Thomas and Akker dropped from the Bok squad

Vincent Koch has been called up to the squad in place of Thomas du Toit. Rassie still prefers 37 year old Schalk Britz over Akker.

Sbu Nkosi has been called up into the squad after making it through the game against the Lions. Francois Louw has been left in the UK but Willie has thankfully been called back to SA.

Lionel Mapoe returns to the squad and Ruhan Nel is a surprise new inclusion.

Rassie still sees something in Ivan van Zyl that I honestly don’t. I would rather have any of Cronje, Shreuder or Wright in his place.

Forwards (16):

Schalk Brits (Hooker, Unattached), 11, 5 – 1t 0

Pieter-Steph du Toit (Lock/ loose forward, DHL Western Province), 40, 20 – 4t0

Eben Etzebeth (Lock, DHL Western Province), 71, 15 – 3t0

Steven Kitshoff (Prop, DHL Western Province), 31, 5 – 1t0

Vincent Koch (Prop, Saracens, England), 9, 00

Siya Kolisi (Captain, Flanker, DHL Western Province), 35, 25 – 5t0

Wilco Louw (Prop, DHL Western Province), 10, 00

Frans Malherbe (Prop, DHL Western Province), 23, 00

Malcolm Marx (Hooker, Emirates Lions), 18, 20 – 4t0

Bongi Mbonambi (Hooker, DHL Western Province), 20, 10 – 2t0

Franco Mostert (Lock, Xerox Golden Lions), 24, 5 – 1t0

Tendai Mtawarira (Prop, Cell C Sharks), 105, 10 – 2t0

Sikhumbuzo Notshe (No 8, DHL Western Province), 4, 00

RG Snyman (Lock, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 6, 00

Marco van Staden (Flanker, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 1, 0

Warren Whiteley (No 8, Xerox Golden Lions), 21, 15 – 3t

Backs (14):

Faf de Klerk (Scrumhalf, Sale Sharks, England), 18, 10 – 2t

Aphiwe Dyantyi (Wing, Xerox Golden Lions), 7, 25 – 5t

André Esterhuizen (Centre, Cell C Sharks), 4, 0

Elton Jantjies (Flyhalf, Xerox Golden Lions), 28, 223 – 2t, 42c, 43p

Willie le Roux (Fullback, Wasps, England), 48, 60 – 12t

Cheslin Kolbe (Utility back, Toulouse, France), 2, 5 – 1t

Jesse Kriel (Centre, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 34, 45 – 9t

Lionel Mapoe (Centre, Xerox Golden Lions), 14, 10 – 2t

Ruhan Nel (Centre, DHL Western Province), uncapped

Sibusiso Nkosi (Wing, Cell C Sharks), 3, 10 – 2t

Embrose Papier (Scrumhalf, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 3, 0

Handré Pollard (Flyhalf, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 33, 265 – 3t, 50c, 47p, 3d

Ivan van Zyl (Scrumhalf, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 3, 0

Damian Willemse (Flyhalf, DHL Western Province), 2, 0