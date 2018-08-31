Kolbe in Bok squad for Australasia

Rassie has selected Cheslin Kolbe into the Bok squad for Australasia. He has also decided to have another look at the 37 year old Schalk Britz in place of Akker. Jesse Kriel has been favoured over Mapoe. Ross Cronje replaces Ivan van Zyl. Allende is back from injury and Notshe gets another chance.

Rumours of Thor being roped in seems to be unfounded.

Schalk Brits

Pieter-Steph du Toit

Thomas du Toit

Eben Etzebeth

Steven Kitshoff

Siya Kolisi

Francois Louw

Wilco Louw

Frans Malherbe

Malcolm Marx

Bongi Mbonambi

Franco Mostert

Tendai Mtawarira

Sikhumbuzo Notshe

RG Snyman

Marco van Staden

Warren Whiteley

Lukhanyo Am

Ross Cronjé

Damian de Allende

Faf de Klerk

Aphiwe Dyantyi

André Esterhuizen

Elton Jantjies

Cheslin Kolbe

Jesse Kriel

Willie le Roux

Makazole Mapimpi

Embrose Papier

Handré Pollard

Damian Willemse