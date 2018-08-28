Boks need to turn things around

After the upset in Argentina over the weekend, it’s clear to see that the Boks have to turn things around…and in a hurry! Our team lacks balance in the loose trio, our defence is suspect and the backs lack creativity.

Let’s deal with the loose trio first:

Siya Kolisi is not an openside flank…but he’s also not a blindside flank. What do we do with him? He is, after all, the captain. Unfortunately, much as I like him as a person and a player, he isn’t the best in either position and can’t continue to start. An openside flank needs to be a menace at the breakdown, pilfering opposition ball (think Pocock), or at the very least slowing it down so that the defence has time to reorganise (neither Louw nor Kolisi did this against Argentina and they developed incredibly quick ball around the rucks). A blindside flank needs to generate go-forward for his team on at least 80% of his carries and Kolisi didn’t fulfil this role either. He is more a swift-stepper (the same as Whiteley) and, although he got some good breaks, he didn’t get the Boks over the advantage line enough. The other role of a blindside flank (think Squires, Jerry Collins, Juan Smith, Willem Alberts, Owen Finegan) is to smash opponents back in the tackle and kill the opposition’s momentum and create the opportunity for a turnover. Kolisi also fails in this role as, while he’s an excellent tackler, he’s not a dominant tackler! The only realistic option is to play him at 8 but that depends on his skillset and willingness to adapt to the new position.

Francois Louw failed to dominate the rucks and act as an effective “fetcher” flank. In combination with Kolisi and Whiteley, our loose trio lacks a killer instinct and the necessary “mongrel” to dominate their opponents. In an ideal situation, I’d like to see a loose trio (if they’re all available) of Marcell Coetzee, Heinrich Brussow and Duane Vermeulen. I feel that this would be more menacing in terms of defence, turnover-creation (all three can fetch) and ball-carrying ability. It would also add some “mongrel” to the pack.

The second aspect that I want to touch on is the defence:

We allowed the Argentinians to offload the ball repeatedly which generated incredible attacking momentum for them. Strangely enough, this aspect of our game, so noticeable against England, was missing on Saturday and we were reduced to hitting the ball up. We managed offloads a few times but not as many as in previous games. We need to find a way to counter this or the All Blacks and Wallabies will have a field day against us! Options are smother tackles or running defensive lines that prevent the offloads.

Our pillar defence is porous and needs to be shored up. Our lack of dominance in the tackle meant that the Argentinian players were able to speed up their play against retreating defenders and they exploited the gaps around the rucks. They also, very cleverly, obstructed our defenders in certain situations which created some of those holes. A prime example is Augustin Creevy running interference on Franco Mostert when Argentina used an inside ball to set up one of their tries. Our players need to be more street-smart in order to counter such tricks.

We were also badly exposed on the outside as Argentina created a lot of linebreaks in the wider channels. I’m hoping that this is due to the relative inexperience of our outside backs and can be sorted out quickly, but it’s worrying as it is a trend that has continued from the England series.

The last thing is the lack of creativity:

We seem to be trying the same thing over and over but expecting a different result…the very definition of madness!

I would like to see the Boks mixing things up with cross-kicks, small chips over the top, grubber kicks, inside passes to the wings coming through at speed, scissor moves, wrap-arounds etc. We seemed to be going through the motions and there was no urgency on attack. Our tactical kicking can also be improved on. We seem to kick the ball away hoping to get it back instead of knowing we’ll get it back. Our kicks are often uncontestable and the kick-receiver is under no pressure and has time to decide what to do with the ball. An effective kick is one that either contested in the air, one where the kicker is tackled as he lands, or one where the kicker is under pressure and has to kick out for a large gain to the attacking team. This is a big work-on for the Boks!

These are just a few observations and I’m hoping to see big improvements against Australia and New Zealand.