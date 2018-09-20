Coenie back in action

Coenie Oosthuizen and Sbu Nkosi will make a welcome return to the bench against the Lions. Rob has also gone for new signing Ruben van Heerden on the bench as lock cover. Thomas du Toit will start in the 3 jersey while Meyer drops out of the squad altogether.

Sharks

Juan Schoeman Chiliboy Ralepelle (C) Thomas du Toit Gideon Koegelenberg Hyron Andrews Luke Stringer Tyler Paul Daniel du Preez Louis Schreuder Robert du Preez Lwazi Mvovo Marius Louw Jeremy Ward Kobus van Wyk Curwin Bosch

Replacements

Akker van der Merwe Coenie Oosthuizen Ruben van Heerden Jacques Vermeulen Cameron Wright Sbu Nkosi Aphelele Fassi

Lions

Sti Sithole Pieter Jansen Johannes Jonker Rhyno Herbst Marvin Orie James Venter Len Massyn Hacjivah Dayimani Ross Cronje (captain) Shaun Reynolds Courtnall Skosan Howard Mnisi Lionel Mapoe Sylvian Mahuza Andries Coetzee

Replacements