Thomas and Akker dropped from the Bok squad

Vincent Koch has been called up to the squad in place of Thomas du Toit. Rassie still prefers 37 year old Schalk Britz over Akker.
Sbu Nkosi has been called up into the squad after making it through the game against the Lions. Francois Louw has been left in the UK but Willie has thankfully been called back to SA.
Lionel Mapoe returns to the squad and Ruhan Nel is a surprise new inclusion.
Rassie still sees something in Ivan van Zyl that I honestly don’t. I would rather have any of Cronje, Shreuder or Wright in his place.
Forwards (16):
Schalk Brits (Hooker, Unattached), 11, 5 – 1t 0
Pieter-Steph du Toit (Lock/ loose forward, DHL Western Province), 40, 20 – 4t0
Eben Etzebeth (Lock, DHL Western Province), 71, 15 – 3t0
Steven Kitshoff (Prop, DHL Western Province), 31, 5 – 1t0
Vincent Koch (Prop, Saracens, England), 9, 00
Siya Kolisi (Captain, Flanker, DHL Western Province), 35, 25 – 5t0
Wilco Louw (Prop, DHL Western Province), 10, 00
Frans Malherbe (Prop, DHL Western Province), 23, 00
Malcolm Marx (Hooker, Emirates Lions), 18, 20 – 4t0
Bongi Mbonambi (Hooker, DHL Western Province), 20, 10 – 2t0
Franco Mostert (Lock, Xerox Golden Lions), 24, 5 – 1t0
Tendai Mtawarira (Prop, Cell C Sharks), 105, 10 – 2t0
Sikhumbuzo Notshe (No 8, DHL Western Province), 4, 00
RG Snyman (Lock, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 6, 00
Marco van Staden (Flanker, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 1, 0
Warren Whiteley (No 8, Xerox Golden Lions), 21, 15 – 3t
Backs (14):
Faf de Klerk (Scrumhalf, Sale Sharks, England), 18, 10 – 2t
Aphiwe Dyantyi (Wing, Xerox Golden Lions), 7, 25 – 5t
André Esterhuizen (Centre, Cell C Sharks), 4, 0
Elton Jantjies (Flyhalf, Xerox Golden Lions), 28, 223 – 2t, 42c, 43p
Willie le Roux (Fullback, Wasps, England), 48, 60 – 12t
Cheslin Kolbe (Utility back, Toulouse, France), 2, 5 – 1t
Jesse Kriel (Centre, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 34, 45 – 9t
Lionel Mapoe (Centre, Xerox Golden Lions), 14, 10 – 2t
Ruhan Nel (Centre, DHL Western Province), uncapped
Sibusiso Nkosi (Wing, Cell C Sharks), 3, 10 – 2t
Embrose Papier (Scrumhalf, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 3, 0
Handré Pollard (Flyhalf, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 33, 265 – 3t, 50c, 47p, 3d
Ivan van Zyl (Scrumhalf, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 3, 0
Damian Willemse (Flyhalf, DHL Western Province), 2, 0
Rassie sure isn’t afraid to make changes to his squad. I feel for Thomas, he hasn’t played badly at all for the Boks.
@StevieS (Comment 1) : Still not bad getting Koch back. Don’t know about his choice to include Ruhan Nel though.
@coolfusion (Comment 2) : But where does that leave Thomas? Malherebe, Louw, Kock,Nyakane,Thomas. That’s a bit rubbish when you consider that he would most likely have been third choice LH.
Don’t you guys think Rassie is casting the net and communicating his plans to those not in this particular squad? I think he is…
We seem to be well stocked up on tight-head. What about loose-head?
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Thats the thing it seem now that Thomas will need to move back to the LH. How can you ask the provinces to work with you and buy into your plans if they change all the time. Was it worth it for Thomas or the Sharks to play him at 3 and to be honest hurt our Super rugby chances while he learnt if he was going to be replaced by an overseas player anyway?
@pastorshark (Comment 4) : I just think he is battling hard to find guys with a Western province connection,no matter how long ago or how tenuous.
How can you bring in Koch for Thomas who has hardly put a foot wrong, that is as bullshit a selection as washed up Britz,hell man expect to see De Jongh and the midget with the big helmet can’t for the life of me remember his name he wore more skateboard padding tjh an Earl Rose.
Nel is also a strange one, although Ido rate him, he’s the guy who won the CurrieCup for them last year, but has hardly done enough for Bok selection.don’t think he was even first choice for Stormers in Currie Cup.
@Byron Wright (Comment 6) : I am no front row expert, but it seems a player has to settle into either loose head or tight head. Having a guy play either is not going to work at test level.
@StevieS (Comment 1) : I wouldnt read too much into it just yet. I think Rassie would rather have Thomas playing 80 minutes in a Currie cup match than 5 minutes off the bench. The guy is available within 5 minutes.
You need 3 tightheads to go to a world cup!
@byron (Comment 10) : Rassie is now considering 5 tight heads in total: Malherbe, Louw, Koch, Nyakane and Thomas and 2 loose heads in Ginger and Beast. Unless he wants Nyakane and Thomas to go back to loose head that equation looks a bit unbalanced.
Agreed – it is better though for Thomas to play rather than hold tackle bags
@pastorshark (Comment 4) : Ja I think we forget he has very little time to cast a net that should have been cast a long time ago instead of relying on something that hasn’t worked till now.
I say discount them, make them fight harder they will become better. We may end up with the tougher harder stronger Thomas and Akker.
@The hound (Comment 7) : well I’m glad for the Sharks as Thomas was huge on Saturday!!! But I feel for him as a player as he deserves to be in Bok squad!!!