One injury enforced change for Bloemfontein

Rob Senior has selected the same starting team from last week, with the only change on the bench where Luke Stringer comes on for an injured (knee) Tera Mthembu.
Bloemfontein used to be a place Sharks teams traveled to with a bit of trepidation. However with the Cheetah first choice playing in Ireland on Saturday, this Sharks team should have too much in the tank for a second string Cheetah team.
15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle (c), 1 Juan Schoeman.
16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Khutha Mchunu, 18 Andrew Evans, 19 Luke Stringer, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Johan Deysel, 22 Aphelele Fassi
On paper a good team again and hope things will look more fluid this week against a fairly unknown Cheetah team.
Seems likely at this moment that RDP Jnr will start every Super rugby and CC game at 10…is that healthy for a team/union, the lack of competition and/or rotation? Also anyone know when Coenie wll be back in action? And Sbu Nkosi? Also have to wonder if the Sharks are still paying Rhyno Smith?
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : So who would you pick ahead of Rob jnr
Remembering that he was the second highest points scorer in super rugby 2018.
Most decent rugby teams have a settled no10 who always plays when he is fit,,so I find your comment a little strange ,and find myself wondering exactly what the point of that comment was.
@The hound (Comment 2) : The point being that if he plays every game have they really looked at other options? We all know injury can happen at anytime so then would then have to go in with someone who hasnt played at all…and who would that be? Bosch only. I know you are a DuPreez super fan but have some perspective please, i wasnt having a go at the player just questioning for the overall good of the team.
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : If you watched last week’s game you would have seen something very interesting under the rolling subs rules.Schreuder came back on at 10 and Robert moved to 12.
Schleuder was actually quite good.I am not that huge a Rob jnr fan, but he is by far the best kicker we have had in years, and if I was the coach I would never drop an in form kicker, even if he wasn’t my son.
Just look at how Pollard is hurting the Boks.
@The hound (Comment 4) : Look dont get me wrong, nothing against RDP Jnr at all- although i do feel he would be a better 12 than 10 internationally but thats besides the point.
The rolling subs do make things quite interesting and i do like it. However, i do feel the Sharks cocked that one up and should have played Cam Wright at 10 where he has played before and let Schreuder at 9. Schreuder looked all at sea at 10 and Rob had to bail him out.
Really should be a training exercise for the Sharks. Cheetahs team is young and inexperienced with loads of rookies
Kevin Stevens (Journeyman), Reinach Venter (potential), Gunther JvV (Okayish)
Louis Conradie (Rookie), Dennis Visser (Never lived up to Junior hype)
Stephan Malan (Varsity Cup), Gerhard Olivier (Experienced), Jordaan ((Experienced)
Paige (Experienced and useless), Fouche (Experienced), Lloyd Greeff (OK), Tertius Kruger (Experienced), Carel-Jan Coetzee (Rookie), Ali Mgijima (Experienced), Carelse(Experienced)
Bench: Hannes Snyman, Johan Kotze, Luigi van Jaarsveld, Abongile Nonkontwana, Dian Badenhorst, Maqina and Erwee. Only Erwee and Nonkontwana with senior experience
@KingCheetah (Comment 6) : Really not sure what to expect from that Cheetahs side and guess you dont either. Hopefully they have a full go as what is there to lose. Sharks dont play their best rugby in Bloem so you never know with the Sharks being so up and down at times. Hope they showing the PRO14 game at the stadium or it will be empty barring supersport camera crew
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : Rob actually played at 9 his whole school career
,Cam i think has a huge TJ Perenara fan crush thing going.He has the haircut, the tattoos and don’t be surprised if he doesn’t introduce the hakka to K.P .So no not until TJ swishes to 10.
@KingCheetah (Comment 6) : These guys will come out snorting and throw caution to the wind. The Sharks will have to arrive mentally and not allow the game to become an unstructured mess.
@The hound (Comment 8) : Who was the Kearsney 10 then? haha hadnt thought about that with Cam Wright….he sure has one hell of a pass on him which allows the Sharks to play wide easily.
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : I think we would all like to see professional consistent and clinical team we’ve been waiting how many years now?
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : For that matter so has every SA union.
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Nah! Sharks simply have too much experience and class, for the young Cheetahs to hold a candle to them.
Things are going to get interesting if SARU follows through on cutting the number of contracted players. Rumours are each Union will only be able to contract arund 50 with the balance all going into a draft and playing where needed on a pay per play basis. So could see a few of the extras cut form the Sharks….and how a team like the Cheetahs will be able to play both PRO14 and CC im not sure…
@KingCheetah (Comment 13) : I see what you’re doing here. Talking the sharks up so much they are a shoo-in to lose
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : I’ve been in heavy favour of a draft system but having young guys on a pay per play basis, I feel, will only increase the player drain north. Currently the young guys are hardly patient enough to wait for a starting berth with their professional contracts. What happens when they only get paid per game, that’s semi professional and feel these guys aren’t going to stick around for that.
@Hulk (Comment 15) : Whilst i do agree that we could see more of a player drain initally i also think that the Northern market is going to become saturated very quickly. Read an interview with Jaco Kriel and he says he made the move now as he belives from next year there are ging to be less and less spots available. I do also agree with SARU that the current economy and the Unions cannot sustain the number of contracted players they currently have.
@Hulk (Comment 15) : Dude no one needs to trick the sharks into losing against a lesser team. Where have you been?
@Hulk (Comment 15) : Nah! Just can’t see this green Cheetahs team being a threat!
So akker has been released so surely he comes onto the bench?
@Byron Wright (Comment 19) : Makes more sense to give Van Vuuren some game time.
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : I had a little break up with the Sharks during SR. Our relationship just wasn’t working any more and I decided we needed a break from each other. I stayed loyal and never supported another team, just didn’t watch anything .
But CC is a different tournament and find myself coming back to my first great love.
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : I saw the interview but never read it.. I suppose that at some point they will run out of space for these imports but I’m not so sure it’s going to slow. I of course have nothing to go on here other than a gut feeling.