the Bulls is a bonus.
Such a good vibe in the stadium, even that thieving bulls ref couldn’t put a dampener on it.
The smallish crowd got on his case and forced him go back and relook the try where the Bulls guy carried the ball out.he really didn’t want to.
What pissed me off is the linesman was right on the spot and couldn’t see what 10,000 fans could.
We are destroying our game with these incompetent officials,this a first level game with junior school officials.
Thought our looses were magnificent ,Dan detractors should watch huis defence in this game as well as his part in three of the tries,
Weepee klapping Cheetahs in the waterpolo
@The hound (Comment 63) : The stepout was so obvious and the second half became the refereeing show. Considering how well the bulls played last week and that it was our first hit as a team, we played well.
Let me just put it out there … That new winger Fassi is going to be the next JP Petersen.
@byron (Comment 65) : Hopefully he’s better than JP
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 66) : He’s certainly faster
@byron (Comment 67) : That’s for sure!
Good news. I managed to improve Dan dupreez handling skills and agression on rugby challenge game. Now to find a way to upload it to the actual player…
@coolfusion (Comment 69) : Maybe a USB port in the back?
In the last 12 minutes or so Ward went off, Schreuder came back on – what position did he play – at one time it looked like he was at fly half with Du Preez at 12?
@byron (Comment 39) : That is really no measure! Cheetahs are pathetic, and I am seriously concerned for the season ahead. I fear it could get ugly vs Munster this weekend. I think the Sharks may have more to fear from the Cheetahs CC side, they can’t be worse, surely?
Good yet ugly win by the Sharks. Watching the Mitre 10 Cup i can see why NZ is so far ahead- heir catching and passing skills even at that level is far beyond anything we have in this country. I struggled to watch the Sharks game on the weekend due to all the errors and stoppages. Not sure what skills our skills coach is workign on but it sure isnt handling
Great win for the Sharks to get a bonus point, but the handling from the Bulls must have been the worst from any team I have watched in a long time.
@SheldonK (Comment 73) : Were you at the game, there was a huge swirling wind in that stadium .I really enjoyed the game our backline was better than its been in ages
Deysel’s tackle on that overrated Bulls fly half was worth the price of the entire season ticket
I remember when this was a site where Sharks fans came to enjoy the team,its turned into a place to run the team down.
That was a great gamete be at.
@The hound (Comment 75) : No i couldnt make the game this week so had to judge watching on a small tv at a friends place so on tv it wasnt very enjoyable to watch. Fair enough the wind but the same sloppy passing we have seen all year. I will watch and support the guys every week but as its entertainment i feel i can comment on the quality and at the moment its not great, especially when i switch over and watch ITM Cup. There were good aspects to the game dont get me wrong….2nd half defense especially…but there are just a lot of moments where i wonder what on earth they are thinking and trying to do.
@The hound (Comment 63) : I have been one of the most vocal critics of Dan but he was immense in this game and not a single knock-on! if he can keep working on those hands there is always space for a physical player in a loose trio, just ask Rassie how we went without one. The Sharks have to loan one of ward/deysel/louw to the kings after the CC such a waste of talent and we can have a recall clause in case of injuries.
Vosloo disappointed me we really need a good openside.
@KingCheetah (Comment 72) : Is this a Franco issue? Rory Duncan seemed quite sharp.