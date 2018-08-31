Kolbe in Bok squad for Australasia

Rassie has selected Cheslin Kolbe into the Bok squad for Australasia. He has also decided to have another look at the 37 year old Schalk Britz in place of Akker. Jesse Kriel has been favoured over Mapoe. Ross Cronje replaces Ivan van Zyl. Allende is back from injury and Notshe gets another chance.
Rumours of Thor being roped in seems to be unfounded.
Schalk Brits
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Thomas du Toit
Eben Etzebeth
Steven Kitshoff
Siya Kolisi
Francois Louw
Wilco Louw
Frans Malherbe
Malcolm Marx
Bongi Mbonambi
Franco Mostert
Tendai Mtawarira
Sikhumbuzo Notshe
RG Snyman
Marco van Staden
Warren Whiteley
Lukhanyo Am
Ross Cronjé
Damian de Allende
Faf de Klerk
Aphiwe Dyantyi
André Esterhuizen
Elton Jantjies
Cheslin Kolbe
Jesse Kriel
Willie le Roux
Makazole Mapimpi
Embrose Papier
Handré Pollard
Damian Willemse
13/31 Western Province past and present that’s 42% . Someone mentioned on here how Rassie is building an all WP pack and now its getting to the backs as well. Soon we can be dazzled by the likes of Leyds again.