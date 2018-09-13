Boks team to face a challenge of Everest proportions

Rassie has moved Kriel to wing in place of the injured Mapimpi. Am takes his place at 13. An out of sorts Pollard replace Jantjies who at least can kick to goal. Marx takes over the hooker position from Mbonambi. It is clear Rassie does not trust Papier to play in the big games at this stage, and rather than wasting a bench spot has at least brought in the experience of Cronje.
The Boks will be facing a full strength AB team.
I reckon the Boks would do well if they can keep the margin within 30 points. At the moment we have no idea how to unlock in your face defenses if our pack is matched. Our set piece (especially the lineout) is very creaky and often robs us of the opportunity to use the maul effectively. We can only hope that Faf and Willie do not play as poorly as last week – they are about the only Bok players that can actually spark something. Our pack will have to rediscover some of the fire they showed in Durban.
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff
Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ross Cronjé, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe
15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe
Substitutes: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Jack Goodhue, 23 Damian McKenzie
Tweet
Unless some individuals have cracking games i feel this could turn very ugly for the Boks. Really not sure what Rassie is trying to acheive with his selections both match day and with the non playing squad members. Seems like Rassie is following the paths of Meyer and Coetzee in that as soon as losses come then retreat into their shells and make panic selections and what they say and do are vastly different. Carrying on this path i fear the Boks wont make it out the group stage at the RWC
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : I e.g. don’t exactly follow the Kolbe logic when we still have Lleyds, Skosan and even Combrinck at home who all played for the Boks before.
Likewise having Papier on the bench and then refusing to use him when your star scrumhalf is losing it badly.
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Yeh Kolbe makes no sense…Rassie pressured to pick him as a result of the Youtube video? Mostert is heading to the UK, are we still going to pick him or look at the local options of Snyman, returning DeJager etc. He plays Willemse off the bench at fullback for a few minutes and then never again. He selects Papier but doesnt have faith to play him? He speaks volumes about Van Staden but the guy can barely get a seat on the bus to the game nevermind close to the lineup. All evidence points to Rassie panicking because of the results. The England series gave a false dawn although those with half a rugby brain could have seen the shortcominsg there already
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : One formula for success in business means evaluating your objectives carefully and then eliminating the ones that do not really contribute to your end goal. And then focusing relentlessly on what matters to the exclusion of all the rest.
Rassie started off with the aim of building a world cup winning squad and satisfying transformation requirements. Suddenly after a couple of losses he is hit with the reality of today – which requires winning important matches.
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : Something that all successful teams have is a good leadership group that are comfortable in their roles. They also have a solid set piece. Having those in place gives a team a very good platform. I think the Boks are lacking in both respects. The leadership role Vermuelen played vs England is massively understated. Whiteley and Kolisi in the same team just doesnt work…can try it as many times as you like it just doesnt, have to pick one or the other.
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : I am honestly not impressed with Kolisi as a captain. He has zero ref management skills and only end up pissing off the refs.
However Rassie has really painted himself into a corner – especially when Vermeulen is available to play.
IMO Kolisi plays like an 8, but Rassie will probably prefer Thor at 8.
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : Agree with you. No way Rassie can remove Kolisi now without wrath of politicians. 6. Van Staden 7. Vermuelen 8, Kolisi (by default) would be my preference.
@SheldonK (Comment 5) :….. and if you do have Kolisi and Whitely in the same team at least have the right one of the 2 captaining the team.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : I honestly feel Boks will lose more than they win with those 2 in the same team. Cant have 2 of the 3 loose trio standing on the wing all game while opposition forwards have a field day. No wonder our wings look clueless on defense as they have a loose forward in their way.
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : Actually I would say that Whiteley spends more time at rucks than Kolisi. After PSDT with 37 tackles, Whiteley has made the second most with 30 tackles.
Kolisi shows up well in the attacking stats leading the Boks for clean breaks and defenders beaten – again reinforcing my view he is a better 8. Interestingly the guy who is second for the Boks on defenders beaten at 9 matching Beauden Barrett did not even make the bench two games in a row.
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : Would be interesting to see where on the field Whiteley is making those tackles and Kolisi those line breaks…i would have an educated guess that both are between the 15m line and touchline. Again how many of Kolisi’s line breaks resulted in points? He makes an intial break but then tends to die with the ball. I hated stats when i was coaching as they can be used to paint any picture you like depending which stats you use. Stats without context and what happened next is Fake News as far as i am concerned.
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : Making line breaks that come to nought is a South African sickness. I would not put all the blame on the player making the break though – although often they pass to the wrong player at the wrong time.
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : No you are right there. I still get the feeling that SA players are too heavy and not as fit as the top nations players. I also believe we are mentally weak. However, in hindsight if i look at when the current crop were comign through the u18s/u20s etc to now…well the results the Boks are getting now should have been expected.
I honestly believe that we should be more patient with the Boks and I know that I’ll be criticized for this comment but I truly believe so. One should keep in mind that Rassie said from day one that one of his major challenges/objectives would be to build a squad of players with experience to take to the world cup. The only way in doing so is by giving more players exposure and experience since injuries do happen and we have a shitload of them at the moment. With that said, I do not agree with all of Rassie’s decisions. I honestly do not understand his obsession with Schalk Brits and Francois Louw (whom I’ve never rated as a player of test match quality). Surely it would be more beneficial to have a guy like Akker on tour instead of “Oupa Brits” for him to gain more international experience (with the world cup in mind). Unfortunately we do not have the depth of quality players that NZ possess, but we have excellent players not available for selection that would make a significant difference if selected when fit (the likes of Duane Vermeulen, Marcell Coetzee, Jan Serfontein, Francois Steyn, Nkosi, Gelant, Goosen, Lambie) that could push NZ all the way and even possibly secure a win. Our major problem is at 9, we just don’t have any quality 9′s available and I truly hope that at least one would cease the opportunity to become a test match quality 9…
@blesbok007 (Comment 14) : Hope you dont mind me asking but how much time are you affording Rassie? Till after the RWC? Not arguing just curious. Agree with your assessments of our 9s to an extent but also in SA we want our 9s to be a playmaker like Fourie DuPreez but he is a one in a generation type player. We need a 9 that does the basics very well and gets the ball t0 the 10 (not forwards) quickly and effectively.
@SheldonK (Comment 15) : I’m just saying that Rassie’s “talent pool” is decimated due to world class players not being available and that he should be judged on when they are available. So let’s give him time until completion of the world cup and assess his performance on a team of players that can actually play world class rugby. Regarding the 9′s, yes I agree that Fourie du Preez was a special player and I’m not judging the current 9′s on his standards, but the current crop of 9′s in this country is average at best. Their basic skills are horrendous and I would even go as far and say that not even a single one would make a NZ Super Rugby side. Faf is highly overrated and cannot get the basics right, he never could and it doesn’t seem that he ever will on a consistent basis. Faf reminds me a lot of Shahid Afridi, for some reason the world was obsessed with him but he was an average cricket player and never deserved all the accolades bestowed upon him. Again, Faf is like Afridi in that he would do one thing brilliantly once in a blue moon and suddenly everyone would forget about the 10 average games he had before that. In summary, not even Steve Hansen would be able to win the All Blacks with the current crop of players Rassie has at his disposal and therefore I feel it is harsh and unfair to judge and expect miracles to happen with an average Bok team.
@blesbok007 (Comment 16) : Fair points. The question is whether Rassie will actually pick the guys that are currently unavailable for various reasons?? Yes he will pick Vermuelen…but guys like Jan Serfotnein, Frans Steyn, Pat Lambie, Bissy Duplessis, Marcel Coetzee, Jaco Kriel etc im not so sure he will. Remember his other tagets for the world cup he has to meet if he wants his job. As for Faf- fully agree on your Afridi comparison.
@SheldonK (Comment 17) : Well, if Rassie doesn’t pick the players that can actually play rugby, then he needs to get the boot and I would have no compassion towards him but at the moment I just feel that the criticism towards him is a bit unfair. To be honest, I don’t think he’ll pick Jaco Kriel and I have no problem with that. Jaco Kriel is world class in broken play but he will never be the same player in a structured setup, which test match rugby is all about. Regarding Bissy, as difficult this is for me to say since he is one of my all time favored players, I don’t believe he should be in a Bok squad for the very same reason I don’t understand Schalk Brits being there. We have a very good hooker in Akker and he should be afforded the opportunity to gain experience on the international stage.
@blesbok007 (Comment 18) : I like Akker very much for all the other aspects of his play, but he first need to put in serious work to sort out his lineout. It is not good enough for Super Rugby level, let alone test rugby.
@blesbok007 (Comment 18) : I really do think Brits is only there for emegency cover and Rassie was never going to play anyone besides Marx/Mbonambi unless there was an injury. So let Akker play CC instead of just training. Will see how Jaco Kriel goes in the Uk where he will be required to get stuck in more. Ruan Ackermann is doing very well and reminds me of a Danie Rossouw. A youthful team hasnt won a World Cup yet and i would be very surprised if even NZ pick guys that dont have at least 15-20 caps for the world cup. Rassie doesnt have many games left…and certainly no easy ones.
Boks by 12.
@McLovin (Comment 21) : According to Steve Hansen we are the favourites
@McLovin (Comment 21) : Ellendig to make the break and perfect pass that leads to the winning try
@Bokhoring (Comment 23) : And Pollard to actually kick the conversion
@SheldonK (Comment 24) : Pushing our luck there a bit
@SheldonK (Comment 22) : Damn right he is too. All Blacks better steel themselves for a hiding.
@Bokhoring (Comment 23) : And score one himself.
The Wellington walloping coming this weekend.
@SheldonK (Comment 20) : Ruan is playing well, but there will never be space for him in a Bok squad since we already have a Danie Rossouw type of player in Pieter-Steph (and a very good one if I may say so)
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : The problem with Van staden, Cronje, Thomas etc is he picks them but they don’t get near the side or the bench. What if we needed one to actually play? How long has it been since van Staden or Thomas played a few decent minutes of rugby?
@blesbok007 (Comment 14) : But Rassie has only really tried Faf . Van Zyl, Cronje, Shreuder, Wright haven’t had a fair shot.
@Byron Wright (Comment 30) : True, and not much rugby between now and end of year tour either
[email protected]Byron Wright (Comment 31) : At least Van Zyl had decent playing time against Wales and featured from the bench in the first two tests against England. Not that anything I saw excited me much.
Wright and Schreuder never even got a chance.
@SheldonK (Comment 32) : True and that’s presuming he gives them a chance then.
@Bokhoring (Comment 33) : Fair point and he spoke about working with the local scrum halves when he took over but so far not much if any work being done on that.
@Byron Wright (Comment 31) : I think the only player mentioned that has the ability to succeed at test match level is Wright and he should maybe be given an opportunity but Rassie would only do that once he gets more game time at the Sharks. Shreuder and Cronje aren’t bad players, but they are just not good enough for the Boks. We should never have allowed Ungerer to leave, I think if he played Super Rugby he would have been the best 9 in the country.
@Byron Wright (Comment 35) : He did call up Wright as part of the extended squad but settled on Van Zyl and Papier at that time.
@blesbok007 (Comment 36) : Sharks were right to let Ungerer go. He was rubbish at the time and overweight and he wasnt progressing. The move to nelspruit where its a very disciplined environment gave him a kick up the butt much like other ex Sharks boys that have gone there.
Just thought id put out an alternate Bok side based on only capped and fit players:
1.Cant think of anyone? 2. Bismarck 3. DuToit 4.Van Der Merwe 5. Snyman 6. Kriel 7. Coetzee 8. Carr 9. Pienaar 10. Lambie 11. Mvovo 12. Esterhuizen 13. Steyn 14. Mapoe 15. Combrinck…just off the top of my head
5. Lewies- He is an underrated line-out specialist(Heyneke Meyer picked him and Heyneke new a good lock) then play Snyman at 4
8) Ackermann (Not capped but that didn’t stop Kolbe)
11) JP
Just some additions to think about going with your pretty decent side. Lambie isn’t fit so we may need Goosen or Pienaar at 10.
@SheldonK (Comment 39) : Good team but using your selection criteria and considering that Kriel, Lambie, Mvovo aren’t fit together with Snyman being on the bench for Saturday, I’ll put out the following team:
1.Ox Nche 2.Bismarck/Akker 3.Du Toit/Adriaanse 4.Van Der Merwe 5.Juandre Kruger 6.Marcell Coetzee 7.Deysel 8.Carr 9.Pienaar/Reinach 10.Goosen 11.Skosan 12.Steyn 13.De Jongh 14.JP Pietersen 15.Andries Coetzee
@Byron Wright (Comment 40) : Lewies didnt impress me during super rugby, look tired possibly due to japanese commitments. I didnt realise Lambie was injured. Id give DuPreez/Bosch a run then. Also forgot Vincent Koch in my side
@blesbok007 (Comment 41) : Cant say im a fan of some of those but each to their own and its probably why nobody ever agrees with Bok selections
@SheldonK (Comment 43) : I can honestly say I’m not a fan of several of the players I listed (Van der Merwe, Kruger, Carr, Skosan, De Jongh, Coetzee), but I selected them as I’m not a fan of playing a player out of position and due to a lack of alternative players that’s fit and capped springboks
@blesbok007 (Comment 44) : Fair enough. Id still love to see a game of the Overseas Boks vs Local based Boks
@blesbok007 (Comment 44) : Just to put it out there, if I’m able to pick a springbok side with the assumption that I may pick whomever I want and every player is fit and available I’ll probably pick the following side:
1.Beast 2.Marx 3.Coennie 4.Etzebeth 5.Pieter-Steph 6.Marcell Coetzee 7.Kolisi 8.Vermeulen 9.Reinach 10.Lambie 11.Dyanti 12.Serfontein 13.Kriel 14.Nkosi 15.Gelant. 16.Mbonambi 17.Kitshoff 18.Wilco Louw 19.Snyman 20.JL Du Preez 21.Pienaar 22.Goosen 23.Francois Steyn
@SheldonK (Comment 45) : That would be very interesting, any team sheets you had in mind? I’ll probably go with the following:
Local Boks:
1.Beast 2.Marx 3.Coennie 4.Etzebeth 5.Pieter-Steph 6.Van Staden 7.Kolisi 8.Whiteley 9.Papier 10.Jantjies 11.Dyanti 12.Esterhuizen 13.Am 14.Nkosi 15.Gelant. 16.Mbonambi 17.Kitshoff 18.Wilco Louw 19.Snyman 20.JL Du Preez 21.Cronje 22.Pollard 23.Kriel
Overseas Boks:
1.??? Heinke vd Merwe maybe??? 2.Bismarck 3.Adriaanse 4.Paul Willemse 5.Jacques Du Plessis 6.Marcell Coetzee 7. Kriel 8.Vermeulen 9.Reinach 10.Lambie 11.Kolbe due to a lack of alternatives 12.Serfontein 13.Goosen 14.JP 15.Willie 16.Ashley Johnson 17.???Guthro Steenkamp maybe??? 18.Jannie 19.Kruger 20.Schalk Burger 21.Pienaar 22.Francois Steyn 23. Francois Venter
I know the locks I’ve picked for my overseas team aren’t capped springboks but the available options are to shit to consider for selection
@SheldonK (Comment 45) :@blesbok007 (Comment 46) : Would put Steyn in and drop kriel out the 23 as Goosen covers 13.
Not a huge Cobus fan.
Other than that I would say that is a top side!
@Byron Wright (Comment 48) : Steyn is an excellent 12, but too slow at 13 in my opinion. I would then rather relegate Kriel to the bench and start with Goosen (whom won the European Player of the year award playing the majority of his games at 13 before his “retirement”). I’ll admit I’m also not a big Reinach fan, but he is more consistent than any of the other 9′s (save for Pienaar maybe) at the moment which is the only reason for him making my team.
@blesbok007 (Comment 49) : No way Reinach is better than Faf at his worst. I would still stick with Faf, but we need to find decent backup to push him for the games when he goes missing mentally.
@Bokhoring (Comment 50) : Apparently Francois Hougaard is playing good rugby at 9 again. Although think he said he is retired from international rugby.
Im honestly not giving the Boks a chance tomorrow but hoping to be surprised. I do think that whichever Bok player has a good game,if any, will guarantee themselves a spot for next years RWC assuming they are fit or semi fit.
@SheldonK (Comment 52) : Boks will come out snorting in the first half but will allow the All Blacks to score from errors. We may keep the scoreline respectable until around the 55 minute mark, but unfortunately then the floodgates will open. I am going with 47-12
@Bokhoring (Comment 53) : If they come out semi awake it would be a nice change to the tests so far this year. As you say our errors/discipline will gift NZ points and then its damage limitation exercise
@SheldonK (Comment 54) : If they don’t come awake for a change we will be looking at another 57-0 or worse I am afraid. The Boks usually come out very motivated against the All Blacks though.
@blesbok007 (Comment 49) : Fair points on both players!
@Bokhoring (Comment 55) : Maybe we should throw spears at them while they do the Haka and maybe can injure a few? just a thought
@SheldonK (Comment 57) : I would really have liked to play De Allende at 14, Estherhuizen at 12 and Willemse at 15. The bok sides who have done well in NZ have had big backlines.
@Byron Wright (Comment 58) : You definitely wont get a complaint from me about that backline.
@SheldonK (Comment 57) : Personally I think World Rugby should force New Zealand to play their U/20 side in the Rugby Championship and the World Cup. They can still send the big boys over the the UK to have fun.
Sad for SA rugby that we now think getting within 20 of the All Blacks is progress.
Well done Boks! Kept the AB’s out for a full 5 minutes.
They take our ball like a bully take candy from a kid
@Bokhoring (Comment 63) : The difference in class is frightening but the AB’s making lots of errors as well.
Laughably pathetic defence.
12-0
Great try Boks!
12-7
Good try by the Boks. Good handling from Marx and Le Roux and Diyanti scores
Mistake by the All Blacks and Willie scores
Willie!
14-12. Can this last?
Willie is wide awake today
@Bokhoring (Comment 73) : Even tackled a prop
We better hope the AB’s error rate remains this high throughout
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 74) : And wins a turnover penalty
Willie leading Marx in the turnover stats
Marx over!
WTF is going on????
Marx is a monster today
21-12
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 79) : Boks playing without fear for a change
@Bokhoring (Comment 82) : Never thought we would ever witness that again
Where was this team last week?
How many forward passes by the AB’s missed thus far?
21-17
21-17
We may even win the first half
24-17 HT
Another 50 minutes of the same please
@Bokhoring (Comment 88) : I knew we’d see about 6 tries in the first half but never imagined that we’d score half of them.
Even the best ref in the world is intimidated in NZ
@Bokhoring (Comment 90) : If we score first after the break we’ll stand a real chance
We managed to score 3 tries with 28% possession
Kolbe in!!!!
Oh my word
31-17
31-17
Awesome defence!!!
All Blacks going nowhere with ball in hand for a change
AB’s suddenly look rattled.
All Blacks looking rattled
It seems like Malherbe gets turned over every time he takes the ball up
Jantjies at 10 and Pollard at 12 now. Allende off with a shoulder injury
When Willie pitches up he’s brilliant
Some consistency please Nigel
Perenara on
@Bokhoring (Comment 106) : Same thing happened with Cane but play on. Why doesn’t Kolisi point this out to Owens?
Snyman on for Etzebeth
Snyman on
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 109) : He needs to keep the penalties down
Bullshit call Nigel
Ioane scores from nothing with non-existent defence from Kolbe
Ioane scores the tightest of tries
31-24
31-24
What a score Boks!!!
We haven’t had a finisher like Diyanti for ages
Brilliant brilliant brilliant
Everest is being conquered.
36-24
The combo of Faf Jantjies and Pollard may just be what the doctor ordered
Faf’s box kicks are putting us under pressure
All Blacks scores from a maul
Too many errors the last 5 mins
36-29
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 123) : He should rather let 10 do the kicking in our half.
Barrett kicking like his arse for a change
Snyman is a plank unfortunately
Our discipline starting falter as the AB’s step up a gear
Beast and Louw on for Kitshoff and Kolisi
65 minutes and we still lead by u
@Bokhoring (Comment 132) : 7
Boks running out of puff
Gaps opening up and now Willie carded.
Now Willie cops a yellow. Not sure for what
Seriously Nigel
This time Kolbe takes Ioane out. Dodged a bullet there.
Fucking hell my nerves!!
McKenzie butchers a sure try by not passing to Ioane
Good exit!
10 minutes to play
Why dont you just yellow all the Boks Nigel
We’re just defending. Why the fuck did we stop playing???
36-34
Barrett misses the conversion. We still lead by 2
Just my 10 cents…
This is another example of how officials ref in just one direction when the All Blacks are involved…even Nigel Owens…
@pastorshark (Comment 147) : So true
Argh!!!! Stupid mistakes!! COME OOOOON!!!
Poor exit kick by Pollard
We need a massive scrum!
Unbelievable effort!!!!!
Wow wow wow
What a game of rugby!!!!
About a 100 people watching the game outside govan Mani
Well done boks
Told you so.
Never in doubt.
@McLovin (Comment 156) :
Barrett’s poor kicking the big difference
Championship open again
Incredible defensive performance and taking our chances when we got them.
So…well done boys! New Zealand is still the best team, but that was a really good (and unexpected) performance and real guts at the end there…
I am happily tucking into humble pie today. That is the sort of performance that used to win us World Cup finals.
What a crazy game and a great result. That is test match rugby. Awesome to see the courage and aggression shown out there. Boks still making silly mistakes but also didnt stop getting in the face of the All Blaks and really rattled them. Kitshoff and PSDT had huge games. PSDT needs to stay at 7 and if he keeps working on it and playing that like we could have another Juan Smith. Hoping Am’s injury isnt too serious?
The result needed by both teams. These Bok players now know they can beat the All Blacks – experience that will be invaluable when playing against the All Blacks in the World Cup.
Likewise the All Blacks realized even though they still are the best team in the world by far, they cannot be complacent in any game.
@Bokhoring (Comment 164) : I think the question is whether the Boks can actually play rugby and win instead of just defend and hope fr something on a counter. Guess the home game vs Aussies will tell that.
@SheldonK (Comment 165) : IMO what was even better than that defense was taking the few opportunities we had and scoring from them.
I don’t think you can keep defending like that week in and out, but that is the sort of performance you need in a final. However you need to get there first.
@Bokhoring (Comment 166) : 2 of our tries may have been interceptions, but the other 3 were well constructed.
@Bokhoring (Comment 166) : Good points. So how would you start vs the Aussies in terms of a lineup?
@SheldonK (Comment 168) : Would not change the pack at all.
Would not mind seeing Faf, Jantjies, Diyanti, Pollard, Kriel / Am, Am / Kriel and WLR starting
@Bokhoring (Comment 169) : If he was fit, definitely Nkosi at 14
Such a great performance on the weekend! reminded me of the Jake White era wins against NZ we never seemed to have the ball but put in dominant hit after dominant hit.
Eben has been disappointing since his return from injury. Looks at the tackle stats for the RC and how far Mostert and Psdt are ahead of him, RG made 8 tackles in 15 minutes and Eben 14 in 65.
Willie and Faf are the type of unpredictable players that can win you a game like this. They can also cost you games you should win but that’s a call for the coach to make as to when they needed and how you cover for their inconsistencies.
@Bokhoring (Comment 169) : Not sure extent of Am injury but yeh id be interested to see that too.
Wonder if we will get Thomas and Esterhuisen back for the weekend? They could use game time.
@Byron Wright (Comment 173) : Thomas i would think most prob. Esterhuizen im not sure. If he is released he may have to go to Japan
@SheldonK (Comment 174) : I forgot about Japan! A week or two with Carlos is not the worst thing though. Will be nice to have Thomas back.
@Byron Wright (Comment 175) : Not sure if Carlos is still there as heard he is now with the Hurricanes super rugby side helping Plumtree
@SheldonK (Comment 176) : Thats a pity Andre seemed to really benefit from his guidance.
The Sharks are now the only other undefeated CC team (other than WP) after WP thrashed the Lions at Ellis Park. Seems WP has appointed the wrong guy as Super Rugby coach – Dobson is just getting so much more out of the players.
@Bokhoring (Comment 178) : Sharks are getting zero attention as potential title winners which is the way I like it but as you say under Dobson that WP team is seriously good.
@Bokhoring (Comment 178) : WP do look tough to beat. Wonder when we will see Coenie in a sharks jersey? With Johan Deysel now gone will be interesting to see who they pick as a centre replacement.