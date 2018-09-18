Thomas available against the Lions

Thomas du Toit will be available for selection against the Lions this weekend. Andre Esterhuyzen has however not been released – most likely due to De Allende’s crying off injured against the All Blacks.

The following Bok players have been released for duty with their clubs / provinces.

Overseas Clubs

Willie le Roux

Francois Louw

Golden Lions

Ross Cronje

Blue Bulls

Marco van Staden

Embrose Papier

Sharks

Thomas du Toit

Western Province

Wilco Louw

Bongi Mbonambi

Sikhumbuzo Notshe

Damian Willemse