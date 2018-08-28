Using Sevens to upskill our players

I was reading an article recently about teenagers coming through the New Zealand 7’s programme and it made me think about the lack of skills in our players.

We can compete physically but our players seem to lack the ability to identify and use space effectively. The All Blacks have used 7’s to develop this spacial awareness in their players and Rieko Ioane is a perfect example of this. 7’s results in fitter, faster players who create and use space better as well as offloading in the tackle.

Imagine the difference that this would make to Sbu Nkosi, Mapimpi, Dyantyi, Hacjivah Dayimani, Andre Esterhuizen, de Allende…the list goes on. We can see the difference that their 7’s experience has brought to Seabelo Senatla and Kwagga Smith and it would be fantastic to see other players upskilled in the same way. This could lead to new levels in the Bok attack and a climb up the world rankings which is long overdue!

7’s is used as a career for South African players that aren’t likely to make the Bok team whereas it should be used to develop the skills of future Springboks and create a greater talent-pool of X-factor backs and forwards.