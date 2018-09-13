Boks team to face a challenge of Everest proportions

Rassie has moved Kriel to wing in place of the injured Mapimpi. Am takes his place at 13. An out of sorts Pollard replace Jantjies who at least can kick to goal. Marx takes over the hooker position from Mbonambi. It is clear Rassie does not trust Papier to play in the big games at this stage, and rather than wasting a bench spot has at least brought in the experience of Cronje.

The Boks will be facing a full strength AB team.

I reckon the Boks would do well if they can keep the margin within 30 points. At the moment we have no idea how to unlock in your face defenses if our pack is matched. Our set piece (especially the lineout) is very creaky and often robs us of the opportunity to use the maul effectively. We can only hope that Faf and Willie do not play as poorly as last week – they are about the only Bok players that can actually spark something. Our pack will have to rediscover some of the fire they showed in Durban.

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ross Cronjé, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe

Substitutes: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Jack Goodhue, 23 Damian McKenzie